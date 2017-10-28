The tragedy of Spain

The Spanish government has decided to double up its strong arm approach to the Catalan independence movement. The first time it used force, trying to close down the unofficial referendum, it shocked the democratic world and made its position worse.
Once again the Spanish government has decided to take tough unilateral action. This time they plan to close down the Catalan government. What if the Catalan government refuses to be closed? What if it meets in exile? What if some of its employees decline to do the bidding of the Spanish government? Will there now be a struggle to get control of the governing machine in Catalonia? Will this make martyrs?
The Catalan leadership has been careful to let the Spanish state make the tough moves first.Presumably it thinks that will lead to more local and international support for its cause. The Catalans have consistently sought dialogue and requested legal ways of assessing and responding to Catalan opinion.
It is true the Catalan leaders are acting outside the constitutional law. It is also the case that a democratic state has to keep most of the people most of the time in support of the constitutional franework. If a state loses the consent of a large number of people to its rights to pass and enforce laws, it will not be able to govern democratically but will need to resort to using force if it wishes to impose the law without dislogue or compromise.
The answer is a proper referendum with no threats from police or government. Same for Ukraine, then have local government in a nominal state.
The chief fault was never to allow a legal referendum. This looked like cowardice and a dictatorial regime despite their current protestations of democracy, rule of flaw, etc. Spain is just a dictatorial regime not willing to part with the Catalonian finances – ever – no matter how much the Catalonians wish to leave. If the referendum had been granted Spain would surely have won it anyway but such is their dictatorial nature they would not allow it. Now, though, they can hide behind the fact that the referendum was illegal. Northern Italy next?
Secession is more than parading the streets shouting slogans. Who will Catalans send taxes to? Who will pay their benefits and pensions? My guess is that it will still be Spain. If you want to know who’s in charge, follow the money.
When Catalans go on tax strike or refuse to accept their pensions – personal decisions to transfer loyalty, full of ominous consequence to millions of individuals – we’ll know they mean business.
Unlike Italy and Germany, but like England, Spain has been a united country a long, long time. Would HMG, Parliament and public tamely acquiesce in the secession of a part of England? No, I thought not.
As you say:- ‘If a state loses the consent of a large number of people to its rights to pass and enforce laws, it will not be able to govern democratically but will need to resort to using force if it wishes to impose the law without dialogue or compromise.’
I fear it will be a disaster in the short term.
Yesterday I drove from Sevenoaks to Newbury (in the middle of the day not rush hour). The journey (90 miles and all motorway) yet it took just over four hours entirely due to weight of traffic and insufficient road capacity. An average speed of about 20 mph. How long will it take when the UK population passes 70m people in 2029 as the ONS predict?
The government seem to want this population increase. So when are they going to allow the building of the roads, airports, schools, houses and the all the infrastructure needed? Instead to pissing so much of out taxes down the drain on lunacies and paper pushers.
.
The economic cost of this totally unnecessary congestion is huge.
It is uplifting to see that there are some in Europe who understand the absolute importance of self-determination and will fight for their right to achieve it. In the UK we have people who sign away this right with a cross on a piece of paper. It is the most ignoble consequence of a people that places zero value on one of the most important aspects of human society.
Will the pro-EU cabal now play the race card against the Catalan people in the way they did against those who chose to vote to leave the EU?
I bet the EU will accept Catalonia as a member of the EU.
They can then promise Scotland and Northern Ireland membership after Brexit.
This will play into the EU s hands by divide and rule.
Only problem is Catalonia is financially solvent were Scotland and Northern Ireland are not.
All is not well in Brussels. Good.
..and yet you maintain a tin ear when it comes to the complaints of the politically subjugated in the UK . That has exactly the danger you describe .This will become clear as we approach Brexit inflation Brexit interest rate rises Brexit cuts Brexit delays, Brexit isolation and expense, already at eye watering levels
I need hardly say that the EU will be to blame whatever happens in Spain .Regional autonomy is a bad thing when they, very gently recognise sub state identities, but when they do not interfere that is also a bad thing.
PS I see Mr Warner of the Telegraph has also noticed your conversion from fiscal santiy to spendaholic, now we have a hole you happen to like,to tip my money into.
Our debts are higher now than they were when you were energetically defending restraint , the risks vastly worse .
“Poltician in saying any old thing scandal”
Reply I am recommending using the savings on EU contributions which I want to enjoy from April 2019
Just goes to show why we should never surrender Gibraltar to Spain, as that would be another possible hot bed for conflict.
It is impossible to see how this crisis can possibly end well.
Had Spain allowed a referendum, Catalonia would probably have lost it. But after their heavy-handed reaction to events in Barcelona, Madrid will now only prevail by the application of force. To threaten the Catalonian leader with 30 years in prison for sedition is a huge over-reaction and it seems likely that crowds of supporters camping outside Parliament will prevent Police from Madrid making arrests or taking control of the building.
Madrid is calling for new regional elections in December. What are they going to do if there is a big majority in favour of candidates promoting independence ? This seems to be the most likely outcome unless they attempt to ban Catalonian Nationalists from the ballot paper.
In fact the first time that force was used to suppress the Catalans was during the Spanish Civil War and the period afterwards to 1975. An experience many Catalans have not forgotten. The action of the Madrid government is beginning to mirror history, and we all know the results of ignoring history.
The constitutional law in Spain does not permit any dissention in the form of independence referendums in Catalonia or any of the many autonomous areas unless it has the express approval of all the autonomous areas through parliament. A complete lack of flexibility.
The big mistake was that Rajoy, in outlawing the referendum missed the opportunity of the Catalans voting against independence. There was every indication that like Scotland they would have said no to the proposal. He shot himself in the foot.
One would like to think that the EU would show some statesmanship in this situation, but they do not believe in democracy so I fear that their contribution will be worthless. Maybe the good offices of NATO could be made use of, anything to avoid escalation in a wonderful part of Spain. One can understand the reluctance of Gibraltarians to have anything but a working relationship with Spain.
The uncomfortable truth is that Rahoy clearly has no intention of allowing
Catalonia independence whether or not the majority of the Catalonian people
desire this.
Preventing a plebiscite is no more than a sticking plaster and is likely to increase rather reduce the call for independence.
Spain really needs to allow the Catalans a fair referendum.
The independents are in a bizarre situation where they wish independence only so they can immediately surrender it to the EU.
The EU has made it clear that an independent Catalonia would not be an EU member and would have to re-apply.
Let them have a debate and then a referendum. Catalonians would have to vote both to leave Spain and the EU. I expect they will say no, and vote to remain part of Spain.
I keep saying it John, but people who live in glass houses and all that ……….!!
The anti-English Conservative/Labour/Lib Dum parties should be relieved that the people of England who will be watching events in Catalonia, aren’t yet demanding their freedom too. Of course May, Davis & Greene are promising many more powers coming back from Brussels to be repatriated to the Scots, Welsh & NI with not one ounce of power still for England. When that happens, surely it will only be a matter of time before there is a similar crisis much nearer to home when the English finally say they have had enough of being the last colony of the British establishment still denied a voice and still no representation.
Your anti-English colleague continue to ignore England and the rotten deal she gets both financially and constitutionally at your peril!!
Of course the presence of the EU encourages regions to break away. Why have to kowtow to Madrid and to the EU or for Scotland and Wales to London and the EU?
Any support for the Catalonians with their unofficial referendum should be well behind the UK’s *official* referendum on the EU then.
Such a shame then that our PM has declared that we will not recognise Catalonia – not now or in the future. Might be a good time to make sure your brain is engaged before putting your mouth into gear.
The effect of the first intervention with its clumsy violence may well have been that voters loyal to Spain (around half of the electorate) abstained. It looks likely that they will not abstain from the elections that the government has scheduled and then we have to see what the “will of the people” is in Catalonia. In the winter, without the excitement of costless protest. Given also that the business community and the majority of Bacelona are against “independence” it is likely that we will not see the sorry spectacle of a new country with a hard land border with Spain and hence the EU, dependent on a wide variety of services and imports from that country and not recognized by France or the EU, trying to avoid economic chaos. Not a very good idea to turn such an interesting city into the capital of a failed state ab initio, just because the farmers and developers hate Madrid.
Dear John–With Guy Fawkes abroad are there any cellars under the Madrid Parliament?
According to the Mail, Mrs May has said that “she does not and will not” recognise Catalonia’s declaration of Independence. Why?
In my view she should not interfere in the internal affairs of another country just as we would expect them not to interfere in our internal affairs. Surely she should have adopted our traditional approach of remaining neutral in such matters and offering this country’s assistance, if required, to help in any negotiations.
There is no doubt in my mind that this statement illustrates her pro-EU stance, as one thing the EU fears is independence movements in member countries; It leaves me in even more doubt that she will ever achieve Brexit.
I await with interest the results of similar referenda in Italy in two of its provinces later this year!
It looks like Spain could be on the verge of another civil war. I sincerely hope that is not the case. I further predict that we will not be far away from our own version if the 17.4 million that voted to leave the EU are denied their democratic will. Mrs May would be well advised to heed the consequences when people are denied their will at the ballot box. I fear this will not end well for us if she carries on down her present path.
Both Scotland and Catalonia want independence from their historic partners, yet both want to submit to a greater authority, the EU.
One of the bases of the ideological thrust in the EU is to eliminate nationalism, as demonstrated by, erm, ….. Scotland and Catalonia.
HELP!!!!
The outcome of the stalemate in Catalonia is a real teaser . If the control that the Spanish Central Government is enforced and resistance in Catalonia increases the outcome will be akin to a civil war . Endeavouring to exert a central mandate on Catalonia will not be achieved by telling the local Police what to do ; local feeling is far deeper than that . Utterances of support – or the other way round , from outside countries will and can do nothing to solve the quandary , the base lines will be a combination of economics and food .
I forecast that a different compromise has to be reached between the Spanish Central Government and the Catalonians . Forcing a will against such strong opposition in Catalonia will lead to blood shed .
Parallels going back to 16th C when people got fed up with the abuses/excesses of Rome and currently with Brexit and now Catalonia. The thread is ‘excessive’ central consumption and not listening.
Many in the ex eastern bloc detest the EU but are bought off by the financial inducements which may change when we finally leave.
When will the powers in Brussels listen before it is too late like Spain or maybe they can’t?
Off-topic, there’s a chap here:
http://brexitcentral.com/government-boldly-lead-vision-global-britain-safeguard-economy-democracy/
arguing that the government should work harder to communicate more positive messages about Brexit. Well, that’s fine, but surely their top priority should be to counteract the constant stream of negative messages emanating from Remoaners.
It is inevitable that the unremitting, systematic campaign of negative, but almost entirely false and unsubstantiated, propaganda will eventually erode public support for Brexit, even if that hasn’t happened yet to a great extent.
And that is what Matthew Parris is relying on in his Times article today:
https://behindthepaywallblog.wordpress.com/2017/10/28/mps-and-the-eu-can-together-derail-brexit/
“MPs and the EU can together derail Brexit”
“There has never really been a majority for Brexit in this Commons or Lords. Whatever MPs may tell you about “respecting the decision of the British people”, most think that decision was against the national interest. Few care to put their heads above the parapet and most quietly squirm. But with Christmas 2018 in sight, it would be a brave chief whip who assured his party leader that a combination of “we shouldn’t leave, full stop” and “yes we should leave but not on these terms” won’t command a Commons majority once the likely terms become clearer.
As for the Lords, their loathing for Brexit is constrained only by their sense of the limitations to their democratic mandate. Show them an uneasy Commons plus an electorate that has turned decisively against the terms on offer and there will be no stopping them.”
Note that sly “limitations to their democratic mandate”, when they have none.
So despicable Remoaners would be content to see unelected legislators-for-life defying the will of the people, and not just the will as indirectly expressed through a general election but as directly expressed in a national referendum.
Think we should be more concerned about the cohesion of our own country first. Secondly the winds of change are blowing right across Europe, EU countries and UK are going to have to learn fast how to accommodate themselves to this change without it all breaking into pieces- as someone else said that if we fail at this and a void is created then all of the old “isms” will creep back in.
Mr Dave Davis is at the golf club returning his locker key when Mr Barnier, the membership secretary sees him.
“Hello Mr Davis”, says Mr Barnier. “I’m sorry to hear you are no longer renewing your club membership,if you would like to come to my office we can settle your account”.
“I have settled my bar bill” says Mr Davis..
“Ah yes Mr Davis”,
says Mr Barnier, “but there are other matters that need settlement”
In Mr Barniers office
Mr Davis explains that he has settled his bar bill so wonders what else he can possibly owe the Golf Club? “Well Mr Davis” begins Mr Barnier, “you did agree to buy one of our Club Jackets”.
“Yes” agrees Mr Davis “I did agree to buy a jacket but I haven’t received it yet”. “As soon as you supply the jacket I will send you a cheque for the full amount”.
“That will not be possible” explains Mr Barnier. “As you are no longer a club member you will not be entitled to buy one of our jackets”!
“But you still want me to pay for it” exclaims Mr Davis.
“Yes” says Mr Barnier, “That will be £500 for the jacket. “There is also your bar bill”.
“But I’ve already settled my bar bill” says Mr Davis. “Yes” says Mr Barnier, “but as you can appreciate, we need to place our orders from the Brewery in advance to ensure our bar is properly
stocked”.. “You regularly used to spend at least £50 a week in the bar so we have placed orders with the brewery accordingly for the coming year”. “You therefore owe us £2600 for the year”.
“Will you still allow me to have these drinks?” asks Mr Davis. “No of course not Mr Davis”. “You are no longer a club member!” says Mr Barnier. “Next is your restaurant bill” continues Mr Barnier. “In the same manner we have to make arrangements in advance with our catering suppliers”. “Your average restaurant bill was in the order of £300 a month, so we’ll require payment of £3600 for the
next year”.
“I don’t suppose you’ll be letting me have these meals either” asks Mr Davis.
“No, of course not”
says an irritated Mr Barnier, “you are no longer a club member!”
“Then of course” Mr Barnier continues, “there are repairs to the clubhouse roof”.
“Clubhouse roof” exclaims Mr Davis, “What’s that got to do with me?”
“Well it still needs to be repaired and the builders are coming in next week”, your share of the bill is £2000″.
“I see” says Mr Davis, “anything else?”.
“Now you mention it” says Mr Barnier, “there is Fred the Barman’s pension”. “We would like you to pay £5 a week towards Fred’s pension when he retires next month”. “He’s not well you
know so I doubt we’ll need to ask you for payment for longer than about five years, so £1300 should do it”. “This brings your total bill to £10,000” says Mr Barnier. “Let me get this straight” says Mr Davis, “you want me to pay £500 for a jacket you won’t let me have, £2600 for beverages you won’t let me drink and £3600 for
food you won’t let me eat, all under a roof I won’t be allowed under and not served by a bloke who’s going to retire next month!”
“Yes, it’s all perfectly clear and quite reasonable” says Mr
Barnier.
“Piss off!” says Mr Davis
Now we understand what Brexit is all about!!!!!
I just thought you should see this, not necessarily to publish, perhaps to show it to David Davis. Every remoaner should be made to read it. (It was a posting on Guido Fawkes)
Representative democracy is a means to implement, not replace, the will of the people.
Changes to a constitution, written or unwritten, cannot be acceptable if rejected by a majority of a sovereign people.
There can be nothing more fundamental than changing the geographic boundaries of a sovereign state.
The sovereign state is Spain not Catalonia.
Hence a referendum on Catalonian independence should be for all Spanish electors. As the Scottish independence referendum should have been for all electors of the United Kingdom.
Otherwise lies madness with ever smaller collectives breaking away.
It is indeed a tragedy in the making but we have remember where spain has come from- a republican government was voted in in the mid 1930’s which prompted the invasion by Franco from North Africa. Millions lost their lives and a fascist dictatorship ensued for thirty five years after which a constititution was hobbled together by Franco and his military cadre in an effort to hold this country together..a king from the old family was groomed and later installed but none of it mattered as we witnessed the tragedy of the basque region..so now it is Catalans turn..what is needed now is some imaginative thinking on these matters through europe as a whole if we are to avoid chaos going forward.. in my opinion Spain needs to be allowed to go back to being a loosly held federal republic within the EU for whatever region so wishes. And the same goes for the UK..if a region or country like Scotland wants to stay seperate for economic reasons within the EU then it should be allowed.
The Catalan separatists are a bit like the UK brexiteers out for their own self serving interests irrespective of the possible damage to their own people, region and economy driven only by ideas of nationalistic sovereignty, fear of foreigners and generally introverted sentiment- headbanger stuff
Thank you for the Brussels perspective on Brexit voters.
17.4 million again all odds voted for OUT.
Get over it.
I find that the earliest items in my “Regionalisation” folder date back to 2002, fifteen long years ago now, and one of them is a reference to a comment made by Guy Verhofstadt in December 2001 when he was the Belgian Prime Minister:
“We must attempt at European level, to put regions on the same footing as states.”
So in a way he may now be getting his wish with the putative promotion of Catalonia from being just a region of Spain to an independent sovereign state …
And there is no doubt that the EU, and especially the fanatical eurofederalists like Guy Verhofstadt, have played their part in encouraging the break up of the member states into more easily dominated euroregions, Scotland just as much as Spain, and even if they are now shedding crocodile tears over recent events in Spain.
That was quoted in one of the newsletters of the EU’s Committee of the Regions, “Regions and Cities of Europe”, No 36, September 2002, page 4, which unfortunately is no longer readily available online so you will have to take my word for it.
The Spanish Government has said that the percentage of people voting in the ‘illegal’ referendum was insufficient. They can remove this criticism by allowing Catalonia to have another referendum where all can vote without the violent intervention of Madrid.
A moderate nationalist is impossible. An oxymoron which, most of the Labour Party Front Bench will be giggly in learning is not a toothpaste additive enhancing the whiteness-brightness of their fangs and cranial forked protuberances.
“A moderate nationalist is impossible” is too short a sentence by 3000 words to penetrate the mental fog of the Tory Front Bench and have an optimist’s hope it will sink in. Dopes.
Therefore, Mr Redwood, with all respect, it is high time the UK government issued a statement NOT in support of Mr Rajoy’s actions but calling for international arbitration. The invocation of art. 155 of the Spanish Constitution is contrary to the rule of law, as well as of the Declaration of Human Rights as well as the EU’s own declaration regarding this. What are we waiting for? For blood to flow on the streets of Barcelona?