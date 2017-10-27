More broadband for the railways and the rest of us

The railway network contains some great routes that run straight into the centres of our busiest towns and cities. There is spare land adjacent to the track that would take fibre optic cables as well as other utility systems.
The railway needs better wi fi for passengers. All too often on a train the wi fi cuts out in a cutting or tunnel, if you have been able to log into what are still often unfriendly and complex systems. A comprehensive fibre network with communication points with trains would greatly improve reception and access.
More importantly such fibre would also empower a new generation of digital signals which we need to increase train capacities as I have discussed before. With more real time information about where every train is on the system and the speed at which it is travelling it will be possibly to safely deploy more trains on the same tracks to deal with capacity shortages that are common and chronic at peak times. This is a much cheaper answer to the capacity issues than building new track.
These fibre networks can also have sufficient capability to assist the spread of ultrafast broadband to homes and businesses across the country. There can be cabinets alongside the track at intervals to enable adjacent housing and industrial estates to link their local fibre connections to a larger trunk network alongside the railway.
We need to make more intelligent use of these fabulous routes into our main centres. Carrying modern fibre would help a lot as we build the infrastructure for a truly modern economy.I Am pressing Ministers to get on with this scheme. I am also urging them to find other additional routes for fibre cable beyond these track side ones that do not involved putting the fibre under roads. It is high time we got our infrastructure into more accessible places and stopped digging up roads every time we needed to mend or improve.
Absolutely. The uks fibre coverage is the third worst in Europe with Belgium and Greece behind. BTs past monopoly and current intransigence is to blame and although Ofcom seem to be trying, BT is still not playing ball. On past record I have little confidence of a speedy solution so I think you should broaden your attack.
All true. Productivity needs boosting somehow or other. BT reducing charges by £7 per month shows how much we are still in rip off Britain which includes costs of installation of fibre and such like things. We should get the Chinese or someone cheaper to do it.
We could learn from the Germans in this regard. After the last war, they rebuilt their cities with services under the pavements, not the roads. So their gas pipes, water etc don’t get damaged by heavy traffic, unlike ours. There are many other benefits to this revolutionary idea, like easier access, upgrades, increases in capacity etc.
Actually, putting broadband services adjacent to the railway is actually an excellent idea. How come it took us so long to catch on to this revolutionary idea?
Though in my train commute with bikes blocking doorways, standing room, feet taking and dirtying the seats opposite, the very large overflowing into, or taking up two seats, sound polluting ear buds throughout … Yes better Wi-Fi access will make all the difference.
Reply And more capacity! Try reading the post before commenting
And who is going to pay for this and run it ?
Oh silly me, we are going to pay for it and then hand it over to private enterprise to charge us a fortune to use that which we have already paid for. Ad if we need yet another White Elephants to add to our debts.
We need this extra capacity to cater for all those people we allow into our country. Stop the human ponzi scheme and we just might not need such a waste of money.
If there is a commercial case for this then the City should raise the necessary capital and private enterprise should take the risk and benefit from its rewards.
JR: “There is spare land adjacent to the track that would take fibre optic cables as well as other utility systems.”
Isn’t that the same idea you had in 1981?
And wasn’t Mercury Communications founded on the idea?
I mean, a good idea is a good idea, but the Rail fibre optic network already exists.
Reply Needs updating and expanding, and the government is pursuing this now
APL – be that as it may, it’s still a clever wheeze. Lots of people have clever wheezes but government never gets to hear about them.
Here’s mine: a government-run cyber suggestions box, a wikiwheeze (sorry), where the infinitely resourceful public can contribute their good ideas to the benefit of us all. Even if just one in a thousand was a runner it would still be worth it.
Keep up the good work. The inadequacy of broadband in the UK – in rural areas but even in many built up areas and city centres – is a huge competitive disadvantage. One thing that needs urgent attention is the introduction of nationwide competition in broadband infrastructure supply. At the moment BT / Openreach is an effective monopoly and operates at its own convenience. I have written to my MP about this and will encourage her to support your initiative.
Surely the simplest solution is to try and get higher speeds over the airwaves if that is at all possible.
How I wish that more politicians were suggesting initiatives to create wealth.
Mostly, they seem intent on finding more ways to destroy it and fritter money down the drain.
There are engineering works every weekend affecting my service in SW London. Changing franchise to South Western Railways has not yet made the service any better. They would blame a different body anyway as they do not control the track themselves. Like a good many I would prefer a unified national rail service.
As to your internet proposals, there would probably be arguments about who pays the cost and also compensation.
The roads near me are also frequently dug up to service gas, water and utilities.
“With more real time information about where every train is on the system and the speed at which it is travelling it will be possibly to safely deploy more trains on the same tracks to deal with capacity shortages that are common and chronic at peak times. This is a much cheaper answer to the capacity issues than building new track.”
“Yes”, and the biggest gain of all will come when we have driverless trains.