The EU overplays its hand

It is a bit rich the EU demanding more money or else no talks on trade. There can only be one answer to that bullying – no money.
The UK needs to reverse the argument. If the EU does not start talkig about a free trade agreement with the UK before the end of the year then the UK will press ahead with the WTO option as Plan A and work with business to trade without an FTA with the EU.
Indeed, T May has gone far too far already.
hello john
can you tell me why the argument appears to be missing 3 key words, “balance of payments”?
many thanks
Make sure that the rest of your party knows.
Any sellout now will be a travesty.
reversal is required. astonishingly this cheek by barnier was reported on the bbc without criticism and as if it was the right thing being done.
Thank you for all the businesses and jobs such a decision would send to the Continent, Mr Redwood.
Brexit was sold to the British public on a bunch of lies, namely that the U.K. would get all it wants and that it would be painless.
Turns out it is not the case. It is not surprising to see the wheels come off.
Excellent idea. Someone has to break the deadlock and why not the party with most to lose?
Absolutely ! but Dr Redwood you need to ensure this message gets through loud and clear to Mrs May and David Davis, who sadly, don’t appear to have the fortitude to do it.
Come on John this is getting silly. We want politics to get out of the way so we can trade freely with each other.
The EU doesn’t know how to negotiate, it just knows how to issue threats.
Its dealings with Poland and Hungary show the same “if you don’t do what we want we’ll take action” attitude.
How to win friends and influence people!!
And there’s no chance whatsoever of May and her useless lot adopting such a sensible approach.
But will this happen John or is it just your take on things?
Spot 0n John.
All they ever wanted from us was money, we have been a net contributor for over 40 years, and we have had a massive trade deficit with them as well.
We have tried for 40 years to work to modify the set up with very very little success.
We have now offered them 2 years extra contributions, and it has all been thrown back in our faces.
Time to call it a day, and get on with our own lives., and work with the rest of the World.
Mrs May should answer this arrogance in two weeks time by withdrawing the offer she made in Florence. She ought to withdraw from the talks unless and until the EU is prepared to properly negotiate, which it never has nor ever will.
And John, you backbenchers need to make sure that the EU does NOT get a huge dollop of UK cash. If you don’t it will go down so badly with the electorate as will make the Tories toxic.
No more money.
Just leave now.
I agree. Most sensible people will. Not so sure about those charged with negotiating on our behalf. We can but hope.
Meanwhile a reminder of this: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/200165
Seems timely.
Again more delusional crap from one of our foremost leaders and advocats on all things financial and economic- the EU does not care two hoots which way we jump- they are looking forward to their Christmas break now and will renew talks again in the spring, that is if if there are going to be talks?
There is no argument to reverse, the UK will just have to pay up what it owes and pay whatever it is committed to by way of promises made and already signed off on otherwise talks on a future arrangement will not start- but that’s what JR wants and is advocating so I don’t see a problem? Mrs May has already set the time on the date at 11pm 29th march 2019 to be exact and then we’ll ‘take back control’
Hear, hear!
John, exactly, it’s called the cliff edge
Well said, JR! That’s what we want to hear!
A few days ago you said leaving the EU was a political decision, not an economic one. Quite! However, one gets the impression that the PM and the Brexit crew don’t understand that, and only have ears for the bankers, corporations and the EU! The Brexit crew seems to be setting the country up for a ‘There Is No Alternative’ to handing over a substantial leaving fee! (You wouldn’t print my thoughts on that!)
What a pity they don’t have your “Stand up for the UK” attitude! Time for you and the Brexit stalwarts to put the boot in before it is too late!
Oo, how shrill! It is really not working out how you claimed it would, is it? Turns out the UK is the weaker party here
So the question here is why Mrs May and Mr Davis are ignoring you. Why do you think that is?
You are quite right but is any one in our government listening?
It gets to the point where no deal is the only way.
Remainers really haven’t helped.
As former British Ambassador to US, Sir Christopher Meyer tweeted yesterday:
“No self-respecting nation negotiates under threat of ultimatum. If EU27 won’t move to stage 2 in December, we should suspend the negotiation and let them feel the ticking clock, now that our departure date is to be enshrined in law.”
I make you right. But is there anyone in Government with the cojones to do so.
The public will be interested in what they might gain of lose in the Budget. But as for listening and taking seriously politicians, forget it.
Ms Rudd recently saying with a smirk to reporters ” The Prime Minister will deal with her” ” ( re: Priti Patel ). It was the tone one remembers from childhood with of a haughty ten year old spoilt snitch showing her power..Not fit for Power. Too many kids in Parliament. At least she does not glue or fringe to her eyelashes like one or two of her Honourable Right-Dumb associates….Just speaks well for the right to give out the pencils and exercise books.
There must be NO MONEY. Mrs May has shown dreadful weakness so far.
But Theresa is keen to appease and I don’t trust her.
Talk about peevish ! N o Deal EU !
I agree. This may not be the best place to mention the defence meeting due for tomorrow but I have seen you mention defence arrangements with the European Defence Union after Brexit. . There is suspicion that Britain is offering to stay in the European Defence Union even after Brexit. See the Daily Express and the web site of Veterans for Britain. I am surprised that you have not viewed the position of this and I think you followers would be please to receive such.
Very difficult to imagine May, Hammond, Rudd playing hardball. So far it has just been concession after concession with the EU dominating. The whole scenario has been very easy to predict. This transition period is ridiculous, if we ever leave it will have taken five years and the reported E60b initial demand met.
Let’s call their bluff, walk away, make the WTO preparations, buy in the popcorn and enjoy watching them squirm as reality bites and they are forced into proper negotiations. Do we really want to give these deluded clowns £50m to buy their stuff. The old soldiers who we have been paying our respects to today would be turning in their graves at how the remainers bow down to Juncker, Barnier, Merkel, Macron et al.