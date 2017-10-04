A new vision for housing

There is growing agreement amongst politicians and their advisers that housing is a central part of the new political battleground. Years of inviting in large numbers of people to live and work in our country against a background of building too few new homes for them and for the natural growth of the settled population has left us short of decent homes at affordable rents or prices.
Some years ago there was a strong establishment view that the UK needed to be more like the rest of the EU with a larger private rented sector. This duly came about as a new generation of private landlords rushed to purchase Buy to Let properties. Frustrated by taxation of other savings and the restless changes made to the taxation of pension plans, many thought owning a Buy to let or two would make provision for their retirement years and represent a good store of value. The establishment visionaries seemed to think younger people would benefit from renting rather than buying, though most of them making this recommendation were safely housed in a property they had bought at much lower prices when they were young. They argued that renting was more flexible, and kept the young person free of mortgage debt.
I disagreed at the time with the view that renting was superior to buying. I pointed out renting is bound to be dearer over a lifetime than buying and owning. The longer you delay buying a property, the more rent you pay. You usually end up having to pay much more for the home you do eventually purchase. Rental agreements are not that much more flexible than buying if you sign a commitment to a longish fixed period of paying the rent. Finding a suitable rented property is not intrinsically easier than choosing a place to buy.
The Conservative party needs to commit itself anew to creating a new generation of home owners. Polling shows many people who rent would like to be able to buy their own home. The problem is they do not think they can afford to do so, owing to the high transaction costs, the need to find a large deposit, and the availability of mortgage credit. In contrast there are few opeople who own who would rather rent, and of course there is nothing stopping someone who owns from switching to rent if they did wish to do so.
The government can and should do more to lower the transaction costs of buying and selling properties. Lifting more people out of Stamp Duty altogether, or cutting the lower rates would help. To make the market work better the government also needs to see how Stamp Duty and CGT are impeding sales of BTL homes and larger properties owned by people who might otherwise downsize. The older generation include people who have more property than they want, reluctant to sell owing to the tax costs in doing so and buying something smaller. The younger generation includes many people who would like to buy the family homes but cannot afford to.
Getting house prices more in line with wages needs to occur at a sensible pace. Controlling the numbers of people coming to live here each year would help by cutting demand. Encouraging more building, as the government is doing, will assist by expanding supply. The Chancellor committed himself to helping get real wages up, which also will assist. The Bank of England and the commercial banks can also help by recognising that most young people will b e good risks to lend to to buy a home, just as their parents did before them.
I look forward to more positive announcements from the government on how it will transform more dreams of ownership into reality,
Renting is cheaper in the short term especially with such absurd rates of stamp duty thank of Osborne and Hammond. It can easily cost 20% in in dead and out costs when buying & selling a new house. This can be about 5 years rent. Yes buy but buying for less than about 5 years is probably a mistake. Buy only when you are likely to be there for a long time as renting is far more flexible if your job moves or you need a larger property.
IHT at absurd rates (plus all the gifts with reservation traps) means that owning a large house late in life is also usually a mistake tax wise.
We need both rented and owner occupied housing. After all if you do not have the cash you either rent the house or you rent (borrow) the money. Rents also included maintenance and insurance which people often forget when comparing a mortgage with rents.
Cut stamp duty, relax planning, cut the green crap building regulations, cut OTT utility connection charges, cut building control fees, get more competition in banking and get building and extending.
Good morning.
What a wonderful, honest and frank article laying bare many mistakes government has made and its effects. Unfortunately our kind host thinks that ‘more government’ is the solution. It is not.
The government has allowed itself to be shackled into committing evermore money to the State. Whether it be through the NHS, Overseas Aid, Green Crap, pointless White Elephant projects and so on. In order for government to help it needs to do less, borrow less so it can then tax less (ie Stamp Duty). In short, the government before making all sorts of promises needs to get its accounts in balance first.
We do not need government help. What people need is for government to get out of the way. We need to reduce the size of the state and its scope.
Less (for government) is more (for the people).
You’re right too much government is the problem. Unfortunately the Conservative party is incapable of making a case for less government. It will not challenge the idea that the solution to any problem is government action.
Indeed planning restrictions and OTT green crap building controls and expensive energy are the main reasons for the lack of housing. Also misdirected bank lending regulations from government and absurd stamp duty levels, land registry free, utility connection fees …….
We can build plenty of housing for pigs and chickens with agricultural consents but not, it seems, homes for people.
Here’s a policy idea -borrowed from the USA(not something I’m normally in favour of)-cash for clunkers.
Starting with a whipround for Mrs May.
Her speech?….well,really,it would take a heart of stone not to laugh.
If we build lots more homes and reduce immigration, house prices will fall, voters will feel poorer and the other lot will get in at the next election. And that, I assumed, is why governments neither build more houses nor cut immigration.
As yet another example of the pointless huge costs and inefficiencies government inflict on others I have two properties that I am currently trying to obtain planning consent for.
One we were told could probably be converted from an agricultural barn to residential and the other industrial plot we would never get residential on so we looked to extend the industrial buildings and planned that way.
Now an absurd court of appeal ruling (relating to how much actual conversion work is needed) has ruled out the first. But what possible difference does the extend of the work make? Surely what matters is what is left after the build? Also a new planning law now means that the second can now probably go to to residential after all which is better financially. So I have wasted lots of money and time heading in the wrong directions on both plots. What a waste of time and money due to moronic court decisions and planning uncertainty and complexity. At least the costs are tax allowable!
“I pointed out renting is bound to be dearer over a lifetime than buying and owning.”
In general yes but not if you have to move home a lot, nor if you live in an area where property prices are declining – perhaps due to depopulation or declining local jobs.
People move for jobs reasons, love reasons, divorce reasons, needing a larger home for children, school reasons, health reasons, tax reasons ……
My advice would be to buy only when fairly settled, buy something that is large enough for the future needs, in an area that is generally improving and that can be extended if needed. Or buy something with nice planning gain opportunities. Look at new transport links being planned or build for example.
yes only works like that if you have the kind of job where you can stay in one place for a long time.
for the mobile workforce the system does not work, and buying is often a bad idea.
Here we go again; reduce transaction costs, amend stamp duty, get real wages up, reduce demand, have a government plan. For God’s sake just do the one thing that will boost supply and lower prices: relax the planning regulations, and by relax I mean pretty much abolish it.
Cutting stamp duty would simply put up prices by an equivalent amount. On average sellers maximise the price they ask based on what buyers can afford, if buyers have lower transaction costs then they can afford to pay more. By making things easier for buyers you are increasing demand which is the exact opposite of what you want.
There are only two solutions: increase supply (more houses) or decrease demand (lower net immigration or penal taxes on overseas investment buyers of UK residential properties). There are blocks of flats near me which are 50% owned by offshore investors in Hong Kong etc., in fact they were directly marketed there, that has fuelled massive price inflation.
Not quite true as cutting stamp duty would mean people could move more freely to down size perhaps and also it makes more developments worth doing and so increases the supply of properties.
I have absolutely no idea what the Tories now stand for. I recognise that Labour is now a party that is committed to a complete restructuring of the British economy along socialist lines. This will destroy the UK and transfer massive power over to the unions.
And here we have Mr Redwood talking about transaction costs on property. Utterly meaningless, almost detached from reality
Get real.
And no doubt we will have to listen to May boring all and sundry with talk about social injustice for so called minorities and all the other left wing tripe she’s suddenly developed an enthusiasm for. Who is advising this PM?
I saw Boris Johnson’s speech yesterday and for the first time a Tory MP made sense for once, and unlike many Tory MP’s who are so terrified of saying the wrong thing they end up talking nonsense, pandering to the fashionable topic of the day
Get back to first principles for god’s sake before it’s too late
Thank goodness for Boris – surely without him the delegates would all have been dropping dead of boredom or actively killing themselves from depression after listening to Rudd, Hammond, Hunt, Gauke, Davidson and the likes.
At last some uplifting we can do it vision from Boris and Mogg.
yes indeed.
again I offer the Conservatives to sketch out the bleeding obvious policies needed to steer a straight course and be able to win landslides in all sorts of demographics, stuff that is obvious to most of us. But no they would rather live in liberal elite fantasy land.
Ms May is useless.
“I have absolutely no idea what the Tories now stand for..” They stand for everything. whether free market and not free market. They stand for anything, that is they are tolerant of every thing no-one should be tolerant of. Over-population, irresponsible level of immigration, terrorists in out midst. Stand for multi-centres of authority when government should be the only authority. Arms-length government based if not in Brussels then in some fantasy land of diversity. Stalwart defenders of the curtailment of free-speech unless it is their own.
Re today’s Conference speech,look at Mrs May’s wrist -she is wearing her heart on her sleeve-literally-it’s a bracelet featuring the self portrait of Frida Kahlo-the Mexican feminist,communist artist and sometime lover of Leon Trotsky!
There has been a red flashing warning light over this issue for several years now for the Conservatives. If Mrs May really does want to stick around, she needs to move this issue right up the agenda and make sure that there is tangible progress – measured by %age of home ownership – by the next election. Key moves should be to cut stamp duty and tear up planning laws or take powers to override councils unable to stand up to local nimbys. Another factor in this is EU agricultural subsidies which mean a lot of marginal and grotty land is being farmed which would be better used for housing. We need leadership and vision – and very rapid action.
Too many house empty . I don’t see the sense, except for boosting the economy temporarily and creating crowding long term.
Boris is a social liberal, he is cut from the same cloth as Cameron and Osborn. The only difference between him and those two is that he did not change his accent. With him as PM it would be a continuation of our seven year journey to nowhere. The economic orthodoxy would be remain and he would implement his own great ideas such as amnesties for illegal immigrants. Ms Davidson is no saviour either.
The Tory Party’s continued obsession. Electorally attractive promises of home ownership. Where’s the money coming from?
It is a sure-fire political and economic scam on the electorate. They actually believe you are doing them a favour. It is the only way a con trick works.
O/T
Can someone tell a certain chap that saying the brexit vote was ” the working class having a bit of a tantrum” did the Conservative party no good whatsoever. What an – –
“£$)%&”£*&”£) “£$*&(*)( – -he is.
No explanation here of how more help to buy is any help at all.
Government help to buy. Pushing up prices and being used by immigrants to buy property which in many cases is then let.
I see this near where we live.
Build more houses and import more foreign builders requiring even more housing and so on ad infinitum.
Nothing about reducing the massive influx annually causing the problem.
Concreting over England, to house the world ……
Shut the immigration door.
Build more houses. What other solution is there?
If you were Chancellor Mr Redwood, so many of the self inflicted problems that the govt currently face would soon be resolved.
How is it politicians are always making speeches full of promises and platitudes. Last week Corbyn, today Mrs May- its like theres no end to it..every year promises promises but as always very little done
She coughed it up didn’t she?! Again
I see that overseas aid & people had the best part of may speech.
The neoliberal globalist tory party has slaughtered it’s country and people over the last 8 years.
I’m greatly amused by reports that some wag at Conference handed the PM a P45 during her keynote speech….it seems that the honourable lady may be looking for new accommodation in the near future…maybe she will accept one of the new council houses that Hammond wants to build:)
Will Alan Duncan move in next door and lend his neighbor some money?
“Just what WILL it take for you to sack Boris ?” Laura Kuenssberg.
Yet again this woman is trying to make the news and not report it.
There is a need for sticks as well as carrots to free up houses that are too large for the people living in them.
Introduce two new higher bands of council tax.
Make the discount for single occupancy fixed across all bands at say the current band d rate