Lets have a budget that helps the UK for a change

Instead of thinking of giving away more of our money to secure talks with the EU the Treasury should be preparing to spend the money we save on our own priorities as soon as possible. That is what we voted for in the referendum. There is no need to pay to talk!
If we could be sure of an extra £12 bn from March 2019 we would be free to get on with spending increases and tax cuts to power faster growth and improve public services. Why is cutting the EU contribution one of the few cuts the Treasury will not contemplate?
The Treasury also needs to avoid doing more harm. Its Stamp duty and Buy to let taxes harmed housing. Its VED and diesel attack harmed new cars. Now there is briefing around the idea of more taxes on diesels which is an odd proposal given the importance of diesel car engines to the UK auto industry. There have been past rumours of tax attacks on the sef employed, on pension savers and anyone of enterprise or prudence.
What we want instead is a budget that provides more incentives to save, to invest, to produce, to build homes. We need a budget that rediscovers the truth that lower tax rates and faster growth bring in more revenue. At a time when the Republicans are planning major tax cuts it would be a bad idea to be still putting taxes up to make us less competitive and to encourage people and companies with enterprise to move abroad.
Instead according to the FT this morning your getting this …
“Hammond risks small business backlash with Budget shake-up of VAT. Chancellor seeks to raise £2bn a year by reducing £85,000 turnover threshold”
Who comes up with vote winners like this? Did you learn nothing from the social care cock up at the last election? £2billion for the sake of alienating whats left of your core vote.
Reducing the vat threshold would be hugely damaging. Does he want companies to spend their time filling in returns and putting up their prices by 20%? Or perhaps not taking on addition work so as not to breach the threshold. It would be insane it should go up not down. Also the gig economy NI cock up that had to be reversed.
Hammond is yet another broken compass socialist – a puppet of the treasury. A treasury who are only interested in strangling the goose that lays the golden eggs. Higher rates mean lower tax takes in the end given the absurdly over taxed position the UK currently has. This agenda would surely finally kill the May government dead.
Precisely. It’s ridiculous. To be fair I know John is on the case, he’s been more help than my own Conservative MP (John Howell) who has not rexponded to my concerns on this matter.
The budget will be another opportunity for Hammond to engineer a slowdown in the economy and blame Brexit.
We have the highest taxes in history and no doubt he will want to increase them again.
He’s totally out of step with the country.
Osbourne’s last budget attacked dividends received. This hits small companies as they cannot use ISA’s. Hammond in his first budget, not only went for those Self Employed but hit again small companies dividends. How can I support The Conservative Party?
Hammond is hugely misguided – his job is to cut the state down to size spend tax payers money frugally and efficiently also to simplify and lower taxes and not to kill the wealth producing sector.
Why does he always choose the later course does he have a death wish for the May government?
We need a budget which taxes foreign workers at least as much as locals and not less.
We need a budget which encourages everyone to keep the best leading intellectual property in this country.
We need a budget which hands more power over to individual citizens and away from arms of the state.
Low taxes, simpler taxes, far less red tape, people being self employed (if they contract to be so), cheap reliable non green crap energy, far lighter planning rules ……
As you say:- What we want instead is a budget that provides more incentives to save, to invest, to produce, to build homes. We need a budget that rediscovers the truth that lower tax rates and faster growth bring in more revenue.
The ratting on the £1M IHT threshold and IHT at 40%, the misguided attacks on the gig economy, the up to 15% stamp duty and the taxes on “profits” that landlord’s have not even made (thus a huge tax on tenants) are particularly damaging & just insane. As is 28% CGT without even any inflation indexation.
The Mathew Taylor report was misguided too. What sort of fool would employ a lefty dope like Taylor) to do anything? The government urgently need to restore the legality of free contracts between employers and employees, companies and their subcontractors. Thus stopping the courts doing such profound damage to companies like UBER plus their customers and drivers.
Above all stop all the endless waste in government (at least 50%) and the absurd projects like HS2, the green crap and Hinkley C.
All rather unlikely as Hammond and May are daft ex(?) remainer socialists at heart.
Once again john, note sensible suggestions from you. Why aren’t you chancellor? The information in your post is enough to make a grown man weep. Its as though there is a secret society working in the background intent on ruining this country. The working man is struggling now. The last thing they need are taxes on their diesel vehicles. I thought it was only MPs like Thornberry that looked down their noses at ‘white van man’ but clearly I am wrong. This party will struggle to get reelected. To say we are disappointed in the Conservative approach to everything now would be an under statement particularly when MPs are so keen to give our money to the corrupt and feckless EU. Shame on them all.
“What we want instead is a budget that provides more incentives to save…”
Really? And then get clobbered 40% on IHT.
How about a scheme where us older folk can avoid tax by financing our younger
family members with their university loans ? Scrap the seven year rule for gifting money.
The main problem with IHT is the threshold £325K is far too low and rate 40% far too high. In the states the threshold is about ten times. In Canada there is no IHT at all.
What rich elderly person would want to come to the UK in order to give 40% of their assets to the government to waste? Unless they want to spend a fortune and lots of time on IHT tax schemes that is.
Bernard from Bucks…that is the most sensible suggestion I’ve seen for ages!
There are also rumours of an increase in IHT. This is an excellent way to demoralise Conservative votes without attracting any others. It would give huge satisfaction to Mr Corbyn, who must be feeling thoroughly vindicated in his lifetime labours.
The best answer to economic problems is sound economics, not ersatz socialism. The best answer to real socialism is, of course, real conservatism.
All this talk of revoking article 50 is frightening. Can’t people see that the EU now see us as weaklings when it comes to negotiating and if we were to stay in they would demand more and more money each year from us to achieve their mindless goals? We would become the poor man of Europe and there is no one in our pathetic political parties strong enough to stand up to the bullies.
We do also desperately need more road capacity so that the M25, M4, M3, M1 and the likes can flow at just a over 20 mph just occasionally.
Charles Moore today – why indeed is our government so lacking in vision and sensible action?
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/11/10/eu-plotters-acting-ruthlessly-best-interests-wont-government/?WT.mc_id=e_DM585821&WT.tsrc=email&etype=Edi_FAM_New_AEM_Recipient&utm_source=email&utm_medium=Edi_FAM_New_AEM_Recipient_2017_11_11&utm_campaign=DM585821
It is you and your colleagues who elected a Europhile and liberal left experimenter as leader of the Tory party. It therefore should come as no surprise when she decides to appoint a Europhile as her chancellor.
Explain the irony. A Eurosceptic party with two Europhiles in charge.
I am intrigued as to why John you chose someone like May as leader of your party. You knew then she was an ardent supporter of the EU. You also knew she’s wedded to the ideals of the liberal left and their use of identity politics (obsessed with the use of gender, race and sexuality to manipulate and control those who refuse to conform to the liberal left ideal) to limit freedom of speech and impose strict behavioural rules on certain sections of society.
She’s an untrustworthy politician worthy of a place on the shadow front-bench with Labour
And yet, knowing all this you glibly went ahead and voted for. Now you write articles like this complaining about the actions of Hammond.
May and Hammond are cuckoos in the Tory nest. It is incumbent on principled Tory politicians like you to do something about them
Reply The party as a whole united behind Theresa removing a choice in the final round when Mrs Leadsom decided to eithdraw
Very well laid out John and thank you for highlighting the concerns bordering on fear that many have over the forthcoming budget.
This budget will, if it does not provide what you have highlighted in your last paragraph will be the end of this government and the party for the next decade. It will say to the people we have given up and are walking a way from everything that we believe in, so we are stepping aside to allow Corbyn to walk in and set about really destroying this country for another generation. We will end up still part of the EU being bled dry.
I find it incredulous that the party has allowed their judgement to be basically controlled by the remainers. Apart from yourself and a few gifted few we have been hammered at every turn in our wish to govern and manage ourselves. Not one of them has given one good reason to stay in the EU. They don’t want us only our money.
As been said too many times on this site there are too many fighting against us within the party with their own agendas. The likes of Hammond, May, Soubry and all the old dead wood should be cast aside as they have proved they cannot accept change and are totally lacking the skills and abilities to carry this country forward. They are not inside any box at all, to enable them to have the ability to think outside it. The very existence of the party hinges on the totally removal of people like this leaving them to spout off their poison just as the Clegg’s of this world are doing at every opportunity ably assisted by the BBC.
Drain the swamp, lance the boil carry out major surgery to get rid of the cancer within our party that is destroying it and the country. Too many within the house on our side are just working their ticket and are disgrace to themselves and the country.
Hammond will not deliver any tax cuts….just increases. The Tory infatuation with austerity will deliver a Corbyn victory at the next general election.
“The Tory infatuation with austerity” – what austerity? They are tax borrow and piss down the drain merchants. The only austerity is the enforced OTT taxes on the productive making them less productive or making them give up or leave.
Odd proposals seems an apt description for an unimpressive chancellor. I would hold off any major capital expenditure until after we are out so that the contracts go to uk companies.
We need to think French – is the money French then it will go to the French.
But tax decreases for the just about managing is necessary: raise their threshold and the rate. Everyone else benefits by the same changes but it should be targeted for them.
Good morning
We will not be able to use all the money we might save because we still have meet all the subsidies we pay to the EU and then get back.
It is far better that we cut public spending and use all savings for corporate and CGT cuts. The last thing we want to do is give more money to the State.
We also need to get rid of s lot of unnecessary regulation, QUANGOS and the like.
More money in the pockets of the workers and not the sherkers is what is needed. For a country that is enjoying record levels of employment the benefits budget should be much smaller.
I see Sourbry is trying to derail the ammendment to the Brexit bill stating a withdrawal date.
The whip should be removed from this odious woman and she should be deselected.
It will be interesting to see the budget and the response to Barniers blackmail. If Hammond tries to raise taxes or cut departmental budgets and then agree to a large exit bill, there will be riots.
Everything I’ve seen on TV this morning says that the UK government is to blame for the crisis in our EU withdrawal negotiations and the EU is entirely blameless. Last night some women was even saying that Theresa May had been far too aggressive from the very start and a more conciliatory approach would have produced better results. So well done ex-SAS David Davis for allowing the EU and its allies to win the propaganda war hands down without even putting up a fight. Still the war is not over yet, and as a nation we do have a history of starting wars badly through poor preparations – in this case thanks to that despicable skunk David Cameron – but nevertheless winning through in the end.
It’s not ‘The Treasury’ thinking of giving our money to the EU it’s the six Conservative MPs who have control of it.
Unfortunately John, that is all just wishful thinking under this current regime.
If only Walt Disney had been blessed with your imagination.
Make budget Day the day that the Government announces that the intransigence of Barnier and co has left no choice but to plan to leave the EU in March 2019 with no agreed deal and no payments from that date. Then Mr Hammond can spell out policies that will use at least some of the money that we don’t send to Brussels for adult social care and the NHS. If handled correctly (big ask I know) this would go down well with the public and cut the ground from under the feet of the party opposite and assorted others.
Of a tax is wanted that is aligned to business and investment it should be an LVT, but though a signal to this can be given it requirements to set correctly and implement.
Changing to cash flow for business and expenditure tax for consumers would also encourage save and invest, but again this is longer term and needs to be worked up.
Easier, but small effect changes, might be something in capital allowances for 2018 to 2020, linking business rates to a lowest of growth, cpi, you triple lock, moving the additional stamp duty charge to third house not second.
Signals might be a list of items for which VAT will be removed in 2019, and importantly a list of provisional free trade zones to be assessed ready for move to WTO (East coast deep water, Midlands next chinese exporter, all of NI?).
Why can’t you be Chancellor? After the threats to lower the vat threshold on businesses we now have a possible increase in fuel duty on diesels (with a tax when you sell a second hand diesel). It just feels like my business and family are under attack by this Government.
All indications are for another punishment budget to add to our crazily high level of taxation. Also expect an attack on the motorists, again, especially diesel to appease the climate alarmists and so called health experts.
So it will hit small business with both diesel duty increases and VAT changes.
Tories the party of low tax? Oh sorry, I nearly forgot that May and Hammond are pseudo Tories.
So called “experts” continually under-represent the tax burden on British citizens. Unbelievably they can “forget” to include N. I. contributions. Hammond was not wrong to look at this by the way as PAYE rates are massively bigger for N.I. and can be more than a factor of 10 greater. Better to reduce the former than hike the latter.
But it gets worse, they always “forget” council tax. A big drain upon disposable income for the average wage earner, then if you are paying rent/mortgage it is easy to see why times are tight. UK citizens are already highly taxed and any cuts can only be stimulative. The average wage now is lower than it was in 1999 in real terms. all the discussion about why does not wish it away. There are concerns about productivity but the real issue is no wage growth for 18 years…and counting.
It would be nice to see the money used to plug the gap between the amount of money Scotland, Wales & NI get from the UK Government and the lesser amount England, the only net contributor, gets. I would like to see it go towards ending the blatant discrimination against England’s young and elderly.
You say you speak for England John, well you could start by demanding that any extra money in the pot goes towards ending the rotten deal England gets financially from this Tory Government.