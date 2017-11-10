Negotiating with the EU – again

There are more talks underway between the UK and the EU. So far the EU has acted toughly with unfriendly actions and rhetoric, whilst the UK has behaved with diplomatic charm constantly stressing the wish to have a positive and wide ranging relationship once we have left. It is important that the UK continues to be warm and friendly about the future relationship, but also important that UK negotiators are not tempted to make offers on money or on the rights of the European Court against eventual promises to talk about trade and the wider relationship. We should not pay for talks, and there is no need to pay for trade either.
The EU has broken normal diplomatic conventions in the way they are handling their side of the talks. Usually states negotiate government to government, or in this case EU to government. They do not at the same time open talks with the opponents of the government. Instead the EU has welcomed delegations from the official opposition, from parties and individual MPs hostile to Brexit, and others who are in disagreement with the UK government. I see press articles which look as if they have been sourced from the EU or its friends claiming that the UK government may be about to fall, or there might be change to a Labour government, or there is about to be a change of PM where there is no evidence to support any of these claims. At the same time the EU issues instructions to its member states seeking to prevent them talking to the UK on the grounds that they want a single view for the negotiation which will be the view set out by the Commission. There have been stories and quotes implying the EU wants to punish the UK for leaving. Their idea of punishment seems to be more punishment for them, as it entails imposing tariffs and obstacles to trade where they have a large surplus.
The EU has insisted throughout that there is a Brexit bill to pay though it cannot produce any legal basis for such a bill. It has insisted on only talking about three main chosen issues, and declining to talk about the important wider issues of the future relationship at the same time. As both sides agree nothing is agreed until everything is agreed it is silly to refuse to talk about the wider issues. With the clock ticking the UK government should now privately explain to the EU that if there is no prospect of talks about the free trade offer the UK is making before the end of this year then the UK will have to tell businesses to get on with planning for exit under WTO terms.
The UK is offering the rest of the EU great free access to the lucrative UK market. Translating this into the format to register as a free trade agreement with the WTO is easy as we already have the full framework in place. For the EU now it is a simple binary choice. Do they want to carry on with the access they currently enjoy to the UK, or would they prefer to access the UK as a third country under WTO rules and with WTO tariffs?
Yes the quislings have tried to subvert the democratic process.
In short, everything you promised about how we would get a quick and easy deal has turned out to be utterly false.
Reply I promised nothing and always said No Deal was fine by me if the EU was difficult
This week (8/11/2017) the Metro pictures the slogan the Leave campaign used during its rallies:
“Let’s give our NHS the £350 million the EU takes every week.”
Pretty unambuiguous.
How is your government going to deliver on this, even under WTO tariffs?
Reply Not the slogan – a misquote from the bus!
Several people on this blog have tried to penetrate your ignorance about how the WTO works. But you keep publishing rubbish. For the sake of your readers, if not for your sake because you seem deaf, the UK cannot offer the rest of the EU ‘great free access to the lucrative UK market’ unless it makes the same offer to the rest of the world. As for registering what we have now as a free trade agreement with the WTO, that is fine – provided you fully accept the jurisdiction of the European Court and unlimited free movement of people.
Reply Self contradictory nonsense again from you. Of course we can keep tariff free trade – without belonging to the single market – if the EU wishes and we register it.
Couldn’t agree more with what you’ve said Mr Redwood, I’m sick to the back teeth of all this negativity from some of your Party and other MPs and the total fake news bull s#%t from the media – TV, the sooner we’re out of the dreaded eu the better I and millions more will feel
Just do it. Stop letting them make us look like puppets to the rest of the world and show some back bone. They must love the way we have given them the upper hand. Time to show some good old fashioned British fighting spirit.
Whilst I agree with you JR, why is it I have no confidence that Mrs May will not crumble and offer even more money at the last minute.
It is being reported widely now that the EU is going to give us 3 weeks to capitulate on payment, otherwise they will delay talks about trade, also that the so called transition period will need to be longer.
This simply is death for the UK by a thousand demands whilst they slowly manipulate huge commercial businesses to try and relocate or set up other offices out of the UK.
Our Prime Minister needs to get a grip fast and get in control, otherwise we are forever playing catch up and dancing to the EU tune.
If they will not budge then walk away, and announce I am afraid its going to be WTO terms.
Perfect sense as always.
So now I hear on this morning’s news that the author of the Article 50 letter has publicly stated that it can be revoked.
It evoked vague memories of referrals to people of illegitimate parentage who should be cared for by people in pale-coloured coats.
Good Morning,
If the UK really wants a deal it has to talk to Germany.
No doubt you will recall the infamous JC Junker speech on the way forward for the EU, with a de-facto single state as the objective; did anybody hear dissenting voices from the leaders in Berlin, (or Paris)? Clearly the speech was pre-approved by Berlin.
Please stop the charade.
An excellent and clear article, thank you. I too am impressed by the unfailing British politeness shown by our Government to the EU.
The other factor is the part played by the Remain media. For example, Sky news implying that, despite Article 50, the UK can readily change its mind and stay in the EU. This is based on a carefully timed speech today by Lord Kerr – with no comment by Sky that the Gina Miller case was ostensibly brought because Article 50 is non reversible as David Pannick himself said.
I’d like to see more publicity in the media about EU plans to implement the 5 Presidents Report and its other emerging proposals. That would help remind diehard Remainers why the UK voted Leave.
Too much attention is on the divorce bill, from an EU perspective that is just a start.
They are also explicitly trying to have a veto on many other aspects of our sovereignty.
From article 20 of their negotiating position they also want control of our tax policy, environment policy and social policies among others, as a price for a FTA.
This is the reason for their sequencing, agree the money and then with that in the bag go for the really controversial stuff.
What remainers need to understand is that even if the UK were to concede everything on money, there are still red lines to a FTA that no UK PM could accept.