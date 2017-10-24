Small Business, Brexit and the budget

The Small Federation of Businesses signed a letter with the CBI talking of unspecified dangers they saw for business from Brexit uncertainties. That letter indeed seemed to want to extend the uncertainties rather than reducing them, by recommending a further two years of delay before we fully exit the EU. They recommend a Transitional period of 2 years. That would need to be negotiated and agreed with the rest of the EU. It delays adjusting to the new relationship.
There is a muddle in the minds of some who seek a 2 year Transitional period. You cannot have a Transition unless you have in place an Agreement about a new relationship which you are then going to move to. It is best currently to concentrate on negotiating that future relationship. If any implementation period is then needed as a result of that agreement, that would be decided once you know the overall Agreement. The Prime Minister has always been clear about this. As the EU is not yet willing to start negotiating a new relationship the idea of transition looks premature. No future Relationship Agreement, No Transition. If as the PM hopes they soon change their mind and do get on with negotiating a future relationship agreement then there could be implementation time depending on what needs doing to execute the Agreement. If there is no special Agreement, then clearly there is no need for an implementation period.
The overwhelming majority of small businesses do not export to the EU. Their confidence levels and ambitions are dependent on the prosperity of the local and UK economies. They are more interested in lobbying the Chancellor before the budget than in seeking to influence any particular way to leave the EU. Issues that worry the small business community most include the indexation of business rates to the RPI, which they would like eased. Business rates are felt to be high, and hit businesses like High Street shops more than some of their on line competitors. The small business groups are worried about the reduction of credit in the economy resulting from the macro prudential actions of the Bank of England and the slowing apparent in recent figures for output. They regret some of the tax rises put through in the 2016 and 2017 budgets, and are keen to resist any changes to the way NI is levied on the self employed.
There is a temptation in some journalism and commentary to attribute everything to Brexit when little that is currently happening is to do with Brexit which still has not happened. Small business wants a positive budget that helps promote growth. An end to monetary tightening combined with some suitable tax cuts would be the best response from government to the needs of small business.
So did May ‘beg for help’ from Juncker and Merkel as we are led to believe?
Is this what my country as been reduced too? Reduced to a laughing stock by a useless Prime Minister who is utterly clueless, rudderless and firmly of the opinion that she is ambivalent about leaving the EU
Tory backbenchers are directly responsible for this debacle by choosing this hopeless leader. They knew she was a Europhile.
You all backed May as leader and now we are here. The UK mocked openly by a fool like Juncker.
I can see were this is going. The CBI is determined to impose itself on these discussions. It is determined to circumvent democracy.
It is my firm belief that we will never leave the EU in its entirety and every Tory MP will be too blame for backing Theresa May as the leader of our party
The Cabinet Office seems to be able to find time, apart from managing Project Fear II for Reverse Brexit, to advise the civil service and no doubt businesses before long as to the need to use gender-free language. Apparently, Mrs May and the Remainer Mayjorettes who are keen on women, minorities, equality etc are determined to push language alteration rather than making sure that computer systems, cameras and lorry parks and staff to work them are installed by March 2019. It would be good to find just who it or it is sending this (nonsense ed) etc etc
The main problem with T May is she is, at heart, another big government, high tax, interventionist. Clearly a socialist who is infected with the climate alarmism (and indeed even other religions). She clearly likes pissing other people’s money down the drain (on absurdities like HS2, subsidies for renewable lunacies and Hinkley C corrupt overseas aid). She also show little understanding of how to negotiate the UK has a very good hand that she is wasting.
She seems to have almost no understanding of the private & productive sector (that employs 80% of workers) at all. Does she spend all her time talking only to state sector employees with lots of new ideas for yet more red tape, additional licencing, parasitic job creation schemes and further increased taxes.
A broken compass Tory PM and electoral disaster yet again – in the Heath, Major, Cameron and now T May mode. Will they never learn? If Hammond budget is as daft as looks likely form the leaks – that will surely be the final straw.
Duncan
Whilst I share your sentiments about Theresa May, have you forgotten how she became Prime Minister? She won by default because the Brexit candidates all demonstrated that they were unfit for that office while under scrutiny from the media.
Nothing has changed for me subsequently regarding their “competence” which is why I have signed the petition in support of Jacob Rees-Mogg for leadership of the Conservative Party. I urge you to consider doing the same if you want a genuinely Conservative Prime Minister.
I agree she is plainly inadequate, although no doubt someone with a high sense of duty. But the alternative on offer was Andrea Ledsom, an unthinkable choice as PM.
Hopefully we can middle through until March 19 and then have a change.
Muddle!
Mine as well.
We will leave the EU but sign up to everything either immediately thereafter or, over time. We will just not be part of Schengen and the Euro. Our veto will be the ability to pick and choose. But there is a catch. The EU will at some point want to tidy things up – in its favour of course. And countries like the UK, Norway and Switzerland will be offered EU Associate member status (EU-Lite).
From, Ode to Joy too, Welcome to the Hotel California / Brussels 😉
You’ve been warned !
Stalling Brexit was the intention of putting a Remainer in charge.
Her heart is not in it and that’s all it takes to kybosh it. No sabotage – just half heartedness.
It is not transition it is an extension hoping to change our minds. Another obstacle to prevent leaving. It should be soundly rejected. While in the extension they cannot obtain trade deals with the rest of the world as the U.K. Will be under EU control, ECJ jurisdiction, free movemement continues. It is a specious sham to keep us in. This creates uncertainty by not getting on without EU intereference.
JR, any extension should be rejected we did not vote for it,there is no mandate to extend no mandate for any continued EJC to any citizen living in our country. Davis does not have a mandate to negotiate this. May has already tried it give a different meaning to her capitulating Florence speech. We did not vote for what she claims and she has no mandate to change leave in its entirety per the question given to the public and dopey leaflet Cameron gave every household.
“So did May ‘beg for help’ from Juncker and Merkel as we are led to believe?”
During the war Goebbels ran a systematic propaganda campaign against Churchill to try to weaken his leadership in Britain and his standing around the world. However that was a time when most of those working in the British mass media had enough patriotism to see through it and counteract it rather than assist it.
Good Morning,
Dr. Redwood, the question you could have asked the PM yesterday:
Will my R H friend agree that to provide our country with the certainty it needs for a safe transition out of the EU is to stop wasting time continuing negotiating with the EU bureaucracy, and use the remaining time and money that we would have given them for a further two years transition, to prepare the nation for exit in 2019 on WTO terms?”
Why do the Tory back benchers not stand up and tell it like it is, that’s why you’re there!
You are overlooking Parliamentary procedures, surely? However much an MP may wish to ask a question in the Chamber, s/he depends on the co-operation of the Speaker.
And neither you, Peter, nor I, know whether Mr Redwood has said precisely that to the PM in private!
Peter Wood,
Because the WTO terms are not as easy and as straight forward as they have been presented and will take time to introduce as a British solution as oppose to the Eu solution we are currently using with the WTO nor does the WTO cover services.
A long transition period gives the EU time to move our banks without a cliff edge. The cliff edge scenario in our banking district would sink the EU. It is our strength in negotiations, not our weakness.
Remember the saying attributed to Oliver Cromwell, as his men crossed a river on horseback to join battle with the enemy: ‘TRUST IN GOD, AND KEEP YOUR POWDER DRY!’
Even in my Civil Service career, one had to recognize the limits of what one could achieve in highly-charged polemics – otherwise blowing one’s chances of success altogether. Such battles are invariably ideological, and seriously so!
Even so, the PM has a very precipitous path to tread, and is no doubt aware of the stakes, and the spectrum of prominent back bench opinion. If she gets this wrong, and Mr Corbyn gets in, a reconstituted, reformed Conservative government could eventually ensue – but don’t hold your breath. Follow Cromwell”s advice – and accept that victory isn’t altogether in your gift!
I couldn’t agree with you more.
We need bold, unequivocal statements from Government. Not the wishy washy claptrap that seems to be the speak of the day. Let’s tell it like it is and get on with leaving.
Dear John–Have always found Business Rates and Employers’ NI hard to understand–Given the work and worry that businesses are forced to do and suffer for the Government (collecting PAYE, VAT, Workplace Pension, Maternity Leave, Minimum Wage, excessive Employment Law etc) one might have thought the Government would at least have the grace not to charge businesses for doing it all free for them.
Indeed.
My UK businesses employ around 29 people. We could easily expand. to two or three times the size. If we had simpler employment laws, relaxed planning laws, cheaper non green crap energy, simpler lower taxes, a bonfire or red tape and more competition in banking we would.
Also if we have more confidence in the UK. Something is not at all enhanced, to say the least, by the zero vision socialists May and Hammond (and with Corbyn and McDonnell waiting in the wings).
The tax laws also force so many wealthy and hard working people either to move abroad or not settle in the UK. Why have such economically damaging & destructive tax laws? These raise less tax in the end by killing the economy. The hugely damaging taxes are IHT at 40%, CGT 28% on non real gains, stamp duty at up to 15% and income tax at up to 45% all all far to high for the good of the UK economy. As is the absurdly expensive climate alarmist religion energy they force on to us. And the appallingly damaging new T tax.
Get the damn government out of the way please.
Business’ use roads.
Almost anything from government (licencing, statistics gathering, tax laws, NI, work place pensions, employment laws, refuse, building regulations, health and safely planning, deductions for maintenance, student loans ……….takes hours to complete with endless reading of multiple pages of guidance (often contradictory guidance) and then very often calls to phone lines with very long delays and very often people at the end who know less about the subject than you do.
It is a brilliant way to distract the productive, lower productivity still further and to create more parasitic jobs. Often forcing one to pay “experts” large sums to guide you through this man made maze of red tape lunacy. May and Hammond want even more of it.
I’m not looking for sympathy, but my brother, a small business owner for the last 15 years or so, has just passed away. His business just about made him a living – and he had no choice but to run it – he was too old (in his 60s) to get a job and his pensions were not enough to live on. Whenever we spoke I would ask ‘how’s business’ and usually would be treated to a litany of the stress he was undergoing regarding … business rates (just up a lot), VAT, running the payroll, paying Employer’s NI, having to run a workplace pension and so on. The poor lad spent all day working to make money and all evening working, unpaid, for the government. He died in his sleep, I think he’d just had enough.
Business rates are just another form of tax upon the customer, hidden amongst the input costs that make up the retail price. We could call it a sales tax since that is what it is, but then it would be out in the open and visible as such to the public.
Forbes reports https://www.forbes.com/sites/martinrivers/2017/10/24/wizz-air-uk-a-case-study-in-brexit-scaremongering/ airlines just preparing pragmatically, no problems to see here.
Also good democratic realism here https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2017-10-23/the-harder-brexit-gets-the-more-necessary-it-seems
According to some news reports Mrs. May has declared there will be no transition unless there is a trade deal in place with the EU first. This is being interpreted as putting pressure on the EU and moving a step closer to a No Deal exit.
Other news reports say there will be further delays in trade talks so Mrs. May can hold on to Leave and Remain factions within the Conservative party for a little bit longer.
Of course one newspaper or another will publish almost any rumour in search of readers.
I don’t know what to believe. I am sure I am not the only one.
I heard a small businessman who imports components from the EU on a radio show who was positive about the WTO option. This was met with incredulity of course “Do you actually KNOW what tariffs you’d have to pay ?” He was asked. Fortunately he did: 1.2% – as he pointed out this is trivial compared with his bigger problem of Tory government perpetual tinkering with tax and NI rates and regulations.
There are 2 points to come out of this. Firstly I cannot see the need for a rigid framework to work towards. A transition time I agree is moving from one thing to another ,but surely this has been suggested not only to allow time for the mechanics of movement but also for testing the waters and reviewing the problems which are met on the way.It is a new shaping to allow more flexibility.
Secondly the banks do not like the lack of interest coming in on the credit they allow customers and are consequently tightening their belts, but they need to remember that this scenario has been initiated by the public who saw their savings , investments and their businesses fall by the action of the banks( and others who allowed the ethos of spend spend spend to correct problems)
Small business forums would achieve greater success if they concentrated more on improving the internal management of who they represent rather than external factors. Of course they are important but creating a victim culture where it is every one else’s fault, whilst it may encourage subscriptions, is not what SME’s need, I specifically say need not want.
Good management was the key differentiator between successful businesses and less so, that I worked with.
Does not the Small business Bureau know that one is judged by the company one keeps and that the brief moment when the CBI could be treated seriously (when Digby Jones ran it) has long passed?
Is there not something rather pathetic about businessmen demanding certainty? Surely they know that where there’s uncertainty there’s opportunity. Their job is to look into the future, assess possibilities and risks, place their bets and live in hope. If they can’t cope with that they’re in the wrong job.
Anyway, there are far bigger uncertainties than Brexit. Farmers must plan four years ahead, not having a clue what the market or even the weather will bring. Exterior decorators and groundworks contractors, even more weather-sensitive, can’t plan even 24 hours ahead.
I hope the government pays little attention to CBI whinging. We all live with uncertainty. None knows what the morrow will bring.
John
However, a lot of small businesses import from the EU and therefore need the certainty of an extra two years to plan there future trading and investment relationships, which is why a two year transition is important for small businesses as well, whether they import or export.
But with your great responsibilities in Parliament and in your c0nstituency it can often be difficult to keep up to date with all in the business world as well.
I wold recommend that you read my chapter “SMEs and Brexit” in the book from Bloomsbury Professional. “Doing Business After Brexit, A Practical Guide to teh Legal Changes”
Which will give you a better understanding of the Brexit challenges for SMEs.
Reply I am well aware of the issues. Most SMEs do not export
“You cannot have a Transition unless you have in place an Agreement about a new relationship which you are then going to move to.”
Equally how can one have a ‘divorce settlement’ if one doesn’t know what the arrangements are going to be ‘post-divorce’? To my mind the EU has put the ‘cart before the horse’ and we are stupid if we have agreed to that.
Who are the Small business Bureau, after 34 years in business i’ve never heard of them, who are they representing, do they have paid members?
Small businesses need to grow and that normally implies expanding the work force.
Taking on a youngster today is just not worth the hassle and all the paperwork.
I would love to have taken youngsters on and teach them the skills of working for and with customers.
Every time I sat down with the accountant, the figures just never stacked up to make it worth while considering all the extra work and worry and that all small businesses are controlled by what the market forces dictate they will be paid and sadly customers object to pay for the training of apprentices, so you employ someone and lose business and have hours wasted doing all the required paperwork
To sum it up for small businesses – as for large incidentally – is get the state off our backs and free up markets.
Surveys show a high proportion of EU citizens contemplate leaving. This is bad news and is a result of the complete failure of Mrs May to give anything other than a very muddled steer as to what their status will be. Likewise Damian Green who was taking the attitude post referendum when challenged in this ‘you voted for Brexit now this is the sort of trade off we need to make’. In this sense we would have been much better off with leaders who are prepared to make clear and bold moves for the moral high ground. We really need a pro market pro growth budget and not more statist virtue signalling – interventionist tinkerings such as are rumoured.
George Osborne in the Standard claims Liam Fox has given up with the idea of a free trade deal in goods with the US due to scares over chlorine washed chicken. Can this be true?!
Good morning.
From section 3 of Article 50.
We do not need a ‘transition period’. If business cannot cope, then it either needs to redouble its efforts ahead of the deadline for leaving or, lobby the government and the 27 other EU members into enacting an extension. This will of course mean that the UK will still have MEP’s, a seat at the Council of Ministers – ie a Full paying member.
A transition is worse than the aforementioned, as it gives us no say but we still have to pay the bills of a full member.
Either that, or we just leave as arranged.
As many here know, I am a supporter of being a member of the EEA for a limited time. Not perfect but, it will solve many of the issues we have whilst we get our act together. But the government, rather unwisely, ruled that option out and know finds itself in an even worse mess.
You and the PM have misunderstood Article 50 I am afraid. It is merely for negotiating the “framework” of the future relationship.
All set out very clearly here:
http://eureferendum.com/blogview.aspx?blogno=86645
You can argue that this interpretation of A.50 is incorrect if you like, but sadly, your view does not matter, the UK is the smaller partner in this negotiation, and their interpretation is what counts.
After all, if you disagree, what court are you going to take it to?
Personally I don’t think the CBI or the ‘Small Business Bureau?’ should be presenting anything unless more than 75% of their paid members have voted for what they are claiming and that this is put in the letter just what representative figure for the whole of the UK’s SMEs and larger business voice they are.
Good piece by Kate Andrews in the Telegraph today about “the envy on no one sensible” the rather appalling NHS. We are taxed to the hilt yet public services are nearly all dire often even killing thousands.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/10/23/health-tourism-wonderful-thing-britons-sick-tired-sluggish/
Jim O’Neill, ex Goldman Sachs and Osborne team, on the Briefing Room R4 programme last week was bemoaning that the Brexit trade team were ignoring China and saying that the Northern Powerhouse project was vital and how influential he was in its creation. His example was selling high cost fashion items was a key to our exporting to China. My view is that we have exported our industrial base for short term gain and yes we need to re-establish industry in the North and elsewhere as a priority and displace unnecessary imports.
He appears to miss the contradiction and weakness in his argument as do many on this tortured EU exit and your piece is another example of this logic blindness.
Wouldn’t a way of levelling the playing field for High St shops be to levy a specific tax on merchandise bought online? As two of the primary contenders for this are (named companies ed), both US companies paying way below what they should in tax, some sort of tariff for their disproportionate access to our market (for the corporation taxes they pay and their choice of tax haven Luxembourg for their base) would bring in funds that could be redistributed to smaller non-exporting companies in lower business rates.
This muddled thinking is a direct and unsurprising result of the failure of those few members of the Government who really believe we should be leaving the EU to stand up and explain the advantages of doing so, and the likely process, both by the ‘Agreement’ and WTO routes. Instead they seem content to let the Remainers and the EU negotiators keep the initiative. Boris seems to be the only one prepared to open his mouth; I suppose Davis would plead he has to shelter under the brim of his Chief Negotiator hat, but where are the others?
Absolutely correct, a transition period is exactly that it is not a negotiation extension period.
Any negotiations should be totally complete by 31st December 2018 or before if both sides are sensible.
Any definition of a “transitional” or “implementation” period would mean moving from one known type of relationship to another. It therefore can only be involked when the shape of the final relationship is is known.
After the Florence speech there were two problems :
1. Merkel et al assumed that Mrs May just offered them €20bn without conditions which would tide them over till 2020.
2. Desperate Remainers assumed Mrs May was prepared to effectively extend our membership for a further 2 years.
Neither could be the case. Never mind the £50-100bn, pressure is now on the EU side because they can now see the £20bn disappearing before their eyes unless they agree a trade deal quickly.
A very clever strategy by our government and one the Opposition should support.
Wise words as always.
J0hn, the government is so bad a communicating all of what you say to the public. As you say the transition period cannot be agreed until we know what we are transiting too – as set out in the Treaty. Yet this is poorly understood and not reported by the MSM.
Why doesn’t the Goevernement have a “State of the Union” address to the country to point this out? Not Ms May – she is a very poor communicator and only winds people up – but someone who is a good at speaking and voted for BREXIT.
Having read just about everything in the print media since the summit it appears that nothing really has changed other than a softening of the words used.
The 27 are still demanding :
£50-70bn plus the £20bn for the transition period.
No truly “free” trade deal without FOM.
An ongoing role for the ECJ in respect of EU citizens living in the UK.
A satisfactory deal therfore seems as far away as ever, especially with Verhofstdt and co ready and willing to scupper any deal that looks remotely attractive for us.
No Deal is looking more attractive by the day…
The whole concept of transition is entirely bogus. There is no option that could be more damaging or provide scope and ammunition to Brexit wreckers than a further two years in no man’s land.
It will massively inhibit business from advancing as it is bound to be linked to governance from the ECJ, free movement etc. and bound to play havoc with our ability to make our own deals with other countries. Also unacceptable to the electorate.
Mrs May must realise that the only way to get business to focus is to abandon this ridiculous idea and state categorically that we leave and if the EU does not wish to reciprocate with a free trade agreement, then WTO rules will apply.
If business wants certainty then drop out of negotiations and duplicate whatever tariffs the EU wants to impose if any. Drop tariffs on non-EU goods and EU businesses will soon have a word with Berlin to help out and keep exporting to the UK.
Go public with EU demands for compensation so voters can see that payments are to cover issues/costs that are self-imposed, i.e., not subject to third party commitments entertained while the UK is a member state and therefore not legal obligations. Put differently: payment to be invited to tariff negotiations.
Why is this so difficult for the UK government to work with?
Frau Merkel is being a little more supportive of Mrs May to prevent a leadership challenge leading to a pro leave Prime Minister.
http://www.france24.com/en/20171024-eus-tusk-says-london-how-brexit-ends
The Commission does not seem to be too enthusiastic about the new goodwill towards the deal. Mr Tusk thinks it is now down to the British if we want a deal, as they apparently do. Presumably, as before, this will entail Mrs May quietly handing over much more borrowed money in order to fund their future infrastructure projects and tax- free enormous pensions. They are also telling the European and British public that the troublesome MPs calling for a possible exit without a deal are going to cause chaos and a disaster. Well, if they think this then why not stop the extortion approach? The British equivalens of French tv propaganda may be leading them to the conclusion that we are a pushover.
A while back I did some numbers on replacing Business Rates (BR) with a single Council Tax (CT). If I remember correctly, CT averages about 0.6% of property value and BR about 4.8%. They will each gross about £30 billion this year. The single CT would come to 1.2% of the value of ALL types of property, (no tax bands and no cap on property value like now). 1.2% would be circa the median that is paid in France and the US for instance.
Now politically impossible to introduce in the UK.
So Donald Tusk says
That’s not a statement you would expect from somebody who is trying to reach a negotiated settlement…Hammond was right calling the EU “the enemy”…
Off topic but read the article in Conservative Women by Laura (Perkins?) sums up everything that many, certainly your bloggers, feel. What a shame people are voting, not for you, but against the other guy.
These business organisation have sent their letter to the wrong address. There is little point in urging the UK government to get on and provide certainty about the future when it is the EU which is holding up progress in the Brexit negotiations, and they should have addressed their plea to Brussels. In the view of the EU it is far more important to extort as much money as possible from the UK rather than giving certainty to business, either here or elsewhere in the EU. They are the ones who should be told to change their stupid tune, not the UK government which has always wanted to adopt the obviously much more sensible procedure of running negotiations on trade in parallel to the secondary issues. But as usual almost all of those working in the UK media, loyal to the EU and habitually denigrating patriotism as vile nationalism or nativism or racism, are perfectly content to see the blame wrongly laid at the door of our government.
Small and large businesses have the same ambition – to make a profit . The Chancellor has one ambition – to increase revenue . There is one solution for all – reduce taxation . Simplicity never seems to enter the heads of those running Government Departments because bureaucracy is the mainstay and protection of the individual Civil Servant’s future . Driving wedges into establishments ought to be the quest for all Ministers ; it never seems to happen because the very act of their personal ambition gets in the way ; seeking favour and attention is at the top of the queue .
Here’s the problem I see with the WTO option – hopefully someone can tell me I’m wrong with a reasoned explanation though! To go to WTO and make it work with EU trade, we’ll need some kind of customs agreement with the EU – otherwise UK goods will be subject to lengthy inspections. I am 100% sure that in the event of no trade deal, the EU will refuse to agree to anything around customs inspections (unless we agree to their ridiculous divorce bill); they are quite happy to shoot themselves in the foot if they can hurt the UK and send a message to other EU countries.
The government IMO should now be spending 90% of its time planning for this situation so that disruption can be kept to the minimum. The more time businesses have to plan for the no deal, the more time they have to seek alternative markets in the event that the EU plays hardball.
Reply Try reading the Facilitation of trade Agreement which the WTO brought into effect in Feb 2017
JR writes his piece daily and very good it is for breakfast reading, he invites comments and posts straight away most of the ones he agrees with and also posts some of what he sees are the more harmless ones. But the comments he dislikes most for their tone or content he delays posting until later in the day when he considers they will have less of an impact. He even disallows some altogether according to some friends who also contribute.
Having amongst ourselves our own discussion it is very interesting to read the delayed pieces and the censored ones and then cross reference them with earlier interviews and blogs in that way we can get a truer picture of political thinking coming from the Tory right wing. Can’t say as I agree with Liam Halligan’s latest today…even with the truth staring him straight in the face he’s way off track.
Reply Not so. I delay posting longer ones whether for or against as I do not have time to read them until later in the day or the next day. I delete any which make unfounded or un proven allegations against named individuals whatever their views and allegiances.
As you state, the Transitional period will only be contemplated if there is agreement on where we will end up, but this should be made clearer to the entire country. It will not simply be a means of delaying the exit for 2 years. For masters of spin the message doesn’t seem to be getting through.
A simple analogy is that you would not generally set out from home without knowing where you are going to.
It’s obvious what the CBI reasons are for wanting – a ‘ Transitional deal with the same conditions as at present’ because that relates to staying in the EU. Nearing the end of the first transition there would be calls for another and then another and then ………..
I am still bemused/mystified by calls from the Labour benches and others for a 2 year transition deal when an agreement is not yet in place. All it amounts to are delaying tactics to stay in the EU.
“There is a muddle in the minds of some who seek a 2 year Transitional period.”
Some of the Remoaners have deliberately created that muddle.
“You cannot have a Transition unless you have in place an Agreement about a new relationship which you are then going to move to.”
Of course, it’s only necessary to look up the definition of “transition” to see that.
https://en.oxforddictionaries.com/definition/transition
Transition:
“The process or a period of changing from one state or condition to another.”
Not:
“A period during which nothing changes from the original state or condition”
There are words which describe the latter, including “stasis”, or if you like “delay”, but not “transition”, and it is a complete oxymoron to talk about a “standstill transition”.
“It is best currently to concentrate on negotiating that future relationship. If any implementation period is then needed as a result of that agreement, that would be decided once you know the overall Agreement.”
Obviously, anybody who knows anything at all about international treaties will be aware that it is utterly commonplace for the parties to a treaty to agree to include transitional provisions, so that some changes will come into effect gradually after the treaty as a whole has come into force. And it need not be a single transitional period, it could be that only six months are allowed for the implementation of one change, while five years are allowed to deal with some other more radical or difficult change.
I am really getting tired of saying this again and again and pointing out as a simple example the twelve years that the six founding countries of the EEC allowed for the gradual establishment of their common market after the Treaty of Rome had come into force:
https://www.cvce.eu/obj/treaty_establishing_the_european_economic_community_rome_25_march_1957-en-cca6ba28-0bf3-4ce6-8a76-6b0b3252696e.html
“Article 8
1. The Common Market shall be progressively established in the course of a transitional period of twelve years.
The transitional period shall be divided into three stages of four years each; the length of each stage may be modified in accordance with the provisions set out below … ”
“The Prime Minister has always been clear about this.”
She has, right back in her Lancaster House speech on January 17th 2017:
https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-governments-negotiating-objectives-for-exiting-the-eu-pm-speech
she said:
“But there is one further objective we are setting. For as I have said before – it is in no one’s interests for there to be a cliff-edge for business or a threat to stability, as we change from our existing relationship to a new partnership with the EU.
By this, I do not mean that we will seek some form of unlimited transitional status, in which we find ourselves stuck forever in some kind of permanent political purgatory. That would not be good for Britain, but nor do I believe it would be good for the EU.
Instead, I want us to have reached an agreement about our future partnership by the time the 2-year Article 50 process has concluded. From that point onwards, we believe a phased process of implementation, in which both Britain and the EU institutions and member states prepare for the new arrangements that will exist between us will be in our mutual self-interest. This will give businesses enough time to plan and prepare for those new arrangements.”
It could not be much clearer what she was proposing, and it was not some spurious “standstill transition” which would not even be a transition because nothing would change and nor would it be a transition which was so glacially slow that it might as well not be a transition at all, and nor would it be some period before we left the EU.
“As the EU is not yet willing to start negotiating a new relationship the idea of transition looks premature.”
Well, during the negotiations it could be noted that it seemed possible for agreed changes A, B and C to come into effect immediately we left the EU, while changes X, Y and Z would probably have to come into effect gradually after we had left.