Expect more gloom from the Office of Budget Responsibility

The official forecasters got 2016 horribly wrong, slashing estimates for the post vote economy. Instead it did well, with credit available, more jobs being created, good growth in car sales and rapid expansion in services.
This year the growth rate is being slowed by a deliberate monetary tightening from the Bank and from the after effects of tax rises in both the 2016 and 2017 budgets. I have pointed to this likelihood for sometime based on the tax and monetary policies being followed. Official forecasts were revised up a bit from the very low levels made after the referendum. The OBR forecast of 0.3% growth for the third quarter of this year was just 25% lower than the outturn figure. I now read in the press that the Office of Budget Responsibility is going to cut its forecasts for productivity growth, which in turn will mean lower growth estimates for output and tax revenues. This will face the Chancellor with a more difficult set of figures against which to make his budget judgement.
I have no problems with more pessimistic forecasts if that is needed to make them more accurate. My complaints have been about a run of pessimistic forecasts that have been wrong, where I have put forward a more accurate alternative. The adjustment to the official figures will take place against the backdrop of a year so far where the deficit has come in well below forecast. Without further changes to forecasting assumptions, that would have left the Chancellor some welcome leeway for tax cuts and spending rises in areas that need them.
It may well be the case that the last set of productivity forecasts by the OBR were too high. It is also the case that the OBR has been underestimating tax revenue growth. Their models seem to assume loss of revenue when you cut a rate, yet in many cases as with Corporation Tax, higher rate income tax, CGT and Stamp duty lower rates have in practice led to higher revenues. The government needs to avoid lurching to too tight a fiscal policy to try to hit targets based on estimates that have in the past proved faulty. The deficit is a figure based on changes in two much larger figures, income and spending. Small changes in assumptions elsewhere can bring big and unrealistic swings in the deficit forecast.
The budget does need to provide sufficient cash for the NHS, schools and social care. It should be tough on any idea that we will pay large sums to the EU, as we need that money at home and we do not owe them beyond our contributions up to departure. Saving the EU money is the favourite spending cut of many voters. The government needs to revisit how it can instil discipline in spending on the railways. It should ensure the overseas aid budget pays for all military costs involved in disaster relief and peace keeping. It should examine ways of making more affordable housing for sale available to meet people’s aspirations and reduce the strain on social rented housing which has a substantial public spending cost.
The budget also needs to look at how it can use selective lower tax rates to boost output, productivity and tax revenues.
Wow and the OBR is off by a massive 0.1% in its forecasts but your government is still dependent on ZIRP and a continued increase in personal debt to keep the plates spinning. Whether its 0.3% or 0.4% an economy growing at those rates under those conditions is nothing to be proud of.
If Mr Hammond has any sense he will soon announce the death of HS2. Elon Musk’s hyperloop trains means that the HS2 route will be obsolete virtually as soon as it is built with the tax payer again being on the hook for billions. Instead of saving 20 mins on a trip to Brum, Mr Musk’s trains are planned to go from London to Edinburgh in 50 mins.
Forget the NHS, save the EU contributions we won’t be making to put against the deficit. Suspend the International Development budget as well. Trident should be put on the back burner too. Plus, no rises in public sector pay and benefits.
All the time the country is running a deficit, there is no hope for the future.
The government should learn to do less with less. It would then be able to spend the monies it received with more care and on things it needs to do to manage its own business.
If the treasury models really do assume loss of revenue from reducing taxes then it represents another socialist argument that has become the default position for want of an effective challenge from conservatives. I see no prospect of any such argument being made by Prime Minister May or the present Chancellor.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-41595565/conservative-mark-garnier-on-brexit-doom-mongers-like-me
An honest man. Very few of the professional economists who signed up to the times project fear letter show such honesty. No letter of retraction has appeared. They just continue with project fear mark #2 which is yes but eh eh something wait eh.
“It should examine ways of making more affordable housing for sale available to meet people’s aspirations and reduce the strain on social rented housing which has a substantial public spending cost.”
The government needs to fulfil its promises of cutting immigration to relieve the otherwise insolvable pressure on housing, schools, health care, welfare, infrastructure and the environment thus forcing employers to train our own people and improve productivity so that wages can rise without inflation through increased GDP/hours worked
I had had high hopes of the OBR when it was first created, and then when Robert Chote was appointed as Chairman, and I feel very disappointed by its recent poor forecasting.
I have, however, been recently reminded of the saying: “astrology was invented to make economists look good”.
The large public sector is dragging down our productivity.
The public sector is such a big employer that the private sector is struggling to fill posts.
We must urgently slim down the public sector.
successive Chancellors appear to be more interested in rewarding and punishing certain behaviours than raising revenue for the Treasury.
They seem to believe that success is something that needs to be punished and failure needs to be rewarded.
Is it any wonder we have a budget deficit?
Well done on getting it right again John.
What a shame your experience and knowledge is not used to the full for all of our benefit.
Reading this I can only say it looks as though the government is intent on destroying the country. They don’t need any outside help. Together with the EU they can drive us into the ground.