Borders open for trade

The EU is labouring under various misapprehensions about the UK. It seems to think if it hangs tough the UK will make more generous offers. It feels it has no need to engage on trade as if their access to our market will stay the same whatever the outcome of the talks. They need to realise if we leave without a deal we will put in the current EU tariff schedule with the EU outside our border paying the tariffs to comply with WTO rules. They apparently think if they block an open border proposal made by the UK for Northern Ireland the UK will give in and agree that all or part of the UK has to stay in the customs union.
It is in everyone’s interest involved with the Republic of Ireland and N0rthern Ireland to uphold the various Agreements and to retain an open border. The UK has set out clearly how that can be achieved. Outside the customs union the UK would have an electronic border for the goods of recognised traders, allowing their trucks through without stopping through number plate recognition against filed documentation in advance. Small Irish and Northern Irish traders regularly crossing the border would be exempted from tariffs and other new barriers. We will install this unilaterally if there is no deal. The EU will have to decide if it wants to put up its own more restrictive border on the Republic side. The Republic of Ireland needs to sort out with its EU colleagues just how they will operate their side of the border.
The papers published on Monday on Customs and Trade make clear the UK has a solution for our borders with No Deal or with a Trade Agreement with the EU. We will adapt the current registered Economic Operators approach, so most of our trade will be notified in advance of the truck or container reaching our port.Goods from approved traders will go straight through without extra customs checks compared to today, with any duty settled electronically as part of the account. Ro Ro ports which mainly handle EU trade will be brought within this same system as EU trade becomes foreign trade if we have no deal.
The UK government is well advanced with changing EU trade agreements with other countries into UK trade agreements with those countries, as it is entitled to on splitting from the EU. There is no cliff edge. A Transition period may only be needed if the EU and the UK come to a late agreement next year which requires computer and physical changes to our border arrangements that need time to implement. Getting on with implementing a customs and border check system for No Deal covers most of the issues anyway.
There is growing resistance amongst Brexit voters and many businesses to the idea of a long further period of delay. Uncertainty is reduced by preparing for No Deal in ways which allow a deal. If the EU as I fear says the UK has not done enough to warrant trade talks anytime soon the government needs to redouble its work to make a success of No Deal. Maybe then the EU will see they have overplayed their intrinsically weak hand.
Mr Redwood assured me that there was a solution to passporting, (equivalence , he says ). Yesterday providers of Insurance to the UK sent to me the request they have received from our regulatory authorities asking them how they plan to continue trading.
Fronting or recapitalisation the UK are the only solutions , ie there is no solution . I emailed one and said , why not just” rely on the doctrine of equivalence “ how we laughed .
The magic N Ireland border that is open and shut does not exist and a border through which you can freely pass by the magic of electronic gadgets as yet uninvented is ridiculous .
Show me these papers , show me this mysterious cake and eat it document
Raphael Baehr , thinks that Redwood wants the UK to collapse into confusion to sweep away the social democratic idea entirely but I think its simpler .
I think he doesn`t care what he makes as long as it is a big . A big mess will do as well as a big anything else and his desire are quite simply for the further fame and importance of John Redwood .
Why can then old not go back to collecting stamps and bowls , its like carrying a wrinkled prattling money on your back forever and its cannot be born
TINA Corbyn it must be
Reply Yes there are straightforward ways of dealing with this set out in the recent publications. Your personal abuse of me is no substitute for sensible comments
In abusing you, Mr Redwood, he is abusing at least 52% of the population, perhaps slightly more as Mr Hunt would now vote Leave, along with many others I suspect. Don’t take it personally.
Interesting . . . so how is the UK stopping not-recognized trader lorries when there will be no border? By drones? Immigrants heading to the north are advised to use recognized trader lorries, for which a list can be provided on internet. In summary, it may not all be so straight forward as portrayed here. Let’s see what the experts say at the end of this week.
Your Comments give one the impression you wish every single move for the UK in leaving the EU to fail! Why? From your own perspective the EU will be better off without us. Have a good time and enjoy! 🙂
By the way, we do seem to have managed the border with Ireland very well for many decades when the EU was just a gleam in its daddy jackal’s eye. We’ll manage 🙂
PvL . We are moving on – a bit too slowly for my liking . How are things in Holland and your election ? . Best regards .
Ps a further thought, Hammond’s position undermines the PM and deliberately strengthens the EU’s. On the basis that deal/no deal looks 50/50 wouldn’t you spend some money and get a no deal budgeted.
If Hammond had been chancellor of the e in 1938 he would have refused money to re arm because Chamberlain had a signed piece of paper.
TM now has the reason to sack him.
We need to rebalance the Cabinet with people who, in Theresa May’s own words “believe in Brexit”. Hammond, Green and May certainly don’t fall into that category.
At least Mr Cameron finally admitted he couldn’t deliver something he didn’t support, despite his previous pronouncements to the contrary.
I see that Hammond is, as we have come to expect, not acting for the prospect of no deal. No doubt he is still working on the basis that if he can drag this out long enough the result of the referendum can be overturned.