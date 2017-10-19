Social care and the NHS

Social care largely delivered by Councils with the help of a range of contractors and service suppliers needs to work smoothly alongside the NHS.
Councils have a vital role to play in helping reduce the burden on NHS hospitals. It is too easy to place elderly and infirm individuals into hospital where they should be safe, even though they do not need hospital treatment. They may go in for tests, only to have to stay because there is no sufficient care package to allow them to go home alone. Hospitals are also open all hours and at week-ends, whereas social care services may be more restricted outside weekday regular hours.
Social care nurses or executives may think it prudent to send someone for tests after an incident even though there are no signs of harm and even though the patient is saying they are not in pain or difficulty. It often takes time to assemble a case conference and assessment to upgrade care so an individual can look after themselves with suitable support.
Social care also needs to work well alongside GPs, and with hospitals after the discharge of patients. Elderly and infirm individuals may need help with daily tasks, and need some supervision or assistance with a course of treatment at home. It can be cheaper as well as better to take the care to the patient, but needs organising successfully.
Councils say they need more resource to do their jobs well, whilst hospitals are worried that they are still having to look after people who could manage at home with suitable help. The border disputes between the NHS and social care go back a long way and have happened under a variety of governments. There is no easy solution, but it would be good if Councils and the NHS can improve their joint working where there currently issues with bed blocking or inadequate medical back up out of hospital.
I would be interested in comments on this matter. I am not raising it as a result of any local complaints which I would handle in another way.
A simple solution to this is to make ‘Bed blocking ‘ illegal.
If a private care firm or council do such a thing then fine them.
You are parliament. You can make, amend and repeal laws. So do your job. Not having a go, just not accepting something.
The NHS is there for a specific purpose. To use it for other purposes is wrong and should be stopped. It is an offence to waste police time, so it can be an offence to waste NHS resources .
no top down control and more laws are not the answer
the only real answer is to turn purchasing power and decision making over to patients and give them the real and genuine power to take their business elsewhere when the provider in front of them is not to their liking
stalanist state controlled enterprises never work, and the NHS and council controlled care system are just repeat proof of this fact
I am surprised no politicians are prepared to state the obvious and do the obvious
We need much better care for our citizens and messing around with the current system will never deliver it
Just what we need – more laws
Reduce national insurance and make private care insurance tax deductible.
Your government can not guarantee to help, but will give it free to those who can’t pay.
Even the deck by not making us pay for something we can’t access through taxes.
They don’t give the care ‘free’ – it’s the paying residents in the same care home that pay for it.
Hence Mum is paying £800 a week for a tin of diet Coke and a slice of cold ham. (recently in the press)
John, why should health care and social care have separate service providers? They are intertwined aspects of one thing – care for the person.
In my experience it is the boundary between two systems that usually creates the most difficulties and it’s clear from your account that’s what’s happening here.
Would making the NHS responsible for social care help? With the appropriate resources, of course.
The point made in your third paragraph illustrates that in these litigation-based times care staff have to over-react to every little “incident” otherwise they face accusations of negligence. My experience is that care management’s priorities are 1) to spend as little money as possible, and 2) to ensure their backs are covered if any complaints are made. It’s a sad state of affairs.
The point made in your third paragraph illustrates that in these litigation-based times care staff have to over-react to every little “incident” otherwise they face accusations of negligence. My experience is that care management’s priorities are 1) to spend as little money as possible, and 2) to ensure their backs are covered if any complaints are made. It’s a sad state of affairs, particularly for the vulnerable and their carers.
There is a lack of family support.
Parents often retire far away from families, which is great at first but becomes extremely problematic at the onset of old age which comes on quicker than everyone thinks.
I’ve spent the past two years traipsing up and down the country to assist with ailing parents, one recently deceased but still no end in sight.
They refused to move.
Please consider this when looking for that Dunroamin’ bungalow on-sea.
The new prime minister, Clement Attlee, announced he would introduce the welfare state outlined in the 1942 Beveridge Report. This included the establishment of a National Health Service in 1948 with free medical treatment for all. A national system of benefits was also introduced to provide ‘social security’ so that the population would be protected from the ‘cradle to the grave’. The new system was partly built on the national insurance scheme set up by Lloyd George in 1911. People in work still had to make contributions each week, as did employers, but the benefits provided were now much greater.
This took the family out of care and put the State in charge.
I believe that social care can do more harm than good as it reduces the responsibility of relatives and close friends who are the more traditional carers.
IMHO social care should be restricted to the destitute and severely disabled.
The more the state does, the less we do for ourselves and each other and the result is a selfish and less happy society.
Whenever I see a news story about bed-blocked elderly I ask “where are the children?”
Agree entirely with your view here. My mother lived in her own home, as she wished to do, until 95 years. We needed to pay for a carer to visit 3 times a day to oversee meals and medication taken. Many health professionals wanted her to be somewhere ‘safer’, but thankfully her wishes prevailed with help from a good GP. Hospital inpatient visits were a nightmare for various reasons – discharge held up because we were unable to collect her (being 90 miles away and at work), surely hospital transport cheaper for 20 miles to her home than more overnights in hospital?
We seem to be shutting cottage hospitals and older smaller hospitals used for convalescence etc. The nice old buildings are being turned into luxury flats, and are often in the most convenient positions for such a hospital to be. Was this wise? The NHS has now put the burden for this sort of care on to councils who never shouldered it before. No wonder we are losing our libraries and the care of our parks.
