11pm 29th March 2019

The date of our departure from the EU is determined by the EU Treaty. Under Article 50 we gave notice. We leave at any time when there is Agreement between the UK and the rest of the EU, or at the two years point if there is no agreement.
It now looks clear that the EU has no wish to reach a mutually beneficial Agreement to get us out of the EU before March 2019. They are still refusing to discuss the future relationship and trade arrangements which the UK thinks it is in our mutual interest to discuss.
The question now comes up for debate in Parliament about when the UK needs to bring into full effect the EU Withdrawal Bill to ensure legal continuity and certainty following our departure. The government is therefore moving an amendment to make the time and date 11pm on 29th March 2019.
This should not be contentious. It is the date and time we will cease to be a member state under the Treaty and Article 50 procedure. The reason it also needs to be written into the Withdrawal Bill is that we need to bring in its provisions at the same time as we cease to belong to the EU in international law. Domestic law has to take over. It is also the likely earliest time when there could be an Agreement.
So why is it a matter of grave concern to some MPs that the government wishes to ensure this legal continuity? For the rest of the Bill they are desperate to ensure anything is debated in Bill Committee and does go through full legislative scrutiny, yet they don’t want to do the same for the important matter of when we leave.
The reason seems to be that they think we might get into the position where we are very close to an Agreement by 29 March 2019 but would somehow be thwarted in concluding shortly afterwards if we had in the meantime left the EU. It is difficult to see why this should occur. We have 16 months prior to departure to try to reach an Agreement. That Agreement could include an implementation period to follow exit if it required changes that are difficult to put in place quickly. The government has already said there will be additional legislation for any Agreement to be implemented in the UK.
I cannot see having a deadline 16 months ahead makes it more difficult to conclude an Agreement. If the EU does want a mutually beneficial Agreement there is plenty of time to get one. If the EU does not really want one or intends to try to squeeze more and more concessions out of the UK, an extension of a week or two after March 2019 is not going to suddenly provide a suitable Agreement after months of failure.
When Parliament legislated to send the Article 50 letter it legislated for us to leave in March 2019. The main reason we want that on the face of the Withdrawal Bill is to provide certainty and continuity of law given it now seems inevitable we will not be leaving by agreement any earlier.
On Tuesday the crucial Clause 1 which repeals the 1972 Act and therefore takes us out of the EU according to UK law passed by 318 to 68. The official Labour party abstained, as they realised voting against would be to vote against Brexit itself. The rest of the Bill is about creating legal certainty by carry over of EU laws.
25 Comments
29th March 2019? Bring it on!! The only fly in the ointment is that Sturgeon has just made our celebratory tipple more expensive!!
Indeed – another kick in the face for less well-off families and people who have little to look forward to apart from a fag and a pint. Typical champagne socialist nannying. At least the booze-selling shops in Carlisle and Newcastle will make a bit of extra cash.
@ DaveM
At least the booze-selling shops in Carlisle and Newcastle will make a bit of extra cash.
Will not be good for the environment as the fleet of white vans start their convoys to and fro. Will make the old booze cruise from the south across to France seem like a weekly stroll in the park. In Sussex pensioners use to travel across as foot soldiers with their B& Q fold up sack barrow for a couple of pounds on the special day offers whilst the better off went in their white vans. What was better, a day out with friends and earn a few bob on the side and not having to sit indoors with the heating on.
The canny Scots will soon turn it into a real earner as it will beat real working for those who spend their lives on the social ironically known up here as being on the brew.
Yes, a flourishing trade could develop in home deliveries.
Fedupsoutherner: “The only fly in the ointment is that Sturgeon has just made our celebratory tipple more expensive!!”
Only in Scotland.
As you say:-
If the EU does not really want one or intends to try to squeeze more and more concessions out of the UK, an extension of a week or two after March 2019 is not going to suddenly provide a suitable Agreement after months of failure.
Surely even the daft Brexit, anti-democratic, Mutineers are capable of following this logic?
Personally, the economy is a side issue. By a considerable margin the most important issues at stake are that ECJ jurisdiction is removed entirely from the shores of the UK, the supremacy of British parliamentary rule is reinstated and the absolute supremacy of British law once again reigns within our controlled borders. It is a legal state of affairs enjoyed by hundreds of nations around the globe.
Extinguish the presence of the ECJ and the EU from our lands. They are political, poisonous, pernicious and offensive to a supposed sovereign nation.
Disinfect the British legal system of all EU law, tone and influence.
I love Europe, its people and its diverse cultures. I travel to Europe all the time but I despise the EU and all it stands for.
Europe is not the EU
Thanks John for keeping us informed.
Echo that 100%.
@ Duncan
Very well said
Quite right! It seems many are confusing the two issues; sovereignty and trade. Sovereignty is more important than trade, accept that and confirm the departure date now, then all who trade now where the goal posts are. Make WTO terms the default trading arrangement (there is no intention by the EU bureaucracy to accept a FTA), fund and plan for it with the intention to improve if possible.
‘know’
Did you not even listen to the debate? It is perfectly obvious why fixing the date is stupid. It ties the government’s hands in its negotiating strategy. It throws away the flexibility (to take a bit longer) that any negotiatior needs.
There’s no need for flexibility. The EU doesn’t want a deal and aren’t a serious negotiating partner. They are allowing the passage of time to dilute our resolve and commitment to leaving. Fixing a date to leave the EU in effect sets the clock ticking and injects urgency into a moribund situation
Leave was victorious following the EU-Ref vote. The UK is leaving the EU in its entirety to return to a normal state of affairs enjoyed by hundreds of similar nations around the globe. I believe they call it INDEPENDENCE.
It is the EU that is an anomaly in today’s democratic age. A political device to suck the life and energy from those democratic nations who choose to join it. Almost a protectionist racket with Russia being used to cajole and incite fear in anyone daring to express signs of EU discontent
An utterly vile political construct
Tasman – Depend on it, nothing concentrates the other party’s mind like the knowledge you’ll get up and go. The EU is being paid £350m a week to sit and chat about the future. Hardly surprising that it feels no urgency to end the discussion.
What you need to explain to make your interpretation credible is how the provision for a 2 year period in A50 before leaving can simply be ignored to take “a bit” more time ? And if it can be ignored to take a bit more time then why not ignore it to take 10 more years, or 50 ? What’s the difference ?
No you (and John actually) have got it wrong – you need to delete the word “bit” in your post. The people agitating against this date don’t want us to leave the EU at all, their plan is to get to the last minute, vote against any deal on offer, then vote to extend negotiations for longer and longer, having a specific leaving date in the bill complicates this approach. For sure they want the “bit more time” to push the leaving beyond the date of the next general election.
Tasman,
I think Dr Redwood’s post is sound. Continuity must be put in place. There is time if the EU negotiators get on with it. The date reduces the chance of holdup. The EU does not want to be flexible, it did not use the opportunity to undertake preliminary discussions prior to triggering Article 50.
Tasman, how long is a piece of string? With a date to work to, it focusses the mind!!
Have you done any serious negotiating? With no date, there is every chance that someone will claim we just need a little more time, then a little more time and this continues in extremis being used as an excuse not to close the negotiations out and they meander on for ever. The so called mutineers, Soubry again and the usual suspects are spinning this as helping our chances whereas it is their latest ruse to thwart the process.
The EU has already shown that it is trying to extend the negotiations as long as possible, having no firm date just plays into their hands as well.
……and every extra month is an extra billion of OUR money into the EU coffers. Churchill defeated Europe in less time than we are taking to leave the EU. I am glad he was there for us in the 1940s and not the snowflake “can’t do” generation that we have reared. The latest rubbish on the Brexit Bashing Corporation this morning is that we must employ more border guards to cope with the increase of guns and drugs that will be smuggled into the UK after Brexit. Absolutely unbelievable !
Good morning
The legal certainty is already enshrined in law TWICE over. Once in the Treaty of Lisbon (Art.50) and again in the judgement in the Supreme Court concerning whether or not the PM or parliament has the authority to envoke Art.50. So the only reason I can see for putting it into law is just for party political reasons and no other.
As Jacob Rees-Mogg has quite rightly pointed out, if we have a transitional period in which the the EU through the ECJ still has power over our parliament and nation, then we have not left the EU. It is far better therefore for the UK to seek an extension of our membership as we would still be at the table. The current proposals are, in my opinion, far worse. We would still be shackled to the EU, paying ever larger sums in contributions with no monies back in the form of a rebate, having to obey their egregious laws and regulations, with no opportunity to do our own trade deals etc. Only a fool would sign up to this ! But in Westminster and Whitehall there seems an endless supply of such persons.
Disgusting !
Lord Kerr recently proposed that a notice given under Article 50 is revocable, a proposition rejected by the the Claimants in the Gina Miller case. Again, Remainers have now switched their position. It seems to me elementary that our position is stronger if we are prepared to walk away if no satisfactory deal is available.
John
your postulations that no deal will be made with the Eu is just another one of your nonsense clauses for which you have no proof as usual.
Which is like the BoE giving up the debt to the government, that the economy will thrive after Brexit and that no deal through WTO is a good deal.
Just a load of nonsense unsubstantiated and divorced from facts.
The simple reason the EU do not want to talk to us about trade or anything else other than money, is because money is the key element for them they simply want as much money as possible, no matter who it hurts.
If we offer extension/transition periods, that creates further uncertainty for business for longer, and gives the EU more time to work on Companies who may want to re-locate from the UK to Europe.
I am fed up with hearing about NO DEAL, as if everything will fall off a cliff because nothing is in place, when in reality it will be by default a WTO deal where the rules are already known.
Thus many companies could and should have this option already on the books, especially if they already export to Countries outside the EU.
Please stop calling it “NO DEAL” and call it a World Trade Organisation Deal/ Agreement as that is the default position if no other agreement is forthcoming.
Absolutely right to put a date on the EU Withdrawal Bill, otherwise it could be any date in the future (or indeed never).
Am I wrong but didn’t over 17 million vote to leave the dreaded eu, and that the withdrawal bill is a completely different issue in so much that it’s upto the MPs to vote on the bill if they want to have any laws after we leave at 11pm 29 March 2019, or don’t they want any laws and leave us lawless at 11.01pm March 29th 2019, or are they just trying to thwart the referendum result