Revisions to international investment figures

The ONS published its latest balance of payments data on 29 September. This included a final table which showed that the ONS have revised their view of how much UK investment abroad is worth relative to how much overseas investors have invested in the UK. Some have now suggested these figures show the UK has “lost” £490bn. This is an odd way of looking at it. The figures show an increase of £334bn in inward investment, which of course is a figure that is taken off our overseas assets to derive the net figure. It does no however mean we have got poorer!
The maximum downward revision to the net figure was for the 2016 figure (£490 bn), with the bulk of the downward revision relating to a period before the referendum vote. The main reason for the downward change in the net figure arises from strong inward investment in 2016 accounting for an extra £334 bn investment.
I have often referred to the large balance of payments deficit we have been running, and pointed out that an important part of our net outflows arise from the substantial contributions we make to the EU and from our large overseas aid payments. I have often argued to stop the EU payments, to up the UK content in the overseas aid spending where the money cannot be spent in the country we are trying to help, and to follow policies which promote more import substitution. All the time the UK continues to send large sums abroad, and to run such a large trade deficit with the EU, there will need to be continuing inward investment into the UK to pay the bills. Alternatively we will have to sell overseas assets to pay for the imports and the remittances overseas. Either of these ways of paying for the trade and payments deficit will tend to reduce our net overseas asset position.
This is nothing to do with Brexit.The biggest part of the deficit is trade with the EU and payments to the EU.
It is also a reminder of how much trouble the ONS have in measuring things like the stock of overseas wealth held by UK people and institutions, which they have recently reduced as they change their way of estimating. They also have difficulty in knowing how much overseas investment has been committed here. Those who think Brexit has caused the fall in the pound should of course acknowledge that so far if this is true Brexit has helped swell the net overseas asset figure, by increasing the sterling value of foreign assets. Readers of this site will know I do not think Brexit is the main reason for the fall of the pound since 2015, nor for that matter for the recent rise of the pound against the dollar.
Another government department that needs shutting down. I wonder who created that ? Oh, I remember, it was George Osborne of the Conservative (sic) Party.
We should not be sending monies overseas unless it is for disaster relief.
So who’s nobbling the ONS then? Hammond?
No doubt a decent lunch with a high ranking Civil Service lackey and the ONS suddenly decides to smash Brexit with scaremongering nonsense like this
This reeks of politics. What a shame it is that people employed by the state so willingly betray their public duty to their nation for a fat pension or a promotion
Good Morning,
Dr. Redwood, thank you for this discussion. Under this topic you have repeatedly said that our payments to the EU are a large part of both the ‘balance of payments’ deficit and the government deficit. Will you undertake to your readers here, to carryout an analysis of the final ‘deal’ reached with the EU bureaucracy for our exit/new arrangements as they affect both deficits? Hopefully this will show a before and after net figure for both, for the 5 years after exit. With thanks.
I agree fully with all that.
Is Hammond really going to do another stupid thing by opening up the young v old grievences in the fiscal system and hit pensions yet again?
Just stop pissing money down the drain on lunacies and a bloated state and cut taxes for all. Abolising IHT would certainly help the young and hugely help the economy too.
Indeed the rumours of differential tax rates depending on age are surely too ridiculous to be true?! Will 20 something traders in the City on £100ks be paying a lower percentage tax than workers on £10ks in the 40s and 50s?! The problem is the govt seem to want to ‘solve’ the main problem – the housing crisis – without attacking it directly. We need lower tax rates to incentives work and investment, we need to free up planning restrictions so housing supply can be improved. The removal or readjustment of agricultural subsidies should help as a lot of marginal land is now farmed, which isn’t in any area of natural beauty, and which would be much better moved to housing. Problems need to be addressed directly not in a roundabout, virtue-signalling way!
The things that will make the young richer are:
– less competition for jobs
– less competition for houses
– not going to university to study pointless degrees (which only serve to keep true unemployment figures down anyway.)
It’s about time we started delivering what people voted for. Controlled immigration with visas and points for essential workers.
And we need to cut immigration, which is the main driver of said housing bubble.
” how much trouble the ONS have in measuring things like the stock of overseas wealth” “changed their way of estimating” These two statements rather take the sting out of the ‘estimated’ result.
So the NHS’s main concern is patients sexual preferences and the size of chocolate bars in their vending machines not the thousands they kill through delays, negligence and non treatment. Well done Sir(?) Simon Stevens, it is all about priorities I suppose!
Just pandering by successive Governments to socialist minority groups like LGBT – whilst ignoring the majority.
Staffed by former Tesco accountants?
So once again its headlines, which simply do not relate to the facts.
Afraid this is happening far too often, and whilst I appreciate that government cannot spend its time correcting every inaccurate story, perhaps they can do a rather better job of making sensible announcements to its policies and decisions which may help reduce this sort of sensationalist speculation.
The EU continues to deny and delay. No progress.
As summed up on Guido :-
The EU’s position is, “we won’t talk about trade until you concede everything – and then when you’ve done that, we won’t concede anything. And we won’t concede because we don’t need to, because you’ve already lost…”
Our leadership is too weak. We need to go to ‘No Deal’ now.
Or as someone said in a wholly different(but equally applicable) context:
“Delay,Deny,hope you Die”
In yesterday’s ‘The Telegraph’, it made a big splash about this ‘missing’ £490 billions. I couldn’t make head nor tail of it.
I know well though, what the subtext is however, the same droning leitmotif on a loop; as was the airspace palaver, shutting the ports threats, RBS leaving [good bye] and so on. Scare mongering by the remain camp and as we know the ONS are stuffed full of non servile nor civil people who just hate the idea of Britain leaving ‘le grand projet’ and its formative Brussels administered federal superstate.
But the BBC wants us to send even more money abroad.
Today’s political statement by the BBC:
“In conclusion, it is easy to say – in isolation – that the UK has no legal obligation to pay [the eu] anything at all. But the reality is that such a provocative move would cause far more problems than it would solve.”
The link is here:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-41635217
Mr Redwood, the problem you have is that the BBC’s web site is heavily promoted using powerful transmitters and yours is not.
The BBC’s political message will be seen by multiples more than yours.
What makes you think many read the BBC website.
I prefer other online forum without such blatant bias.
Essentially any payment we did agree to make would be as a matter of goodwill not as a matter of legal liability. And that correlates with what Theresa May has said in her Florence speech, that we would make sure that the departure of our country did not result in people in other countries to lose out financially up to the end of the current financial framework. Clearly that is not enough for the EU, they are out to extort as much as possible from the UK; and equally clearly there are some in the UK who would give the EU whatever it wanted, if it demanded ten trillion euros they would still say that this would be a better deal than a catastrophic “no deal”.
But the financial loss to the likes of you and me, the people, and quite literally in your case, that put her in the position she now enjoys is of no consequence.
Charming.
The police are broadcasting that they don’t have the manpower to investigage burglaries.
Judges are instructed not to imprison unless absolutely necessary.
So if Brexit is denied they won’t be helping to enforce non payment of BBC licences then.
Thanks for this sensible discussion, JR; I saw the hysterical Telegraph headline but I could not be bothered to look into it, so this is helpful.
I was not happy to see our Prime Minister hugging and kissing the enemy last night, and nor am I happy to read in the press that her emergency effort to move the EU negotiations along has been an abject and humiliating failure.
In fact it’s all so bad that I think we might as well invoke that reservation which we should have put into the Article 50 letter – that we were proposing to use the exit procedure laid down in that EU treaty article because we had agreed to it through the Lisbon Treaty, but without prejudice to our rights under wider international law.
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/200165
“Leave the EU immediately”
Like a naughty schoolgirl,defying school uniform policy,still wearing her Frida Kahlo bracelet too.
Let’s hope it brought greater luck than it’s last outing!
beats running through a wheat field
gives the media something to talk about rather than her dire lack of strength.
Signed.
Alastair Campbell writes in the Guardian “Time for Theresa May to tell the people why Brexit can’t be done.”
Denis
We are being played.
All this is just a pantomime, a game. They are, and John Major did this over Maastricht with his tennis analogy, trying to set themselves up as opposing parties, when in truth, they are on the same side.
What they are doing is trying to make the EU out to be the bad guy and our government fighting over getting trade talks, even though we cannot do that until after we have left. The price of such mythical trade talks will be the, Exit Bill. Politically unacceptable but necessary for no reason. Everything is being done to help the EU because this is a political project that all politicians have a stake in making it a success. It is a mess and without us will soon fail.
Remember. BREXIT should not have happened. We, in their eyes, voted the wrong way.
Thank you. The Footsie treated the information with equanimity so I realised my worries were unfounded. Interesting day to break the news and the DT to headline it.
As for all the balance of payments hoo ha, I believe that we have had a deficit on ‘visibles’ going back to 1840s ish, maybe people need to be reminded of that and our trade with the EU is only 12% of our GDP, again if true this needs to be driven home.
The latest round of talks seem to be hingeing on money. On the basis of the above I continue to want us not to pay any.
We still had the Empire to plunder back in the 1840s!
Is it Foreign Portfolio Investment – the interest on our foreign currency savings we have held in other central banks compared to interest they earn on the sterling savings they have held at the BOE ?
Plus
Foreign Direct Investment – What foreign investors provides to a productive enterprise in the UK compared with what we invest to provide productive enterprises abroad ?
John’s made a good attempt to try and break it down. However, ultimately you reap what you sow.
When you tell the media and voters for over 40 years that the government financies operates like a household budget then what do you expect.
I’ve said many times this will come back and hurt Brexit and those left holding the poisioned chalice that taxes fund government spending and that budget deficits are bad will pay a heavy price.
But you won’t listen.
So the EU and presumably Mrs May want to speed up Brexit negotiations…I wonder why?
Could it be that the EU know that if we get to the end of March 2019 without a deal, they can “whistle” for any separation payments?
It’s quite clear that any and all treaty obligations end on midnight of 29th March 2019…
Mr Corbyn in the last few months cast doubt on ONS analyses when it threw certain Labour Party propaganda into doubt. But it is not unusual for all parities to pick and choose what “facts” they hold true. Then they say as if they had made reference to some ancient holy source “From the ONS, the government’s own recognised institution”
How much does the ONS cost to run?
Does the Government ( the tax-payer ) pay the ONS?
How much do we pay the ONS?
What other companies, agencies, institutions did the Government consider as alternatives?
When the ONS gives wrong advice or estimates, do they refund fees paid to them plus interest.
There’s only 2 facts we need to know
One. The UK is not an independent, sovereign nation
Two. A majority voted to leave the EU in the 2015 plebiscite
All else is trash, rhetoric and political subterfuge and who knows what to believe any more?
No mention of this in the rw online tabloids, I’m afraid.
At least we haven’t had the march of the far right in Britain, like some EU nations. We’re pretty easy going people but you wouldn’t think it listening to Remianers.
I find it odd that Parliament overwhelmingly approves of paying these many billions in overseas aid, and in the process creates a monolithic very expensive department to distribute (mostly badly) all this money which has to be borrowed. Meanwhile the citizens of this country overwhelmingly disapprove of this staggering largess.
I can only conclude that they don’t care what we think so long as they can continue with their virtue signalling. Oh, for a referendum.
Virtual signalling or an oligarchic nomenklatura looking after itself (and family and friends)?
According to a key ally of Mrs Merkel Boris is blocking Brexit because he is stopping Theresa May offering more money which is what we all suspected she wants to do. If true well done Boris.Incidentally great piece in Conservative Home as to why such bland people succeed.
Would you tell Michael Fuchs that Boris is merely saying what millions of us think.
I have a few Euro in my back pocket, I hope this doesnt upset their figures too much
Off-topic, following on yesterday’s thread:
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/news/no-deal-could-cost-families-500-bgm5xp76h
“‘No deal’ Brexit could cost families £500”
“Millions of households would be more than £500 a year worse off if Britain leaves the European Union without a deal, according to researchers.
The average bill would rise by £260 in a “no deal” scenario in which Britain would begin trading with the EU on World Trade Organisation terms.
The worst-hit households could experience price rises taking £500 out of their budgets, with the poorest 20 per cent of households suffering a toll a third greater than the richest 20 per cent.
The findings by the Resolution Foundation and the UK Trade Policy Observatory are based on the government carrying over the EU’s tariffs — taxes it applies to imports — after Brexit … ”
Tosh, but yet again unanswered by the Department for Pretending to Exit the EU, whose jovial head has been too busy making love to EU officials to think that he should set up a unit to counter the constant stream of specious anti-Brexit propaganda.
Hi Dennis,
Tosh indeed but even if it wasn’t it would be worth £500 just to get out of the dreaded Mafia club.
“. . . a unit to counter the constant stream of specious anti-Brexit propaganda.” Never would public money be better spent.
HMG and the Conservative Party will come to regret bitterly not taking this obvious and necessary step. But has there ever been a worse government PR operation than this one?
The best hint in JR’s post is make sure your financial investment bonds etc, are switched into outfits that earn a lot of their revenue in foreign currencies. The short version of the story is, there are two basic kinds of “rest of the world” (foreign) investment into the UK.
FDI (foreign direct investment) and portfolio investment. The first is often necessary for a developing country short of resources of all kinds. In developed countries it is a consequence of running large trade deficits and exporting your currency to the rest of the world, who then spend it buying up your countries factories; bonds and Chelsea mansions.
The second and bad one, is portfolio investment in UK equities and other bits of paper; by the rest of the world. This is where the £490 billion is; foreigners are holding a lot more of it than the old ONS benchmarking abacus thought they did.
When “capital flight” kicks in, portfolio investments can be dumped in the markets in seconds. It takes longer to dump a Chelsea mansion or a car factory; unless its a fire sale situation.
The BoE and the Treasury, pray several times a day, that the rest of the world keeps wanting to save both financial and non-financial assets denominated in Pounds Sterling.
Well,yes,we’ve been effectively bust since the end of WWII and do,as Mark Carney,channelling that faded southern Belle,Blanche du Bois,said “rely on the kindness of strangers”.
Brexit may help us dig our way out of it though.
What is it they say about Statistics, lies and damn lies?..we could also add in ‘spin’, fake news, misinformation, disinformation and plain old black ops- so take your pick-
so who can believe anything anymore- especially from politicians
Norman Lamont once said that when he went to the Treasury the first thing they told him was that in years to come he would be the most hated man in the U.K. He went on to say that that was about the only prediction they got correct.
We all know that statistics are a liars charter and should be treated with considerable reservation. So is data that is presented as the actual state of national economies. It is not absolutely false as that would soon be exposed(as the remainers scaremongering was) but neither is it absolutely true as it is prone to considerable margins of error. Competency of compilation, bias of compilers and even manipulation and judgement of what should and what should not be included all effects it’s accuracy. Studies show that the efficacy of much of the data and interpretation of that data is disputable and that government, it’s agencies and politicians often act on imperfect information. So when we see data compiled by experts it is well to ask if everything is as bad or as good as their data implies. Of course it is not.
UK Inflation has hit 3%, its highest level for five and a half years. Still sure this has only to do with higher Council taxes ?
Reply 2 main items were housing costs including utilities and Council tax, and transport where higher oil prices are kicking in
Do we have to put up with this kind of mendacious trash day after day?
https://inews.co.uk/essentials/news/politics/ken-clarke-parliament-can-stop-no-deal-brexit/
“Asked if Parliament had the power to veto a no-deal option with the consequence that Britain would remain in the EU, Mr Clarke told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “As an off-the-cuff constitutional legal reply, yes, it does. This is a parliamentary democracy, Parliament here can do, practically, what it likes.”
So can Parliament force the other EU governments to accept the cancellation of the UK’s Article 50 TEU notice sent in on March 29th after Parliament had passed the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Act 2017?
No, it cannot. The UK Parliament is the supreme legal authority for the UK, but it has no authority over the other EU countries or their governments.
And Article 50 has no provision at all for the cancellation of a withdrawal notice once it has been given, let alone a provision to give the member state concerned a unilateral right to revoke its notice.
Thank you Dennis, I was hoping you would respond to this latest nonsense by the remainiacs thinking they could veto our exit.
March 2019 gets nearer every day and they are obviously grabbing at each and every straw they can.
Responding seems to be a waste of my time ; yesterday for example my comments still await “moderation”. There was nothing that I referred to that was insulting , used bad language , was too long , or was “off topic”; I simply conditioned my views in relation to what I saw was happening to agricultural land and building in South Oxfordshire . I am left flummoxed !.
Toady all I wish to add concerns our economic position and debt . The EU accounts for most of our trouble one way or another ; equally our GDP quota commitment for Overseas aid . Credit card use and the extent of personal debt is closely related to volume of purchasing and the deficit in our balance of trade . My tail note is simply ” Hammond must go “.
One very rough description if not a precise definition of a nationalised industry is one owned and controlled by Central Government. So with America for example, a nation believing decidedly in free enterprise we find strange, weird, bizarre anomalies. The US military forces are nationalised. The US Post Office is nationalised. Pennsylvania unless things have changed recently has its pubs, yes its pubs of all things, nationalised. Of course certain US online retailers depend on the tax-subsidised US Post Office to a massive extent.
So, the ONS. Okay let’s drop the exact definitions of “nationalisation”. But if it is a free enterprise institution then it is not as we know it. Why does government rely on a nationalised advice service when experience teaches nationalisation is wasteful, non-expert to the nth degree, inefficient and highly unlikely to come up with anything worthwhile? So the British government bases it whole strategy on a form of organisation that can’t even make an edible sandwich at a railway station shop etc.
Mr Carney is to face the Treasury Committee today, it is said. Can’t wait to see the video BBC Parliament recording. I’d hoped to see it LIVE as with Energy Price Caps now as I write.
Rees-Mogg was beaten to the chairmanship by Nicky Morgan so the questioning will be as thorough and fact-finding as one might hope for but certainly not expect unless she is off work with what we all would hope is only a temporary chill.
“Does not mean we are getting poorer” ? Cuts to the Police. Cuts to the Council services we continually pay for. Constant calls for more cash for the NHS. Yet a constant flood of arrivals with their hands out. Benefits for having made no contribution. Housing, paid for by those who are already paying for our own lives. Schooling, ditto. And of course – unlimited healthcare – complete with taxpayer funded translators and as much time as THEY need.
Your version of “we” was meant as the country John. My version is as a person.
INFLATION
The inflation figures came out today, and are at the highest level since 2012.
These figures however, are excellent. I can remember when prices rose by 4% in one MONTH, not 3% in a YEAR.
We are now only a month or two away from the peak that inflation is likely to reach as a consequence of the fall in the value of the Pound, following the Brexit Vote in 2016.
Considering the massive size of the fall, which was followed by a period in which global Oil and Gas prices also recovered, you would have expected inflation to have risen much more than this.
Inflation will be back to its target figure of 2% well before we leave the EU in March 2019.
This small hike in inflation is a small price to pay for the beneficial effect on competitiveness which the fall in Sterling offers. The problem with most devaluations in the past, has been that the benefit is lost in much higher inflation. This time it hasn’t happened.
I note that both the German BDI and the Irish government have now set the expectation with their industry of the likelihood of the UK trading with them on WTO terms from March 2019 with no transition. Why is the UK government not setting similar expectations for UK industry and putting necessary preparations in place? From the very beginning this is what they should have done instead of adopting a rosy niavity that will leave them over a barrel in the latter stages of negotiations. Any negotiated deal should always have been presented as a long shot, something nice in theory but unlikely to be attainable within the constraints of the June 2016 vote for no EU law, no ECJ jurisdiction, no freedom of movement and no ongoing payments to the EU budget. This failure to manage expectations is (along with Philip Hammond’s undermining of the UK government position) playing into the hands of the EU punishment crew.