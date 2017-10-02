Commiserations to Catalonia

Today I am proud to be British and to be leaving the EU. When the UK state and government saw there was considerable pressure for Scottish independence it organised a legal referendum and let the people decide democratically. As someone who wanted Scotland to stay in I always recognised their right to self determination. If they had decided to go I would have wished them well and urged Parliament to a quick settlement.
The lack of reaction by the EU to the dreadful scenes in Catalonia shows their lack of understanding of democracy. The Spanish state is right to say democrats need to accept the rule of law. They are wrong to deny Catalans a vote and voice when they think the constitutional settlement behind that rule of law is wrong. The irony is that polls suggest the Spanish state had a good chance of winning a referendum for the status quo if it had held one in good time with a good grace. Now a legal referendum is more needed, and less easy for the Spanish state to win. Democracy about the ruke of law, but it is also about responding to the mood of voters. Leaders of countries need to retain consent to the system for making decisions.
I thought the EU wanted to promote democracy. It has wanted to promote regional identity and encouraged the regions against nations. It has sent regions money over the heads of the states. It is now reaping a bitter harvest. Lets get on with rebuilding our own democracy by taking back control
The EU would not have been quiet if this had occurred in any of the V4 countries. It has been mishandled badly. How would you vote knowing police had beaten your Granny? Spain has breached article 7 of the UN charter. This will rumble on. The EU has no idea how to proceed. Hoping it will fade away through lack of exposure has already failed because of the thuggish Spanish response. Catalonia has been denied a “legal” vote for 7 years. A top advert for EU “values”.
“I thought the EU wanted to promote democracy. It has wanted to promote regional identity and encouraged the regions against nations.”
It depends doesn’t it. It didn’t do that in Ukraine, it opposed secession of the Russian-dominated regions.
Not opposed to a second Scottish referendum when the time comes then ? Good.
It will all end in tears.
Any State that acts in this manner builds up even more opposition and resentment.
The EU Committee of the Regions will see Catalonia as progress towards the ultimate EU geography. Post Brexit, don’t be surprised if other Regions closer to home start thinking they can do a Catalonia.
The behaviour of the police sent in to prevent the vote was shocking. It comes after, according to one close observer of Spanish politics, some five years of procrastination by the Spanish state over the issue of a referendum. No one should be surprised by the reaction of the Catalans to their treatment.
Nor should we be surprised by the lack of reaction by the EU. After all they regard it as part of their remit to replace elected governments, as occurred in Italy and Greece in the past. No doubt they would like to do the same here in the UK to frustrate Brexit, aided and abetted by their supporters here in the UK. I imagine the inhabitants of Gibraltar will be even less enamoured of Spanish claims to sovereignty over their territory.
Quite so, the cracks in the EU are getting wider. History may thank the Leavers for their foresight.
Well said!
I appreciate the Foreign Secretary’s mind is probably elsewhere, but the FCO’s response yesterday was shameful. It read like it had been dictated down the phone by the Spanish government.
Any comment from HMG or PM yet? Thought not…. Well done John for your comment.
“I thought the EU wanted to promote democracy.”
Where on earth did you get that idea? The EU is about as democratic as one of those countries that have (or had) “Democratic” in their name, e.g. the old East Germany: the German Democratic Republic or North Korea, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. The EU wants to promote democracy only so long as the dēmos vote the right way.
I thought that the behaviour of the Police was disgraceful! They laid into, men, women, old people too. It was totally out of control!
I pray that we never see such scenes here. I understand that the Police do not have an easy job at all, but in Catalonia, the scenes were beyond the pale!
“They are wrong to deny Catalans a vote and voice”
Wow John, as someone who purports to speak for England, I am shocked you say you recognise Scotland’s right to self determination but not England’s. Just like Catalonia, England still continues to be ignored constitutionally (and financially) by your party, in fact all parties, for reasons of pure self interest by 650 self serving UK MPs.
Scotland, Wales & NI have been given numerous referendums on their future, England NEVER, not once. Never mind Catalonia, what about giving England a vote and a voice????
A lifelong Tory voter (no more) your party makes me sick John for spouting on about lack of democracy around the world whilst constantly deliberately choosing to ignore the undemocratic way in which England is governed.
Events in Catalonia point to our own tragedy. With more courage and determination from the SNP and a defter hand by Westminster government, we could have been shot of Scotland and all its probems and its disproportionate drain on the UK budget, all for only the price of a failed state on our northern border that could have been discouraged by a Trumpian wall.
Crocodile tears. It has little to do with the EU. And you pretend to know about History. Shame on you.
It is not for the EU to comment on the UK’s internal affairs, e.g. its lack of democracy (H.o.L. etc.), nor on any riots in the UK, past or future.
Same with Spain.
If there will be any riot or bloodshed in the Netherlands, I wouldn’t want the EU to interfere.
The silence from Brussels is disgraceful. They know like Brexit, if the Catalans were to secede, the Basques would follow and who knows after that so democracy must be squashed even with rubber bullets against old age pensioners, for the greater cause.
Brussels and Madrid have both seriously underestimated the fierce independence of the Catalans so this will not go away.
From now on in there will only be one winner albeit it will be spun as a compromise. Like the EC with Cameron if only Madrid had listened but like our civil service, Heseltine, Major, Cameron etc they view their role as saving us from ourselves, always knowing better. Like wise Merkel has been bitten in Germany and there more elections to come where anti EU protest votes are expected.
Now the Remainers want us to stay in a club that allows one of its members to beat up its citizens merely trying to exercise their democratic rights.
You say the lack of reaction by the EU shows their lack of understanding of democracy.. I would like to remind you that Ireland in 1918 voted overwhelmingly for independence and see what we got- you guys, all of you, just make it up as you go along.
The Catalan vote was only taken yesterday so why don’t you at least wait for a few days to see the fall out from all of this and then to look at the reactions from world leaders..a lack of understanding of democracy..Jeez
“They ( The Sovereign Nation of Spain ) are wrong to deny Catalans a vote and voice when they think the constitutional settlement behind that rule of law is wrong. ”
JR I believe you are wrong on all counts. The Spaniards in that area of Spain did have a vote, do have a vote and have always had a vote. They still have a vote. Just because the British Government made a stupid mistake in judging that that part of the United Kingdom (ALL, Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland and England …ALL which is MY LAND ) known as Scotland as having a right to separate off from the United Kingdom does not set a sensible or correct template for adjudging other nations. The Spanish government has shown tremendous restraint. One hopes the perpetrators will be brought to justice and of course jailed for quite some time.
Freedom for Cornwall! Freedom for Berkshire! Independence for Wokingham! Where does it stop?
The supreme law of Spain is in form of a codified constitution which was approved by a national referendum, and as I understand the Spanish constitutional court has ruled that this Catalonian independence referendum, and maybe any such referendum claiming official status and making use of public resources, is unconstitutional.
So unless it was prepared to collude in the illegality of the referendum the Spanish government had no choice but to try to prevent it taking place. Whether some of the actions of the government’s agents have also been illegal is another matter.
Presumably if the Spanish government had seen fit it could have sought an amendment to the Spanish constitution to permit an independence referendum in Catalonia, but even if the will had been there the legislative process would have been complicated and would have necessarily involved a final referendum across the whole of Spain to approve the amendment, Sections 167 and 168 here:
http://www.congreso.es/portal/page/portal/Congreso/Congreso/Hist_Normas/Norm/const_espa_texto_ingles_0.pdf
In contrast in the UK it was agreed that the devolved Scottish authorities would be empowered to hold an official, legal, independence referendum by the simpler means of an order under Section 30 of the Scotland Act 1998:
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukdsi/2013/9780111529881/pdfs/ukdsi_9780111529881_en.pdf
which was only approved by both houses of the UK Parliament as well as by the Scottish Parliament, not by a UK-wide referendum, and so UK citizens resident outside Scotland had no direct say on whether that referendum should be permitted.
I too am proud to be British and to be leaving the EU. Even if I cannot actually live in the UK due to their absurdly high and complex tax rates.
Let us hope the UK can leave the EU lower tax rates avoid Corbyn’s Venezuela. This all looks rather optimistic under Theresa but I am an optimist.
As you say – “The lack of reaction by the EU to the dreadful scenes in Catalonia shows their lack of understanding of democracy.”
Well perhaps they understand it but are profoundly against democracy as it would be the end of the EU bureaucrats, all their essentially parasitic jobs and their bloated pensions or perhaps rather worse.
It is all very well to knock Spain.
However, I remember the gerrymandering and corrupt politics in the North of Ireland.
So I prefer not to wear rose tinted spectacles.
Yes i agree things are bad in spain but that trouble has been brewing there for a long time and especially since the spanish civil war and earlier, so I don’t know how you can blame it on the EU for not being democratic enough. To make sweeping statements like this is a type of fake news and doesn’t help in any way.
The EU covers a huge geographical area so i ecpect that from time to time there will be local political troubles to contend with..today spain..tomorrow maybe italy..thereafter the waloons in belgium..who knows? So it’s nonsense to shoot first and bame it all on EU democracy
The rest of the UK not only supported a Scottish referendum but would have honoured the result had it gone the other way.
P.S. UK – comment from MP Redwood but not from Theresa May.
EU: comments from MEPs but not from Donald Tusk
It’s interesting that Brussels should be so quiet on the tragedy in Catalonia. They alone have done more than anyone to promote the regions by undermining national governments.
Two Jags Prescott was their useful idiot in the UK, trying to break us up into Brussels approved areas but we are not that stupid. I see the EU is again interfering in sovereign countries by threatening to keep N.I in the CU and SM. personally I would like Ireland to be united and end the massive subsidy we provide in money and jobs. Maybe Brussels wouldn’t be so keen if they became net recipients of EU funds.
We can always hope.
Don’t know why you think the EU ‘promote’ Democracy. Extinguish Democracy yes, but not ‘promote’.
“When the UK state and government saw there was considerable pressure for Scottish independence it organised a legal referendum and let the people decide democratically” WRONG The UK is in every real respect ONE nation in our hearts and minds. I as a legal subject of the UK did not get a vote in the Scottish Referendum. It is just one part of the nation my forefathers went to war about to protect. It is not for a set of people in one part of it to choose to be something daft. Everyone in the UK should vote if to make them daft and also to make it a backward garden allotment of the EU . In the next “Scottish” referendum we all of the UK should demand to vote on the future of all our nation not just jumped up Krankies. That, and not what you state JR, is democracy.
So when did the English as a proud and Historic Nation have a vote on these Regions that are rammed down our throats day in day out on the Weather and News programs or any other program the Stasi can work them into.
Like David Davis’s Department for Pretending to Exit the European Union the European Commission has a twitter account; but unlike his ministry the Commission does make frequent use of its account both to promote its views and policies and to counter what it regards as errors and falsehoods that are being circulated in the media.
There has just been a burst of tweets about Catalonia:
https://twitter.com/EU_Commission?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
and a fuller statement:
http://europa.eu/rapid/press-release_STATEMENT-17-3626_en.htm
“Under the Spanish Constitution, yesterday’s vote in Catalonia was not legal.
For the European Commission, as President Juncker has reiterated repeatedly, this is an internal matter for Spain that has to be dealt with in line with the constitutional order of Spain.
We also reiterate the legal position held by this Commission as well as by its predecessors.
If a referendum were to be organised in line with the Spanish Constitution it would mean that the territory leaving would find itself outside of the European Union.
Beyond the purely legal aspects of this matter, the Commission believes that these are times for unity and stability, not divisiveness and fragmentation.
We call on all relevant players to now move very swiftly from confrontation to dialogue. Violence can never be an instrument in politics. We trust the leadership of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to manage this difficult process in full respect of the Spanish Constitution and of the fundamental rights of citizens enshrined therein.”
Union with Scotland Act 1706. Isn’t that what the Government’s foundation on the so-called RIGHT of the present population of Scotland, continually fluctuating, to have a vote on Independence? What is this cloud-cuckoo-land logic? Who in 1706 had a vote here in England or Scotland? It only makes sense if you say it dressed up like a gowned clown and speak from the front of Parliament with so much pomp and ceremony you could do yourself and internal injury if you broke out laughing. How absurd! There is no right. What an absolutely weird and bizarre view of democracy in that it should be based on a decision made when there was no democracy of any kind!!!. A FULL TWENTY ONE YEARS….. BEFORE……. THE LAST WITCH JANET HORNE WAS BURNED IN SCOTLAND
Here, here.
Hey nuncle – what about kashmir’s right to self determination or is that trumped by trade deals with India?
National identity is clearly deep rooted in many of us .
The 500 year old partnership between Aragon and Castile is now under threat .
The 400 year old Act of Union between England and Scotland was under threat but this has been defeated for now .
The EU is now trying to impose a new loyalty on 27 nation states , some of whom have their own internal dissenting problems , Spain , while others like Hungary wish to pursue their own policies .
Even the EU must or should recognise that they will be storing up trouble .
Perhaps that is why they are so keen to establish a European Army in order to suppress future ‘problems ‘as the Spanish [Castilian ] authorities have done in Catalonia [Aragon ] .
“I thought the EU wanted to promote democracy. ”
Listening to Nathalie L’Oiseau last night was like hearing President Hollande all over again. If we don’t get out quick, I fear we could be on the receiving end of just such treatment as we have seen in Spain, but at the hands of Macron’s single European army.
The continental cast of mind is very different from ours when it comes to coercion by the state, or rather by the superstate. Gibraltar knows why it is best to stick with us, in or out.
John – I listened this morning to the BBC radio and TV services and not once was there any mention of the brutality of the Spanish police in preventing the Catalan voting. Scandalous of the BBC but no doubt they want to stay on board with the EU, the rulers of which also seem incapable to saying or doing anything constructive over this affair.
On the other hand, the BBC made much today of their all-expenses paid dispatch of a news person to report on the Las Vegas shooting outbreak, when they already have people in the USA. Still, not their money, I suppose…
Much happening today. Las Vegas being attacked by a mad person with a gun , Tory conference in Manchester ( Far better to hold n Manchester than Birmingham ; confrontation is required) I feel that the speeches by the first few were inspiring , however it may not be in the Conservatives best interest to harp too much about the past.
Phil Hammond titres on the brink of talking about totalitarianism ..everything private.. NO .. there must always be a balance . A good economy is indeed the bedrock of a successful nation , however he talks about an ideology which is bad . NO there must be an ideology , which the North Eastern Mayor talked about and it encompasses a will to succeed with fairness.
There is my Homage to Catalonia.
A last paragraph of painful wisdom from JR. Nonetheless I can’t help wondering about the consequences. What if a region votes for independence but, some time later, wishes to change its mind? How would that work? Would England have Scotland back, or Spain Catalonia? And at what price?
Nor is that all. A respect for democracy and self-determination – in other words a helpful response to the mood of the moment – seems the high road to ever-smaller units. One is reminded of traditional French inheritance rules which lead to the endless division of family estates into microscopic and unviable holdings, and effectively force the depopulation of rural France.
Conventionally, statesmen seek to build. Is there not something wrong somewhere when high democratic principle leads to disintegration?
For the first time ever, I await Peter Van Leeuwen’s comments with interest.
Well said Mr. Redwood!
When Catalonia declares independence, will you be pressurising the government to recognise Catalonia as independent state and open diplomatic relations with them?
Very disturbing scenes from Catalonia. It had the appearance of the commencement of civil war. Madrid really needs to make a deal rather than impose law under duress.
I expect the EU will be very concerned about the expression of democracy; it’s not their method.
And these people want to take control of Gibraltar – Never!
Catalonians and the Kurds lay down their safety and in some instances their lives to achieve what millions in the UK simply sign away with a cross on a ballot paper. Shameful but the result of 30 years of pro-EU propaganda, slander politics (race card) and indoctrination
Our sovereignty and independence can never be traded like a box of apples
Can you imagine what the carnage would have been like if the eu had its own army, we want out now so stop pussyfooting around the issue Mr Redwood and give us what we voted for or do the Tories have a hidden agenda to get toppled so liebour /lib???/snp get in and the Brexit can is kicked into the long grass, because if it is your playing with fire
Good afternoon. And good article,
Indeed the rule of law must be obeyed by both government and the people, because if not, all we have left is anarchy and possible civil war.
Both Spanish and regional governments are at fault here. The Spanish government, because at first failed to recognise the need for such a referendum and, then to compound that initial error, decided to use heavy handed tactics instead of just letting the referendum go a head and just ignore it. What could Catalonia do if the entire international community decided to ignore them ? Spain would have been in its right under the constitution to act in almost any way it pleased.
Now we have a situation that far, far worse than it needed to be. We have moderate Catalans who probably would view the actions of the Spanish government with horror and are now probably considering supporting the separatists. What a Recruitment Sargent Madrid has been to the separatists.
The EU will duck this and will not be blamed for its involvement, like so much else (eg flooding in England and the Ukraine).
The Catalan local government could have held a referendum on a referendum. It could have asked the people of Catalonia if they wanted such. If they returned a yes, then the Spanish government would have been compelled to hold one. If the Spanish government denied even that, which I doubt would be legally possible, they would have lost all support in Spain.
Once again we see politicians taking the people for granted and playing with both their lives and future. A bad thing has happened and, I do sincerely hope that unlike similar matters in the past, the Spanish government has not created a monster in the form of terrorism.
The Spanish government made a catastrophic decision when it decided to oppose a referendum on Catalan independence. Had they allowed one, it might well have been decided in favour of the status quo, especially if the Brussels had made it clear that EU membership for Catalonia would involve a long drawn out application process.
Instead they have driven thousands of Catalans towards independence and the Government of Spain looking undemocratic and cruel in equal measure. Contrast this with the behaviour of David Cameron and Westminster. By backing Spain and failing to condemn the violence we have all seen on own television screens in our own homes the EU has done itself no favours.
It’s hard to see where Catalonia and Spain go from here. The Catalan Government is not going to back down as they now have a large element of world sympathy on their side..
It’s the Spanish govts prerogative to regard the referendum as non-binding if they wish, but to launch violent attacks at polling stations is the behaviour of fascists.
I’m shocked that Theresa May has not condemned the Spanish govts actions, her silence is tantamount to tacit approval.
Spain’s heavy handedness yesterday just confirms they have NO interest in the democratic process or any belief in the right of self determination. This also re-affirms they don’t give a ‘hoot’ about what the Gibraltarians want.
The EU’s silence on yesterday’s disgraceful affairs said much about EU democracy.
We now wait until Wednesday when Catalonia will confirm it’s unilateral declaration of Independence. I wish them well.
The manner in which the referendum was both called and held, as well as the violent reaction of the Spanish Government is illustrative of the very different history of Spain compared with the UK. This applies to other EU countries as well where the expression of democratic nationhood has a far more compelling aspect because of the last century’s events. In a more mature democracy it is relatively easier to cope with regional/national demands for greater autonomy or even independence whether this be in Scotland or the UK as a whole, as evidenced in the EU referendum and its aftermath. In Spain this is not so easy as the memory of the Franco years lingers and disunity is genuinely so feared. The conditioning of many European countries towards politics today, whether national or EU-wide, is fundamentally different to that in the UK and it is mostly because of this that Brexit is happening and why it is considered so unthinkable and threatening in most other countries.
Off-topic – politicians, including Theresa May, and others, have now managed to create a lot of unnecessary confusion about the idea of a “transition” or “implementation” period after we have left the EU.
As remarked before the six founding members of the EEC allowed themselves twelve years to fully establish their Common Market, in several stages, and that was to be twelve years AFTER the 1957 Treaty of Rome had come into force making them EEC member states, not BEFORE that could happen.
The opposite case would be that the UK left the EU on March 29th 2019 – as both the UK government and the European Council have said will happen – but even though the EU treaties as a whole would no longer apply to the UK the legal substance of some elements would continue to operate for specified periods by virtue of transitional provisions in the new treaty or treaties which had come into force upon withdrawal.
So for example it could be that although the UK had left the EU it would be treated as if it was still a part of the EU Customs Union for a period of two years, or however long was deemed necessary to get all new practical customs arrangements in place.
On the other hand resolving another problem might not need two years, and for that other problem a shorter period could be specified.
This is only a matter of both sides agreeing what they wish to happen and constructing the correct language in the withdrawal treaties; the word “notwithstanding” may well prove useful in that context.
Agreed John.
I was dismayed by those scenes on TV. Clearly the Madrid government is not aware of the swing in public opinion that happened in the Island of Ireland after the Easter Uprising and the British handling of it. It seems to be going down a similar route.
The best thing for spain would be if they abolished the monarchy and set up a loose federation of republical states for those that want to remain within the EU and a brexit for those that want to leave
Here we go again- taking back control- that old chestnut- there is no control as we see from Spain- no control on the peoples side and no control from the governments side- it’s all nonsense- and if anyone thinks that the same violence couldn’t break out on the streets of Britain at any time and that we’re all so perfect? well I would ask them to think twice