Why I am very positive about the UK economy post Brexit

As there is a concerted attempt to misrepresent my views on the prospects for the UK economy let me repeat why I am very positive about the UK post Brexit, as I have always said.
I see the UK as a great destination for inward investors and for domestic investors wishing to set up businesses, create jobs, build factories and new properties. Only a month ago I was being criticised for daring to say we needed more realistic forecasts which would be more optimistic ones. My critics ignored the fact that I had disagreed with the Treasury and Bank of England view that the Brexit vote would plunge the UK into recession last winter and had been proved right by events.
It is those who cannot accept the resuit of the referendum who are being gloomy about UK prospects and constantly talking about businesses thinking of moving out. They have been wrong about commercial property and about the expansion plans of overseas investors in the UK
Brexit is full of opportunity for businesses already in the UK, for new businesses that can be set up in the UK, and for businesses thinking of investing from overseas. The UK has a large balance of payments deficit which we can cut by making and growing more things for ourselves. The UK is very competitive at the current rate of exchange. Freed of the constraints of the EU agriculture and fishing policies we can start to reduce the huge deficit in food that we have built up with the EU over the years. The Common Fishing Policy has restricted the amount that can be landed by British vessels in UK ports. We could do better by our fish and our fishermen with a UK fishing and conservation policy. Past quota policies damaged parts of our farming industry. A UK policy needs to include the promotion of more growing of our own food.
The swing lower in the pound against the Euro both before and after the vote makes UK manufactured products like cars that much more competitive compared to EU imports, which should help our domestic industry. The UK is establishing itself as a great centre for knowledge based industries in general, and for technology based companies in particular.Today there is an optimistic view of the prospects for the Oxford Cambridge corridor.
8 Comments
I clearly recall Margaret Thatcher’s pro-market arguments during the 1980’s and how her pro-private sector policies where destroying the British economy. Such criticisms and challenges tended to emanate from the same section of people more interested in trying to weaken her politically rather than improving the economic competitiveness of the United Kingdom
The same commentariat are at it again. They view the UK only in its political relationship with the EU. The UK’s economic future as an independent, sovereign nation is of little concern to them but they use the economic narrative to conceal their political dream of an all-powerful EU with the UK simply dismantled and demolished
Your critics John would, I am sure, revel in a UK recession if such a scenario prevented the UK’s departure from the EU. They are a desperate, pathetic, highly political and genuinely hateful clique who do not reflect public opinion
You must stand up and ram the pro-UK message home in the way Farage did and indeed continues to do so. Farage never faltered in his belief in the UK and his distrust of the anti-democratic nature of the EU. The almost visceral attacks upon him simply confirmed just how much of a political threat he was. Thatcher also and indeed you today
The majority is anti-EU, pro-UK and the political commentariat based in London and the SE is not a reflection of the millions of people who voted Brexit and indeed the millions who voted Remain but now realise they were lied to about what would happen if they voted Leave.
Project Fear perpetrated by your ex-leader and his pet Chancellor was a shameful period in British history. To think it was a Tory PM who backed such an exercise to deceive the British people is nothing short of criminal
The British people want their country back, its democracy, its parliament, its rule of law, its borders but more than all of this they want the presence of the EU, in all its forms, booted out of the UK
The EU is NOT Europe
Mrs Thatcher’s pro-market policies in the 1980s were pro single market policies. She would be horrified at the way that people like Redwood have left the UK sidelined. I write as a Leave voter who now realises the UK cannot go it alone
Reply We are not sidelined, we are regaining our vote and voice in global bodies like WTO where we have plenty of friends and partners.
we were all lied to whether remain or leave and as 27 other nations and 500 million people are not leaving the EU, they most feel that the EU is part of Europe
Brilliant piece John.
How sad that a hell of a lot of our politicians and business people cannot have a similar vision.
The poor state of the UK economy as a services based economy needs to be reversed. We suffer from what is called Dutch disease due to Singapore is a poor comparison: it is a tiny over populated island that must do services as it has no space to do anything else. If the Singaporeans were in the UK then they would be manufacturing like China for the domestic and export market with the extra space they have to build factories. They would be growing their own food in abundance. What the Singaporeans have is a dynamic business mentality independent of other nations. This Britain has gradually lost over the years since we joined the EU. I believe Liam Fox was right about British business and its attitude to work at the higher levels. We need to leave the EU for the3 forcing of the rediscovery of a dynamic business mentality. This includes a domestic rediscovery of investment with the uk to allow increase of productivity and therefore wealth.
replace due to with due to services.
Good morning
To me the one thing that I want from leaving the EU is, the ability to make our own decisions that are in our own interest. Our kind host does not in my view give this enough prominence as it deserves. To explain. Out of the EU completely we would be able to sit at the top tables in our own right and discuss matters that are of importance to us without having to first negotiate with 27 other heads of government. This far more important than all the monies we will receive once out. To pursue our own global interest and regulate our own market plus, we would be able to set the international standards that even the EU has to abide by.
Staying in the EU we would end up like Greece – eventually.
Views and statements taken out of context, fake news, manipulated photographs, all seems standard practice these days to simply make headlines, trouble, or a story.
Sad that so many organisations have dropped their standards.
At least on this blog we know where you stand JR.
Keep up the good work.