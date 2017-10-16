Farming for our future

The Uk currently runs a massive £20bn trade deficit in food with the rest of the EU. In 1984 the UK was 78% self sufficient in food. It produced 95% of all the temperate food we needed at home. The early years under the EEC had been fine for farming. Then the EU put in milk quotas and other restrictions on us which began a long decline in our ability to sustain home production. The Common Fishing Policy led a fast decline in our fishing industry. We have seen home production fall from 78% to 60% of our needs. We now import more than a quarter of the food of the kind we can grow or produce for ourselves. This is despite having one of the best climates for growing what we need.
Under the milk quota system which lasted 30 years from 1984 the UK only had half the milk quota of Germany, and ended up importing a lot of processed milk products from the continent. The Danish pig industry, the Dutch market gardening and flower businesses and many others made big inroads into our home market. Our fishing grounds were taken over by the whole of the EU under the Common Fishing Policy. We changed from landing 1 million tonnes of fish in the year we joined the EEC, to landing just 400,000 tonnes last year. The UK became a net importer of fish, after years of being a net exporter with one of the richest fishing grounds in the world. The large quantities landed elsewhere meant we needed to impose more restrictions on the total catch.
When we leave the EU we will be able to design a fishing and farming policy that allows us to sustain higher levels of home production. It will need further investment. The UK could do more food processing to add value to the staples supplied by the farms. Much of this can be done through co-operatives or processing businesses working in partnership with the farms. Where farm size is relatively small mechanisation will also require collaboration, joint investment or rental agreements to mobilise the high powered and sophisticated machinery that can now automate farming and make it more efficient.
The UK is extending the growing season for everything from asparagus to strawberries by polytunnels. We presently only produce one fifth of our own apples, but have the techniques to greatly increase the output and the durability of the apples over a longer season. All this will be accelerated if the EU does opt for WTO tariffs rather than carry on tariff free as we propose. Only in agriculture are the tariff barriers potential high. They would require a rapid response from UK farms to fill the gaps caused by dearer EU product, rather than seeing us buying more from non EU sources overseas. Even without tariffs following the recent strong performance of the Euro against all major world currencies including the pound, UK farmers are in a good position to expand. Doing so cuts food miles, gives us the pleasure of local produce, and eats away at that colossal food deficit the EU has given us.
If the farmers of this country are to face the same world markets as the rest of us then there will soon be no food grown here at all .
So, your basic argument is that trade is bad. How has the Conservative party achieved such a state of ignorance and stupidity? Adam Smith? Does the name mean anything t0 you?
Reply The doctrine of comparative advantage is fine, which is why I would prefer a free trade deal with the EU. I am just pointing out we have other options if they don’t want one. You should be asking the EU if it has read A Smith, not me!
All this depends on a government that does not try and sell them out for the sake of a few corporates who happen to be members of the CBI.
And given its history with dealing with rural affairs I am afraid I do not hold out much hope.
So, another reason why UK should get on and leave, though I would like to see tariff and other barriers lower for food. It is of course another reason why the team of May, Hammond, Corbyn and McDonnell will wish to remain/delay – they want to deal and they want to look after the EU. Certainty now, no deal please.
We will see in October whether the BoE will continue to encourage inflation and weaken the currency in an apparent ctd attempt to create the outcomes of project fear. (I can no longer tell incompetence from conspiracy).
The Swiss Trap is being laid. Will Tory Eurosceptics have the guts to stand up, be counted and expose May and Hammond as they try to lure Brexiteers into a false sense of security
An impressive analysis. We also fly in food from non-EU countries – South Africa, Chile, Egypt etc – I believe that the supermarkets report that the British consumer also throws away a lot of food. It would be good to eat more local produce, provided British farmers do not dump more unnecessary pesticides on our arable land, harming our honeybees, moths, butterflies, bats etc.
This data is a shocking indictment of those Remainers who wish to sustain this state of affairs. That includes MPs who seek suppress the farming and fishing industries.
The Labour first minister of Wales has threatened to ‘veto’ any free trade deals with Australia or New Zealand, so as to protect Welsh agriculture, which he thinks would be threatened, and with China, to protect steel. It’s an interesting insight into EU-type mentality on a micro scale – keep prices high for the whole population to protect a vociferous producer minority from competition. But does he really have this power over the whole Country?!
Just a thought for the Politicians to mull on. This country may not be able to grow lots more produce after leaving the EU if the predicted expansion of housing is built on agricultural land.
Reply Housing will not take much additional land and I presume it will not take good grade agricultural which we need for food
This should be compulsory reading for all in UK
The EU has always been anti British. The sole reason for wanting us in their club was to exploit and control us. If we had remained outside and become more prosperous the whole ramshackle enterprise wold have fallen apart years ago. As it is our massive contributions kept them afloat to wreck Europe far more than they should have. Your comments, Mr Redwood, show why no deal is the best deal we can get. Leave now.
Around my town the farmland seems to be sprouting houses!
Off-topic, however the EU negotiations themselves may be going the government’s PR is terrible. It’s hard to imagine Alistair Campbell or even Bernard Ingram carelessly allowing the situation to develop where the media can get away with misrepresenting what is said to be a long-planned trip by the Prime Minister as an urgent reaction to the deadlock in the talks. Theresa May should sack those advisers who keep letting her (and us) down, in all likelihood quite deliberately in at least some cases.
I only hope that when Mrs May talks to Barnier and Juncker she does not give away any more than she has already, and sets out to them in the clearest of terms our alternative of WTO if THEY will not budge.
Time for the posturing to end, we have offered an olive branch (and Money) if they will not pick it up, we should walk.
More industrialised farming, sure.
But NOT to the detriment of the countryside, the nation’s National Parks and Designated Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
All true. Mr.Grayling has said similar but the mainstream media are unwilling to listen. They still prefer Project Fear.
Well done on the radio4 ‘Today’ programme this morning, Mr. Redwood. There are few ‘Leave’ voices given airtime these days unfortunately.
JR: I enjoyed your interview on radio 5 this morning. As usual, you put the case beautifully. Yet again, the BBC cannot resist putting in its owm views. In one of his introductory pieces, Nicky Campbell had to add on “of course many are saying that the UK should continue as an associate member of the EU”.