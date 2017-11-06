Brexit is an important political event but not an important economic event

The opponents of Brexit who are still out to stop or dilute it seem to see Brexit as some big economic event. It is difficult to see why.
They concentrate on trade. There is no evidence that joining the EEC or completing the single market did anything to boost UK growth so it is difficult to see how leaving it will do the opposite. Our trade with the rest of the world handled with tariffs under WTO rules is continuing to expand more rapidly than our trade with the EU. The figures quoted for the proportion of our goods and food trade that is with the EU fail to point out it is far more imports than exports.
I predict that you will not see the impact of Brexit on world growth or world trade figures after we have left. If there are tariffs we may import more food from non EU sources and less from the rest of the EU but not much else will change. We will certainly grow more of our own if the EU insists on tariff barriers.
It is also likely the EU will want tariff free when they think they have wrestled as much cash as possible from the UK government in search of a deal. The big win economically for the UK will be saving the money we send them. The more we delay taking control of our own money, the more we delay getting the benefit. The win is a double one, as it will lead to a sharp improvement in our balance of payments when we cancel the contributions, as well as giving us money to spend at home on our own priorities.
I assume the briefings that the UK government is offering E60bn of divorce settlement is disinformation. There is no way the public will accept that, and unlikely the UK government would have offered anything firm just to hold talks that the EU is going to hold anyway.
I see we are now going to train more nurses at home instead of expecting to bring in more EU nurses after we have left. All EU nurses currently here are of course welcome and can stay as valued members of our society, but it must be a good idea to train more of our own and work away at reducing unemployment further.
Those who say non tariff barriers and delays at borders are issues under WTO procedures are out of date. In February this year the new Facilitation of Trade Agreement by the WTO came into force which will work well.
Apparently the public are being prompted to apply for Brexit withdrawal monies and the website says all are entitled. How true is this ?
What is this all about? It would be helpful if you had quoted the link to the website concerned.
May has an appalling record. Why do you assume the briefings are untrue? May allowed the EU to write/edither Florence speech which stated her first proposal! Who in their right mind would do that? Why is she agreeing to an extension where the EU retains control over the UK!
We voted leave. What happened to the Brexit Means Brexit or enough is enough.
Lords King and Lawson gave perfectly lucid views when they said we cannot have the mythical good deal otherwise the other EU countries would leave.
No money, no ECJ control over any citizen, no freedom of movement under a sham registration scheme. Cooperation on security and defence- we do not want to be part of the EU defence and security policy. Coincidently BoE and others back to apocalyptic warnings. All done to dilute and water down leaving in its entirety. Come on She is at it.
Why should anyone be entitled to anything, when a few days ago the UK was told our own money – billions – wouldn’t be returned for “decades”?
Please include the website…
You claim that there is no evidence that joining the EEC or completing the single market did anything to boost UK growth. In fact the evidence is large, fact-based, and detailed, and shows clearly that the two great boosts to the UK economy over the last 60 years came in the early 1970s after we joined the EEC and the early 1990s after Mrs Thatcher’s man Lord Cockfield opened up the single market. No serious person would make the absurd claim you make, and certainly no one who understands the economics of trade liberalisation would. Your deceptions become ever more shrill as your Brexit fantasies collapse.
Reply In 1973-5 we had a big recession and in 1992-3 we had one on completion of the single market!
I am really pleased we will grow more of our own food. Please, Mr Redwood, could you tell me where you are going to put our orange trees, banana plantations and olive groves? How about avocados and pomegranates?
Reply We have lost 20% of the market for temperate food which we can produce for ourselves.
I’m sure there will be a significant proportion of the population who would be distraught at not being able to purchase their regular supply of avocados, pomegranates and virgin olive oil, as we will of course be banned from importing them by a Brussels edict after Brexit – they talk of little else at our local Waitrose.
The only bananas grown in the EU are from Tenerife, and are heavily subsidised. Outside the EU, we can import cheaper bananas and other tropical or out of season food. This will help African farmers to develop their business, and is much better than just shovelling conscience money at their Governments.
Nigel..the straight bananas come largely from the south american countries like Ecuador..the bendy ones are smaller and come mainly from Caribbean countries like Costa Rica- I hope this helps
Don’t worry too much, food is actually grown outside of the EU too (although subject to the ridiculous CET) and they do not survive on insects and rain water. Trust me I’ve been there!!
zorro
Please have a look at this Leo.
https://www.pma.com/~/media/pma-files/research-and-development/unitedkingdom.pdf?la=en
It’s slightly out of date probably. You may notice that the second pie chart which shows imports from mainly EU states details imports of products which can all be grown in the UK. Some of them are seasonal, but hey ho – I’m sure I can survive a couple of months a year without rabbit food. I can also survive the rest of my life without pomegranates. They’re hardly a staple.
However, if – as I suspect – these items are crucial to your diet, how about producing solutions to the problems you have identified rather than asking rhetorical questions?
California and Israel for oranges and olives, India and the Caribbean for bananas.
Absolutely spot on! Let’s get real and accept that there is a big world out there. I’m now making an effort to actually look at where the stuff I buy is coming from. I like to engage fellow shoppers with my own little straw poll and believe me > 70% would prefer UK produce and boycotting EU produce!
So EU, be afraid, BE VERY AFRAID HOW YOU TREAT THE UK WHEN NEGOTIATING!!
This is an EU problem, they insist on sacrificing Spanish and French farmers not to mention the German auto workers on the altar of the “four freedoms”.
MEPs voted recently NOT to start negotiation over their post Brexit trading relationship with the UK. May be it’s time that those in the EU that export to the UK have a word with their politicians…before they are made redundant…
@Leo
You may be surprised when I tell you that I have an olive tree in my greater London garden. My neighbour grows figs and sharon fruit too.
I don’t have bananas, so I googled “banana producers” and came up with the following top five India, China, Philippines, Brazil and Ecuador (non of which are currently EU members).
I can’t believe that George Osborne didn’t include the Olive shortage in his “project fear” campaign. It could have swung the vote!
No one is going to refuse to sell us oranges, bananas, olives, avocados and pomegranates loads of places in the world have them – but English red currents, black currents, gooseberries, damsons, loganberries, raspberries, apples, pears, plumbs and cherries are some of the very best in the world. Bring back some proper summer puddings with cream please.
You do however need proper bread to make them & not the type that goes horrible & slimy with all those nasty long life chemicals they put in.
Do you think the European growers will refuse to sell to us?
Do you think they will refuse a tariff free deal with us?
PS All your examples are currently imported from many other non EU countries. countries
Edward2– they might refuse to sell some items to us so we should be better prepared, for instance France is in short supply of butter at the moment
Oranges etc will all be cheaper when we don’t have EU tariffs slapped on them. Food from across the world was very cheap before we joined the Protection Racket.
With climate change making it nice enough to grow tropical fruit but no land to grow them on because of mass immigration, the aim is for us to become a 3rd world nation. So far their plan is working well.
There are plenty of orange trees, banana plantations and olive groves in Commonwealth countries!
JR, to be honest I don’t know why you are even prepared to publish silly rubbish like this comment submitted under a pseudonym let alone bother to reply to it.
@Denis
Maybe the comment was published in order to demonstrate how vacuous some of the Remainer arguments are.
If only we could get Chuka Remoaner to join the thread.
Indeed Chuka sounded even worse than usual this weekend. Let us hope that the Tories, for all their desperate incompetence and socialist agenda, can, at least, stop Corbyn, Mc Donnall, Chucka, Thornbury, Abbott, Starmer, Sturgeon and the likes getting anywhere near power.
Please at least do that.
Leo, All of those foods you mention are available from outside the EU and can be bought by the UK under WTO rules. Some already are. The more the EU and its Remain fellow travelers threaten, the less likely we are to buy from the EU.
South Africa would be absolutely delighted to supply the UK with every bit of fruit that can be consumed. Plus wheat, corn, beef, lamb, pork, chicken, wine, nuts and anything else you want. Next?
Thank you for the assurance re the 60 billion. Presumably someone is flying a kite to see the reaction to guage what they can get away with. If any one of them reads thus blog, I agree with you, totally unacceptable. The problem is our confidence in our negotiators and PM is so low we believe anything.
Yesterday Anna Soubry said about these 400 amendments she was supporting that it was to ensure that we got a good deal. What a shame her new found democratic zeal did not extend to the all the legislation that has been imposed on us by the EU over the years.
I would like to propose that at the end our contributions we nominate someone for a new Pinocchio award and my first nomination is Anna Soubry.
EU Nurses, doctors and consultants are leaving the NHS in droves, apparently because of derisory pay rates compounded by a 10% pay cut caused by the post referendum devaluation of sterling. The nurses need a pay rise. The NHS should be properly funded and not privatised by the back door, as is happening at the moment.
I took my wife, yesterday, to a private hospital for a procedure.
We are NHS patients.
I went for a walk round the hospital. Every nurse I passed, in smart uniform, gave me a welcoming smile. The place was spotless. The rooms were either wards or consultation rooms. There were plenty of clean toilets.
Above all, it was of human size.
What was missing? Well, if you go (as I have to) to NHS hospitals, you see a lot of non nurses walking about. You see rows of corridors full of non medical procedures. You see very few nurses in uniforms. Lots of porters. Not a lot of welcoming smiles either. And the place is enormous. Smaller NHS hospitals, like the one where I live are being closed or cut back to ribbons.
With respect to your last sentence, this is from 2003:
http://webarchive.nationalarchives.gov.uk/20120214222221/http://www.dh.gov.uk/prod_consum_dh/groups/dh_digitalassets/@dh/@en/documents/digitalasset/dh_4085947.pdf
“Keeping the NHS Local – A New Direction of Travel”
With one section headed:
“Why services may need to change – European Working Time Directive”
“The requirements of the EWTD for continuous rest periods, and the ruling of the European Court of Justice that time spent resident on call counts as working time, (the SiMAP judgement), mean that it will impact most strongly on services which require 24 hour cover. Currently much of this cover is provided by doctors in training. If working patterns stay the same, compliance with EWTD would imply a sharp rise in the number of doctors needed to run a 24 hour service. This would present real problems for many smaller hospitals with limited staff in individual specialties … This makes the EWTD a powerful force driving the NHS to look at how services are provided.”
Yet there are still those defenders of the EU who persist in claiming “these problems with our NHS hospitals are nothing whatsoever to do with the EU” even when by the government’s own published documentation they self-evidently are.
Now, Mike, I suppose it’s up to you to prove that out of the EU but still in the EEA we would no longer be bound by the EWTD.
And your point is. I can make a direct comparison, the same procedure, same Consultant (unfortunately) in four years, one private, one NHS next door to each other, was the private worth the shed load of money, absolutely not, in fact apart from the private room, the NHS was better, certainly in terms of physio nor did I have to beg for the extra night I needed, the food was more than I wanted, but in any event I was going for treatment not fine dining and I do not believe your comment about dirt, I have never seen areas cleaned so often.
Finally people not smiling at me and the size, so what? It is the treatment and recovery I want and so far good enough for me to write to Jeremy Hunt to praise all involved.
Is it acceptable for us to have taken the doctors and nurses that were trained to work in fellow EU nations ?
Whole swathes of the NHS are in the private sector – buildings are owned privately (due to Labour’s PPI initiative), drug development and manufacture is all done privately, many cleaning/support/maintenance services are contracted out, medical equipment is all made privately, GPs are self-employed and mix NHS with private work, hospital consultants mix NHS with private work.
1) Which parts of the NHS are you worried about being privatised ?
2) What do you dislike about privatisation ?
3) Do you think when Comrade Corbyn sweeps to power he will nationalise all of the functions I listed above ? Drug development for example. If not, why not ?
On the single point of “derisory” pay rates, UK GPs are amongst the highest paid in the entire EU. You should check your facts before making sweeping generalisations.
Rubbish
The NHS is a national disgrace, its its little to do with lack of money
We need to turn it into a state backed medical insurance scheme, get the state out of owning and operating providers or care, and give patients proper contractual entitlement to treatment and the money to take to any provide they choose
The New Zealand, Belgian, Italian, and so on, health systems are all so much better in so many ways
And nurse pay should not be set centrally, it should be set by local employers, but those employers should be in competition for workers like in any other walk of life
Sahara, You do not define “droves” nor cite evidence. We are a big enough country to supply our own doctors and nurses, without needing them from the EU, or anywhere else.
I can assure you that pay rates for doctors and nurses are far from derisory. The main complaint I hear from them relates to perpetual bureaucracy, re-organisations, pointless “initiatives”, bad management, and the stress of a blame culture..
John
You assume the briefings of a fiscal transfer of £53 billion to the EU are “disinformation” as the public will not accept that…more to the point, why would this Govt. accept it? I hope this internecine sex scandal bru-ha is not opportunistic cover to slip out horrendous news. Be in no doubt a capitulation of this magnitude to the grasping and bullying EU would finish the Tories for a generation.
Even if this were true, would you vote for Corbyn instead?
Cobwatch, Excellent points. This is government by “Nudge Unit” salami slicing – a large figure is mentioned, rebutted, and a smaller figure is established; then a larger figure is leaked, so that we feel relieved that it is only the smaller amount. And so on.
Why the government is emulating the useless 1972 negotiation appeasement of the EU I have no idea. Why the likes of JR go along with it is equally baffling.
I can see that it is advantageous to the Remains in the establishment – they get to lock us into the EU. It is no wonder people are now thinking that there was never any intention by the establishment to honour our vote.
Sadly John it is easier and takes less effort to destroy and be negative, than to build and be positive.
Afraid we have rather too many negative thinkers in our House of Parliament for our own good.
The real problem however is that those negative thinkers because they believe they know best, are always putting obstacles in the way to hold us back from moving forward.
Be it tax rises, more regulation, unnecessary spending, weak law making etc, etc.
AJ,
Your point is very well made; I would suggest the government internal analysis that should be shared is that done on the EU regulations on manufacture and trade that we could REMOVE from the statute book, when we are free of EU chains. This may give comfort to the CBI and others who produce the wealth for our nation.
I totally agree Alan, and not for the first time. The doom-mongers need to be educated as to the real position.
Tad
Carney is at it again.
Good morning
Exactly !
Never let your opponent choose the ground on which you will be fighting. We should have told the EU that it is up to them to tell us how much it is and to give us a breakdown. If we receive nothing from them, then nothing is what they shall receive.
The ever rising sums are designed to hide the true figure. As it gets higher and higher eventually a much lower sum will be agreed. This will be portrayed as a victory for the government. This will make any so called deal more acceptable. It was the same trick used by Harrold Wilson, John Major and CMD. It will work because most MP’s and the public still have not cottoned on to it.
Leaving the EU will not be easy but, if done correctly, a bright future awaits us.
We cannot rely on WTO rules to continue trading with the EU. No country in the world does that. And we simply cannot afford not to trade with the EU either. Rubbish? Here is the evidence: choose any country you like, look it up and see.
http://ec.europa.eu/world/agreements/viewCollection.do?fileID=76200
Reply Yes and as we leave those agreement novate to us and to the rest of the EU
from Mark B– sadly more delusional comment- correction: leaving the EU will be an unmitigated disaster for Britain on many fronts- there is no way to do it correctly, absolutely none- and there is no bright future out there either. If there were a bright future out there don’t you think we would have heard all about it by now from Fox? DD, J R-M, IDS and Boris. All gone very quiet now- even Farage seems to have gone to ground. This is what some call negative comment
Jason, Except . . . . . most of the world gets by just fine without being in the EU. Only c10% of our GDP is earned by exporting to the EU, the other 90% will be better off without having to duplicate EU/rest-of-world standards. More importantly, I do not want to live in a region of an EU empire, thank you.
Chin up Jason
Don’t be so pessimistic.
There are over 150 nations in the world who manage to carry on without being in the EU
Many do quite well.
If there is no way for a member state to leave the EU “correctly” and without it inevitably being an unmitigated disaster why did supporters of the EU not point this out when they were promoting the EU Constitution and then the Lisbon Treaty which first introduced an exit clause? Why did those involved in drafting that clause not say at the time that as proposed it was defective and unworkable and could only lead to catastrophe etc etc? Why were they all so quiet about than problem then? And why are you so desperate that we must remain part of an organisation which consistently runs its affairs in such an obviously stupid and potentially disastrous way?
There is no bright future – agreed, because of:
Rising pollution caused by a rising population,
Demographic time-bomb of resources needed for the elderly,
Colossal national debt waiting for the next recession to become unsustainable.
Brexit is hardly worth a mention.
If only Damian Green were as pugnacious in his country’s defence as he is in his own. We have seen an entirely new side to him.
hahaha very true rose
Very good first post of the week John.
I assume the briefings that the UK government is offering E60bn of divorce settlement is disinformation.
I do hope your right John because if not it brings the politicians and voters who so much want to be free of the EU and all it doesn’t do for us, brings us on a par with our troops a hundred years ago ” Lions led by donkeys”
The weakness of our leadership knows no bounds, they lack belief and purpose and continually send out all the wrong signals to everybody.
More and more as they show a real shortfall in the basic skills of leadership and negotiations Along with many others it is rapidly becoming obvious that we should just stand up at the next meeting and say “Thanks but no thanks we are out of here”
I would hope the economic jolt of Brexit will provide encouragement to accelerate import substitution and the adoption of technology to improve productivity. Both developments could benefit from budget changes if Mr Hammond has the wit to make them.
‘I would hope the economic jolt of Brexit will provide encouragement to accelerate import substitution’
– Such an economic jolt needs to be underpinned by a comprehensive strategy. Above all by a leader to implement it. This is just a basic approach of any kind of strategy, whether business, politics, military and so on.
If successful businessmen were going to mark Brexiter’s approach to strategy, as if it were a Business Plan, Brexit would get a big, fat fail. Not surprising, many of those in the Brexit political leadership appear not to have a clue about business / strategy, and so on (PR and journalism doesn’t count).
Sorry, to be a pain in the ass but EVERYTHING has to be challenged and tested to make sure we have the right strategy.
If Hard Brexiters’ are confident of their position, they should welcome challenge. If they’re not confident, they should ask themselves why not, and then re-think again their position / strategy, so that they’re more confident things will work out for this country in the future.
As the evidence stands to me NOW, Hard Brexit is not feasible (and the defensive comments i often get demonstrates to me that Hard Brexiters are relying more on hope and bluster than real strategy and real confidence in their arguments).
I (and many others) might be wrong, and happy and open to persuasion!
‘Hard Brexit is not feasible’
But something along the lines of EFTA along with controlled borders does seem a lot more feasible (although we’d have to pay for this).
I strongly believe that most people (Brexiters and Remainers) would EASILY vote for EFTA with controlled borders over Hard Brexit.
That’s the reality. Most people aren’t wealthy enough to suffer 20 years of economic decline for a ‘political’ event. And as soon as the economy really began to bite (with Hard Brexit), people would demand some kind of 2nd referendum to rebalance the economy. Do Hard Brexiters not see this? Do they not see how they can’t get what they want, and in trying to get what they want they will just cause a certain amount of political and economic instability in this country for many years to come?
‘It’s about the economy, stupid,’ someone once said to Bill Clinton.
Lastly, NOT saying Hard Brexiters are terrible people. They have a lot of good arguments that I respect. But disagree overall. Plus Hard Brexiter, Sir Edward Leigh is my favourite MP in Parl but not because of Brexit.
I just think we need to take a more balanced, realistic and pragmatic approach to Brexit. If we go for EFTA with controlled borders that will appeal to most people in this country. And then we can unite as a country more easily and get on with the rest of national business, not forgetting the good work Brexiters have done in general in challenging the EU (and it does need to be challenged). But a case of not throwing the baby out with the bathwater.
Regards
Soft Brexit =staying in the EU
Hard Brexit = actually leaving the EU
“But something along the lines of EFTA along with controlled borders does seem a lot more feasible (although we’d have to pay for this).”
We’ve been through this before, again and again, Ed, and if you like you can watch Stephen Kinnock lying through his teeth about it in the Commons later today.
There’s even somebody else claiming today that the EU could be reformed to give us control over immigration, even though David Cameron tried that in 2015 and got told very firmly that as a matter of quasi-religious doctrine the EU’s “four freedoms” are inseparable.
@Denis
I agree, we must leave the EU.
But you’re kidding yourself if you think Hard Brexit can work. It hasn’t got the political support to last 20 years of economic decline. Don’t you get that?
(And, I’m willing to be persuaded otherwise, but there just seems to be a lack of good, logical arguments how Hard Brexit could work. It’s not based enough on the reality of politics and economics, lacking in strategy and leadership, based too much on wishful thinking and ideology). This can only lead to a sorry state of affairs / disaster (but I certainly don’t think EFTA with controlled borders has to be negative at all although we will have to pay for it).
Ed, Most of the world is not in the EU and gets by just fine. You provide no reasons why that should not apply to the UK. Stop treating the EU as though it were some sort of minor god that we are not allowed to escape from.
Good. More need to speak out to counterbalance negative spin.
I am a Brexiteer.
We need to leave the EU as promised, and the Single Market too (EU/EEA).
We must stay in the Common Market (now called the EEA) after March 2019.
There is only one possible way to do this: join EFTA.
Such complete nonsense does not even merit a lengthy reply, especially one which on all precedents will be totally ignored.
Mike, When we leave the EU we automatically leave the EEA with it. We cannot “stay in … the EEA”, we could only re-join it by first joining the EFTA, then signing the EEA agreement subsequently; and all only if both the EFTA and the EU agree (they may not). Pedantic, but true.
It would be entirely pointless in leaving the EU, only to sign back up to EU control via the EU’s EEA agreement. Especially in light of Mrs May offering a new treaty with the EU where the EU controls policy for our armed services, aid, diplomacy, security, justice and diplomacy.
Sorry – two mentions of “diplomacy”.
Indeed if the EU do choose (against their own interests) to disrupt trade with the UK so be it. We can get round it in various ways. It is not a large proportion of overall economic activity. We can switch production to the home market or other overseas markets. Markets that are growing far better than the EU.
They export more to us than we do to them and it is that which counts. Not as the Nick Clegg types kept saying in the referendum the % of their trade and the % of ours which was clearly a totally bogus argument.
The problem is, are we actually going to get Brexit with remainer’s May and Hammond in power? Also when are we going to finally get the lower simpler taxes, cheap energy, the smaller state and the bonfire of red tape the economy so desperately needs to grow properly? It seems we will not get this from May and Hammond and may even have to suffer Corbyn for a while. If the Tory can hold on despite May he will be mid seventies by the next election, let us hope by then more voters and especially the youth, will have realised what a magic money tree, economic disaster Labour would be. As indeed they nearly always are.
Mr Carney says the economy would be booming if it wasn’t for Brexit. He may be right that there are businesses which are delaying investment decisions until they know how the Brexit deal will work out – it’s a subjective point which can’t be proved one way or the other. Since Mr Carney is now clearly a political figure in a way in which previous BoE governors have not been, perhaps he could also give us his views as to whether the threat of a far left government is now casting a dark cloud over the economy? I would have thought the threat of Corbyn-McDonnells Venezuela type socialism is a much bigger deal than Brexit.
I think Mr Carney should be a bit more careful to stay within his official remit as defined by Parliament through its Acts.
Most of what you say has been said in this diary many times past. I do hope you are correct on the Eu.60 billion being disinformation. As I see it the EU is entitled to our full membership fee until 29th March 2019. After this date we are no longer members and we have a free trade agreement or we revert to WTO rules. Only remainers require a two year implementation period. Most major companies are selling free trade to the EU and WTO rules to the rest of the World. What is it that they need two years to learn. One year of implementation is sufficient and must be at a goodwill contribution rate way below the annual membership rate. I accept that where we are running joint operations after leaving then we need to pay our share. While I agree that in a crucial negotiation one needs to keep the cards close to the chest, it does however open the door to black propaganda and all those who would wish to benefit from it.
Why would Brussels want tariff free trade when they derive a large portion of their income from the CET.
That’s why they don’t sign FTAs.
CET?
FTAs?
Common External Tariff
Free Trade Agreement
Common External Tariff.
Free Trade Agreements.
I assume Common External Tariff and Free Trade Areas. I do wish all could get into the habit of writing the description in full with the acronym in brackets after it. You only need to do it once and then just use the acronym.. For example , Instrument landing System (ILS).
Indeed, as we have pointed out ad infinitum, there is precious little evidence for any effect on UK long term GDP growth trends of membership of the EU/Single Market, but plenty of evidence of increased cost in implementation and compliance with countless EU regulations!
zorro
About the only correct statement in the article is that Brexit is an important political event. Almost every other paragraph contains assertions that are easy to refute, but there seems little point in doing so. The Brexit believer’s world is different to the real world and the same logic does not apply.
The political consequences of Brexit are almost all bad. We are leaving the institution which is trying to make Europe a peaceful, prosperous, and influential continent. By doing so we lessen their chances of success and we decrease our own influence on world affairs. We abandon the aim of trying to ensure that the future Europe is one that matches our ideas and give freedom to other countries to construct it according to their models. It is a retreat from our international responsibilities. Not only that but some Brexiters hope that our defection will bring about the breakup of the EU. If that happens it will be a real tragedy.
We are being let down by our politicians. We should be working towards building a better EU, not fleeing to an imaginary future that exists only in the minds of those who believe everything will be all right on the night. We won’t escape our problems but we will add to them.
What you mean is that there’s no point offering you facts, however well-referenced, because if you don’t like them you’ll just ignore them.
I trust any MP’s found to have off-shore investments will be held to account.
Reply I suspect there are offshore funds held in the Parliamentary Pension Fund as there are in many pension funds and insurance company portfolios. Individual UK holders of offshore funds have to pay Income tax on the dividends and CGT on the gains. A Pension fund is tax exempt of course.
I am incensed at the thoughts of coughing up £58m to secure a trade deal . We don’t need them , they need us !. It will bring the Government down if this goes ahead – and rightly so . There are so many priorities at home that such a sum could be used for and ignoring these to line the pockets of Brussels would be a monumental mistake .
Theresa May has problems of one sort or another all around her and she has not got the solid support she needs in her Cabinet or Party to make such a blunder ; the backlash will be swift in coming so she better pack her bags now . I’ve had enough of her weak leadership and want a proper leader in place . The public want her changed quickly .
Exactly, Political concerns were foremost in the British minds at the time of the referendum, UKIP politics trumped economics, and as we see today political concerns from a EU perspective now far outweigh economic ones- so we shouldn’t be at all surprised if the talks are conducted in same fashion.
As someone else said- if we are serious about all of this we should be investing now big time in refrigerated containers and shipping to import all of this food. We will need to develop more container ports particularly to the North and North West of the country- if we are serious- and we should be doing it now- otherwise it is all talk- I am afraid that behind it all politicians know full well that nothing much is going to change. As another commentator said we’ll end up paying to be in but with no say at all as to how things are done- the worst of all worlds – great!
“UKIP politics trumped economics”
You mean economics such as the UK having gained possibly an extra 1% of GDP through the creation of that vitally important EU Single Market, which we must therefore stay in even though we can then have no effective control over either the volume or the type of immigration from the other member states.
Is there any substance to media reports over the weekend that May is now agreed to pay Brussels a ransom payment of €50-55bn ?
With Michael Gove now in the Brexit steering group that appears unlikely.
It would be interesting to hear your views on how the Government is going to work through the 400 proposed amendments to the Withdrawal Bill in a timely fashion without diluting Brexit, and how realistic Frank Field’s ‘simple’ 4 point alternative proposal is – and whether you support it.
Above all, Brexit is a colossal media event which gives scope to many “experts” to speak/write their views and, presumably, get well paid for them.
I suspect the reality is that the impact will be the same as the much discussed Y2K proposed “disaster” which greatly enriched many IT “experts”.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/875842/Brexit-divorce-bill-EU-Brussels-Theresa-May
This is still a lot less then the labour/ snp/libdims/greens/Welsh/ would give , left up to them it would be a arm and leg as well
I am a fervent supporter of free trade and will argue against anyone who decries importing goods and services that are of good quality and price that benefits UK consumers. Even if that means shunning domestic producers because their quality and/or price is inferior. It is not the UK’s consumers job to protect UK producers it is up to them to become more efficient so that they do attract more domestic purchasers.
However when it comes to the EU that is an import export environment that is not designed to give UK consumers the best deal. It is a one way protectionist market. It’s rules are designed to advantage Germany and France at the expense of all other member states especially the UK. It heavily restricts UK citizens access to markets outside the EU so are unable to source goods and services that that may be better and cheaper than those on offer from the EU. The EU single market is a trade prison and so we are forced to purchase our imports from inside it. Brexit will free us from that and we the consumers if we follow our natural free trade instincts can benefit by exporting and importing to and from anyone in the all the world not just where the EU tells us.
I quote the words of Winston Churchill on free trade. It may make some think again that perhaps protectionism is not such a good idea at all after all.
“We Free Traders are often told that we should consider the producer more, and not think so much about the consumer. The great manufacturers are the largest producers in the country, but they are also by far the largest consumers. The more they produce, the more they have to consume. The bigger the mill, the more it costs to run. The manufacturer, therefore, wants one thing dear – the thing he sells – and a hundred things cheap which he uses.”
Car registrations in Britain slipped by 12.2 per cent last month, the latest sign of weakness in the sector, brought on by “declining business and consumer confidence”.
Brexit looks more and more like some kind of demented death cult.
Reply Car sales started to fall after the 2017 budget which hit them with taxes and took away some car loans!
The campaign against diesel vehicles and threats to ban them from major cities is having a negative effect on current vehicle sales as purchasers hold back until politicians come forward with their new laws and taxes.
Smoke and mirrors comes to mind. I believe the Government is deliberately obfuscating the whole Brexit procedure and leaking these obscene numbers so that we will accept the eventual spin that they have done wonderfully well for the UK.
The electorate are not going to accept payment of any money not owed, or any other capitulation such as not regaining full control of our territorial waters or putting our armed forces under the control of the EU (or enemy, as Mr Hammond called them).
The right way of doing this is to lay out the UK plan for leaving in full. The EU will know where it stands and so will we. It is the only way to end this undermining of confidence that is called ‘negotiation’.
Always a net contributor, it is hard to see why anyone would think we have an exit bill to settle.
Apart from in 1975, the year of the previous referendum.
Its not just nurses, if we were not printing as many work visas (and allowing EU citizens in regardless) for allsorts of role then
1) students would be encouraged to study corresponding subjects, and would not just avoid them because they can see workers from overseas are being allowing in to undercut or displace them from the workforce
2) employers would have the incentive to train locals returned
Would also be a good idea to tax foreign workers at least as much as locals, so tax allowance should only be pro-rata for the amount of the tax year they are in this country, so no so called “expenses” tax free if locals could not claim exactly the same thing for working away from home within this country, no first year in the country free of national insurance, and so on
But then all of this is obvious to the ordinary people, its only the political class that dont seem to get it
As you say Mr. Redwood this [Brexit] is fundamentally about politics and the rub is, who presides over and only the Parliamentary legislature with say so of ‘we the people’ can fashion and draft, make the laws of this land. We need to put an end to the EU modus operandi, the way of it, that it is judges these days believing, thinking that they are the ultimate arbiters.
The very last thing the remain side want, is for Britain to leave the writ and its mendacity of the ECJ, all else is just fear and doom mongering. Undoubtedly, Britain will be and by far better off – out of the vindictive diktat of the EU-ECJ, and the remain side clearly understand it, yet continue to make the feeble case for economics its lies, deflection strategy and feint.
Imho, what fills the remain side with a morbid dread for they perceive that out of the protection racket and bosom of the EU, their statist dependent empires will be spiked and permanently so. Thus, it’s all about who controls and who decides and in saying that, only the people, electorate of the United Kingdom can only be the ultimate arbiters – yes Judges and final decisions makers, the kratos of the demos -good grief that very idea fills all remainers with an immense sense of foreboding.
It needs to be emphasized that, under the yolk of the EU and the aegis of the ECJ we can never, ever be masters of our own destiny.
The remain side play for all their worth the fear factor of Britain being outside of the EU – but we Leavers have never said that we do not wish to trade with our nearest neighbours and frankly the EU would not suit to halt trade with us. Yes let’s have an agreement but with beneficial terms which are fair, flexible and not delivered by one way diktat. That means OUT of the ECJ and its conjoined sister, the ECHR.
Trade? Bien sur! mais sans obstacles! Equals, OUT, Out, of the jurisdiction of the ECJ, ECHR.
Only then, can we consider ourselves to be shut of the pervasive duplicity of the EU influence.
Dear Mr Redwood,
Brexit is NOT a political event. Only in the Westminster bubble amongst some Tory MPs is it a political event.
Most people voted for Brexit because of IMMIGRATION not politics. Those who voted purely for political reasons are a minority amongst Brexiters and and even smaller minority in the country overall.
And Brexit IS an economic event in the sense that our economy will sink for the next 20 years as we rejig our economy. And since many/most people who voted for Brexit aren’t that wedded to Brexit, then Hard Brexit will lose even more support. It hasn’t the legs to run 20 years of decline in the economy (we haven’t even left the EU yet and already Hard Brexit is struggling).
You might find this boring or annoying. But I don’t want to see my country sink politically and economically over the next 20 years. It might be longer because we will have put so many other important non-Brexit issues on hold, including paying off our national debt. At end of day, it’s not just that most people don’t want Hard Brexit, but that Hard Brexit can’t work. It can only cause this country unnecessary pain and stress for the next 20 years with Hard Brexiters failing to get what they want after all that. And EVERYONE loses: Hard Brexiters, Soft Brexiters, Soft Remainers, Hard Remainers, and so on.
Of course it’s a bloody political event, don’t be so stupid. The question is whether there will be significant economic effects and the answer to that question could be guessed by looking at the very marginal economic effects of membership. But I will say that this is for the medium to long term and in the short term we do have to ensure an orderly withdrawal to minimise economic losses. That is why I have no problem with us agreeing to a closely defined and limited transitional period after we have left, provided of course that it is a transition to a new situation and not just an extension of the existing situation as some would like.
Could we remove national insurance completely?
We could use that to rebuild our fishing industry etc?
How many houses can be built for £60 billion?
How many nurse can you train for £60 billion.?
How many roads bridges cab be built?
How much “renewable energy could be produced” with this investment in UK waters using UK goods and services.
Could we please have a legal challenge prepared to thwart any “deal” being agreed which is manifestly against the UK interests.
Then can we ensure those that intend to vote for such against UK interest are subject to recall votes.
I have never commented before on this (nor any other blog) but I feel that this concentration on our trade is completely at odds with reality. I admit I do not know the actual figures but believe that only about 12% of our GDP is from exports and trade with the EU is only about half of that. As such it seems we are negotiating on behalf of the 6% and ignoring the 94% who have no direct involvement with EU trade. I imagine also that many of that 6% are multinationals or maybe even EU businesses.
Much is being made of the lower number of EU nurses coming to the UK compared to a year back.
Could this perhaps be due to them being unable to pass the new language requirements?
Probably more to do with uncertainty surrounding the status of EU nationals and the fall in Sterling.
“Our trade with the rest of the world handled with tariffs under WTO rules… ”
I believe this is factually incorrect. The EU has trade agreements with much of the world, and the UK trades with the rest of the world via these EU trade agreements.
When we leave the EU we also leave these other agreements. We would have to renegotiate these or go to WTO rules.
Reportedly, only ONE country on the planet trades entirely under WTO rules, and that is Mauritius.
Reply Not true, and we will inherit the other EU trade agreements.
KZB, you are of course correct. Mr Redwood’s idea that the UK “inherits” agreements made between the EU and third countries is a poor joke. Leave means Leave, and that means the UK will be in a very bad trading position
Reply Just untrue
“I assume the briefings that the UK government is offering E60bn of divorce settlement is disinformation.”
Such an enormous figure shows us either the real cost of remaining in the EU or is simply the EU blackmailing us in order to continue with and to complete our negotiations to leave by March 2019.
If it is the latter then this is completely illegal according to Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty.
“I assume the briefings that the UK government is offering E60bn of divorce settlement is disinformation.”
The EU and the UK’s EU supporters believe that economic blackmail, and refusing to negotiate so that we end up with a form of “no deal”, or a “punishment deal”, which is illegal according to Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, will give a reason for our Parliament to ignore the result of the referendum and cancel the triggering of Article 50.
The UK’s EU supporters intend to argue that because “we have taken back control” and that “Parliament is sovereign” then Parliament can use this power to vote to remain or re-join the EU.
But although Parliament is sovereign it does not give it the right to give away the sovereignty of the UK especially after a referendum was held to settle the issue.
“The opponents of Brexit who are still out to stop or dilute it seem to see Brexit as some big economic event”.
Not just a “big economic event” but a disastrous economic event.
It needs to be stated again that the country voted to leave the EU despite being told very clearly by everyone (Mr. Cameron, Mr. Osborne, Mr. Carney, the IMF, the OECD, the POTUS, the CBI, the EU, the hedge fund managers, the financiers, the banks, the corporates and the world’s wealthy elites who do not even live in the EU etc. etc.) that Brexit would bring economic ruin to the country.
But despite this dire prediction over 17m people believed freedom is worth more than a few pieces of silver and took the only chance they had in over 40 years to tell their governing elites in Parliament that they did not agree with their giving away of the UK’s sovereignty.
Point well made methinks.
Excellent post
I agree with every word you have said.
Don’t think Mrs May had much to say of importance at the CBI this morning, so I suppose we’ll have to wait until the EU meeting in a few weeks time between DD and Barnier to get a better picture of how things are shaping up- not good I expect as JR is correct- the whole thing has a political look about it rather than an economic one. But again we ourselves voted ‘out’ for all kinds of reasons except economic ones.
‘Those who say non tariff barriers and delays at borders are issues under WTO procedures are out of date. In February this year the new Facilitation of Trade Agreement by the WTO came into force which will work well.’
The Trade Facilitation Agreement will take years to produce tangible effects because it doesn’t have direct effect, instead relying on implementation by member states. So the idea it is going to save us from the very real non-tariff barriers problems we will experience at the border is a fantasy.
And although the EU and all its other member states are signatories to that treaty they will of course do nothing at all to facilitate the continuation of existing trade with the UK after we have left the EU … is that what you are saying?
The con party try to throw the last election to get out of making decisions on Brexit, now they have come up with sexual harassment, to force by-election around the country to try to lose some seats. Con party now want the labour leader to take over, so if it goes wrong they can try to put the blame on him. I can’t see why he would want to take the blame for paying billions of pounds to the EU, their timing seems a little bit out.
Looks like another big win for corporate UK, which is now over 60 percent foreign-owned with most of the other companies in the UK having the majority their shares, foreign-owned.
This looks like another big win for the corporation who are already getting tax cuts, tax break and subsides with more taxes and regs against small businesses and the self-employed. Now they want the taxpayer to pay billions to the EU so they can sit back and do absolutely nothing afterwards, but more begging to the gov for more taxpayers money, for no gain to the people, just more money going offshore to avoid taxes here.
Donald Trump’s commerce secretary Wilbur Ross says agreement (UK-US free trade deal) should be reached within 10 years. Only a decade after Brexit and all will be well.