No cliff edge

I have now read through all the submissions about what we need to prepare to have a smooth Brexit with No Deal.
Most of the worries are ones which have been argued over and discussed endlessly. In many cases I dealt with these worries on this blog before the referendum. Most are general in nature.
I will summarise my response to these old issues below:
What will happen about passported products in financial services?
The most common is the UCIT Investment fund. As these are all registered companies in countries that will remain EU members there is no problem. The UK will retain the contracts to help manage them, whilst the funds will continue to be available throughout the EU. The UK will be happy to allow UK nationals to continue to buy and hold these funds. Other passported products resident in the UK will be able to continue under the doctrine of regulatory equivalence.
What happens about the future of the City if there is No Deal?
We will be able to trade as do other non EU members, using the doctrine of equivalence and world trade rules.
Will derivative contracts still work?
They should. The market has plenty of advance warning of our departure on 29 March 2019. Markets adjusted easily and rapidly to the abolition of the DM and the introduction of the Euro in 2000 which was bigger set of changes. As the markets start to offer contracts that go beyond exit date they will reflect this in the contract small print.
Will there be more red tape to export?
No Deal will entail customs filings for tariff based goods for No Deal. This can be an additional line in an electronic filing. Importers and exporters already need paperwork or electronic files to handle product specs, safety and a wide range of compliance maters, which can remain the same.
How can there be a smooth Irish border?
The UK government has issued a paper on this setting out how. If the EU does not like the UK proposal it needs to make a counter proposal, as its member state the Republic of Ireland is keen on a smooth border continuing ,as is the UK.
Will universities suffer?
No. The government has made clear there will be plenty of visas for students and faculty members coming from the eu as there are today for non EU. E U funding will be replaced by UK money. The UK may negotiate to continue to contribute to and belong to various European schemes.
Will we reassert our territorial limits and set out a UK fishing policy
That is the current plan
11 Comments
Other passported products resident in the UK will be able to continue under the doctrine of regulatory equivalence.
That is complete nonsense. Passporting , of insurance will stop any Policy being issued either UK to EU or visa versa ( onshore) unless some agreement is come to continue , either mutual recognition, of capital or more passporting.
There is no sign of such an agreement .The CEO of German Insurance Company I spoke to this week , is not aware of it , nor are the teams trying to find a way for Lloyds to retain a presence in the EU, we have no idea iuf anyone is even trying to reach such an agreement
It is not compliance it is MONEY …yeeeesh , I have better informed conversations with my children.
You are fatally confusing some guff sourced from the internet by retired volk with reality. That is not a mistake we can afford to make
Are we recognised by the EMIR process? Regulatory equivalence is a relatively new rule as I read.
I don’t really agree with the remarks on Ireland. As the breaking partner the onus is on the UK to prove that a borderless Ireland can be provided which would work after any kind of Brexit. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been absolutely clear about that. Otherwise, Britain could make some sloppy proposal and leave it at that. (I’m not suggesting it has done so already)
Off-topic: As there is no fog in the Channel today, shouldn’t the EU at least have been blamed for the carnage in Las Vegas?? After all these weapon exports to the US??
It is vital to keep up the anti-EU rhetoric during these glorious preparations for March 2019! 🙂
That does not sound very good to me. The fisherman and their communities were the first to suffer, it is only right therefore, that they be the amongst the first to benefit from BREXIT. Nothing but a clear statement containing that this is very much a red-line for the UK will suffice. I do not come from a fishing community or have any interests in it, but these people, ‘our people’ have been wronged.
Happy for the UK to issue licenses under international agreements to foreign boats, but those waters and all that they contain are ours ! They may catch fish there, but they land in our ports !
Oops !
Good morning 🙂
You write: “What happens about the future of the City if there is No Deal? …. We will be able to trade as do other non EU members, using the doctrine of equivalence and world trade rules”.
What nonsense is this, man? The “doctrine of equivalence” – what in God’s name is that? This is pure gibberish, Mr Redwood. You simply do not have a viable plan.
I’m more interested in the fundamentals of our relationship with the EU and the reassertion of our absolute independence in sovereign and legal terms
When will British law reign supreme once more?
When does the ECJ become inconsequential or will it still retain some form of influence on British law?
When will the British Parliament reclaim its sovereignty?
When will EU law be completely banished in its entirety?
When can the United Kingdom declare itself to be a fully independent, sovereign nation once more?
I have a dreadful feeling in my gut that the above will never happen in my lifetime, certainly not with May and Hammond in charge
All else is fluff and drivel
In some ways, the UK is lucky to have an outpost over the sea with a border with the EU. Northern Ireland could become a busy trading post and prosper, as Hong Kong did with China. We could set up trading estates on the border with entrances for offices on both sides. The nameplate would be in the EU and staff could be in both economic blocks at the same time. All the insurance and banking business could be relayed electronically to London, Leeds, Manchester or Edinburgh. Irish cows could eat their British grass, be milked in the EU and the cheese diaries could expand their range to make Dutch French and Italian cheese. The Danes do a very good soft blue copy of Rochfort. We could call it Rochford.
We could even declare the Euro to be legal tender in Northern Ireland along with a Northern Irish pound.Think of all the trading and exchange advantages of having part of the UK doing all this business and with instant links to the London clearing offices.
Just think how much Mr Verhoftadt would hate this idea. He would be pissing wind and frothing at the mouth. It would be worth doing for the sight of this alone.
Your remarks about Ireland are deceitful, sir. The UK’s “plan” is for everyone to pretend that Brexit hasn’t happened, and that conditions at the Irish border will not change. But if you Brits choose to leave the EU, you Brits need to face up to the consequences – which is that things will change. You seem to think you can leave the EU club but still take all the membership benefits – I promise you that you are fooling no one in Dublin with this fairytale and you are not fooling Michel Barnier either.
…and Approved Economic Operators and their system of effortless movement over international borders?
…and REACH? And the other international regulators?
…and aero space facilities?
…and phyto-sanitary arrangements for meat products, alive and dead?
Without these computerised checks, the whole system is going to grind to a halt with a hard Brexit on March 29-30th 2019 at midnight.
Reply We gave these checks now and can continue them
Thank you. Why do Hammond and Rudd not see it with such clarity?