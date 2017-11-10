The EU now threatens the Republic of Ireland with a hard border

A desperate EU now says it will impose a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland. The UK should carry on with its plans for no hard border controls when we leave the EU and the customs union which it has set out in published papers. We need not impose any new barriers on the UK side of the border. Will the EU really insist on them on the Republic side? They would be wise to work with the UK to ensure good arrangements on both sides of the border.
About John Redwood
John Redwood won a free place at Kent College, Canterbury, He graduated from Magdalen College Oxford, has a DPhil and is a fellow of All Souls College. A businessman by background, he has been a director of NM Rothschild merchant bank and chairman of a quoted industrial PLC.
We can conclude that the EU does not wish to work with the UK on anything and in some cases is not entirely in charge of the agenda of the 27.
The EU seems determined to act against the interests of the 27.
UBER seem to have lost their appeal court case against making the drivers potentially employees. Why are our courts so daft and determined to damage productivity and the gig economy in this absolutely moronic way? It is hugely damaging to business confidence in the UK as was the absurd tribunal fees ruling. The government needs to intervene and change the law. Then again the courts so often just rewrite it anyway (to make it more the interest of lawyers rather than the public usually). Doubtless why we have nearly 20 times the number of lawyers as in Japan.
So did Cameron negotiate the £7 billion loan to Ireland or with the EU? Remember Cameron told us the UK would not be involved in bail outs. The UK helped Greece and then loaned Ireland money. JR, if the is an extension is the UK still on the hook? This is relevant as there are many basket cases in the EU.
Secondly, we read Davis has made no demands on what share of EU assets the U.K. is entitled to. Will this be deducted from the proposed two year contribution? May said she did not want the EU or any country to be worse off, that should include the U.K and be at the forefront of her mind- although I doubt she thought that about her citizens she is representing.
As Yaroufacis? said. The EU doesn’t negotiate it makes demands.
Even remainiacs must begin to see the rotten heart of the EU.
Why would anyone want to belong to such an undemocratic organisation.
Self interest..
Rien, It certainly isn’t in Germany’s interests because Germany exports far more to the UK, even allowing for population differences, than we export to Germany, both absolutely and in percentage terms.
The only beneficiaries are the phalanx of un-elected politicians and bureaucrats on the EU’s central apparatchik. They are protecting their gravy-train at EU countries’ expense.
JR, this should also be discussed in relation to intelligence, security and defence cooperation. As I have said many times before, May should not give this away for nothing in return. The Irish border should be part of that negotiation, not stupid comments that the UK will continue whatever the outcome. Again, what sort of negotiation is this knowing that the EU is trying to use the Irish border as a negotiation blackmail?
The remainiacs say that it is all the fault of the UK and the EU is blameless, and David Davis is content to see them win a one-sided propaganda war day after day.
Well Clegg all the Libdims, Ken Clark, Soubry, Hammond and about half the current Tory MPs and many in the Cabinet clearly would.
If the Irish are stupid enough to tolerate the EU wrecking their economy then so be it. I would consider my options very carefully if it was me.
They should leave too.
Well what a surprise !
Did anyone really think there would not be some sort of hard Border between these two area’s, given one is in the EU and the other is not.
Too much opportunity to evade taxes and tariffs.
I think the way this can work is:
ROI TO NI AND NI TO ROI = DUTY FREE
EU TO rUK AND rUK TO EU = DUTIABLE
NI/ROI TO rUK = DUTIABLE
rUK TO NI/ROI = DUTY FREE
EU TO NI/ROI = DUTY FREE
NI/ROI TO EU DUTIABLE
So NI and to some extent ROI become a “special area” – we agree not to set up a customs post on the ROI/NI border, EU same on the NI/ROI border.
ROI/EU agrees not to set up a border for our exports to NI/ROI,
UK, rEU each set up customs for incoming goods from NI/ROI.
NI/ROI both get special status within their respective trading areas.
Everybody happy?
I think the Unionists (who are currently propping up a minority government) may have something to say.
Excellent
1. So logical
2. So practical
3. So simple
4. So user-friendly
5. So equitable
Will never work!
Politicians will kill this idea stone dead! They can’t have your obviously neat solution implemented. It would “not” cause confusion!
The ROI won’t want duty payable on their exports to the EU
This move by the EU is pure blackmail and will probably result in the Irish pulling out . The EU realise that if there is equanimity between N and S Ireland it will destroy their efforts to punish us .
I don’t think that the Irish want chorinated chickens smuggeld into their territory.
The UK is delusional (IMHO) if it thinks that it can be a WTO-tariff (free!) thrid country and not have a visible border with the EU.
Exactly. Again, Redwood seems surprised that leaving the EU has consequences!
Standing up to a bully always has consequences. But it needs to be done. Personally, I would turn the whole of Northern Ireland into a tax haven and really watch the feathers fly. A low-tax, high-tech economy is just what they need. It would also be a reward for DUP support towards Brexit.
Well it’s up to the EU to build it and staff it.
I do believe now Ireland will become a net contributor the gloss will have worn off the EU and they may be the next to leave.
I think about 85% of their trade is with the UK and they wouldn’t want to jeopardise that.
We are not delusional about anything Peter. I think you are if you think Brexit will be halted.
Totally agree Ian. If the Irish want a hard border, no trade with the UK good luck to their economy. Ireland wanted o borrow £7 billion recently. GFY springs to mind.
I don’t think the Irish will want to drink chlorinated water either.
Nor swim in it!
Or eat chlorinated lettuce.
Peter , the UK is not delusional . We are simply “Out” of the EU because we have had enough of disfunctional bureaucracy . Margaret Thatcher established our “no go” lines many years ago and Brussels has failed to put its house in order since then . Obviously there will be a knock-on effect to your country and I regret this , however , the sooner the consequences are felt , the sooner the better .
Talk about scraping the barrel, we are now down to using chlorinated chickens to support your argument. What utter rubbish, no doubt Peter the next threat will be plagues of locusts etc.
What you don’t understand Peter is choice because if people don’t eat them, no one will import them, so no need for regulation. It is called a free market, something you do not understand.
Incidentally what’s wrong with them? Presumably umpteen Americans eat them without any ill effects.
Take your EU nannying elsewhere.
PVL: neither do WE want your contaminated eggs! We can do without your daffs and whilst we are about it your cheese is not that good. One day soon you will pay for our fish not freeload it.
I suspect many of the Irish, like many Britons, would rather not have salmonella, campylobacter etc ridden chickens, an all too frequent consequence of factory farming/intensive rearing of poultry, but instead have poultry which has been chlorine washed to rid it of risks of contamination and spread of disease.
Very true. John Redwood does not seem to understand that there might be an interest for the EU to defend the Single-Market. The British proposal is nonsensical and it is not the EU which is leaving after all.
Please stop asking to resolve the mess Brexiters have brought themselves. Clean your own backside.
Peter.It would be preferable to eat a chicken washed with chlorinated water if the choice was a Dutch chicken washed with insecticide. How many did you have to bury recently? Isn’t it time you started raising pigs in sheds to British standards too?
The UK is one of the most prosperous and powerful nations on earth. We should not allow ourselves to be bullied and intimated by these crooks in Brussels. Nor should be allow them to interfere in our relations with one of our closest neighbours
How dare they think they can treat us with contempt
We have allies across Europe but we have enemies within the EU and indeed in the UK whose political ambitions are becoming a threat to democracies across Europe
Cause the days of the Empire are over and 44 years of “red lines” and “normal rules should not apply to us” tend to dent your goodwill ?
Plus, let’s not forget the “they need us more than we need them” and the “we will divide them and run circles around them with our dazzling diplomacy” did not do you much favors.
Sorry.
We could of course make it clear to the Irish that should they choose independence they will have tarrif free access to British markets. They will then have options.
Ireland fought for its independence. Maybe you forgot.
No, we haven’t forgotten. That is why it is so weird that it has surrendered it to the EU.
Rien, So did we. Maybe you forget?
They have it as far as we are concerned. If they want independence from the EU we should offer our support. If not we should accept their decision. Including if they decide to erect a hard border.
@Rien Huizer
Pat was referring to independence from Brussels.
They haven’t fought for that yet.
The common travel area precedes the EU’s treaties by many decades.
Hence has precedence.
This is the EU’s problem, not our or even Irelands ( unless they decide to revoke the CTA).
Amusingly it will likely require treaty change on their part.
The Republic of Ireland and the UK joined the EEC as was on the same day. There has never been a situation in the past where one part of the common travel area has been inside and one has been outside. The fact that there will be in the future is the UK’s doing.
Aren’t they really trying to annexe Northern Ireland but keep the arrangement whereby we pay and Southern Ireland doesn’t?
Brussels is looking increasingly desperate by the day. They have mobilised all of their sleepers within the UK establishment to derail Brexit.
R4 Toady this morning had the usual non stop rant of anti Brexit propaganda. I switched the radio off when they announced the next guest would be Gordon Brown.
Now they want to recruit celebrities to sell themselves to the young and gullible http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/11/09/eu-must-recruit-celebrities-win-hearts-minds-brexit-says-jean/
When you have to work so hard to sell your product, maybe it’s not the salesman but rather the product that needs changing.
Rien, So did we. Maybe you forget?
Bob, good points. Though I think the EU is a bit behind the times (as always). Celebrities are not so admired as they once were. It’s not just that the Celebs told us to vote against Leave, vote against Trump, and take in migrants (when they in their big houses don’t), it’s also that they helped to cover up sexual abuse in their own ranks, finally proving themselves to be sanctimonious hypocrites.
looks like the uk position is strengthening and the eu’s weakening
I wonder what the Irish will make of a foreign government telling them what to do ? They didn’t like the British doing it which led to Irish independence. So are they just going to meekly roll over to the EU ?
Perhaps an Irish in/out EU referendum is required to concentrate minds over in Brussels.
Oggy, I agree.
It seems that having got their own independence the inhabitants of the RoI have surrendered it fully to the EU. Strange.
You have always known that NI leaving the CU must result in a hard border; otherwise the EU would have no way of controlling the flow of good that do not meet their health and product standards. You were warned but did not care.
Your ideological project is falling to dust. As the older people you conned into voting for Brexit die off, the young can increasingly see the chaos that you and your ilk have caused, damaging their opportunities for the future.. The only good news is that Brexit is destroying the Tory party. You will probably be out of power for a generation when this is all over.
You are disgrace, whose delusional ranting has damaging our prospertity and is reducing the UK to insignificance on the world stage. Historians will judge you kindly.
Last sentence is correct. It is you who is a disgrace.
I think historians should judge JR kindly, he has a long record of patriotic resistance to the eurofederalist project. Whether or not that will be the case will depend on who wins this conflict and gets to write the history, patriots or people like you.
I don’t believe I have ever heard our host say or write something that could be described as a rant,your contribution on the other hand……..
Richard Bentall, For your comment to make any sense you would have to explain how the rest of the world manages to export to the EU, without being in it. And why it would be different for us.
Richard
EUrope shouting “you made me do it” doesn’t make it true.
The UK has no plans to build a wall
If they gave out Knighthoods for services to pomposity, then you’d be Sir Richard. What a load of nonsense you spout. It bears little of no resemblance to the reality. The EU big-wigs are acting like spoilt children because we no longer wish to dance to their tune.
Sounds like you are angry because you were conned into voting Remain Stephen. Still waiting for those promised 500,000 job losses in the year immediately following a Leave vote ….. still waiting ….. still waiting …..
Let the Northern Irish have a vote on whether they want to stay or not in the Single-Market.
If Scotland can get a referendum, why can’t Northern Ireland on a technical matter.
Northern Ireland will remain a part of the UK no matter what happens. The only difference is that it may have a special economic status.
Surely you do not want to follow the bad example set by Spain you criticized so much, Mr Redwood ?
Scotland has not had a vote on whether or not to stay in the EU Single Market and nor will it have any such vote. Nor will Wales or London or Kent have any such vote, we are in or out of it together. Not that it is any of your business.
What’s wrong all of a sudden with the “will of the people”, Denis ?
You should not be afraid. The Northern Irish might want to stay with you after all. Why are you so pessimistic.
Cheer up. Brexit Britain is doing fine… roughly as well as Greece actually.
Let Ireland have an in out EU referendum. If Ireland leave the EU there won’t be a hard border with their largest trading partner will there ?
Oh sorry I forgot ! – the EU just tells Ireland to ‘re-do’ their referendums until they get the ‘right result’ – so not much point really.
An example of EU democracy in action.
Tabulazero, There is no wall around Great Britain. Illegal migrants and goods arrive in GB all the time, and have done for centuries. Why is the NI border any different?
There are laws and procedures to mitigate the effects of smuggling (for example, employers are obliged to confirm that their new employee has a right to work in the UK already). As much as they work now, they will work after we leave.
As for complying with EU rules, the rest of the world manages and so can we.
Let the English have vote as to whether they wish to stay in the UK, let alone the EUSSR
There will be no hard border on the island of Ireland so you had better get used to it. After 100 years of a political border scarring the land we are now not going to allow anyone erect an economic one
I trust your comments are directed at the EU and not the UK who have consistently said there won’t be a hard border on the UK side.
Sounds to me like the opening shots in the Irexit saga.
Imagine that people travelling from Eire to the North have difficulty in leaving and then find themselves with easy and control free access to the UK
Perhaps the EU will put up a wall and surveillance towers to prevent unauthorised exits? Exit visas?
I seem to remember that this was tried before
I do agree that the UK should not impose a hard border and if the EU tries to do so they may find a distinct lack of co-operation. After all there has been an open border since 1926.
On a recent trip, for the first time I detected some disillusionment with the EU in Ireland and it would be a mistake for the EU to think that they will simply do as they are told!
We may have to all have ID cards to control immigration after Brexit, but I will not be holding my breath as the new dud minister in charge of the Home Office is no better at bringing down migrant numbers than the failure that preceded her. How many hundreds of thousands have they ‘lost’?
It would be some maverick who bet on the Home Secretary lasting.
The EU may have to deal with the IRA. Good luck!
The Single Market, which we are going to leave at 11 p.m. on 29th March 2019, has a carefully policed and controlled border. Nobody questions that.
When we leave and become a third country, we will, of necessity, be outside that border.
This is not news. It has been gradually evolving since the 1975 referendum where both Mr Heath and Mr Wilson lied about the political aspects of the “common market”.
The problem – unless we join EFTA and stay in the EEA is insoluble – as perhaps M. Barnier and his backers knew all the time.
Mike, for the umpteenth time: EFTA countries such as Norway are treated as third countries by the EU and being outside the EU they are also outside the EU Customs Union. Therefore even if it was a feasible option to join Norway and the other two countries in EFTA and then stay in the EEA like three of them we would still have the same kind of problems over our land border with the Irish Republic as Norway has over its long land border with Sweden. These are the facts, whatever you may read on a certain blog where the author has apparently gone off his head and has now reversed his longstanding previous support for withdrawal from the EU just because he is not getting his way over the process of withdrawal.
the other three countries in EFTA
Say what you mean Mike. Unless we stay in the EU we can’t solve the problem. It’s not our problem it is Brussels. There has bee a soft border since 1926.
Carefully policed border, you say? This is the very same carefully policed border that hundreds of thousands of economic migrants and assorted chancers have been freely moving across for decades now, to the great irritation of countries that really do not want the aforesaid migrants transiting their countries.
The EU does not have a particularly good border system. It isn’t a great force for peace and harmony, indeed a certain Mr Putin now regards it as a parade of powerless if rather noisy idiots, having tested its diplomatic powers and found them to lack any military backup. About all the EU is really good at is churning out vast amounts of bureaucracy and rules, and pushing paper around.
Even this has been demonstrated to be powerless, when criminals added horsemeat to the food chain, falsifying paperwork as they did so. The dunderheaded EU bureaucrats apparently cannot conceive of the paperwork ever being wrong, so neglected to enforce their own rules.
Frankly, the quicker we are free of these paper-worshipping cretins the better!
Irexit?
A sure sign that they, the EU, are vindictive and getting very worried. It would not surprise me if Ireland decided that they too have had enough of this inward looking socialist experiment that is showing signs of ultimate disintegration. I do not know what the Irish think but for me they would be a welcome addition to the Commonwealth. Despite the “Troubles” of the last century they have been a net contributor to the UK, more so than any EU nation I can think of.
A welcome addition to the Commonwealth?
Yes a voluntary association of like minded countries that believe in and practise democracy. A democracy that has evolved within the DNA of all UK citizens over the past five hundred years. It is that same Commonwealth along with the USA that has pulled Europe’s arse out of the fire twice in the last century. Many citizens of Ireland were also involved in the same process as volunteers in the British military. In the last seventy years many European countries have set forth on the road to democracy, but based on the interpretation of the EU they still have a long way to go both in understanding it and it’s application.
Socialist experiment ???
Are you living in reality, the EU is neoliberal to the core. There’s nothing socialist about it.
Just read this recent report from the Corporate Europe Observatory (CEO) – Open doors for forces of finance – published October 3, 2017
https://corporateeurope.org/sites/default/files/attachments/open_door_for_forces_of_finance_report.pdf
The major issue that the CEO Report highlights is the 22 “advisory groups” that the ECB maintains. They have “517 representatives from 144 different entities: either corporations, companies or associations, mainly trade associations.”
The Report shows the Top 10 seats are held by 16 financial companies on the advisory groups. All groups but one are completely dominated by financial corporations, and the number of seats taken by the private financial sector is an astonishing 98 per cent (508 out of 517).
Why on earth do you think the neoliberal media in this country wants us to stay ?
The EU is one size fits all, profoundly anti-democratic, top down, big government, climate alarmist socialism in nearly every respect – it does not work and will not work.
Yes the EU operates much like the USSR minus the gulags, though the incarcerated citizens of Catalonia might question the minus.
Eire will become a net contributor to the EU when the UK leaves. They will have to knuckle under to an EU treasury and taxes, pay for Junkers Armed forces and the Junker Youth, The High Representative’s embassies and accept free movement of Mrs Merkel’s guests when she gives them EU passports. Most of Irish cheddar, meat and whisky goes to the UK. Just have another referendum and ignore the second then do a UDI at the same date as the UK while joining in the free trade deals with the US, where so many relations live., Declare Craggy Island independent, in the EU and build a wall around it, then open a head office for Mr O Leary there so that his planes can still fly.
JR, thanks to David Davis and his stupid refusal to publicly defend the government’s present policy that we are leaving the EU I’ve now got to the point where I can hardly bear to watch any TV news and current affairs programmes or look at any newspapers. Can’t you please have a word with him and point out the grave damage which is being done by the failure of his department to rebut all the nonsense which is being spread around by Remoaners day after day? Why, after the best part of twenty years lending my weak efforts to help counter the false pro-EU propaganda from the government and its allies do I now have to continue with that campaign almost as though the referendum had never taken place, and with the government effectively sitting on the sidelines rather than defending its own official policy? I suppose that having the government adopting a kind of neutral position is better than having the government constantly using public resources in the cause of the EEC/EC/EU/USE project as it did for six decades; but have we no right to expect anything better than its present submissive silence when its official policy, the policy endorsed by the electorate, is being attacked day after day after day?
It isn’t just UK TV news that pumps out all the project Fear II stuff. Yesterday French News 24 had Boris being attacked for bungling and they chose Lady ‘aren’t those Ukippers awful with their flags’ Nugee’s speech when she slagged him off. They use the media to get their way. Most people in the EU now think it is the UK not offering security to residents from Europe, when it is the Commission holding agreement up. When necessary, you have to lie as a certain Cognac enthusiast said.
Exactly how can Davis defend the government’s position? What weapons has he got? Canaan forgot to leave him the map to the promised land, and the tablets of stone got lost in the post. Words like void and abyss come to mind.
Actually, watching on the news the British position on Brexit unravel by the minute is quite amusing.
It is not as if the remainers did not told you this would be the case.
The BBC fills all of its Brexit news from statements made by Barnier etc. Then for balance has a reporter standing outside No. 10 or Parliament giving the BBC’s view of the Government’s position.
Why has our Brexit team not asked, multiple times, in public, how much the EU will pay for tariff free access to the UK market in which they have an £80bn or so balance of trade advantage each year?
Why? Why?
The May/Davis axis may be priding themselves on their diplomacy but as an example of how to negotiate and win the day – it is bull$&!!
Would you have a better solution that satisfies reasonable EU requirements , especially no trade leaks? If the UK became a pure third country (no FTA facilitating an open border) there had to be a “hard” border. Unavoidable, unless either part of Ireland would change status (eg NI joining the Customs Union -better, joining the Republic- or the Republic leaving the EU and having a suitable arrangement with the UK. Which one would the Irish prefer?
The Irish issue is perhaps the most difficult, from an EU perspective. So one should not expect any EU generosity here.
The money can be discussed and if necessary, a UK walk out without a settlement would be a small price to pay for certainty.
The expats on both sides will disappear anyway. The workers will leave, plenty of employment in a very tight labour market in NW Europe (Holland alone expects to import over 250K skilled workers during the next two years and Germany can probably handle a million) and take their dependents and their taxes with them. The retirees will disappear through natural causes and return to NHS land for their final and expensive years.
Tine the UK had a functioning government with a unified plan about what to do with this “mess” or “opportunity” depending on your POV.
A separate point: the UK is still a EU member state and these negotiations are under EU rules, like it or not. I do not see any “insisting” etc. The other side is calm and collected (exception for the MEPs; they are different, but the Commission and the States are behaving without a lot of emotion and hjave made it quite clear what they want, part of which is not negotiable.
“The Irish issue is perhaps the most difficult, from an EU perspective. So one should not expect any EU generosity here.”
I no longer expect any EU common sense, let alone generosity, on anything. Nor do I expect them to keep to any of their own rules except when it suits them.
But rest assured that many people in Britain will remember the disgusting way that the EU has approached these negotiations.
“The expats on both sides will disappear anyway. The workers will leave”
No they won’t. Over a million German citizens live and work in the USA which isn’t in the EU and doesn’t have freedom of movement with Germany. How do you explain that ? Why haven’t they all left ?
Haha…. Bring it on, you can rely on the EU to wind the Irish up. The UK and Ireland would have an open border and free trade and the EU are going to come along and demand a hard border. Sure…. the Irish are going to love that.
zorro
The wall would be about 200 miles long. Quite a nice contract for Irish builders and paid for by Brussels. Builders could pop quite a few holes in it and make a good living smuggling cheap cheese into the North, or why not just chuck it over.
https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=map+ireland+and+england&tbm=isch&source=iu&pf=m&ictx=1&fir=LUXOt-bqbmpqcM%253A%252CX1Hp8tqxWSY0NM%252C_&usg=__4TyHmZ9iILdyyQ319KZXxAtMIuw%3D&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjUicTg_LPXAhVpIsAKHVReCD4Q9QEIOTAH#imgrc=LUXOt-bqbmpqcM:
The EU is revealing itself to be a bully and a totalitarian state in the making, but isn’t that pretty much what we Brexiteers have been warning about all along?
Shame on the remainiacs for wanting to keep us in it. We need to treat them with a great deal of suspicion for their motives are far from pure.
Tad Davison
Cambridge
2016 figures suggest that Irish exports in Billions to the USA $33.4 and the UK $16.5 are much more significant than their exports to the EU, (Belgium $16.2, Germany$8.67, Switzerland $6.9 ). The figures for Belgium could be misleading because both Rotterdam and Antwerp are World as well as EU gateways. It is a matter of how they do the accounting, but I have no evidence that my Belgian friends are heavily into Irish whiskey or ceramic leprechauns for their gardens. No doubt, in the light of these EU threats the Irish government will be examining the figures with care. I wonder, do Barnier and Bailley consult with all 27 member states before releasing these broadsides.
A naked political attempt to stir up trouble.
10/11/2017 received at 09:11 Unexpected roadblock, Bloomberg Brexit Bulletin
A text at variance with Dr. Redwood’s post this morning:
Somebody is peddling “fake news”.
On the wider point of leaving, it seems to me what the EU are particularly keen to preserve and regulate are the conditions for their large often state owned investments in the UK.
Airports, railways, power, waste and construction. Rather large cash flow type businesses. The interests of their ‘citizens’ are secondary but a useful justification for maintenance of ECJ jurisdiction and a lockstep with EU policies in these and other areas.
As an example, introducing a new, perhaps more efficient waste and recycling policy might have a material and detrimental effect upon Suez and their extensive contracts.
In the unlikely event that there’s a ‘Hard Border’ between the UK the ROI, overwhelmingly the worst losers will be the ROI.
So they might like to consider whether their own interests are best served by staying on the EU.
If the EU forces a Hard Border upon the ROI, they will, as part of the Euro Zone face ruin. Nearly all of ROI’s trade with present EU countries will, instead, have to be conducted via (or with) a non EU country with which it has a Hard Border.
On another subject I noticed from figures published today that for the first time in 23 years, Industrial Output has grown for six consecutive months.
There has also been a sharp contraction in the UK’s Trade Deficit.
According to Remainer claims following the Brexit Vote however, we should, by now, be a year into an economic depression caused by ‘uncertainty’. In fact growth is accelerating again.
The Brexit vote achieved a ‘Golden Scenario’ which would have been impossible to contrive without it. It managed to bring about a sharp reversal of the overvalued Pound, without any of the adverse economic fundamentals usually associated with a devaluation having happened.
The up tick in inflation has been miniscule. Inflation at 3% is now at, or very close to its’ peak and will fall again to near 2% by the time we Leave.
Despite the rise in inflation, food prices are no higher than they were 2 years ago.
The BBC, eager as ever to undermine this success story, says that our ‘overall trade position’ has ‘worsened owing to increases in imports of ‘machinery’ ‘non monetary gold’ and ‘fuels”.
‘Machinery’ and ‘non monetary gold’ however, are capital investment and raw material items. Investing in machinery, and in buying in raw materials for commercial purposes, is a good thing, not a bad thing.
Growth of imports of consumer goods is falling as fast as exports are rising.
As for ‘fuel’ the change is inevitable. At current low oil prices, most North Sea Oil and Gas, is now too expensive to compete with most Middle East and fracked Oil and Gas. Investment in the North Sea has stopped and as long as the oil price stays anything like as low as it now is, that’s the way it will stay.
The ‘Leave’ Vote is already working a miracle behind the scenes in the UK. The rise in consumer consumption is declining, especially in terms of imports, investment is rising, and we are becoming less reliant on construction and low value services.
In due course when the supply of cheap imported labour declines, wages will rise further causing investment to rise faster still, to save on labour costs.
This is the ‘rebalancing’, of the economy which has eluded us for decades. The virtuous circle of investment led growth has arrived.
The low wage, low productivity economy favoured by Remainers will be gone for good.
Perhaps the Irish government should seek the advice of Mr Orban, PM of Hungary, on building a border fence.
Off-topic:
https://euobserver.com/tickers/139830
“Nationalism is ‘poison’, says Juncker in Spain”
However it seems that “Europeanism” is fine; it may be nothing more than “nationalism” writ large, but the problem with petty “nationalisms” within Europe is:
“Nationalisms are a poison that prevent Europe from working together”
It’s good to be reminded at this stage what the EEC/EC/EU/USE project is all about, which is basically the end of the sovereign nation states of Europe and their replacement by a sovereign pan-European federation.
And that is what the Remoaners want, that is why they are so frantic in their lies and distortions to try to keep their preferred geopolitical show on the road.
It think John Redwood has actually had a brilliant idea.
The people of Calais totally approve his vision of a frictionless border between the RoI and Northern Ireland.
It just happen to be that they would like to charter a few boats doing the Calais- Dundalk line on a no question asked basis.
That would solve quite a few problems on their side.
A big thump up on this one, Mr Redwood.
The UK is leaving and there is to be no hard border, according to JR, so this can mean only one of two things, the future border between Uk and EU will be in the Irish Sea or the UK chooses to remain in the customs union
I have said this in the past. Just leave and keep the border open. If the EU want to put a border up that is up to them.
Pretty much everyone born in Northern Ireland is entitled to an Irish passport. As far as the EU is concerned, they are just looking after their citizens especially given the majority of NI voted for remain. As fas as I can tell, the most likely outcome will be Northern Ireland leaving the UK and re-uniting with the Irish Republic.