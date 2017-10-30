Assessing a good deal

The best way for the government to negotiate from here with the EU is to remind them what No deal does for us, and then ask what they would prefer to that No Deal. An Agreement needs to be better than No Deal for them and for us.
No Deal ticks four of the five boxes to provide us with a good deal.
- It means we pay them no money over the legal requirments for regular contributions up to departure in March 2019.
- It means from March 2019 we can make our own laws, with the ECJ no longer having any sway over our legal system which will be under the control of the UK Supreme Court.
- It means we will regain control of our fishing grounds and territorial waters
- We can set out our own borders and migration policy with a system which is fair for the whole world
The only box it does not tick is our preference to have a full free trade Agreement with the EU instead of relying on WTO terms and rules. If the EU understands our intent to leave without an Agreement, it is still possible – as it is massively in their interest – that they will want to take up our offer of free trade as well.
The Deals which some in the UK and on the continent are sketching do not do as well as the No Deal/WTO option. They often envisage large sums in payment to the EU after we have left in March 2019 which would be unacceptable to many UK voters. They seek to keep some EU involvement in our law making, with a continuing role for the ECJ. They do not immediately restore either our fishing grounds or control over our borders. They may offer tariff free trade in goods, or go further and offer a service sector package as well.
Many versions of this kind of Deal would be a bad deal. The Prime Minister is right to be positive, warm and enthusiastic about a more all embracing Agreement, with the UK continuing to make an important contribution to Intelligence, security, defence culture and much else besides. She is offering a full free trade agreement in goods and services. She has hinted that for a good deal she would consider an Implementation period where the UK might make further financial contributions and accept some temporary joint or independent influence over our courts and laws.
If the government goes beyond this it soon reaches the territory of a bad deal which many people in the UK will not accept. We voted to leave. We do not want a full two years further delay after March 2019, we do not want to pay them large sums of money beyond the £30 bn leaving present we are giving by paying full contributions during the waiting period to exit and we do not want to still be unable to take back control 2 years nine months after the vote.
Let’s just leave, please. Unilaterally declare free trade and take it from there.
‘She has hinted that for a good deal she would consider an Implementation period where the UK might make further financial contributions and accept some temporary joint or independent influence over our courts and laws.’
This is what happens when you elect a weak, pro-EU leader of the Conservative Party rather than a leader who understands in first principles like democracy, sovereignty, independence and the supremacy of British law.
Why is the EU so determined to maintain control of our laws and our legal system? This is a red line imho. The supremacy of British law must be absolute, no negotiations.
Thanks Mr Redwood and thank you to all your colleagues who decided to choose the Europhile Theresa May as your new leader. Your party will sacrifice the United Kingdom on the altar of the EU and your party will do it with a smile on its face. Disgraceful
If this nonsense is agreed too you can wave goodbye to my support at the next election, irrelevant though it is.
I heartily believe that if Parliament and others within the UK media and establishment ceased their running commentary and interference on avoiding no deal and staying in the single market/customs union a deal would be easier to achieve.
Why can Soubry, Morgan, Starmer, Hain, Miller, BBC et al not see that a united front is vital to get the best deal.
United we stand, divided we fall. We can not separate the the more amenable EU countries from its collective position until they see we are unified ourselves.
It is in both parties interest to maintain the current trading relationship with no barriers, if we get it done quickly the EU can not put mitigation in place to undermine us.
I just cannot understand why you think the EU will offer the UK a full free trade agreement when it does not offer one to the US, China, India or all the other big economies round the world. You seem to live in a world where the UK is more importnat than any other country. That is not the real world.
Exactly but May and Hammond do not seem to see it this way. They simply do not seem to understand how to negotiate. Nor, is seems, do they understand how to grow and economy with lower, simpler taxes, cheaper energy, a bonfire of red tape, decent roads and a smaller state sector.
Jeremy Hunt did a good job on Marr yesterday while trying to defend the totally indefensible Nhs. But it is still totally indefensible as currently structured.
He said he want a Nhs paid for through general taxation but without delays and rationing. Sure mate how are you going to get that? Has he got a magic wand perhaps? Or is he going to suspend the laws of supply and demand?
He need to encourage people to go privately with tax incentives and charge something for Nhs, for all who can afford to pay. The Nhs as currently structured is an outrage killing and failing millions.
Just leave before Mrs May looses her majority in Parliament if she as to sack the sex pest in her Party, because we don’t want any chance of labour /snp/lib???/green getting into power and reversing Brexit, which I’m sure that would cause riots on the streets if Westminster went against the will of the people
So in the interim period their parliament supported by their courts can impose laws that we do not want. I hope that is not what is being suggested. Why not ‘shadow’ what the do and our parliament can then decide to accept it or not?
You sum it up very clearly. The Florence speech stretched the financial elastic to the very limit. It seems however that some are determined to obfuscate and to confuse the issue with the aim of arresting and then overturning the Brexit process. This needs to be exposed.
I read JR’s last two paragraphs as Conservative Brexiteers’ final warning to their own government. I fully agree with them. Any further concessions and the deal must be off.
If that means a government collapse and possibly an election, so be it. This is not some footling wrangle about trade terms but a mighty constitutional battle, the greatest of our lifetime. Risks must be run. We shall if necessary rely on the good sense of our fellow citizens to save us from Corbynism.
No deal does not mean we can set our own borders. Aren’t you even aware that one of the three issues currently being discussed is the question of the Irish border? We cannot settle that without making a deal with the Irish. I suppose it is typical of you Brexiters, you don’t know anything about anywhere except little England
Reply We can make our own borders!
You use the term “territorial waters”, do you hold that to explicitly mean the 12 mile extent? If so, what is the government position on the UK claim to contiguous and exclusive economic zones?
I hope the spineless at No 10 et al can take this on board. Goodness knows how many times this has been spelt out to them. It’s so obviously the correct logic I cannot understand why they cannot grasp its merit.
The Conservative Party has betrayed its supporters on the EU, embraced cultural Marxism, is actively undermining social conservatism, is attacking the sanctity of marriage and is complicit in the slow but sure destruction of the UK in all its forms
As a party we have allowed ourselves to become infected by the liberal left and it will destroy us