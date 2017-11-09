The official and the political government

One of the difficult things any Minister has to grasp and handle is the distinction between their government roles and their political roles.
In the UK if a Minister wishes to act as a Minister, changing policies, spending government money or leading the administration in their department, they need to do so working with the relevant officials, and keeping the department and the wider government informed of their actions. Cabinet members have various delegated powers to spend money and change policies, and in some cases Statutory powers to operate in a quasi judicial capacity without consulting other departments and colleagues. Any major decision or decision that has an impact on other departments needs to be cleared in correspondence or debated at Cabinet or Cabinet Committee unless it is a decision solely entrusted to a named Secretary of State.
If a Minister wishes to be involved in a local or national election, wants to change Manifesto policy for their party, wishes to attend a political function or otherwise act as a party politician they must not involve the civil service. They may not normally use a government car to get to the event unless there is a security need to do so. They have no duty to report the matter to the government machine, and will only tell the official government of decisions or problems that they come across at any such event that are relevant for the government to consider.
If a Minister travels abroad and wants to meet senior representatives of a foreign government it is normal to advise the Foreign Office and to study any brief they send so that the Minister sticks to the government view of the issues that relate to the UK’s relationship with that country. If a Minister goes abroad for a holiday or to visit friends and family there is not usually any need to consult the Foreign Office or to understand the government line on all the issues, as the Minister is not speaking as a Minister or becoming involved in public policy. If a Minister goes to a foreign country to participate only in a conference or series of meetings that are clearly party political, again they cannot use government assistance and do not have to tell officials.
Various officials in Whitehall clearly do not like Priti Patel for whatever reason. They started briefing against her, claiming she had held meetings when on holiday in Israel that should have been reported to the Foreign Office, and cleared in advance of holding them. The Prime Minister was brought in to adjudicate. According to the press she asked for a full statement of what Priti Patel had done on holiday and told her she should not freelance in this way. When it subsequently emerged that the Minister had not made a full statement of what she had done, the Prime Minister clearly decided to take further action.
It is ultimately for the PM’s judgement whether any given meeting or event was a political or an official one, and whether any given Minister has stepped too far from government policy in what they have said and done. It is clearly best if Ministers can work well with their officials, or can at least trust the official machine with details of their activities. It can also be the case that sometimes officials have their own reasons for wanting to criticise their Minister through unofficial and anonymous briefings, or by report to the Prime Minister. Only the Prime Minister can ultimately decide the merit of these criticisms. Establishing control when something has gone wrong is not easy. Some say sacking the Minister gives the PM control, but it also gives a win to the officials who wanted the Minister out.
It is interesting to read this analysis, doubtless far more will come out.
How much longer can May remain in office given this chaos. It seem we will, in under two week time have another totally misguided budget, will she and Hammond even survive that?
Two excellent articles in the Spectator this morning, from Charles Moore and Rod Liddle, essentially about the dreadful BBC.
I had not realised Priti Patel had coauthored the book the book ‘Britannia Unchained’ (by Kwasi Kwarteng, Priti Patel, Dominic Raab, Chris Skidmore and Elizabeth Truss), I think I have it somewhere, perhaps I shall now have to read it.
Wiki says the authors lament the relatively low number of students who study mathematics at A Level, which they say is 15% in the UK, contrasting it with Japan where 85% study the subject at a similar level. They are surely right and A level maths in the UK now is more like the Addition Maths O level I did at 16. You really need to do Further Maths A level to get a decent grasp of the subject now.
The other large advantage Japan has is about 1/15 of the number of lawyers we have in the UK. 14 out of 15 could thus easily be released to do something rather more productive (less destructive even) if we have a sensible legal system. This applies to many other areas too. tax advice, HR and all sorts of expensive “dealing with pointless red tape consultants”.
I read with interest the five wise men advising Merkel a delay in Brexit until 2020 would be wise! The EU parliament claiming unless the auK pay benefits indefinitely to Eau citizens, and children, living abroad then it will black Brexit.
It strikes me former ministers, former and current civil servants are undermining the govt and the public will to leave the EU. ODonnel using inflammatory language equating our country to Catalonia. If the heads of the civil service and secret service are like this then the govt would be best advised to leave now without further ado.
I find it difficult to accept the secret service would not be aware that Priti Patel was meeting these people and not informing the PM, especially in this part of the world. If for no other reason than security risks to a minister of state. This stinks. The whole truth has not come out. Time ministers had a clear out in their departments of civil servants, starting with the PM and Jeremy Hayward.
Alister Heath is usually right this is his view today.
The Foreign Office is pro Remain. They were briefing against her.
The Foreign Office plan was to put Boris on the back foot by leaking a story against him then to weaken him before attacking Priti.
This is simply the UK deep state moving against Brexit.
I understand Guido may have a spreadsheet with the names of civil servants who have formed a secret society to undermine the referendum.
It seems they are being Nudged out. One further point. If you were the PM of Israel and heard that Priti Patel and Alistair Burt were around, separately, who would you chose to have a meeting with?
Whether or not someone briefed against her does not matter. She got involved in foreign policy issues of a rather sensitive kind and in a way possibly at odds with established Cabinet policy. Being shown around controversial locations -with local press coverage-, visiting the PM of a country, all of that in the presence of a well known lobbyist for foreign policy change, is not what most people would call a holiday. Her position on Brexit is irrelevant and this clearly did not further her particular Brexit cause. Stupid and ill considered.
It would seem that way and the PM has once again shown herself to be weak, albeit she probably thinks this shows she is in charge. I wonder if Ms Patel was also pushing her civil servants hard to be more effective.
It just goes to show the stupidity of politics, the voters lose a really good operator and role model because of vivid service power struggles. I look forward to a faceless puppet in her place.
TM should have given her an almighty rollicking then put her arm round explained this publically and that she was on a final warning but she had done such a good job that this time she was being retained.
The Pinocchio award goes to the FCO.
civil servants who have formed a secret society to undermine the referendum.
Doesn’t surprise me one bit, you could bet good money on it.
Time to drain the swamp , it will be the only way to stop the tail wagging the dog.
As Sir Boyle Roche told the Irish Parliament, “Mr Speaker, I smell a rat. I see him forming in the air and darkening the sky. But we’ll nip him in the bud.”
“The Foreign Office is pro Remain. They were briefing against her”. Indeed, you have said what I was about to in that respect.
Foolish she may have been, not only in the sense of unauthorised visits to other nations but, regrettably, this valuable Brexiter exposed herself to being sidelined by the establishment. I fear for the future of our talks with the EU – let’s just say ‘goodbye, we’re off’ and see what happens next.
Not just FO but MI6 too. If anyone thinks that the PM was not informed at the time who PP was meeting with in Israel and whether she was set up or not, I have a bridge to sell you…..
The problem I am having with the Westminster sex scandal is how the ministers passed vetting or advice they would have been given to avoid being compromised against national security? Has the PM and opposition asked for their font benchers and close allies to be vetted again to make sure there is. It a security risk to our country?
Part of the vetting would be, financial, alcohol, drugs, sex etc. To look for weaknesses or vulnerability. Even by his own statements how did Falon pass this test? Moreover a former member of the security forces has already written that some member of Labour would not pass security to get a job in the security services yet could be in charge of them!
Javelin, Very interesting. I know a senior FCO bod and, whilst I have not been told of a structured association, it is clear that the institutional consensus is that Brexit is “a disaster”.
Again, Theresa May is shown in a very bad light. Her government is falling to bits. The ongoing appeasement of the EU achieves nothing but our future subjugation.
If we reach some sort of accommodation with the EU based on the concessions we have made so far, within 5 years the public will excoriate the Tory party as the ramifications become apparent. It is 1972 deja vu, and the principal culprits are the Quisling civil service controlling weak politicians.
This sounds very plausible to me. Given the issue at stake, namely Brexit, I have no doubt that dirty tricks abound as you say and that Remain forces in parliament and the civil service are working against it. And the EU, and leading figures in it, have openly declared their wish to “punish” the UK for daring to vote to leave. It leads me to conclude that the chances of a break without a trade agreement are high.
Guys, get real. Patel made it easy for them – she ignored well-established protocol. And the Ministerial code. Not once, but twice. And it won’t be just about Brexit, it will be about the bunfight between FO and DfID, which has been going on since the latter was first set up. Patel just made it easier for them; she was s fool to do so. And on that basis alone, she is a poor Minister and had to go.
The fact that there’s a covert political movement trying to overturn the result of the referendum comes as no surprise to me, although I find it worrying that some senior govt ministers are members of it.
“Various officials in Whitehall clearly do not like Priti Patel for whatever reason.”
For whatever reason ? We know exactly the reason don’t we, same reason they are calling for Boris to resign over his remarks on Iran, they want every Brexit supporter out of cabinet.
Then they too should be sacked as they must have official channels or, must strongly advise the Minister, as is their job, against such actions.
It is clear to me that the reason the Civil Service exists is serve itself and not the nation. I like many here would like the Civil Service reduced greatly in size. We need to make a start and, getting rid of legacy departments like the Scottish Office would send a clear signal of government intent.
We have so many more pressing issues in the UK than the status of Ms Patel in government – adequately funding the NHS so that we may continue to provide free healthcare to anyone who can get into this country, maintaining strong defence in a challenging world, dealing with the twin deficits etc etc. The Patel issue is a distraction.
I’m actually starting to be impressed with Michael Gove in Environment. If he does manage to ban insect pollinator-harming pesticides he will have done this country a very far reaching service. Maybe he deserves a promotion to Ms Patel’s position
You have put in reserved language what many think. I found Ms Patel an effective communicator on air. Her stance on Brexit demonstrated that however much ambition she may have, personal ambition was not the determinant of her stand. Government and the Conservative party will be poorer without her.
Unless the pro-Brexit lobby among Members of Parliament and others, gets a grip of the situation, JR, the prospect of leaving the EU apparently recedes daily. The forces arrayed against the democratic will seem to be omnipresent. We assume you are alive to the threats.
This is the latest chapter of the establishment trying to derail Brexit.
As the deadline gets nearer they will become more desperate.
Mrs May is so weak she doesn’t know what to do.
If she appoints another remainiac it will be obvious she is set to capitulate.
Officials seem to be running out of control. Is it really acceptable for the NHS civil servant simon Stevens to launch a political campaign for more money for the NHS using the £350m pw slogan of the Leave side in the referendum?
If you are aware that officials are likely to be briefing against you, for whatever reason, then surely you tow the official line whilst informing the Prime Minister of your feelings and findings as soon as you have proof positive.
Not difficult to deal with really, it happens in work and in business all the time, the only real complication and difference is the media, who want to play everything out in public for their own angle on things.
Shame, Priti promised so much, but seemed to deliver so little.
Time to completely re think our fixed percentage foreign aid budget programme, where we even thought of giving taxpayers money to the Israel army for so called good works, when many tasks completed by our own armed forces are denied such financial help.
Speaking to a Foreign Prime Minister without clearing anything first, is just simply Dumb.
Wise words, Mr Redwood. The attack on Ms Patel was not an isolated event but instead, in my view, part of a systematic campaign to cause maximum disruption to government, the removal of pro Brexit ministers, and ultimately the betrayal of Brexit. The plotters have made no secret of who they are, nor have they hidden their actions. The equivalent of the deep State in the US is at work here, and they are deadly serious. I still think that Brexiteer MPs do not appreciate how dangerous they are, if their (the Brexiteers) actions to date are anything to go by.
It seems clear that there is a concerted effort in play to bring down this government. The media is largely supportive of this coup and on board. It would seem that the horrors of a Corbyn government are secondary to the need to reverse the EU referendum and keep the UK in the EU.
She was removed because she is a staunch Brexiteer – simple as that. Boris is next on ‘their’ list.
You highlight the need for reform of these pettifogging protocols. It also shows Mrs. May is no visionary just a plodder. The irony is this department should not exist in the eyes of the “common people”. It is disappointing that Ms Patel didnot do a Heseltine. She has more potential as the next leader than anyone else I am aware of. Conspiracy theory will abound.
Given the high profile and competence of Ms Patel, there is no doubt that this could all have been glossed over had everything been revealed to No 10 earlier. Foreign office officials ( and not Boris ) have clearly worked hard to discredit Ms Patel firstly because she is a Brexiteer and secondly they absolutely resent the DFID being independent of the FCO.
It’s a pity she has had to go but in the circumstances it was the right decision.
Michael Fallon has been a complete fool but the loss of neither minister was the fault of the of Teresa May who has dealt with both situations quickly and decisively. What more could the BBC and the Guardian have wanted her to do ?
I believe the Government and Mrs May are much stronger than is being made out for the simple reason that no sensible Conservative MP wants to see a change of leadership before Brexit. Who would they chose to take over ? Certainly not Boris after his latest gaff.
Most Conservative MPs must be fearful of the possibility that the vacuum caused by a change of leader might lead to an election.
Critics forget that, compared with the political situation in Germany, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands, we are in a far better place.
Can May put Priti in the department to work with these officials as an advisor and assistant to the new MP on a complete training course in protocol and officialdom ready for her return?
Come on John, Patel overstepped the mark – not once, but twice. She may be a Leaver, but you know as well as I do that this is an issue of competence too. Once is forgivable, twice isn’t.
Whether or not this has anything to do with Brexit, it has a lot to do with the foreign office wanting to take over the office of overseas development.
Sadly my impression is that Mrs. May gives too much weight to the views of officials.
Every person – including serving Ministers , are entitled to a private life ; the snag is when a private life impinges on a Government motif , a Minister ought to stick strictly to guidelines . Personal relationships can be a big advantage to intelligence gathering and keep the Government informed of the latest trend ; it’s a tricky position to be in at times , so , the best thing is to always keep the Government informed . Priti Patel failed in this respect and her resignation was necessary .
There is now an opportunity for Theresa to show her determination in the way she re-shuffles her Cabinet ; if she is wise she will keep Brexit very much in mind and show to the world that she means business . Appointing a ” remainer ” would be a mistake ; The shilly-shallying of Cabinet opinion and the goings on needs to be kept in check ; she badly needs a solid right wing Conservative to add to the negotiating position . I – and everyone else who is subject to the influence of the media , need a message that we are not to messed around with ; the EU has to understand that they are not in the driving seat and we are “out”.
Watching events from well outside the Westminster bubble, one thing is blindingly obvious.
Number 10 and the Brexit department are totally failing to get their core message across to the press and the public. Others here, including Denis, have frequently questioned the lack of a rebuttal unit in the Brexit Department but the situation is now getting critical.
Voters are seeing the Government knocked for six all over Westminster by the BBC, our newspapers and Brussels without seemingly responding at all. The frequent criticisms from Juncker or Verhofstadt go unanswered. Even someone as incompetent as Corbyn occasionally manages to land a blow or two.
Labour is even more divided on Brexit than the Conservative party which, at least, seems determined to implementing a Brexit of some sort. Yet the Government is totally failing to put Labour, Corbyn and the marxist McDonnell under the spotlight.
Margaret Thatcher and Heseltine used to demolish Labour with ease. Who can forget that One legged army, Left, Left, Left speech at the party conference ? It would be even more valid now than it was back then. In his old age, Heseltine is now a damned nuisance but we desperately need an orator of the quality he had in his prime.
If Mrs May totally incompetent communications strategy continues , the polls will move even more decisively against her and the party. This will create huge pressure to give way to Labour ( heaven forbid ) and make the next election almost impossible to win.
In short, the Conservative party needs to get its PR machine ( if it even has one ) into gear immediately.
What I find deeply offensive is not the deceitful behaviour and stance of Labour, who are as we all know are indecent in their beliefs and behaviour at every level, but the duplicitous behaviour of Brexit Tory MP’s who have knowingly backed a leader of our party who is Europhile to her very being. Why?
Many Conservative MP’s who fought and campaigned to secure a NO vote during the EU referendum now back a leader who they know will not deliver on full Brexit. You can only arrive at one inevitable conclusion when confronted with such a decision. That those MP’s who campaigned for a NO vote have betrayed their own principles for the sake of party unity. Well, I’m sorry but the sovereignty and independence of the United Kingdom is infinitely more important than the short term political fortunes of a party that I voted for all my life
These MP’s have betrayed the UK, their own principles and democracy itself
Officials should be sacked on the spot if they are found to be working against the democratically expressed wishes of the electorate, and Parliament, in this case when they overwhelmingly voted to trigger Article 50.
Pity the PM finds it necessary to lean on these abhorrent people for support and (usually bad) advice.
May has played right into the hands of the officials. She is a weak PM and becoming weaker by the day. I wonder if how much the fact Priti was a strong suporter of Brexit had anything to do with this. It will be interesting to see who’s next – Boris maybe??????
It’s coming to crunch time now with the Brexit talks, reality has finally dawned and the government is screwed with trying to deliver what appears to be the impossible, ie to go for a WTO deal -the cliff edge- without a Customs Union deal with the EU that will somehow satisfy business and and the economy and allow it to continue. So government is going to have to engineer some way out without losing too much face- maybe allow another general election- to be fought over Brexit?- hence all of the recent machinations going on including dealings with Israel- one thing we can be sure of is that whenever dirty business is afoot Israel will be involved. Of course we the public are not been told the truth about any of this but perhaps a little clarity might yet shine through.
I am saddened that Priti Patel has resigned as I admire her and think she is an asset that government will miss. In this age of progressives political correctness it is no longer possible to determine fact from fiction and witch hunt from genuine wrong doing at least much of the time. Certainly there is blatant wrong doing and that has to be punished but then there are enviously vindictive groups and groups that wish to make political capital out of blackening the name of of any one that does not share their ideology or opinions. Who will seize on the most minor of infractions that any reasonable person would ignore as irrelevant and if none can be found will manufacture one.
“It is ultimately for the PM’s judgement whether any given meeting or event was a political or an official one, and whether any given Minister has stepped too far from government policy in what they have said and done. ”
Can you imagine Mrs T allowing a negative spin to be put on what Priti Patel was trying to achieve in Israel, at her own expense? Mrs May should have applauded her and defended her against the saboteurs.
I have said this before but it is well worth saying again and with emphasis. There are those on the remain side who seek to undermine Brexit at every opportunity. We on the leave side therefore need to be ever vigilant and continue to call them out.
The way to stop these wreckers and remainers is to show guts and determination, and for God’s sake get on with getting us out just as soon as possible. That shoots their fox.
We just cannot afford to procrastinate any longer because they will keep chipping away until there’s nothing left.
And if it isn’t enough to have traitors at home who dance to the EU’s tune, we have this from OE:
‘The Daily Telegraph quotes an EU source saying that, the longer it takes for the UK to settle its Brexit financial obligations, “The more the pressure will build, the more we shake the tree” and use the uncertainty to force businesses to relocate to Europe.’
It seems there are those who revel in the British government’s indecision as they see advantage in it for themselves. Whomsoever countenances that position on this side of the English Channel should be shot!
Miss Patel’s resignation, announced earlier today, does not, as as Laura Kuenssberg on the BBC obviously hopes, cause ‘problems’, for Mrs May.
There are umpteen highly able, Brexit supporting Tories available to fill this job.
They include Dominic Raab, Penny Mordaunt, James Cleverly etc… etc…. etc. And there are also a number of previously pro Remain people like Rory Stewart etc etc who have accepted the result of the Referendum.
Miss Kuenssberg is mistaken if she imagines that everyone who supported Remain, is still as obsessed as she and her elitist ilk are, with attempting to sabotage the outcome of the Referendum.
The biggest cause for concern in this incident however, is the fact that Miss Patel has left the Government at all.
This incident had no implications whatsoever, for anyone outside the Government itself.
I doubt of anyone outside the Foreign Office cares whether or not Miss Patel told some Foreign Office Official in advance who she intended to talk to whilst on holiday in Israel.
Neither do any members of the Public care about what time and date the Foreign Office told Mrs May about it.
This is a matter solely between all the parties concerned. If Miss Patel has had to resign owing to some arcane instance of discourtesy to her colleagues, that’s up to them.
Mrs May should tell everyone else, especially the Labour Party to mind their own business.
An adroit prime minister would hand a defeat to officials who forced the resignation of a minister by either or both of appointing a scourge of a successor or abolishing their department by having it subsumed by another. Instead we likely will get another example of “strong and stable” government with the appointment of another cipher, well-schooled in irresolution.
It’s not a “pettifogging” protocol, it’s absolutely necessary to ensure U.K. consistency in the messages we give to other nations – and that goes to the heart of what remains of our credibility.
Just think about it. What message do you think the government sends if it opposes resettlements in occupied lands, and then a government minister visits the occupied lands AND offers funds for the occupying army to operate there? She was duped; without clearing her lines with the FO, or taking her Civil Servants with her , her hosts and her lobbyist ate her alive. She was an utter fool.
Just think for a second. Your proposal would either entail abolishing the FO; or abolishing DfID and giving it’s portfolio to the FO.
The former would be utter stupidity – who would handle foreign relations, embassies and consulates, and our various Treaty requirements? – and the latter is what the FO wants to happen.
Does your idea seem quite so good now?
The Great Ditherer (does not) strikes again. She had all day yesterday and all night to think about a successor to Ms. Patel, but as I write, halfway through the next day, she still cannot come up with a name. Is there anything this woman is good at? Get rid. We need someone decisive to deal with Brexit, but we have what the Remoaners want, someone who cannot make a decision and will end up taking what we can get instead of what we should have.
Get rid of her now, and you’ll get Corbyn.
Is THAT what you want?
Such is my distrust of the political class, I am ready to believe that the FCO and the PM were fully aware of all the activities of Ms Patel but wanted them kept secret. Once details of the meetings were leaked, ‘deniability’ had to be invoked and Ms Patel sacrificed.
I recall that the government of the day ‘refused to negotiate with terrorists’ while having secret meetings with the IRA.
The problem is easily solved by taking the “executive” out of the “legislature”. Elect the Prime Minister by UK popular vote.
Prime Minister appoints his cabinet from the great and the good, none of them partisan members of the “legislature” or the “judiciary”; elected or not.
Halve the number of MP Constituencies in the legislature; MP’s would cease to have additional government payroll jobs.
Stop party dominated selection of MP candidates and introduce constituency, open, non-partisan primary elections.
Make sure a politician and/or his party, are never more than two years away from a national election.
A recipe for sclerosis. Imagine a Labour executive with a Tory legislature, or vice versa. Won’t work. They’d just end up fighting each other. As often happens in the US.
The Israel leader has done for her last week on his visit to number 10.
Off topic but excellent news anyway – last ISIS stronghold in Syria (Abu Kamal) seized by SAA – the flight of the headchoppers and some normality back to Syria!
Best news of the week, by far.
What the media have not mentioned is that Priti Patel worked for Jimmy Goldsmith in the Referendum Party in 1997 (possibly because today’s young “journalists” have not even heard of it). She has been a Brexiteeer ever since. No wonder the FCO would have wanted to get rid of her.
Personally I think she talks a lot of sense and hope, now she has been sacked, she will speak out. But she has been very careless or naive.