Taxing the generations

The last Conservative Manifesto suggested that elderly people should have to pay more for their social care at home, to match the way they have to pay for residential care from the proceeds of selling their house. This was an unpopular proposal which has been abandoned as I understand the government’s position. It was an illustration of how people in the UK are not willing to pay more tax or to make a larger contribution to social services they enjoy.
Some now say there needs to be higher taxes on the elderly so the state can offer more to the young. I do not agree with this logic. It is one of the successes of recent years that more pensioners retire with a reasonable income than thirty years ago. It is good news that the basic state pension has gone up thanks to the so called triple lock the Coalition imposed. Why would we want to reverse progress for pensioners?
It is true we need to help young people more. The best help they can receive is a good education followed by plenty of decent job opportunities. In recent years the numbers of jobs have expanded, and considerable effort put into higher education, apprenticeships and training. The government needs to press on with the task of improving education and training and providing a supportive framework for a growing economy.
It is true that more needs to be done to help young people buy their own home. Survey after survey shows that homeownership is the preferred tenure for most people. Many people currently renting would like to be able to afford to buy. The budget should tackle this matter most strenuously. It will need a new migration policy to back it up, to narrow the gap between housebuilding and demand for homes.
It would be a good idea to lower Stamp Duty. If we believe in home ownership as a good why do we tax it so much? It would be helpful to be supportive of lending and deposit schemes to assist young people with the capacity to service the debt into ownership. This does not require us to tax the elderly more.
The multi generational family may have substantial housing wealth amongst the old members. Maybe we also need new ways to share this if the family so wishes, and to ensure it can pass from one generation to the next without tax. The exemption of a family home from IHT for some people is a step on this road.
The high Stamp duties get in the way of elderly people trading down as well as adding to the costs of first time purchase in many areas.
19 Comments
Current tax policies are a disincentive to moving house. We are actively examining our options. The stamp duty implications are extremely onerous especially if there is overlap between buying and selling. It is a disincentive to move.
Indeed the best way to help the young is good education followed by plenty of decent job opportunities. The best way to help them get a home is to relax planning and the expensive OTT green crap building regulations. The best way to a well paid job is often to start with a poorly paid job and work up from there.
So deregulate, cut taxes, cut red tape, go for cheap on demand energy and reduce the bloated (and largely useless and unproductive) state sector. Get more real competition in heath, education, banking and housing with some fair competition between the state and the private sector, (with vouchers and tax breaks).
Alas (Corbyn light) T May seem to be against all this. She is a misguided big state interventionist at heart.
Lammy says there are 3000 students with three As at A level from the bottom 30% income households but few have any chance of a place at Oxbridge. Very true but irrelevant, as hardly any of them even bother to apply. Anyway for many subjects, Math, Physics, Chemistry, Engineering, Laws, Architecture ….. 3 A is really not a high enough standard anyway to be able to cope.
It is hardly surprising that brighter, middle class parents have, on average, have brighter children with different aspirations & motivations.
I suspect Mo Fara’s children can run distance rather better than the average and Beckham’s are better at football than the average.
Reply I think you normally need 3 A stars for Oxbridge
Not really, quite a lot do get in for some less competitive subjects with rather less than 3 A* and Oxbrige do, very sensibly, adjust to try to judge potential too. The question is why do only 3000 kids from the bottom 30% of income housholds get this level of 3As or better and why do many not apply anyway?
Good to read that one MP at least has had enough of redistribution and social engineering. Taking money from A to bestow it on B is the sort of monkey trick best left to socialists.
Yes, offer better education to the young (God knows they need it). Yes, assist them to buy a home. Certainly cut Stamp Duty. But the best way to help the next generation is to abandon the ethic that the world owes us a living, and that the State is our universal provider. Never has Britain done its future a worse turn than to countenance those two pernicious falsehoods.
The young certainly need some sound education on economics, given how many fell for Corbyn as Father Christman with the magic money tree.
But clearly May and Hammond need to read and understand some Milton Freedman type of sound economics too. If they are capable of it.
Milton Friedman!
Indeed. You have preempted my contribution, eeyore. It is not even an imperative to have a good education. The most essential elements are an inner drive, and a determination to succeed. Neither of these can be bestowed. You either have it or you don’t — hence the folly of socialist egalitarianism.
Turnover taxes are always a bad idea, stamp duty on property at up to 15% is totally absurd. So why has Hammond retained this hugely damaging Osborne absurdity?
“It is one of the successes of recent years that more pensioners retire with a reasonable income than thirty years ago.” Eh? Well why is ONS telling us more and more people are working past normal retirement dates, rather than enjoying themselves as the pensions industry ads told them they should be doing? For example the number of women working past 70 has doubled in four years. You know fine well that this phenomena is likely to get worse with the demise of final salary schemes or some of those existing schemes having problems in paying out their promised benefits. For anybody in a money purchase scheme at the moment and who is planning to retire at 65, a pension fund of £100k will buy an income for life of £5,224 but thats before tax and comes without any inflation proofing, widows pension or guarantees.
Annuity rates are particularly low currently as the government has rigged the system, in effect it is yet another tax.
We may be wealthy but we’re also generally more healthy. I worked until 71 and now do voluntary work.
Until generation snowflake realise the world doesn’t owe them a living the quicker they will succeed.
I don’t agree with mass immigration but the young should take a leaf out of the immigrants book.
Where are the British car wash sites etc.
You’re assuming people work beyond 65 or indeed 70 because they have too. I know many old people who choose to work beyond 65 because it gets them out of the house, allows them human contact, makes them happier and provides an income.
My father is 75 and he still and indeed enjoys working. Yes, it’s not physical labour but he gets up in the morning with a purpose.
Assumption, assumption, more assumptions. Stop assuming and think
You wouldn’t pay tax on £5224.
So true! How does the debate drift to the idea that one helps one group by attacking another. How does it work? What does the state usefully do with the assets it takes from the elderly for the benefit of the young? The very idea is laughable.
Housing is the key and although it cannot be tackled overnight, it can be addressed soon if the government has the will to do so.
We pay enough tax. It’s the way Governments spend/waste it which needs to be changed, not how much we pay. For starters, how about scrapping the ridiculous arbitrary foreign aid budget, set to rise to 20 billion a year by 2020 and spend it on our elderly instead.
I say the older generation should be taxed for the relief of the young.
If there was any justice, the young should not be paying the cost of national debt previous generations have built up.
They enter the world of work being taxed for massive debts they aren’t responsible for.
Stop the outrageous Help To Sell schemes that make builders rich at taxpayers expense.
Allow property prices to fall back to the levels people can afford to pay. Reform Planning law.
It will have to happen eventually and continuing to pour more wasted money into the Ponzi scheme is cynical politicking. Don’t bother trying to present yourselves as a party of principles while this goes on.
The big risk is Hammond misfiring and shooting himself in the foot.