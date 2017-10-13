Mr Juncker stops the talks

Mr Juncker is trying to lay down the law to the UK. He says unless we agree firmly to send the EU a vast sum there will be no talks on trade.
He might as well have said there will be no talks on trade.
The UK must not give in and offer a large payment. We have no need to pay for talks they are meant to hold. We do not owe them any money after we have left.
Mr Juncker says if you order 28 drinks and then one drinker leaves, he must pay. Yes, but only for his drink, not for all the others. That is exactly what the UK will do. We will go on paying for our own drinks and for a proportion of the other’s drinks up to departure. Once out we will buy our own drinks, and they will only need 27.
If the EU wants to trade with us on WTO terms this is the way to secure it. If they want to keep tariff free access to our market then they need to start talking about how we might do that.
47 Comments
Is there something we are missing about Juncker – Is there method in his madness of making these outrageous statement?
And my outrageous statement for the day “Are the EU illegally excluding us from internal EU trade discussions”, we are still a fully paid up member of the EU as far as I remember, why are we not party to these discussions?
True.
No more Danegeld.
We do need someone to force the issue on our side and move promptly to ‘No Deal’.
At the moment that appears unlikely. Hence the stalemate which suits the EU.
Mr Junker doesn’t have the last word, it’s clear that he is taking all of this brexit business too personally. We’ll see after the EU Council meeting how the wind is blowing. As far as money owing is concerned, we are obliged to make payment for commitments already made for now and commitments made by us into the future including for pensions and other projects of which we were a part, but there is no question that we are obliged to make some kind of exit payment as a penalty.
The problem with Junker and Verhofstadt is that they have been personally insulted and villified so much over the years by some of our own MEP’s and the tabloid press on an almost continual basis and they won’t be happy until the see the back of us- they are out to rub our noses in it- so we have to be careful. There are those too in Europe who would see us ‘out’ with No Deal and be quite happy with that despite the damage to trade that it might do to themselves..we should be careful we don’t over react and fall into any traps.
Mr Junker is the President of the European Commission, one of the main institutions of the European Union. He is from Luxembourg an EU member with around half a million residents. Respect is deserved when respect is shown, Jack.
What is the EU Council meeting you refer to?
I get confused as there are so many.
The Council of Ministers (also called the Council of European Union)
European Council set up in 1949 with 40 member states.
European Commission with 28 seats one for each member.
European Parliament 751 seats we have 73.
Who is meeting and what for?
Mr Juncker does Britain a great favour with his grotesque ramblings about 28 drinkers in a pub. Clearly the subject is close to his heart, but he seems not to know we’ve already paid for our round, many times over. He will dismay his Remainer friends and, with his note of panic and hysteria, give much courage to Leavers.
Meanwhile Steve Baker has now been appointed Minister for No Deal. Mr Baker is a good’un, a true Brexiteer, a former RAF officer and an engineer by training. He is articulate, personable and bombproof. A man to watch.
The twists and turns of this extraordinary business of extracting ourselves from the EU make it the most gripping, baffling, perplexing piece of political theatre in my lifetime. Nothing else comes close. Is it tragedy, comedy, high drama or low farce? Damned if I know.
CATCH 22
Why are we even bothering? No deal is the best deal we can get saving us billions and freeing us to trade with the rest of the world whilst reducing the trade deficit with the EU.
Mean, greedy, selfish, myopic and in a world of its own – it is what evil empires be like.
From the look of him, his drink might be very costly! I wonder whether Peter understands our phrase ‘going Dutch’ if not he might find it useful.
This is perfectly logical and entirely consistent with the mandate which the Government and Parliament have from the electorate. I strenuously doubt that the European Commission/Council could care less about the future of the border with Ireland or the rights of EU citizens in the UK. They obviously do care about the value of any cash being lost after March 2019. A simple proposal offering tariff free trade which establishes that the UK, and its companies wishing to export to the EU, remain compliant with the many standards comprising the multifarious NTBs, should be adequate. This is, after all, sufficient for South Korea, albeit excluding agricultural products which, admittedly, will need a little more positive thought. Were this to be accepted, we could, as a gesture of goodwill and in the spirit of maintaining our participation in specific programmes which are either based in the EU itself or pertain to this, offer a reasonable settlement not exceeding two years of subs. The payments of this should be staggered in order to ensure EU compliance.
Mr. Juncker says we must pay the bill “now”.
Is this requirement written in Article 50 ?
If so, has an itemised bill been published by the EU and what is the total figure and what are the payment terms ?
Trying to negotiate with the EU must be like going in to deal with a car salesman and your partner saying “I want it ! I want the car !!! Pay him the money ! PAY HIM THE MONEY !”
And you try and play it cool and say, “Here’s my offer. Please phone me when you’ve thought about it.”
The Newmaniacs have given the game away and revealed to the EU what pressure where under behind closed doors.
If this country fails then it’s their fault.
They promised they would honour the referendum and have done nothing but collaborate with the other side since.
Alas, we may never know what could have been achieved.
*we’re*
Great, it’s about time somebody stopped the talks.. Let’s get our own story straight first before we go any further. We need a consultative group of perhaps two hundred ordinary people chosen at random to meet to discuss and come up with some proposals to see where we are going and where we want to go- politicians cannot be trusted any more.
Sorry John, but my feeling on reading this was:
“You couldn’t make a character like Junker up if you tried”…
It’s an odd analogy anyway when only 3 or 4 people amongst the 28 have ever paid for a round in the last 40 years – maybe the 27 should learn to drink less.
The drinks analogy is even more inept than the others because not all of the 28 have been paying for their drinks, and this “drinker” has been paying the second largest amount for those others to drink free.
All it does is remind us just how much we have been paying in all these years and just how ungrateful they all are.
I see today the pound picked up on Brexit talks. Peter strangely, you haven’t mentioned it!
I think Mr Juncker has had quite enough to drink, we shouldn’t encourage him.
While on the subject of bar bills, Anna Soubry was interviewed on BBC R4 earlier and she said we should pay the EU “bill” – her statement was then broadcast broadcast on subsequent news bulletins.
Charlie Elphicke however who was previously interview on the same program had a contrary opinion to Ms Soubry and needless to say his opinion was not repeated on the news bulletins. How’s that for selective reporting?
Apparently we haven’t paid enough over the past 44 years. We’ve had all these massive benefits from EU membership but we haven’t paid for them, they’ve been at the expense of other countries. And that includes our budget rebate, as I recall according to some Polish politician that is at the expense of his country even though his country has been getting huge subsidies partly at our expense … so obviously it’s only right that we now hand over as much money as they say we owe, and let that be a lesson to us all that you can’t expect a free lunch, with or without lashings of cognac …
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/200165
“Leave the EU immediately”
“The Government should walk away from the Article 50 negotiations and leave the EU immediately with no deal. The EU looks set to offer us a punishment deal out of spite. Why wait another 18 months when we could leave right away and fully take back control of our country, lawmaking powers and borders?”
You are entirely right. I hope you government agrees. We have already conceded far too much.
What “we ” are you referring to? I am not part of your “we”. I didn’t vote for this and nor did anyone else. The country doesn’t want a trade war , did not vote for you to start one and does not back your Brexit at any cost .
Can we have the grown ups back please ?
Head back in sand please, your Brussels mates are starting to panic. We are not starting a trade war, Brussels is.
Please vacate the country as we have enough quislings in Parliament .
Is this the same Juncker who has not been elected by the people, who is not accountable to the people and who the people, at a ballot box, cannot remove from office
I am not sure who Mr Juncker drinks with but in the UK it is normal to stand your round when it is time, not after you have left.
Alternatively in a large group, such as Mr Juncker’s EU, there will be an agreed kitty which all pay into. When one leaves it is good night from all, whether there is money left in the kitty or not, and despite how much or how little one has drunk.
Knowing we are leaving, the Commission should be either cutting back on planned expenditure for what remains of the Budget Cycle after March 2019 or alternatively reworking the contributions which will then be required from the other 27.
It really has nothing to do with us and I hope Mrs May not only understands this but will also bring the Thatcher Steel to standing her ground!
Yep, that’s pretty much the way I would play it…
I think he also said “If you are sitting at a bar and ordering 28 beers and then suddenly some of your colleagues are leaving, it’s ok but they have to pay, they have to pay,” said Mr Juncker, referring to the 28-member states of the EU.
I do not think we mind paying for the things we have already consumed even if they were rather unpleasant and harmful in general!
No one sensible agrees to pay a massive advance fee – just to “begin to discuss” a potential agreement, especially a deal they EU bureaucrats cannot even deliver without ratification by all the members. We might pay and then they could open the discussions by demanding a further absurd fee!
Just leave, fire Hammond and go for the Singapore/Hong Kong model. Excellent book out recently- Architect of Prosperity: Sir John Cowperthwaite and the Making of Hong Kong – all the Cabinet should read and do the same.
No-one told us when we joined the Common Market it was a “bring a bottle party” or we were “buying rounds” . When was it Greece’s turn to buy a round?
They we too busy smashing the plates!
My money’s on Soft to Medium/Soft Brexit (but with an economic price to pay – with Boris’ £350M tilting-at-windmills stuff).
The EU won’t offer Medium Brexit. And with Hard Brexit, the UK would flounder, economically, politically and socially, aand with it, Brexit itself ..
Or else, we remain in the EU and try and reform it or else we hold back on Brexit until we’ve paid off our debt, built up our economy, and have a proper strategy and leader in place to implement it.
?
CMD tried that and it didn’t end well…
That discussion is over. We had a referendum and we’re leaving in May 2019. The fact this doesn’t suit you personally is irrelevant.
What a pompous little upstart Juncker is. He fancies himself as a comedian. Well he shouldn’t give up the day job!
If Mrs May and Hammond give into this blackmail then they are toast. Excellent post John.
Hammond and May are toast already, if the county wants daft, misguided, tax borrow and piss down the drain socialists we can have have the full monty with Corbyn!
The Remains are the first to maintain that we lose the “benefits” of the EU after leaving. Similarly therefore we also lose the obligations. We paid a steep entry fee; we have continued to pay in c50% in excess of what we get back. No more propping up the EU. No Danegeld – it doesn’t work and never has.
Just leave.
Herr Junker’s likening of a someone going to a pub and leaving before he had paid for all the drinks for others does seem a little odd, particularly after his thanks for the war. Perhaps he has become so used to other people buying his brandy that he has become a bit confused.
While on the subject of Luxembourgers dining out on others, last week I was allowed to post a comparison of EU contributions per head of population taken from the Europarl publication by the commission for contributions and spending by the EU. Sweden came top with 205E/ head, then Holland- 200, UK- 163, Germany- 162 and net recipients with Belgium- 296 and Poland -253. the winner was Luxembourg with 2165.
This seemed a bit unfair, as Luxembourg has a much higher average income and so I have used the net income figures from Reinis Fischer and adjusted the gains and losses relative to income. The net income/head then changes to Sweden- 169, Holland- 195, UK- 163, Germany- 153, Spain- 129, Denmark- 79, France- 67, Italy- 31 amd recipients, Ireland 95, Poland- 85, Belgium-290 and Luxembourg- 4651 !. Junker wins again. Biggest gainer and biggest income. And he expects us to pay for his drinks after we leave the pub.
I suppose that there are so few people living in Luxembourg that it doesn’t really add up to much…
excellent research. this should be made widely available.
Plus it should be in absolute terms as a percentage. We pay 14% of the EU budget.
But do you have a majority in the HoC for this approach? I don’t blame Mr Juncker for trying it on. Mr Hammond has said there will be no preparations for no deal until the last minute, by which time it will be too late & Juncker knows the UK will have to cave. Anna Soubray is on the BBC several times a day and seems to be urging surrender to these demands. The Labour opposition, mainly represented by Keir Starmer (Corbyn & McDonnell are invisible on Brexit), adopt the approach of saying carry on talking at all costs and under no circs break without a deal. With this background if I were advising the EU I would recommend pressing on with the hardball approach in the hope and expectation of a very large bung from the UK some time early in the New Year!
If you order 28 drinks and one person who paid for 8 of them leaves then you own him for 7 drinks Junker, get your money out and pay us back
Dear John–Agree of course–Hard to see how anyone not an outright enemy could not. It’s worse than that though in sense that even if (in proper sequence as they see it–though why we agreed to this is a question in itself) we agree to pay and so are graciously and condescendingly allowed to move on to the dreaded “next stage”, my understanding is that all that that means is that Trade negotiations may start, repeat start. Big deal. Obviously we should only even begin to consider paying, and not much at that, once agreement is finalised.
1. Slightly misleading – the directly elected Mr. Juncker cannot stop the talks, that is up to the European Council (as EU27) or the UK
2. As explained again yesterday by negotiator Barnier, behind the UK commitments (as EU28) some Brexiteers threaten to cancel are thousands of companies and people (e.g. researchers) to which the UK would be breaking its promises. A 2 year transition could prevent most of that.
Mr Juncker also said talks are more complicated than he at first thought, thus suggesting they may run out of, and over time.
Yet another delaying tactic to try and get us to pay more for longer.
We need to make it absolutely clear to this bunch of unelected clowns, that it is them who are holding up any possible progress with their limited itinerary.
It should also be made absolutely clear that the end date for talks will be 31 st December 2018 some 3 months before we leave on the 28th March 2019, by which time if we do not have an agreed deal in place, it will be WTO terms.
Yet another EU ploy to delay, confuse, and add to our financial cost.
Time for us to set out our agenda with them instead of being lead down a certain path and following meekly.
True.
No more Danegeld.
We do need someone to force the issue on our side and move promptly to ‘No Deal’.
At the moment that appears unlikely. Hence the stalemate which suits the EU.
How come some comments seem to appear straight away and others are delayed ‘awaiting moderation’?
Mr Juncker says if you order 28 drinks
Are they just for him I wonder, the guy must be on something if he thinks he can dictate to us, bring out the men in white coats and drag this muppet away before he does anymore damage
I’m thinking we need to know whether its a deal or no deal in the next couple of months.
The EU 27 also need that certainty, do they spend time, resource and money on setting up the needs for a no deal scenario.
Neither of us and businesses want the EU Parliament, ECJ or whoever to vote down a deal 132 months from now.
I think we need to know very soon and not the usual EU incompetence of waiting till the last minute.