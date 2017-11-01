Controlling public spending

The Treasury is worried about the need to control spending as it still wants to eliminate the deficit during the next decade and to reduce it this Parliament. Its task is likely to be made harder by the well leaked suggestion that the OBR will slash their forecasts for productivity growth for the next five years, which in turn will cut their estimates of tax revenue and boost their forecast for the deficit. This is the body which was too pessimistic this year with its deficit forecasts. The deficit so far is £13bn less than their guess.
I am all in favour of eliminating waste, spending more wisely, and concentrating spending on priorities. I would suggest the Treasury could do a much better job in each of those areas. It also needs to get its own views into line with public perceptions of where we are spending too much and where we need to spend more. Here are some areas for savings.
- The EU. The Treasury seems to be in the lead to carry on paying large sums to the EU for as long as possible, and even to pay them a large lump sum we do not owe them. They need to understand that a majority of voters wants to end our contributions in March 2019 and has no wish to pay them any additional money, as there is no legal requirement to do so. This would be the single largest saving the state has achieved for a good few years.
- Overseas Aid. Parliament is unlikely to want to revisit the pledge to pay 0.7% of GDP, but many MPs as well as voters do want to make sure we spend the Overseas Aid on items that help. We need to revise our and the international definitions to make sure that all military spending on disaster relief, peace keeping and in some cases peace making is charged to the Overseas Aid budget. We need to ensure that when we go to help Caribbean islands the money spent is also charged to Overseas Aid.
- Railways. We need better financial discipline at Network Rail where I have in the past highlighted their losses and questionable expenditures. We need more rail capacity but this should be primarily brought about by smarter signalling. If we pressed ahead with this we would not need to build expensive new lines as we can run more trains on what we have already.
- Housing. A good system for more homes for sale will limit the amount of public capital needed to provide more homes. Moving to a new borders and migration policy could also cut some of the pressures on the housing budget.
We do need to spend sufficiently on schools and hospitals, and need to provide the cash for pay rises as these come through in the public sector.
41 Comments
Good morning
Why can’t we just obolish overseas aid, its department along with the OBR ? So much simpler.
‘The EU. The Treasury seems to be in the lead to carry on paying large sums to the EU for as long as possible’….
This sounds almost like an admission of failure, an admission of defeat or indeed a grudging acceptance that Hammond will use his leverage to ensure we stay in the EU in some form or other.
From the outside looking in it appears that Eurosceptic MP’s on the Tory backbenches simply do not have the backbone for the fight rather they focus on their pay, pensions and privileges.
Today’s MP is like today’s public sector worker, more concerned with their remuneration rather than their duty
Never trust a politician
JR why do successive governments insist on paying recently qualified nurses, for example, such low wages that they automatically qualify for in work benefits? Why not just pay them a decent wage and avoid the waste of the involvement benefits machine being involved in topping up their incomes too? Its not as if they have enough to do without having to claim for the things and then try and avoid clawbacks when they do a bit of overtime.
Best if the government didnt set their wages. Indeed best if the state got out of providing healthcare. Sure we need a state backed medical insurance, but we sure dont need the state owning or operating providers of care. Hand the insurance payout cheques over to patients to take where they want, and let normal market forces make the providers of care constantly optimise and improve.
Copy from the best of the rest of the world when it comes to healthcare, lets not keep flogging the dead NHS horse.
Adult nurse job profile | Prospects.ac.uk
https://www.prospects.ac.uk/job-profiles/adult-nurse
Fully qualified nurses start on salaries of £22,128 rising to £28,746 on Band 5
How much do you think they should start on?
Let’s not forget to add-in
Full sick pay
Defined benefit pension
35 days holiday
Allowances for weekend hours, nights etc.
By the way whilst they are working full time for the NHS I do think their is an argument for a 9% increase over £21k to pay off their student loan repayment, but if they go private or abroad the money is repayable by them and through enhanced pay by their new employer.
John,
Good ideas but it does not change the facts that the deficit is still too big and we do not have much room for manoeuvre on where to spend the rest as we are leaving it all to the nest generations, who cannot afford it
We could also charge the annual cost of treating people who live overseas but use our NHS to the Foriegn Aid budget. That would give another £500m – £1.2 billion to the NHS depending on whose figures you believe.
The proud Britons could well use an up-beat autumn budget this year, as they are currently a bit worse off:
“The U.K.’s decision to leave the European Union is cutting disposable income by more than 600 pounds ($795) per household, according to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research.” (Bloomberg)
Certainly PLCs and many other smaller successful businesses have a continuous improvement and business excellence culture probably using the Model and ongoing benchmarking. Sophisticated diagnostic programmes are increasingly being used to look holistically at every part of a business.
How does HMG compare? Please enlighten us.
Getting public spending willingly under control is dreamland.
Too many votes depend on government high spending. The only thing that will halt it is a major depression, where the ability to raise tax reduces to the level where money markets no longer are prepared to lend to make up the budget. The mistakes of the past will be repeated when politicians discover they have no other option.
What we will save in EU contributions is only a quarter of current government debt interest payments, so the burden is already excessive.
…………..Overseas Aid. Parliament is unlikely to want to revisit the pledge to pay 0.7% of GDP, but many MPs as well as voters do want to make sure we spend the Overseas Aid on items that help…………..
It should be do as you are told by the electorate. You know the vast majority want this percentage cut and a sensible number installed for disaster and humanitarian relief only.The “we” in that sentence is our money in taxes. Parliament, as always, defying the will of the people on what it wants. Capital punishment is another area for certain crimes.
I see more trouble in New York and I am saddened at the tragic loss of life. What is your leader actually “doing” not saying about those who wish to harm us and our way of life?
Not easy to shrink democratic government. At its heart is the act of bribing electorates with their own money. Once anyone gets anything from the State, they become dependent on it and expect it as of right for ever.
Whitehall is always keen to expand its empires. Ideally Westminster should resist with all its strength. The best way to make government smaller is never to make it bigger in the first place.
I admit this counsel of perfection is useless to a democratic politician facing a sea of want and needing every vote he can get. So a practical suggestion: include Tax Freedom Day in every Budget so the public get a simple handle every year on how the public finances are moving. Can’t do any harm, might do a lot of good.
So I nodded in enthusiastic agreement with this piece, while still being perplexed about the ongoing commitment of a %age of the GDP to international aid. It seems to have been designed to be a political come-hither call to appeal to all the luvvie hypocrites who would rather chop off a leg than ever vote Conservative.
I’m in favour of a wealthy, first-world nations helping out other countries during a time of crisis – I object to the UK being an eternal milch-cow and whipping boy.
Nick Robinson’s podcast with the former cabinet secretary sir gus O’Donnell is worth listening to. Lord O’Donnell is against Brexit and thinks it would be best if it was reversed. In the meantime he supports the payment of a very large (but not quantified) bung to the EU for ‘access to the single market’ on the grounds that even £10bns would be a very small percentage of GDP (it being axiomatic presumably that if we don’t have this ‘access’ GDP will fall by a larger amount). It’s clear Lord O’Donnell is an intelligent informed and experienced public servant, and he’s entitled to his view. But if this view is typical of the upper reaches of the civil service, it’s not surprising the government is rather floundering in setting out clearly for us all its desired end position with the EU and its walk away position.
Richard 1
It would help greatly – if reversal is the desired outcome – if Remain stopped smearing Brexit voters.
We are not thick and we are not racists.
We have legitimate concerns about overcrowding. Start taking them seriously.
Lord O’Donnell didn’t do that
As more and more time goes by JR it would seem that whilst you are in broad agreement with many voters priorities, your Government Ministers and the Chancellor in particular are not.
Almost weekly now we hear of more money (tax payers money) being pledged for almost every situation which arises. Indeed many Conservative policies now seem to start from many Labour suggestions.
Corbyn may not be in actual power, but many of his policies seem to be coming to fruition.
Foreign aid needs to be completely revisited.
Help to buy needs to be scrapped.
Universal credit needs to be revised with the way its implemented.
The overall tax take needs to be reduced.
Etc, Etc,Etc.
Today we read that the Royal Navy is cannibalising ships because of cuts. On Conhome yesterday there was talk of the Treasury stumping up £48 billion for Brussels.
You have to face what will be a very angry electorate at some stage in the future.
Borrowing billions to squander on aid and bungs to Brussels will ensure wipe out at the next election.
The sooner we get a true right wing government the better.
As you might expect, I agree with all these points which we have been advocating for years. Surely, people can see what the Treasury is up to whilst advocating savings, it zealously states that it wants to send more money to the EU including departure fees. What can we hope for?
zorro
After you pay for: i) the armies of bureaucrats, both home and abroad, ii) the so called experts for their opinions, iii) the facilitators, iv) for the corruption (bribes etc) to make things happen in receiver companies, v) the inflated prices in receiver countries, where contractors know foreign aid is a soft touch, vi) the theft of goods and equipment, vii) the general waste and misdirection by those who are who are not businessman, and viii) banking and money transfer fees, there is not much left to do any real significant good.
Most of the UK’s foreign aid is pointless and wasted and these funds could so much be better spent at home, that it has become one of the greatest scandals of our time.
MPs are happy to spend money on overseas aid and won’t revisit it.They have even enshrined it in law, unlike any other form of government spending. Wasting 10s of £billions on the HS2 vanity project also goes forward without second thought. We read that returning jihadis are to be offered council houses as some kind of bribe for good behaviour. The low calibre of those who occupy the green benches at Westminster must be at an all time low.
Mr Redwood: we do not often agree, I regret.
But today you have scratched exactly in the right spot! Excellent article and well written.
I rather suspect we will see more off balance sheet financing undertaken soon. This will not impact the deficit. Sajid Javid hinted at that in his recent Marr interview (or was it a Sarah Smith interview) when discussing how to finance new housing.
Please kindly ask Mr Hammond to stop borrowing money from my children, their children and grand-children. I live within my means, why should my children have it made difficult for them.
“Overseas Aid. Parliament is unlikely to want to revisit the pledge to pay 0.7% of GDP, but many MPs as well as voters do want to make sure we spend the Overseas Aid on items that help.”
As you know, many voters want to see an end to a ridiculous arbitrary figure which only the UK and US stick to anyway, but when did politicians take any notice of the electorates wishes? Yes, help those around the world in times of crisis and those truly in need but end the ridiculous practise of employing extra civil servants to take on the roll of desperately trying to find ways of giving our money away because we haven’t reached the .7% target.
Meanwhile public services in England are being cut to the bone by this UK Government and England’s elderly now face the despicable dementia tax if May gets her way and England’s young if they have the audacity to go to university face a lifetime of crippling debts hanging over them before they have even started work. How about putting them first for a change?
Your Government John are proving to be as despicable and incompetent as the last Labour Government.
I agree with points 1 and 2. No unnecessary spend on EU or overseas aid.
Point 3 and 4 need clarification. Individual rail companies seem to function just as badly if not worse than Network Rail. I do not believe the fractured structure of our national rail system is helpful.
More housing would be welcome but there is insuffficient detail as how this is to be achieved.
Giving the EU a large lump of cash ?? – -Nothing to do wit the quiet announcement their bank will be keeping OUR money for decades? That money will NEVER be seen again. Just another crooked scheme to keep the dictator’s dream alive. Why not just stop giving them the £55m a day until it levels up?
No problems here. I would cut the overseas aid entirely and replace by explicit spending on trade support, disaster relief and peace keeping. Foreign aid is a very inefficient way of helping developing countries to look after themselves.
As to the EU contributions: there should be payments regarding items not covered by contributions, like there would be British recipients re projects agreed in the past. Also the issue of pensions and contingent liabilities for the EIB. Reality is not so simple of course. But all in all, UK should cease to be a donor and recipient of EU funds after exit . Eminently logical.
P.S. ignoring the most lurid headlines about MPs behaviour, it is obvious that there are problems that need to be addressed. Certainly it would appear that Parliament is decades behind normal, let alone, world class practice in terms of behaviour, people management and this must include the Civil Service, etc.
Given that, what chance of achieving of the kind of efficiencies that are needed? I would suggest little to none. Digby Jones as an example of many from the private sector was ennobled to bring private sector expertise into government, as with many, he left disillusioned and frustrated.
Create an internal business improvement department with a Cabinet level Minister with an MBA type background looking to drive a fundamental change management programme and things may imprive but regrettably, I am not holding my breath.
The four sound points you make do alas demonstrate that the Government pays only lip service to the notion of deficit reduction such that for I for one now pay no heed to bleating from H.M. Treasury.
If the Treasury is so worried about public spending why is this government splashing money around like a drunken sailor in a knocking shop? We have higher spending than Brown had at his worst. Are there any conservatives in this administration? It doesn’t look like it.
Indeed start by scrapping HS2 and Hinkley C, getting defense procurement under some sensible control, sorting out the dire NHS, killing all the renewable and electric car subsidies, firing all the civil servants who produce nothing (or worse) of value, sorting out network rail, cutting the feckless augmenting of budget …….
Are some of them perhaps drunken MPs, who think they are in a knocking shop?
You only need to read the weekly newsletter from the Tax Payers’ Alliance to see how money is wasted at both local and national level. Add to that the money wasted by other Public Authorities and the various (useless) Quangos, and the wastage is horrendous.
As for foreign aid, I was always taught they “Charity begins at home”, and I’m sure if we had a referendum on the subject, the public would strongly support its reduction, say to just emergency aid following a disaster.
To add to your list of things that should be charged as foreign aid, I would suggest charging NHS care for non-citizens to the foreign aid budget, after all, that’s what it is.
Your government has been in sole power since 2010 so tell us how have you 1. eliminating waste, 2. been spending more wisely, and 3. concentrating spending on which priorities? Which are our best government departments, who has made the most progress, who are the most productive staffing wise and which ones of you get the best productivity from the allowance for each department spending?
All we hear are negative messages about the government we elected and I don’t know why all you Conservative MPs stand for it.
Getting angry now.
Plus if I hear one more woman saying being brushed by a hand on your knee or elbow is sexual assault I swear I’m going to take them to a rape centre to hear some really horrific stories.
Excellent points.Either the government has totally lost the power to govern(all power having been given away to the shadow government of quangos,NGOs,judiciary,etc)-in which case what is the point of having a government at all-or it is full of the clueless,the useless and the placemen of the shadow government.
As for your final point;as ever when America sneezes we catch a cold….
Hear hear. This is a cultural issue that will not be solved by one off short term solutions
Off-topic, why has this motion been treated as admissible by the clerks of the Scottish Parliament, which is no more than a devolved assembly with no competence in foreign affairs, a reserved matter under Schedule 5 of the Scotland Act 1998, let alone the right to openly contradict the stated foreign policy of the UK government?
http://www.parliament.scot/parliamentarybusiness/28877.aspx?SearchType=Advance&ReferenceNumbers=S5M-08482&ResultsPerPage=10
“That the Parliament calls on the international community to recognise the vote of the Catalan Parliament for an Independent Republic of Catalonia; believes that the EU, Council of Europe and all other European institutions, as well as the wider international community, have a critical role in ensuring a peaceful, diplomatic and transparent transition of power from Spain to Catalonia, and calls for peace and dialogue between the Spanish and Catalan governments, upholding human rights, democracy and what it believes is the fundamental right to self-determination.”
What next, will the clerks be admitting a motion incorporating a unilateral declaration of independence for Scotland?
Nothing could be plainer:
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1998/46/schedule/5
“Foreign affairs etc.
7(1) International relations, including relations with territories outside the United Kingdom, the [F6European Union](and their institutions) and other international organisations, regulation of international trade, and international development assistance and co-operation are reserved matters.
(2) Sub-paragraph (1) does not reserve—
(a) observing and implementing international obligations, obligations under the Human Rights Convention and obligations under [F7EU] law,
(b) assisting Ministers of the Crown in relation to any matter to which that sub-paragraph applies.”
This Conservative Government will betray and circumvent the result of the EU referendum. We have Eurosceptic Tory MP’s who refuse to stand up and threaten to bring down May and Hammond unless we get full Brexit
Explain the irony and hypocrisy of Eurosceptic Tory MP’s who openly backed a Europhile leader of their party? Such action defies belief
If we fail to achieve full Brexit the Tory party will never be forgiven for such treachery
The NHS did not feature in this list.
There is too much spent on ‘tourists’ who have no right to it.
Too much spent on lifestyle treatments.
Finally – we really should have the option of euthanasia for terminally ill people in the final stages. My father hung on for the final six months of a two year illness with palliative care at home. It was awful. No quality of life for him, sheer agony and terror at the end – like being waterboarded in his final weekend. And it nearly killed all of us and put marriages under strain.
He may or may not have pushed the button but if it had been me I would have opted to have avoided it.
The costs to the NHS of this episode were huge and of no benefit to anyone at all.
A great amount of NHS resource is being used on people with no quality of life and no chance of survival.
Not really one for the ‘nasty party’ to raise, I don’t suppose.
Delighted to see that Rees-Mogg has given his backing to D Express campaign about the madness of foreign aid spending. At least R-M sees sense, has a conscience, and listens to the public voice on this:
http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/873658/wasteful-Jacob-Rees-Mogg-blasts-Cameron-Osborne-s-foreign-aid
‘Fundamentally WASTEFUL’ Jacob Rees-Mogg blasts Cameron and Osborne’s foreign aid farce.
TORY Party grandee Jacob Rees-Mogg has given his backing to the Daily Express crusade to Stop The Foreign Aid Madness.