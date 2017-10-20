Why the WTO option works fine – the government is working up the WTO Option

There is no cliff edge. We can trade with the rest of the EU as we trade today with the rest of the world under the WTO umbrella we share with the EU. A deal to provide tariff free trade after we left would be better but it is not essential and cannot be guaranteed.
Brexit voters voted to take back control. That included taking back control of our money, our laws and our borders. Any Agreement that entails continued payments to the EU, continued control from the ECJ, and continued surveillance of our entire law code does not fulfil the instruction of UK voters to leave.
Let’s just look at the pluses from leaving without a deal.
We can start to spend the £12 bn a year we will save, on our priorities.
We can remove VAT from items we do not want to charge it on but have to.
We can sign trade deals with the many countries in the rest of the world that would like freer trade with us.
We can set a regulatory framework with high standards for our banks and financial services which does most to attract global business to the UK
We can pass the laws we want on everything from animal welfare to energy to transport to meet our own needs and high standards
The new Project Fear concentrates on saying the food basket will get dearer with tariffs against continental foods. We will be able to give the tariffs we collect back to our consumers as tax cuts so they will not be worse off. We will also be able to buy more from UK farmers and non EU farmers at cheaper prices than EU tariffed product. We could remove all tariffs from items we cannot produce in our climate.
They also say we will not have functioning borders for EU trade if we go the WTO route. Of course we will, and there is time enough to put them in place by 2017.
The UK must stop negotiating with itself. It is not a petitioner in a weak position. We can just leave.
If the EU delays and pushes for more and more money we either end with No Deal or with a Deal with a high price which the public will not accept. As the government reminds the EU, No Deal is better than a bad deal.
Do feel yesterday’s beeb was another remainer campaign- – unashamedly so. The campaign is massive to prevent brexit and make remain happen. Lost a lot of respect for Corbyn in that he was over there whistling for the eu: an astonishing betrayal of our national interest and democratic values.
Corbyn said in Brussels yesterday that an EU “No deal” (that would be a WTO deal, actually) is “very dangerous” for Britain. Yet we trade with the rest of the world using WTO rules – about 60% of our total exports. Why isn’t Corbyn concerned about our other exports as well, if WTO trade with the EU is as “dangerous” as he imagines? It almost seems as though he doesn’t know what he is talking about.
I think that last statement applies to most of the remainers in our illustrious Government too.
JR, your useless leader has already indictated by this evening she will give away even more money than the £20 billion! We were led to believe this is all we pay to the EU so anymore would show we were lied to by politicians of all persuasions!
No legal liability to pay anything, why is she so stupid? I would be grateful to know why she is so happy for all of us to work so she can give it away. Why is Davis putting up with this? Is it because he thinks it will reflect on him? His standing would be increased if he stood up for the country not capitulate like a May.
Why did you still have respect for “let’s become another Venezuela”, Corbyn?
A man happy to promises almost anything to anyone for their vote – all paid by his magic money tree.
Congratulations on putting your opponent on the ropes during your Sky News interview yesterday
Good morning
Aren’t you robbing Peter in order to pay Paul ?
It is the UK Government that will impose the tariff on imported goods on the consumer. If it really wants to help then it must not impose tariffs on most, if not any goods.
We’re not, it is the UK Government and parliament. Plus a government that seems to keep making more generous and rediculous offers with nothing in return. WEAK !
It is time to withdraw all offers of monies and start to get tough. The EU needs to be treated with indifference and we should just openly get on with preparing to exit without proper arrangements in place. It will of course be a disaster but, at least it will be a disaster for all and will quicken the demise of the EU itself.
Dear Mark–Just read Liam Halligan in Torygraph today and must say everything he said rang true to me, as it usually does. In particular, why hasn’t more been said about the ICJ? I confess to not knowing much about this Court but the obvious main worry might be that despite its in theory being under the aegis of the UN it is physically in the body of the EU so to that extent doubt arises about its ability to be independent even if it wants to be.
‘It will of course be a disaster but, at least it will be a disaster for all’
– Not the way to make UK great again!
This whole Brexit thing—much ado about nothing, stemming from mid-life crisis. Most Brexiters will be fairly old / 6 feet under in 20 years time.
For most people, the following are more important:
1. Good sex life
2. Happily married
3. Enough money for house, holiday, pension, healthcare etc ..
4. Good health
5. Good social life
6. Safe and secure country
What does 20 years of strife offer us? Not a lot really. If Brexit ‘works’, be one of the biggest anti-climaxes of all time. Plus where it will have mitigated some problems, will have thrown up a whole bunch of new ones.
(And, yes, EU needs reforming, but not like this).
Exactly, but May and Hammond types just do not believe this. But then, as we see from their Corbyn light economic policies, they do not understand very much at all. They witter on about “improving productivity” while heaping more and more red tape, greencap, fiscal insanities and government impediments to productivity onto businesses every single day.
When Treeza Halifax May asks other EU countries to give her a deal she can ‘defend’ to the British public it does not bode well.
She is an embarrassment. No wonder they were impressed. Please get rid rid of her. I simply cannot afford to pay more taxes for her to waste.
Sky in full project fear mode today allowing dopey Chuka to spout anything he wished.
When can we expect a politician to stand up for our country?
The situation has been completely taken over by Remainers. I agree with your sentiments about Theresa May entirely.
Indeed. And she is even very foolishly going down the pathetic David Lammy route with her childish “Race Disparity Audit” agenda to augment unwarranted grievances.
The figures for Oxford are I understand:-
Twenty seven per cent of all the students at Oxford – undergraduate and post-graduate are from (Black and Minority Ethnic) backgrounds. For British domiciled students admitted to the university as undergraduates in 2016, the figure is 15.9 per cent (and only 13 per cent of the UK population is BME). So if anything BME’s are over represented. In my experience they just want the best people – as indeed to most employers why would they not?
If people as daft as Diane Abbot and Theresa May can get a places at Oxbridge then admission standards were clearly rather too low. Hopefully they are finding rather better people nowadays. People who hopefully, at the very least, understand that correlation isn’t causation. Also that augmenting grievances on bogus evidence is perhaps rather an evil and damaging thing to do.
Could you ever imagine a dafter way to describe a deal you want to obtain….. give me a deal I can defend to the British people….. I mean really John it is awful.
zorro
A leading UK politician once claimed that the British people have had enough of “experts”.
As such, few people will read one of the more well researched online media, politico.eu, and its “This is what the Brexit cliff edge looks like”.
Interestingly, for each of the 11 researched areas there is a section” What can they (UK, EU) do about it? It doesn’t give such an uncomplicated and positive picture as today’s blog.
What rot. The world order does not like our choice, we saw from project fear they will say anything to get their way. Do not waste your time here when,your country needs you.
@Hope: how can I help my country, when it even hasn’t got a new government yet! 🙂
Good morning Peter.
UK citizens are used to being Mushrooms or Ostriches so what ever the experts or not so experts say, we will, as the song says “Go our own way”.
Many thanks for your ongoing concerns though…
@Know-Dice: and as the saying goes:
“when you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu”!
Which will increasingly happen to the UK, I fear.
Ostrich in mushroom sauce , . . . hmm, never tried it before! 🙂
Good Morning PVL. A rather foolish piece on Politico, but it is fundamentally flawed; it assumes we will just sit on our hands and do nothing between now and 29-3-19. Clearly plans are being made and facilities will be in place when our independence day arrives.
By the way, you will have noticed that Mrs Merkel has spoken and it seems that the EU bureaucracy are changing their rhetoric. Do please read the signs; Germany is in control. You think that the many agreements guarantee protection, that is naive in the extreme; agreements need two or more parties to start but only one to terminate.
@Peter Wood: I don’t understand you, it mentions what could be doe in all the examples.
You probably don’t know about or understand the long processes of consultation and preparation between these council summits. To think that only Merkel’s opinion matter is a fundamentally flawed perception.
Oh , for goodness sake let’s just leave .
It is very easy to complicate matters as we are experiencing at the moment .
It s much better , as any simple soldier will tell you , to select and maintain your aim so that no one is in any doubt as to where you are heading .
‘No Deal ‘ will not be without problems but they will be quickly sorted out using the £20 bn so far on the table from Florence .
OK it may cost more but so what ?
Better that we spend our own money on ourselves than give it to the EU for their federalist agenda .
We ordinary plebs are represented lopsidedly in Parliament when it comes to Brexit with so many Remainers at Cabinet level poking their noses into matters for which they do not have responsibility .
We , the broad swathe of the electorate just want to get on with it and get out of the swamp asp .
@Man of Kent: “Just leaving” as UK remains always possible but a negotiation to avoid too much damage on either side should be preferable. That is also in the UK’s self interest.
If only there were consensus among the “leavers” in your parliament, but there isn’t.
That just about covers it, Man of Kent.
I looked at that site. It is giving prominence to a claim the Russians interfered in the Brexit vote, so I draw my own conclusions.
@Roy Grainger: at this moment it gives prominence at (former prime minister) Renzi, it just depends on what is topical at any moment.
I’ve read about this “black money” but that wasn’t in politico.eu
PvL . Of course there will be differences between different media sources on any topic ; the plain truth here is we’ve had enough of outside interference and prefer to steer ourselves in any sort of stormy waters .
@Bert Young: I wish you safe sailing.
Politico is heavily biased against a sovereign UK and a successful Brexit. I am not surprised you recommend such a pro-EU site.
@David Price: I don’t see it that way at all. Who’d want to be against a sovereign UK?
The Cliff Edge was supposed happen..insisted to happen..by banks, asset managers, our present Chancellor , the Ex-Chancellor Osborne, President Obama, Juncker, Scotland’s First Minister Sturgeon, Ex-PM Tony Blair, Ex-PM Major,Ex-Chancellor Alistair Darling, Ex-PM and Ex-Chancellor Gordon Brown, the BBC, Sky News, Labour Leader Corbyn, Hilary Benn Labour MP, Yvette Cooper Labour MP., Ex-Deputy Labour Leader Harriet Harman, Anna Soubry Conservative MP, Nicky Morgan Conservative MP, Ben Bradshaw Labour MP, Amber Rudd Conservative MP, on 24th June 2016, one day after the Referendum. It didn’t happen so some of them said “Just wait to see what happens just before Christmas!!”. Nothing happened. Then they said “the beginning f the New Year 2017 will see massive redundancies and our economy on he rocks.”
So, you wish us to look at the “wisdom” of politico.eu! Why??????????????????
We have better things to do, like boiling an British egg for breakfast.
PvL, Do you want us to remain in the EU or leave it? If you wanted us to remain you have gone the wrong way about it. If you want us to leave, what business is it of yours how we conduct our affairs after we become independent again?
@NickC: Personally (not the view of my government) I don’t think that the current UK fits well in the EU and in that sense pro-Brexit – even though there will be damage.
Links between the younger generations though should be cherished in whatever way possible (make studying/ working/ engaging culturally on the continent very worthwhile), because in the end the UK will return, as an associate member, I guess. Brexiteers will slowly disappear, although that may take decades.
Peter vL
Dear Peter,
All you remain “experts” really are making yourselves look very silly. You seem so keen on telling us that we are going to crash and burn. Not once have you offered a vision of the future that makes the EU look like a good bet. Not once have you set out an positive reason for us to reconsider . You answer to everything is more EU when we’ve told you repeatedly we want less.
I think you and your “experts” are terrified. You are terrified of losing British taxpayers money to squander, you’re terrified that the UK will succeed without the EU and you are really terrified that others will also want to leave.
You are right to be afraid, very afraid . Your project has been rumbled and its a dead duck
Whatever the pros and cons of this position we should at least be preparing for it, and be telling the EU that’s what’s going to happen of there’s no deal.
Going around like Vince Cable has been telling everyone that our negotiating position is ‘weak’ and saying, (like Labour has been) , that leaving without a deal will be ‘unacceptable’, is, whatever your point of view, wholly nonsensical.
Do these people think the EU aren’t listening?
Ron, What you say is true. No one seems to ask the Cables, Corbyns and Mandlesons of the Remains whether they would buy a car, or a house, on the basis they are advocating we deal with the EU. Corbyn doesn’t even understand that the “no deal” (ie: WTO deal for our exports to the EU) is already used for our exports to the rest of the world.
Thanks for reminding me on our strong position.I would like us to aim for a no deal by 31/03/2019.
Can Michael Gove tell us what fishery protection vessels and plans he has for our fishing grounds?
@BD,
I am not an expert in fishing matters, but it seems obvious that the role of fishery protection and surveillance would be best carried out by drones. Their range has to be greater than surface vessels, and searches quicker. They also possess armaments to provide an equivalent of the traditional ‘warning shot across the bow’.
Remember this, Prime Minister:
Fish in UK waters must be for UK fisherman only! If the catch is less than current EU quotas, then sobeit – let the fish stocks recover for future generations!
There must be no sell out on fishing. Our fishermen have suffered enough since 1972!
Doug Powell,..yes i was reading somewhere that our official fishing grounds before 1973 only extended out to 12 miles from the coast so drones could be very suitable for protecting our waters out to there provided that the winds were not too strong. drones would be very useful to in the detection of smugglers as well.
Another splendid piece. It’s a shame you have to keep repeating basics but unfortunately it’s necessary. It’s a choice between a common sense ‘status quo’ trade deal (without all the EU’s usual chains) and a normal WTO arrangement which is used around the world happily.
This morning we show how Germany in particular is currently benefiting from having the UK as its no.1 trade partner – a €50bn surplus last year of exports minus imports. Your readers may find it interesting: http://facts4eu.org/news_oct2_2017.shtml#am . The stats come from the German equivalent of the ONS.
If it wants to put all this at risk, so be it.
Whilst many of us agree with your sentiment Dr Redwood, it appears that the PM and many Govt members do not. Together with the opposition they seek to create two cliff edges, either that or large payments or that of being unprepared for 2019. Businesses need clarity now, the only way for this to occur is to start, and to effectively publicize, the no deal preparations. For projects, new products such to maximize future profits you have to get the early stages right and to focus resource into them, it is a text book failure to delay resource inputs until later, this is the failure that is currently underway in the Brexit project. The Govt needs immediately to direct resources to ‘no deal’ (what was voted for) to make this successful. The Govt does not have the right mindset at the moment.
Caterpillar, Excellent analysis. Unfortunately the Remain civil servants, who are driving our negotiations, have no idea of business needs, and think only of themselves and getting their agreements entrenched by midnight 29 March 2019.
An example, which others have raised, is where are the orders for fishery protection patrol vessels and aircraft?
They are in the med picking up economic migrants. Switch the navy to protect our waters, is that not its purpose?
The refusal of the EU to discuss trade issues shows clearly that they are not negotiating in good faith. We should plan for and assume no deal. We need to cut taxes, cut red tape, reduce the size of government and cut the green crap. We should do it now so it has time to work for the next election. There is no cliff in having no EU deal. There is however a cliff at the end of the path May and Hammond are taking. She will lead the UK to Corbyn and Venezuela. She will do a John Major and bury the party yet again.
Alas we have May whose agenda is the opposite.
Mr Redwood, it has been made clear by so many commentators that we do not trade today with the rest of the world under the WTO umbrella we share with the EU – in truth, we trade with the rest of the world thanks to the supplementary agreements that the EU has struck with third countries, all of the benefits we lose once we are not a member of the EU – that I cannot now suppose you are ignorant of the truth. It follows that you are being dishonest. I find that extremely disturbing.
Reply The agreements the EU has with third countries novate to us as well as to them when we leave
So, self-proclaimed “Wokingham Resident”, who may or may not in fact be one of JR’s constituents, please do tell us how you think we traded with those countries before we were in the EU – thereby allowing the EU to make our trade deals for us and all the other members – and/or before the EU eventually got around to agreeing some kind of trade deal with each of them.
So, just as a random example, how do you think we traded with Chile before February 2003? Do you suppose that there was no trade between the UK and Chile before then? Or alternatively do you suppose that there was trade between the UK and Chile, but it was unlawful trade which lacked any legal basis?
http://ec.europa.eu/trade/policy/countries-and-regions/countries/chile/index_en.htm
“The EU and Chile concluded an Association Agreement in 2002, which included a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement that entered into force in February 2003.”
Come on, “be honest”, as you enjoin JR, and tell us how we could possibly have traded with Chile before February 2003.
Denis, to put it kindly, you do not understand any of this. We traded with Chile before 2003 on worse terms than we traded with Chile since 2003, and after Brexit we go back to the worse terms
John, so you accept that we don’t trade with the rest of the world just on WTO terms but we have a series of agreements with most non-EU trading partners. Yet you are arguing at the same time that we can trade with the EU on WTO terms without entering into similar arrangements with them, our largest trading partner. You are self evidently talking nonsense.
Reply Not so. The EU as a member of WTO will of course trade with us on WTO terms and has to as part of its membership! This may include bilateral customs and trade facilitation agreements or not. Easiest is just to continue with what we have got.
It cannot be done with what we have got. A new WTO relationship between UK and the EU will need to be formalised and registered at WTO HQ–all of this will take some time
Wokingham Resident, Actually we do trade with the rest of the world under WTO rules. The reason is that the supplementary agreements (RTAs) become part of the WTO rules by dint of the requirement to register them with the WTO.
All that needs to happen is, as JR says, to novate them to the UK just as the EU27 will have to. Indeed a joint UK/EU letter has already assured third countries that their tariff free quotas will continue to be applied (on a pro-rata basis) after we have left.
Dear John–Would not surprise me to learn that this “Wokingham Resident” (maybe) had never heard of novation
No, Mr Redwood, you are confused, or you are not telling the truth. The EU’s agreements continue. Of course they do – the EU continues to exist. But the UK has left the EU, it has become a third country and so of course it no longer has the benefit of the EU’s agreements. You can store your fantasies about “novation” with your collection of unicorns
Reply You do not ud nerstand the law of international treaties. They are novating to the UK
Couldn’t agree more with what you’ve said, but when you have the likes of heseltine Clarke clegg Blair cable etc BBC sky channel 4 and most of the newspaper rags spewing out there bile it must be like trying to empty a Olympic size swimming pool with a teaspoon , what’s needed is a mass demonstration for Brexit so that our MPs and the eu know that we mean business and we want to leave no ifs no buts
Dear Mick–I like Simon Heffer’s description of in particular Clarke and Heseltine as the undead.
Yet another massive new tax on Londoners the T charge. Clearly nothing whatever to do with clean air just another excuse to tax Londoners, enlarge the bloated state further, kill Jobs and make business, and especially London, less competitive.
We must stop the references to ‘no deal’ which has been conflated with the dreaded ‘cliff edge’. At every opportunity it must be referred to as what it actually is – standard world trading.
Quite why this Project Fear tag has been allowed the time & oxygen to embed itself into unthinking people’s psyche is beyond me. Perhaps not. May’s reported comments today of ‘Give me a deal that I can defend to the the people’ (Sky News website) smacks of Cameron’s derisory attempt at ‘reform’ which proved to many that the EU is on a fixed track. It tells me that she is trying to keep us as tied in as possible which is a betrayal.
For me, & a growing number of people, the ONLY way now to ensure that we DO leave is to ensure that we leave on standard world trading terms. A deal would be nice, but to be honest I would no longer trust ‘a deal’ on leaving. These are not ‘negotiations’, it is just a list of demands from the EU who are seeing how many they can bag & how much they can extort without moving a mm.
May & this country is being ritually humiliated by the EU. Her failure to set a deadline for them to be sensible or we leave is something she & the party will pay dearly for. It’s like she’s employed someone to do a specific job but agreeing to a daily rate. There is no incentive for them to finish the job. The fix for this is obvious.
Dear Annette–Good post–It is all so very strange how May can talk out of both sides of her mouth at once–In particular she needs to get clarity on whether we are or are not “supplicants”. “Standard World Trading Terms” would be hard to argue against–The PR battle on WTO has unfortunately been fought and lost.
Postscript–Just watched the evening News and was embarrassed at Mrs May’s having gone way beyond mere supplication to outright grovelling.
Project Fear has produced two unlikely bedfellows in the persons of neo Marxist Jeremy Corbyn and arch capitalist Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs. That probably tells us all we need to know about the desperation of the Remainers.
@ old timer
agreed
Oldtimer,the relationship between revolutionary socialism (and the state capitalism it tends to engender) and transnational Big Finance goes back a long way.Not such strange bedfellows after all.
JR, we pay a lot more than the£12 billion, hence the demands on top of our contribution. We read infrastructure projects and pensions are separate and on top of this. We were led to believe our contribution covered everything, so what is the truth of our actual monies paid you the UK on top of the £12 billion over the last 7 years? Remainers and the country needs to know so that when she comes back with Cameron/Chamberlain piece of paper ready to capitulate like Halifax, we leavers can tell her to get stuffed. I doubt the navy costs are included or the £2 billion from foreign aid! Actual numbers not just the contribution figure please.
Remoaniac depression is no respecter of race or creed and can strike the best and the very worst; fortunately, the former category can be cured by sympathetic counciling. Unfortunately, for the latter category, their illness is part of their identity and care in the community for them is inappropriate as their irrational thought processes and behaviour can be disturbing: globalist banksters and gravy rain passengers are notoriously susceptible.
John,
I hope you and your colleagues are holding Corbyn and Starmer to account with regards their negotiating strategy with the EU? Is he talking about a hard or soft Exit from Brexit?
In regards to the “divorce”, what stage are we at?
We ought to get an independant judge to determine this. One from the ECJ would make perfect sense.
I hope he finds that we’ve not even reached decree-nici yet, it will be cheaper. Otherwise we’re talking decree-absolute; we’re talking re-marriage!
1 new engagement rings
2 dowry; the groom has another 27 wives to support
3 wedding service; full continental (Oh, and it’s “love honour obey” this time”)
4 free bar
5 honeymoon
6 solicitors, court fees and new marriage certificate
All this could cost 100 billion. Can you ask Corbyn how much he’s willing to pay, it’s only fair, he can’t expect to start negotiations with out getting the bill sorted first.
No problem…
Juncker will pay for the drinks & Corbyn will cover the tuition fees for all of the offspring… 🙁
Silly question. Why would we want to put tariffs on food in the first place.
We don’t produce enough of anything. Are you seriously suggesting wee charge 18% tax on Florida oranges which we don’t grow.
If you read JR’s post he says:
“We could remove all tariffs from items we cannot produce in our climate.”
I imagine he would put oranges in that category. In passing I have read that the Florida orange industry suffered immense damage as a result of the recent hurricanes and will take time and investment to restore it to its former state.
Well have to do now. I think the orange tax is 16%, but your point is well made.
And 80% of that goes to Brussels…probably protecting the Spanish growers
“We will be able to give the tariffs we collect back to our consumers as tax cuts so they will not be worse off. ”
Wouldn’t it be better not to charge the tariff in the first place so that the consumer benefits directly from lower prices. This would also avoid the costly collection and redistribution expenses.
Finally, should the benefit of lower imported product cost not be enjoyed directly by the pertinent consumer rather than have the tariff he pays being redistrbuted to the entire taxpayer base?
Currently I think the EU tariff on Florida orange imports to UK is 16%. Part of the customs union. If we left under WTO we could reduce this to anything we wanted, like 0%. However for foods we imported from EU the high tariffs on some food exports from UK to EU would remain.
We run a massive deficit on our trade in food with the EU!
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/10/16/farming-for-our-future/
“The Uk currently runs a massive £20bn trade deficit in food with the rest of the EU. In 1984 the UK was 78% self sufficient in food. It produced 95% of all the temperate food we needed at home … ”
There are just a few small sub-sectors where we run a surplus.
I understand this Denis but Hammond would appear to be saying he would keep CET. The EU would love this as it would protect their surplus with us.
Ian
Tariff Tax is already on some food imported from outside the EU and into the UK, which the UK gets no benefit from.
We could either have no tax at all, or less tax than present, which would mean lower prices and more income for the Government.
The EU can do without the cliff edge too. What they’re stalling for is a transitional period in which they can eke away our City banks to Frankfurt with minimal cliff-edging.
We need to leave now.
(Jeremy Corbyn was made by the Tories. Their dilly dallying. In fact I’m sure many Tories would prefer a Corbyn government to Brexit.)
Your last sentence is spot on, Anonymous.
Absolutely agree with this. Whether we are in the EU or out they will strive to dismantle our competitive sectors and our economy. Being outside means they cannot “contain” us as successfully as they have to date.
We also benefit from the return of our fishing grounds.
OR
Did I not see somewhere that May had already “bargained” those away as part of any “divorce settlement”? She has absolutely no authority (from the British people) to do that, but what remedy would we have to get them back if she concludes such a deal as part of Brexit?
Who knows what May has given away, but be sure that she will come back from Brussels telling us just what a good deal she got, just like Cameron & Chamberlain before her…
It seems fashionable to challenge all decisions in court, so hopefully given the likely ” 9 month delay” we can then exit without a deal.
I certainly do not trust our current remainer parliament and institutions.
Yes
Looks like Goldman Sachs would prefer to pay high tax in Frankfurt, though. Shows how out of touch they are. A “sell” signal, perhaps? I’m not sure the Frankfurt weather is worth it, personally.
They would end up in Luxembourg. The vampire squid has its reasons to try and block/sabotage Brexit. We all know how their due diligence is with regards to Greece after all…….
zorro
Germans never seem very happy with the sort of complicated financial structures that Goldman Sachs use nd it would probably prove to be an embarrassment all round.
The number employed in the City of London is about half of the total population of Frankfurt, so if they go, where will they all live? Another scare story from s second rater who wants to live in a second rate financial services city. Let GS go – what good to they do for the UK anyway?
Dear Sir–Few tears about Goldman–And I bet it’s all exaggerated nonsense in sense that of course they will have a few people in Frankfurt but whether they can be persuaded to stay is another story–Ghastly non-event of a place especially for Americans
“The UK must stop negotiating with itself. It is not a petitioner in a weak position. We can just leave.” Tell that to your own ministers. No wonder we are doing such a good job of wrecking Brexit when the best we have on the Brexit team is the likes of Boris the clown who is so busy making ludicrous claims about RT and the Kremlin that that reality doesn’t get a look in. If the government wasn’t chock full of Remainers sabotaging the whole process and had some intelligent people capable of independent thought perhaps we could have some faith in them- as it is…
Much has been made of the EU extortionate demands in their “Phase 1” of talks. But we have not yet seen their demands for Phase 2. It is highly likely they will be asking for an extortionate annual fee, and for their law to apply in our country and markets with a big regulatory cost of compliance on our industry. The UK negotiators are just chasing a chimera and getting held up for money at every turn. Better a clean break and the Continentals come to their senses while paying tariffs on their trade surplus.
Dear Freeborn–A pox on their “phases” and “sequencing”, which we should unequivocally and with maximum clarity tell them we are ceasing to accept
I would be more concerned about the candidates the political parties are selecting for parliamentary candidates the next time, as usual they seem very unrepresentative of the country. If we are not careful we will have a parliament completely at odds with the country, and some kind of remain will sneak in.
All talk today is about the WTO..so lets consider some things about this organisatio which China joined in 2001 after a fifteen years battle..Russia joined only in 2011
WTO is a very powerfil bloc..i read somewhere that it can compel sovereign states to change national laws and regulations by declaring such laws regulations to be in violation of WTO free trade rules.
Somebody else said that the WTO is for the rich and is indifferent to the impact of free trade on workers rights, child labour and the enviornment including health.
Somewhere else i read that yhe WTO lacks democratic accountability- it’s hearings on trade disputes are closed to the media and to the public- and was wondering could this be true?
It is said that theoretically, a country which is trading by WTO cannot change it’s laws if they contradict WTO rules- which governs 97 per cent of all world trade
Also the WTO can issue trade sanctions against any violating country
And then i wonder why we are leaving the EU to join this? Also where does taking back control fit in to any of this i wonder..or could it be the case of out of the pan into the fire.
Reply Good joke. We and the rest of the EU are already in WTO!
Jack Snell, A treaty with the EU (such as Lisbon) hands over sovereignty (new law making powers) to the EU. A normal treaty, such as one to define and regulate double taxation with Russia, is limited to the specific agreement, and does not give Russia the power to make new laws which have primacy over us.
As for the WTO, a country either signs up to its aim of reducing tariffs and non-tariff barriers, or not, just as a country chooses. The WTO cannot make entirely new laws in new policy areas, as the EU can.
Reply to reply..exactly .. all of our trade with the world is through the EU..they negotiate everything for us by WTO and it runs smoothly..when we leave the EU we are going to have to go back into that WTO dusty old offices in geneva or whereever and open the files of fifty years ago and pick up the pieces and then start all over again..and that’s what you’re advocating ..we’ll be the new kids on the block..great!
We are already in the WTO, along with most of the world …
https://www.wto.org/english/thewto_e/whatis_e/tif_e/org6_e.htm
“The World Trade Organization (WTO) deals with the global rules of trade between nations. Its main function is to ensure that trade flows as smoothly, predictably and freely as possible … ”
And we are also a party to the new WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement:
http://www.tfafacility.org/
along with the other EU member states and the EU itself; nevertheless it seems that the EU is determined to maximise disruption to trade when we leave.
Owen Paterson was “interviewed” on R4 Today this week, usual biased questions and interruptions but he made a very interesting point – we can choose not to impose any tariff under WTO rules, essentially they are maxima.
From people like Chuka Ummana you might get the impression that it would be the EU imposing tariffs on our imports and it would be beyond our control. There is no shred of honesty in what he says, ever.
Agree with that Denis, as I saw the clip on TV. The level of ignorance or dishonesty from him is almost off the scale, but again nobody, including the interviewer, to rebut the claim.
Yes and I think the politics are coming in your direction not the least because the EU are showing the same bullying misunderstandings as with Cameron and tgeoublic realise and are fed up with it.
Corbyn s intervention was totally unhelpful. Indeed it would encourage the EU to stonewall, if there wasn’t a dead line and lost him credibility however it is not him that is the problem. Amber Dudd and her arch Remainers who have logged umpteen delaying amendments are now the enemy. How will you get round that road block?
Finally beware the EU offering last minute crumbs.
You take all the rubbish away and set it out as clearly and simply as it really is. However most politicians and all civil servants hate ‘Clear and simple’ as it would swiftly do most of them out of a job.
I am not sure the government is doing anything helpful though. Mrs. May is trying to placate all sides. At some stage she will need to take steps in one direction that will not please some of her government.
My fear is she will choose the line of least resistance and go for a fudge.
My preference would be for no deal if the alternative is pay one penny more than the £20bn offered already. Trade can be sorted out under WTO rules but once the EU have sat and thought about it they will come back and negotiate zero tariffs at least on agricultural products and cars. We in return will insist that any deal is zero tariffs on everything.
My only concern is on Financial Services which are outside the Single Market. We know that London based banks should easily be able to trade on the basis of equivalence ( as all of our regulations are currently identical) but I can imagine that the 27 will do everything they can to prevent this, especially as Paris and Frankfurt mistakenly think they have so much to gain.
On the other hand, as Financial Services are outside the single market we might face the same problem anyway unless any deal expressly includes Banking and Insurance.
In that case in return for a deal the 27 will try to demand a truly enormous sum in blackmail.
Mr Redwood, as always, your arguments are clear and concise.
The arguments put forward by the Remain lobby appear to be deliberately complicated, muddled and full of coded terms.
They lost the referendum and so they invented a way of grading our decision into hard/soft.
When you decode “soft Brexit” you end up with Remain.
They then invented a transitional period where we continue to pay and continue to abide by eu rules.
That doesn’t need much de-coding, transition = Remain.
Now they have added “cliff-edge” to their lexicon in order to bolster the transition (remain) argument.
It reminds me of management consultant sales talk, full of the latest buzz words i.e. bullsh**t.
There will be consequences of a no deal but as you point out the main arguments against are adequately dealt with it is just the initial adjustment to new practices that will throw up the odd problem. Also some some cooperative deals, expats and the Northern Ireland situation will be left in limbo and knowing the attitude of Brussels to Brexit they will exploit that for all it’s worth. The hope then has to be that enough sensible leaders of the EU and more have recently joined the ranks as voters have pushed their countries away from the irresponsible politically left parties to be able to push Macron, Merkel and Brussels to act in a more conciliatory manner. And actually work for the common good.
Three cheers for the clarity and confidence with which you put your unanswerable case, Mr Redwood. The recent threats to the city which we have heard so much about are another miserable, bullying bluff. The EU has done enough damage to the world economy already with its catastrophic euro; it will not want to risk the wrath of the USA or the BRICs by further disgusting shenanigans.
We should ask the EU for a detailed invoice for the sum that they believe we owe them up to our date of leaving. No other organisation would pay without first having an invoice to check.
EP. Prior to the referendum there was no indication at all of any so-called divorce payment. The amusing thing is that if a bill of up to €100bn had been mentioned backed up, perhaps, by confirmation from reliable sources within the EU, then the chances are that the Remain side might have won.
And the UK should send them an itemised list of the EU assets to which the UK has contributed and for which and after depreciation a refund is due.
Dear Duyfken–Yes–But beware the bookkeeping baloney of Depreciation and Net Book Value–Property has rocketed up in last 40 years and our rebate should be based on current values
It wouldn’t surprise me if the EU have indeed already provided a ‘negotiable invoice’ of some sorts. One of the Gov and EU’s biggest hurdle is that the EU cannot be seen to give too much to the UK. The fact remains that the ‘deal’ is being looked at during each stage by 27 countries some of which, undoubtedly, may well be eyeing up leaving this rotten and failing club…some of the lesser members are now locked into the EU for decades to come as they do not and will not have the money resources to issue their Art50. Takes me back to the cult TV series ‘THE PRISONER’.
That was to PvL
Captcha is a pita.
Also, we all remember that Mr. Juncker’s predecessor, Mr Barroso, is a non-exec at Goldman Sachs Intl, chairman indeed.
Good post. Are you planning to send copies of it to all those remain politicians in Westminster and the EU parliament?
If not, I think you should, because they are having an extraordinary amount of difficulty with what is essentially an easy to understand concept. I find it very disconcerting that so many of our political representatives are so far behind the curve. That causes a crisis of confidence in their judgement. Quite simply, if they don’t get it, they are not fit and proper people to represent anybody.
As for less than impartial broadcasters and academics who can see no alternative to their cherished European Union bureaucracy, little wonder we have such a perplexed society when their guidance cannot be depended upon.
Tad Davison
Cambridge
Agree with all your points today John . I would also like to highlight the advantages of a low tax regime ; Goldman Sachs – and the other dickering Bankers would dicker no longer . Hammond would no go for this approach so he would have to go .
JR says, “We will be able to give the tariffs we collect back to our consumers as tax cuts so they will not be worse off.” There are a couple of tricks that the WTO looks out for in trade agreements.
A domestic consumption tax on a product imported plus a domestic production subsidy set at the same rate as the tax, has the same price and welfare effects as an import tariff set at the same rate on the same imported product.”
Basically a country declares an import tariff free trade, while domestically increasing sales taxes (VAT), and using the extra tax as a subsidy to its domestic producers of that product, who now can’t compete at the price of the import.
In JR’s case above, the domestic effects of applying an new import tariff (prices up) on an imported product, could be offset with a domestic production tax/duty and consumption subsidy (tax cut) combination, so that that the import tariff does not appear to be an import blocking move.
All such actions are basic WTO trade violations for WTO member countries. Have a read of Steve Suranovic, associate professor of economics and international affairs at George Washington University “Policy and Theory of International Trade”
Reply Not what I proposed. I proposed something quite legal under WTO rules. Collect the tariff and have a general tax cut
They have to be ready with a plan B and ready to use it or the EU will just push for more money
Otherwise they’ll see it rightly as an empty threat
After all the EU intransigence – some would say extortion attempts – then the sooner we leave the better.
Before the referendum Mr Redwood was assuring us that the EU was certain to offer us good access to the Single Market – the German car makers and the French farmers would insist on it. Now he tells us that we can just rely on the WTO. I don’t think that information is any more accurate than the former one.
Reply Before the referendum and after it I have said the same – prepare for No Deal, we may well get a free trade deal as it is massively in the EU’s interest.
Why not provide some references for those assurances you claim he gave.
I think JR assured us that the Brussels regime would want a free trade deal because it would be massively to their advantage.
Bankers do mistakes.The Economic landscape is littered with their mistakes, bankruptcies, sacked senior personnel here and in America.
So much nonsense being put forward by the Remoaners, day after day, and none of it being answered by the Department for Exiting the European Union … for God’s sake, JR, can’t you tell David Davis to fight back against this tide of anti-Brexit propaganda?
Dennis you are spot on but have raised this umpteen times and get no response so presume JR either doesn’t agree or is helpless to intervene.
I think the guys at the sharp end are doing a great job but, lookin at TMs career, is there any sign of the sort of leadership ability, vision, drive etc, to pilot this through. No therefore she is a hostage to whatever provides the easiest political option. Accordingly on her track record to date, she is a fudger.
We need a Neutron Jack (ex GE) to drive this through.
Standard denial of reality from Mr Redwood here. I suppose airlines are worried for no reason? I suppose all the agreements we have with the EU are just irrelevant?
At this point, it really is just embarrassing. Constantly repeating ‘there is no cliff edge’ when all evidence is available to the contrary doesn’t make it so, it makes you close-minded. Disappointing, but unsurprising.
Reply Planes will fly – the government is ensuring mutual landing rights continue after Brexit. Who is seeking to stop the planes?
Soft Brexit
You would be wise, given your intelligent predictions, to fly off before Brexit and establish yourself in the EU. Good luck!You would be a complete an utter idiot to stay here. When will you go next month?, next year? You have made contingency plans haven’t you so you will have food at least…a stockpile of canned food? A pet dog..so you can eat him if meat gets scarce, as it will of course. Have your dental work done now…dentists will paddle off when their customers are too poor to employ them. Don’t forget the bottled water storage. Also a giant tarpaulin to cover your house for when the sky falls in.
Remind me how we agree mutual landing rights when we walk away from negociations Mr Redwood?
“We can trade with the rest of the EU as we trade today with the rest of the world under the WTO umbrella we share with the EU”
Yes, but while inside the EU, we currently benefit from the raft of EU agreements relating to WTO trading with other countries, to which we will no longer be party once we leave the EU, and will have to agree our own arrangements with all other countries. This off course will take time so what happens to our trade the day after we leave.
Cliff edge?
Mick, The RTAs to which you refer are registered with the WTO, and are a small part of its rules and procedures. Having agreed the RTA with the EU why wouldn’t third countries want to continue with the UK (and the EU27)? Which countries want to scrap their RTA with us?
If the parties to those trade agreements wish to treat them as terminated then the trade would be disrupted, otherwise it will be agreed that trade can continue on the existing basis until any new agreement has been finalised. New trade agreements may be applied provisionally, and obsolete trade agreements may be continued for the time being, it all depends what the parties wish to do. Perhaps you could explain why any sensible country should wish to trade with us while we are in the EU but decide to instantly halt all trade with us once we are no longer in the EU.
Mick
Try checking facts before posting…. Google is your friend
Our host repeatedly makes the point that we should stop negotiating with ourselves and he is of course right.
The problem is that the Remain camp will not allow that to happen. They will use every device they can find to thwart Brexit altogether or, if that can not be done ,to ensure that the terms are such that they achieve none of the advantages that a real Brexit ( a “hard” Brexit in Remainder terms) will bring. What Leavers need to grasp is that the worst fear of the Remain camp is not Brexit, it is a Brexit that quickly proves to be a success.
The appeasing stance of the Government is not helping. It has already conceded too much time. too much money, too great an extension rights for EU nationals, too much defence co-operation and too great a continuing role for EU institutions in British life.
Time to start behaving in Brussels as though Brexit really does mean Brexit, and robustly defending that stance to the British public. Prevarication isn’t good enough.
So it is all going wrong – but that is the Remainers fault.
Rot. Leave won. Leave promised the moon. The moon is not being delivered. No one is to blame but the Leavers who duped the British people.
John Soper, Rot. Remain said the Moon would crash into the Atlantic if we voted Leave. It hasn’t. Neither has WW3 started in Europe.
Remain (and that includes Corbyn’s Labour) are undermining our negotiation in at least three distinct ways:
1. idiotically promising the EU that we will accept any deal however bad;
2. attempting to discredit Leave voters (we’re thick, etc, apparently)
3. claiming that the Referendum has no validity and will be re-run (where the second magically is valid).
Remains are entitled to imagine that we should be subjugated by the EU empire, if that floats their boat. What Remains are not entitled to do is stand in the way of our democratic decision to leave.
Dear Mr Soper–What complete Tosh–Remainers’ lies were in a different league–Along lines that the EU would remain ISQ with no single central treasury, no further homogenisation, no EU Army, no transfer payments, no debt guarantees, no moves to EU Statehood etc.
“Leave promised the moon.”
So provide one reference to a Leave campaigner promising the moon, and then continue to state which position of power they now hold which could possibly enable them to deliver the moon …. try to contain your bitterness at losing the referendum despite having so much stacked in your favour.
The Cameron/Osborne Government bombarded the voters with dire warnings of our leaving, the not so stupid electorate decided running our own show was better than being ordered around by the faux democracy that is the EU.
Leave hasnt left yet. We are being held back by the remoaners.
This country will boom once the prevarication stops and we are out on a the default “WTO” option .
Soper
We haven’t left yet …………..
There may or may not be a cliff edge, only time will tell. But Mr Redwood, what you and your like always fail to acknowledge is the long-term risk to foreign investment into the UK. The UK has in recent times been the third biggest recipient of foreign direct investment globally. While this may have had something to do with the country’s legal system, use of the English language and relatively highly skilled workforce, among other factors, our access to the single market has arguably been the biggest factor of all.
When we come out with no deal, you might want to ask yourself what will happen to all this inward investment. Will it dry up? If you say not, you might want to ask why are global investment banks already moving out of London and why did the government see fit to do some kind of underhand deal with Nissan, the details of which have still to be made public. Perhaps you could ask Theresa to disclose the terms of that agreement to enable the British public to know exactly what is going on?
Reply If our balance of trade improves as it may out of the EU the of course net capital movements in will decline. We will become a net capital exporter if we move into surplus
Yes but without getting too technical, what happens to the jobs that this inflow of capital helps to support if it suddenly disappears. I suggest that they will disappear too. Or are you suggesting we’ll suddenly manage miraculously to establish domestic businesses that are capable of competing internationally?
I wouldn’t advise walking away from the negotiations until we had convinced the world that this was a reasonable course of action which had been made inevitable by the greed, stupidity and intransigence of the other side.
As so far the UK government has been doing the reverse, all huggy-huggy kissy-kissy keen to express its enduring love for the EU, that will need a lot of work. I do begin to wonder whether Theresa May, or even David Davis, has the stomach for it.
Once again I quote the opening passage of the American Declaration of Independence, they knew that they had to win over allies to their cause and so do we:
“When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.”
I agree Denis, enough is enough now! When we allow failed politician Hilary Clinton to come over to the UK telling us “Brexit would put Britain at a “very big disadvantage” and force companies to move resources to continental Europe” you’ve got to question the narrative, we were already told by Obama the democrats didn’t agree with Brexit, and he was someone held in very high regard by many Brits.
Her own people wouldn’t believe and elect her over someone that so divided opinion in the States why is she being given so much prominence over here. She claims her failure is to do with being a woman but the UK elected a woman leader, Scotland has a woman leader, Germany re-elected a female leader for 15 years – and I’m sure that America will elect a female leader within my lifetime but someone they feel isn’t so politically puppet mastered.
Well if it is of so little concern to us then it must be barely noticeable to the EU who will have absolutely nothing to lose by allowing the UK to take its chosen route to poverty and irrelevance .
The WTO option does not work fine in the opinion of everyone who will be required to work it but lets not let experience commercial knowledge and expertise get in the way of empty waffle from public servants
Funnily enough form the EU`s point of view there is a lot to like about no deal. It gives them a much better position to take manufacture services and employment for their market onshore .In the case of motor there is excess capacity anyway so it would be a suitable chance to lose some of it .
Reply I have run several manufacturing and service sector businesses and base my judgement on business as well as political experience.
You weaken your argument further, as many Remainers do, by exaggeration and by making things up that you hope are true but aren’t. “The WTO option does not work in the opinion of anyone who …” you say ? Well, I just need to name one then don’t I, James Dyson.
And the AEOs…?
And the BIPs?…
And the Irish border?…
Newmania, About 60% of our exports are already sold under WTO rules. Why not 100%?
Newmaniac
Its people that trade not countries. You & most politicians have never run businesses and do not understand how trade works. if the goods I bring in from Europe are not priced right I can look further afield to the rest of the world. If I can’t sell my goods in 27 EU countries I have 135 others including China with a population 4 times larger than EU that I can sell too.
Business lives with risk and uncertainty all the time. There are worse risks in the business world than Brexit. Rising taxes and business rates, increased regulations and high employment costs, skills shortages, Oil prices, US interest rates, slowdown in China, commodity prices, war in the middle east, a Labour-led government, that kind of thing…
We need a sign of an iron fist in Mrs May’s velvet glove but we just see pleas for “reasonableness”. The whole concept of an indeterminate “transition process” is a gift to EU negotiators who have blatantly ignored the text of Article 50 to dictate increasingly unacceptable terms, which they know to be unacceptable at the moment in the hope that, as time passes, we will give in on some or all of them. The longer the process goes on the better for the EU and the easier for financial services to be lured away from London.
They are like a fisherman who has hooked a fish but needs to tire it out before landing it.
A decision to stop negotiations and announce a WTO or temporary Norwegian EEA route
would concentrate everyone’s mind and save a lot of money. It could unblock the EU’s deliberate logjam.
What are the chances of Mrs May reaching this decision? If the answer is none, what next?
One good aspect of trading under WTO rules instead of a ‘TTIP’ or ‘CETA’ style FTA is that those insidious corporate ISDS tribunals won’t be involved. I cannot be a good trade deal when governments are beholden to these tribunals.
Newmania
“…UK to take its chosen route to poverty and irrelevance .” I take it you have moved abroad to avoid armaggedon here.? Sold you home while the price is at a false high, packed your furniture and put it into EU storage warehouses? Learned a foreign language so you can cope and if you have any children , relations, taken them with you?
Personally I’ve planted some rose bushes in my back garden. They should look really good in five-ten years time.
The deal has been done. We have signed a WTO deal with France for Free trade.
Whew!
France is not allowed to make separate treaties. It is part of the EEA. We will not be.
A letter salvaged from the Titanic is up for auction. It was written by a man in the First Class Section. It is at similar times like this when we Brexiteers are in Heaven that we will nevertheless experience a rare bit of depression and wished we had booked Economy Class.
Just want to say well done for taking Campbell to the cleaners, and you showed great patience with his emotional outbursts as interruptions.
Why do people like Campbell seem to have a religious zealot- like love of the EU, it seems above their own country?
I’ve just seen a French politician on BBC TV saying that 3 million EU citizens in the UK are living in “absolute anguish”, and I would like to know why David Davis’s department has nothing at all to say about that ridiculous and insulting claim.
What is the point of even having a twitter account:
https://twitter.com/DExEUgov
if you are never going to make any effective use of it?
Let me know when I can apply for my non EU British passport?
I hope the passport office is getting geared up for the mass of applications that will come in as soon as they are available…
What does anyone think of this? From http://www.eurozine.com/sovereignty-bites-back/
Brexit can be seen as a paradigmatic example of the idea of autolimitation applied to the EU. When a state agrees to subordinate its sovereign powers to a higher authority through an international treaty, it retains the final say – it can always withdraw that assent. In this way, British parliamentary sovereignty was never compromised because the act of parliament that enabled the UK to enter the European Community (EC) could have been revoked.
John
It is really like listening to an old horse talking about past glories.
Mrs. Merkel and a number of head of states have said the do believe there will be a deal and your continued preaching of WTO rules are beginning to sound rather tiring.
The standards and regulatory frame-work agreed both for services and goods within the Eu are not part of the WTO and therefore not covered for more than 50% of our trade with the Eu, which is currently growing as oppose to trade with the rest of the World. (trade figures from August)
New trade deals take at least five years to negotiate, so in the meantime we are constrained, and as a business dependent on Europe I do not need the advise of a p0litician who has not been involved in business for years, singing out of the same hymn sheet for years
There’s a simple answer to the question of deal v. no deal. Ask the thousands of businesses who trade with the EU or recruit from the EU. They’ll give you an answer. And what happens to the Irish border if there’s no deal? And the other issue that you always avoid: May asked for a No Deal mandate at the last election and didn’t get one. The pro-deal majority in the Commons are now (rightly) flexing their muscles…and that spells the end of your No Deal fantasy, Mr Redwood. There will be a deal and May will pay the divorce bill. Clueless though she is as PM, she does at least realise that everything from now on is a Brexit-damage-limitation exercise.
Good news – UK budget deficit narrows to lowest September level since 2007
BUT NEXT THE BAAADDDD NEWS – Inflation-fuelled rise in VAT receipts cheers chancellor ahead of budget but analysts warn of OBR cut in forecasts and further Brexit uncertainty
We will be crowd funding a full and robust legal challenge against any attempt by May to hand over OUR money to the EU, for what is no more than a bribe (after which they will still mess us around anyway).
More information to follow shortly on all social media. It is TIME TO ACT, people!!!
I sometimes feel the EU thinks they’re winning the Brexit propaganda war. The people aren’t being asked what they think, our political discourse is unbalanced to the remain side which gives the EU an unbalanced vision but they aren’t seeing what effect this has on the general man and woman in the streets of the UK considering now where they go on holiday next summer, what vehicle they want to buy, what new white goods to buy as presents. We keep hearing about being punished. We’ve got to pay, why have we – what for? One minute we’re told our subs are a very small amount so now why are these amounts so large? We’re told we won’t be welcome in Spain on holiday, today there was also a piece on expect to be tasered if you party too hard over there, we won’t be allowed to fly or land in Europe, the French ports don’t want our transactions to flow through their port of entry without trouble ahead. Well, that doesn’t really encourage you to book Eurostar for next year does it, or a Spanish holiday, or buy a Citroen or a BMW anytime soon. Have the EU heard of the British phrase ‘Batten down the Hatches’? This is what normal people are talking about not capitulation.
Mr Redwood, I fear greatly that Brexit is not now going to happen, and the despair voiced in this comment in the D Tel today by “Roger Mole” sums up my feelings:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/10/20/clear-have-no-idea-theresa-may-talking/
“She is the main cause of all of our problems. She is inarticulate, indecisive, ineffectual and a complete waste of space, really. The Tory mandarins who put her up for the PM’s job should hold their heads in shame.
She has to go and her role taken over by a committed Brexiter who can articulate a strategy and a strong vision for the UK instead of just keep coming out with woolly meaningless phrases. And the new incumbent then needs to implement a complete Cabinet shake-up placing Brexiters in key positions.
And it needs to happen sooner rather than later because the longer this travesty goes on the more damage she’s causing to the UK, its image and its interests.”
This is all very well, but May appears to be folding like the proverbial pack of cards. She would be out of her depth on dry land. It is absolutely embarrassing.
And the end of the Conservative Party’s prospects of power for a long time, incidentally. Thatcher’s popularity soared in the wake of the Falklands. Even Cameron’s went up following his “veto” – albeit briefly, as we discovered that it was a con. The opposite will apply – in spades.
Why bother with import duties at all? To punish the Continentals? Why cut off our nose to spite our face.
Universal free trade gives the British consumer the cheapest access to goods and services, and there are vastly more consumers of any good than there are producers.
Although it may be politic to threaten reintroduction of tarrifs as a means of encouraging other nations to allow free access to British products.
“There is no cliff edge.”
As the man said standing on the white cliffs off Dover…
PS How do you intend to solve the Irish border problem once we leave the EEA?
PPS What are the advantages of joining EFTA?
So we might talk in December? And that is deemed to be evidence of progress?
We need to go to No Deal now. May lacks the confidence to do so. Future Conservative leaders do not fancy her job or their own prospects at the moment.
So nothing happens and the EU try to tease out promises of more Danegeld.
Not good.
Well done JR you continue to peddle misinformation/ fake news and seem to be getting away with it – except I see that you have not explained at all how all of this WTO rules trading will work in practical terms. For instance if we are to leave under such bad circumstances from the EU as outlined then of course we will have no option but to approach WTO headquarters of which we are still a dormant member since way before 1973, to pick up the cold trail.
For the past forty five years the EU bloc has been shielding us from the ups and downs of trading disputes globally, excessive tariffs etc etc and now we are about to launch ourselves onto the world to seek our own fortune in our own way- by taking back control about who we want to trade with- such nonsense coming from a supposedly intelligent and educated person- all according to you. Well for your trouble I hope they recruit you to be the one to go over to Geneva to sort out the old british WTO files and to advise on how we are to proceed. Better you do it JR, you’ll be as good as anyone, because given the governments incompetence as shown so far in the present brussels talks, if we leave with the present crowd in situ then we will be surely sunk.
Reply We have all just signed up to more trade facilitation at the WTO. The Uk inherits the work done by the EU and others over the last 40 years!
Our economy is 80 % services which doesn’t go under WTO umbrella.
True we might save £12 bn but we might loose much more. God knows how much. If we really do fall to WTOs we can kiss car industry good bye for starters.
Before joining EEC we were the poor man of Europe and to that direction we are now heading again.
All this “walk away” talk is wrong. It makes us look as though we are the prima donnas taking the ball home with us because they won’t play the way we want them to. We should simply make it plain that in the event of a stalemate, we will trade with the EU exactly the same as we do with the rest of the world and the suggestion that the ECJ will still have some jurisdiction over EU citizens who reside in the UK is 100% wrong.
JR: It doesn’t look like Mrs May is listening. Again.
“They also say we will not have functioning borders for EU trade if we go the WTO route. Of course we will, and there is time enough to put them in place by 2017.” Please spell out exactly what needs to happen in order for this to be put in place and the cost (one off and ongoing) of doing this. Lord Lawson was embarrassingly poor on on his LBC interview last night.
Please also explain what bilateral agreements (including mutual recognition agreements) each of the EU’s 10 largest trading partners have in place with the EU. Please explain whether it would matter from the UK’s perspective that no such agreements were in force.
Please also provide an assessment of the additional costs, if any, on business as a result of the UK operating as a third country without any bilateral agreements with the EU and the overall impact (positive or negative) on our level of trade with the EU and our economy.
John – It is widely reported elsewhere that “no deal” at all causes lots of problems such as leaving EU citizens in limbo, non-recognition of our products / no agreed conformity assessments, lorries impounded at Calais for inspection / testing etc, chemicals produced in UK no longer being recognised as complying under REACH, flights not permitted because of leaving Openskies, nuclear issues because of leaving Euratom etc, all of which you have brushed off as scaremongering and “no cliff edge at all”.
I’m sure you must have a better answer for all these issues than saying there is no cliff edge, because we all need more than that glib answer, which doesn’t reassure most of us. Surely we have to get legal agreement on at least the basic administrative matters with the EU don’t we? The USA and China trades with the EU on WTO terms with a series of agreements with the EU on conformity assessment etc, not no deal at all.
Do you think we should be pursuing a WTO terms trading relationship with the EU, not no deal at all? We would still need an agreement with the EU to trade on WTO terms which would encompass citizens rights, flight rights, nuclear and security co-operation, conformity assessment etc., agreement about border handling etc.
But would the EU be interested in helping us at even this level if we refuse payment of any Brexit bill at all? The EU might feel perfectly happy to let us try and leave with no deal at all and then hold-up all our exports, ground flights in / out of UK airspace etc. on the grounds that they are illegal – It might feel to us in the UK similar to having economic sanctions imposed. This would make an example of us to any other country thinking about leaving the EU…
Reply These are all groundless fears or things which the government is well advanced with fixing
Further Thoughts.
I have come to the conclusion that the expression, “Insufficient progress”, much used by all and sundry in the EU, is a meaningless and deliberately ill defined term designed to extract more and more concessions from the UK. This road to nowhere needs to be blocked by providing the EU with some hard choices.
They should be told that payment ceases on 29th March 2019 unless they have a tariff free trade agreement on the table ready for signature. It does not require negotiation because tariff free trade already exists, it just needs a new name.
The questions of citizens rights and the Irish border can be decided unilaterally if no free trade agreement is forthcoming. All other working agreements can continue if the EU wishes, otherwise the door closes. Defence cooperation is only on offer to NATO partners who invest their own 2% of GDP. It should be made absolutely clear that from March 2019 the ECJ only has EU jurisdiction.
I find it a total affront to the supposed spirit of these negotiations that Frankfurt and Paris feel free to try to poach trade and companies from the City of London while we in the UK cannot make trade agreements worldwide in anticipation of our departure from the EU. Who do these toy town EU politicians think they are?