Earley news and Wokingham Town Centre

I was out with Councillors in Earley today listening to views on the doorsteps.

The main local issue remains traffic and congestion. I am pursuing this with the Council who remain determined to improve the local road system, increase capacity on main roads, put in by passes and provide alternatives to cars where these are feasible. The current high level of disruption of Wokingham town is related to the big programme of works to improve the town centre which does have knock on effects to the rest of the Borough. We all look forward to the successful early completion of those works to ease things a bit. The general idea of expanding the shopping space and modernising the town centre environment is popular, but there are adverse effects from doing the work.