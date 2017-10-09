Sovereignty and consent

Being neither a Spaniard nor a Catalan I do not take sides in the current political dispute over the future of the Spanish Union. I am interested, because it goes to the heart of the identity politics that have come to play a more prominent role in recent years throughout the EU area and in bordering states like Ukraine. The EU itself where we remain members until 2019 has expressed a view, supporting the rule of law of the Spanish Union against the subordinated democratic Parliament of Catalonia and its wishes.
If the Spanish state had approached the Catalan independence movement as the UK Parliament did the Scottish independence movement, there may well have been a referendum in Catalonia that gave a victory to the Union. Instead the Spanish state denied Catalans a legal referendum under the Spanish constitution, and tried to prevent by force the referendum organised by the government of Catalonia which did not enjoy the legal backing of the Spanish Parliament. The use of force to close polling stations and to prevent people voting created bad scenes for world television, and has led to adverse comment when the Spanish Prime Minister claimed the force shown was proportionate. It seems likely that more Catalans would now vote for independence than before recent events.
This week the world waits with bated breath as the two sides plan their next move. The Spanish state could use the national constitution to close the Catalan Parliament and demand new elections, or could seek to close down devolved government altogether. The Catalan government might declare independence based on the results of its recent referendum even though this would be illegal under the national constitution. The Catalan nationalists might claim they had a popular mandate from their own elections and from the referendum, and were forced to act against the rules of the Spanish state owing to the unwillingness of Madrid to offer them legal means to pursue their democratic objectives. Would the Spanish state then seek to arrest the Catalan politicians? Would the Spanish state seek to displace police and officials loyal to the Catalan government, with police and officials loyal to the Union government? We all hope this can be handled peacefully without large demonstrations getting out of hand. It looks today as if both sides want the other to make the next big move, as they are engaged in a battle for support from those not strongly committed to either side.
Opinion is now split three ways in Spain. In Catalonia itself there is a strong movement for independence, though there is no definitive vote to tell us the true balance of opinion for or against. In Spain outside Catalonia and the Basque country there is a strong block of opinion behind the proposition that the state should enforce Spanish law against the Catalan government. There is then an emerging third force throughout Spain that wants the two sides to talk, to try to find a legal and democratic way through. The Spanish government does not welcome this, as it wishes to take a tough line to what it sees as a simple matter of law enforcement.
The Spanish government has facilitated businesses who want to take the precaution of switching HQ from Catalonia to somewhere else in Spain. This may be just to increase pressure on the Catalan government, as it is otherwise a sign that the Spanish state thinks secession possible. The Spanish state needs Catalonia, as the region contributes around 20% of Spanish national income whilst receiving around 11% of public spending.
This conflict evokes memories for some Spaniards of troubled twentieth century conflicts between Catalonia and the Spanish state. It highlights how the rule of law is the important underpinning of free societies and prosperous democracies.
The rule of law is a necessity for a flourishing commerce and for the safe enjoyment of people’s property and family lives. This rule of law depends on the consent of most of the people most of the time to the origins of that law in Parliament, and to the special powers of police and the courts to uphold it. These deep disputes about identity threaten that framework. If enough people in a democracy say they no longer accept a given Parliament, backed by a police force and court system, as the originators and enforcers of their rule of law, the politicians do have to work out how they can design a new framework which does command respect. If a small minority break laws they find inconvenient the state has an enforcement problem and the support of the people to enforce the law. If a majority of people no longer accept the law of a democratic state the state has to think again.
The Spanish State made a huge mistake in their approach to this referendum – not much condemnations from the EU either to the violence. As you say:- If a majority of people no longer accept the law of a democratic state the state has to think again.
This will be difficult given the State’s heavy handed and totally misguided approach so far.
The Catalans expose the EU for what it is. While the Catalans yearn and fight for independence and sovereignty the EU beavers away attempting to destroy the independence and sovereignty of EU member states. The Catalans, decent and honest people. The EU, anti-democratic, indecent, rabid and slanderous.
Nationalism is a bad word within the EU.
However it is tremendously powerful in fact.
Snr Rajoy has forgotten this. The Colleagues in the EU now face, in addition to a sinking economy, mass immigration, Brexit, Greek bankruptcy and inherent corruption, the prospect of another Spanish civil war.
And the answer to all this?
More Europe!
Funny how the MSM has been strangely silent about Putin being behind all this. I would have thought with his uncanny ability to manipulate every political event in the West, this
would have been yet another piece in the jigsaw of his breaking up the EU.
A very balanced summary. The irony is that if the five presidents have their way in the EU then Spain and others will be reduced to the status of one of it’s provinces, moving democracy even further from the people.
Though the situation in Spain is disastrous, it is at least more honest than that of the UK. In Spain the Catalonia Parliament is sticking to what it says, whilst Madrid is also stocking to what it says.
In the UK two referenda are simply ignored. The SNP ignores the Scottish referendum, whilst all parties ignore the Brexit one. The Conservatives keep negotiating a best deal, following exPM Cameron’s shirking of responsibility. The UK did not vote to deal, it voted to leave. Meanwhile Lab drifts towards Custom Union etc, whilst Lib ignore the vote altogether.
It is dangerous in Spain, but seemingly honest. The UK..?
I have read that in the various legal or illegal referenda held on the issue of Catalonian independence, the results (pro-independence) were based on very low turnouts.
I do not begin to understand why it is beyond the wit of Governments to insist on a clause in any and every Referendum Bill that states that to become law, there must be a minimum turnout of 70% of eligible voters.
This should have been done in the recent EU and Scottish referenda and in the referenda on whether London (and other cities) should have a ‘super’ Mayor (hurray! another layer of bureaucrats and politicians, welcome to the gravy train!).
Very pertinent article on what might happen in the UK if you renege on Brexit.
Many of the conditions suffered by Catalonia are similar to our problems with the EU.
We pay a disproportionate levy and are treated with contempt.
Our political class are out of touch with the voters and there is an underlying feeling we will be shafted.
There may very well be insurrection in Britain if the likes of Hammond and Starmer get their way.