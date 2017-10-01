Mr Macron’s EU vision

In a long speech the French President sought to wrestle the EU agenda his way at the moment of maximum weakness for Germany following her election.
His speech was very like that of the President of the EU Commission. He seeks an EU budget, Finance Minister and much more integration. He wants a stronger EU foreign policy backed by EU forces. The speech was well received in Brussels.
The problem he still faces is this vision will only happen on German terms. Mrs Merkel is weakened by her election losses. If she survives as head of a wobbly three party coalition there will be severe limits on her room to move the German position in the direction France wants. Like Mr Macron she is happy to move to political union. Unlike Mr Macron she will need to concentrate on common economic policies as a discipline on the Eurozone. She will not be able to offer a proper transfer union channelling German money to the poorer EU regions on a bigger scale. She will not want a proper common budget, as Germany would be the main paymaster of that.
The traditional German position is they want more European control of national budgets and more EU pressures for structural reform in the deficit countries. That is very much the view of the Free Democrats that Mrs Merkel now needs as supporters. She will also have to trim over migrant numbers, where her old coalition partners the CSU have strong views and were badly bruised by her policies in the election.
So Mr Macron will get more EU power but not more EU money. Money after all is going to be short assuming the UK leaves without paying the future bills. Meanwhile Mrs Merkel has to get used to having just 200 MPs in her party in a Parliament of 709. Even with the CSU who are now unhappy allies, she only has 246. Germany will be weaker, but that does make Germany more compliant to France, given the direction France wants to go in. Without the UK helping pay the bills Germany will become more of a budget hawk. The rest of the EU will soon run out of German money to spend, which will limit their integrationist ambitions a bit.
Your analysis is surely right.
As you say “assuming the UK leaves without paying the future bills”, but with ex(?) remainers, big government socialists May and Hammond at nos 10 and 11 we certainly cannot be at all sure of this. Nor does it look that likely that we can avoid Corbyn and his vision for the UK as the new Venezuela/Cuba.
The EU is somewhat like the old GLC that pushed money in all directions without achieving anything worthwhile. If the EU were to stop the bribes to supporters, and put a stop to the inate corruption and waste of taxpayers money, all they would need to do then is get proper budgets and stick to them, to achieve most of their aims – but no, just like the GLC, those are steps too far for this socialist entity that would rather ask for more money than become efficient.
What a shame Mrs T isn’t around to close down the EU, as she did wit the GLC.
As for the Macron speech – he’s one of the incrowd, saying what his bosses want to hear, but it won’t change much.
While some brexiteers tend to tell themselves soothing stories about a past long gone and not to return, the French tend to dream up great philosophies which never really come to complete fruition.
More interesting for me is whether the EU27 will move towards an EU of inner and outer rings or whether integration will continue its current path.
Good morning Peter,
I think you should remember the old business school saw: if you look up ‘merger’ in the business dictionary it says ‘refer to take-over’. Are you ready for that, you are unlikely to get a vote on it.
1. Those who refuse to learn from the past are doomed to repeat the same problems.
2. Take a look at Spain today: that ‘successful’ merger of two major regions, Aragon and Castile, took place more than 5 centuries ago, and stilliasn’t worked properly – so ‘integration will continue its current path’?
3. Scotland and England were joined by formal treaty 4 centuries ago, and that union is being hacked away at by discontented parties – so ‘integration will continue its current path?’.
You frequently condemn people who look to the past Peter; the lesson I draw from history is that just when the Empire creators think everything is going really well and it’s all been sorted is actually when it is all starting to crack up.
Peter
The EU will eventually move in the direction its peoples desire, but only if those people show such desire, otherwise the politicians will move in the direction they see fit.
So its up to people like you and others, to speak out for what YOU WANT.
I will look on with interest.
What strikes me is the way that neither France nor Germany is at all interested in Brexit. Over here in UK, it is central: not so in Europe.
PvL – or whether it will continue to exist !
Lifelogic
The BBC are the promotion and marketing side of the green crap, so called renewables, twisted logic, so what more would you expect.
I assume part of the reason is that hardly anyone working at the BBC has a science degree, they all have arts degrees.
Given the very wide span of views between her long standing partners, the CSU, and potential coalition partners the Greens, it is possible she will not be able form a government. That could cause another election and an extended period of uncertainty.
If Macron wants an EU foreign policy backed up by an EU military, he had better start spending the 2% of French GDP that will be necessary.
Incidentally, the MoD recently buried an anouncement that the minehunters HMS Atherstone and HMS Quorn will be scrapped to save a few coppers, along with the Fleet Flagship HMS Ocean, the helicopter carrier. Its time the defence establishment realises that the first priority of govenment is to defend the realm and starts properly funding our military. Fallon’s “growing Royal Navy” is still suffering cuts to pay for the carriers….
If Emanuelle wants to be the new Napoleon, he could consider paying a fair share of the EU budget. At present he is paying a third that of Germany and half that of the UK.
Let them squabble among themselves over whatever it is they want. Ultimately I predict it will fall apart, for the simple reason that none of them in the EU plan to take their increasingly restive people with them. The system they operate is corrupt and undemocratic and therefore doomed to failure with every indication that the journey will be painful. Why so many UK politicians would wish us to stay with this mad ride is way beyond me.
Here’s a little snippet worth noting:
“A more sensible person would be conscious that, in setting his entirely arbitrary “red lines” for the so-called “transition period”, Johnson was contradicting the basic requirements already set by the European Council and therefore seeking things which simply cannot be delivered.”
You see, the European Council is in charge of these EU withdrawal negotiations and it has already set the basic requirements which cannot be contradicted because that would be to seek things which are impossible, which simply cannot be delivered.
I’m glad the person who wrote that is not heading up our negotiating team. On the other hand, I worry that our negotiating team may have too many members who think in much the same way as the surrender monkey who wrote that nonsense.
Macron wants more EU deep integration, weakened Merkel wants the same, France-German shaping EU integration future. Socialist EU is taking shape as UK steps outside. The recent joiners do not seem to share the vision, not having everyone on board is going to be an issue. Eastern bloc countries left communism and joined EU now EU is seeking more integration
Mrs May on Marr this morning named “a run on the pound” as Labour’s Freudian slip coming to power. Of course Marr hit the ball back at her with “What about the Brexit run on the pound”. An experienced politician does not feed an adversarial interviewer such an easy return shot directly to his racket. Hard to believe Mrs May is not deliberately losing most of these matches. Losing the EU negotiation too. Such is an old politician’s ruse. If you secretly do not agree with party policy you feed the Opposition with the ball. Bribed footballers do it too. She should resign soon! Red carded!
None of the things sought by Mr. Macron will ever happen for did not Mr. Clegg so assure us during our referendum? Poor old Macron, so out of touch.
“Nicola SturgeonVerified account @NicolaSturgeon 18m minutes ago
More Nicola Sturgeon Retweeted Sky News
Some of the scenes in #Catalonia this morning are quite shocking and surely unnecessary. Just let people vote.”
Sturgeon would love to have her official credentials as First Minister taken from her.