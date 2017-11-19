So the EU budget rebate is at risk

In the endless referendum debates and interviews about the money I always stressed that the £350 m was an accurate official figure for the gross amount. I also quoted the various net amounts if they were relevant to the specific question.
Quite often Remain speakers claimed we do not send the gross amount, but retain the rebate at home. We have further confirmation from the EU that we do send the gross amount and have to reclaim the rebate later. Now there are stories that the EU will not pay the last rebate owing. In that case we should only send the contribution net of estimated rebate.
We also read that the EU thinks we should accept some future liability for Ukrainian loans from the EU. This reveals an interesting EU worry. EU policy towards the Ukraine has been problematic. The wide ranging Association Agreement was part of the reason for political change in Ukraine which led to the loss of Crimea and to a bitter civil war which damaged the economy. The EU and the IMF were drawn into offering substantial financial support for the troubled economy.
It is difficult to see why the UK when out of the EU should have to stand behind loans the EU has made when we will not be receiving any financial gains the EU might make on other assets.
If this is the best the EU can come up with we should continue to plan to leave under the WTO option. The UK should not make any concessions.
What was the UKs position on this loan? If we lobbied against it, then we should refuse, my guess is we gave some sort of mealy mouthed support. In any event if it was a loan, when it falls due, wouldn’t we get our portion back?
Presumably it starts with political intent then the ECB does ‘the paperwork’ which raises a bigger issue and reason to leave, namely under qualified majority voting the UK’s money could be committed ad nauseum to issues we do not support and wrapping us even tighter in their spiders web.
There are already signs that Mrs May hopes to cloak substantial extra payments with the sort of financial sleight of hand that Mr Brown became notorious for. I do hope not.
A nice clean exit onto WTO with a negotiated basic deal on defence, Interpol etc is fast becoming my preferred option. It would save paying this ridiculous divorce bill and allow us to get cracking on negotiating free trade agreement with the rest of the world.
Your post today John leaves me nothing short of angry. If we capitulate to their demands it will make us look weak and stupid to the rest of the world. I cannot believe that any MP let alone party would want any more to do with this corrupt bunch. For goodness sake wake up and walk away while we still have dome dignity left.
John the way i see it if we made promises in the past to finance projects into the future then we should pay up as we are still liable. Why is it everything with you comes down to like two dogs fighting over a bone? We are a very rich country so we can well afford to support the Ukraine. Jeez
Good morning
With respect to our kind host and taking all the alleged reports appearing in the media, one can only conclude that his final paragraph is nothing more than just wishful thinking.
It seems any deal is just as good as we are likely to concede to.
What a pathetic excuse for a Government.
Why do we allow ourselves to play this silly game because that is what it has become?
Just walk away, cut and run call it whatever you want but just get out and do it before Christmas so that we can come out of the blocks flying on the 1st January.
The UK is not being supported by our media especially the BBC so the longer it all drags on the worse it is going to get. As with every bad card game fold your cards stand up, say thank you and walk . Enough is enough
Why on earth are we still talking to this lot of bandits ?
Just walk away now and its WTO terms.
Mrs May is making us look weaker and weaker around the World by not standing up to these ever more desperate creeps.
Your final paragraph is correct, there is nothing to add, only to question the Govt and opposition in not taking this position.
I suppose the one point to add is that since the Govt is still talking in terms of an FTA, it is failing to encourage application for AEO status. The Govt needs to do this now.
Given this claim and the refusal to discuss trade at this point it is very clear that the EU is not remotely negotiating in good faith. We should stop paying any money to them now until a final settlement deal and bill is agreed in full.
Thanks goodness we are leaving and let us hope the government makes sure it is a full and clean leave.
In other words, the UK is a cash cow. On a normal commercial basis, a party leaving, would be entitled to their share of the assets less their share of the liabilities. Is the problem that, the wine cellar apart, there are no assets?
“The UK should not make any concessions.”
Most would agree with you John but it’s looking more and more likely that Davis, May & co. will cave in to EU demands and hand over even more billions of taxpayers’ money. It’s becoming more and more obvious that the EU are not interested in common sense, i.e. a mutual trade agreement beneficial to both sides but are only interested in how much money they can screw out of the UK. Sadly this pathetic Government looks likely to capitulate.
Why on earth don’t they have the guts to walk away. Guarantee if that happens, the EU will soon come running back to the table. After all they need us far more than we need them!!!
We have already made concessions and received nothing in return but obstruction and, from certain quarters, threats and abuse. The governement was warned that the EU would behave in this way but walked naively into the “negotiations”. All we hear is that we are prepared to make more concessions – for what?
I read somewhere that there are plans afoot to do away with EU rebates, so had we voted to stay in the gross figure would the actual figure. Any truth in that?
No surprise, the Rebate was always concessionary i.e behave or else. The £350m was accurate. It is also a racing certainty our contribution would have gone up significantly had we voted Remain – captive audience.
Dominic Grieve’s “I’m only trying to help” reminds me of a classic company cliche – I’m from head office and I’ve come to help!
From 24/06/16 I expected a fudge but the scale is breathtaking. The incompetence and naivety in this unnecessary negotiation defies belief. Messrs Bamford and Dyson are beacons of hope in this undemocratic and dangerous political farce. Mrs. Thatcher and her key supporters rescued the country from Labour, unfortunately at the next election only the minority will remember the financial disaster from 1964 – 1979.
There has been much talk on the EU website over the last few years about scrapping all rebates from 2020. This is why the gross figure should be used. They tell us we must meet our obligations but go back on theirs as soon as it suits them. Don’t trust anything these people say. I wouldn’t give them anything we don’t have to.
How many more times do we have to put up with this charade of Mrs May running to Europe, offering yet more, and being told to go away and think again? We are fed up with our country being humiliated by a bunch of unelected has beens.
I wish you were conducting negotiations with the EU. The UK should respond by withholding any further payments to them. Who needs enemies when we have ‘friends’ like the EU.
Unfortunately Mrs May and David Davis are not on the same page as the rest of us who voted leave, it seems capitulation is the ultimate name of their game. .
Initially I had some faith in David Davis getting us out of the EU but that faith has gone. When I read his idea of a transition is ‘everything stays the same’, ie continuing ECJ jurisdiction, continuing with the 4 freedoms, continuing payments – how is this leaving the EU ! it’s obvious he’s lost his bottle too. I fear for Brexit with TM and DD – The job should be given to you and/or JRM.
Whatever might be agreed – we will never know the full story or the real amount the politicians agree to pay – despite legally there being no claim against the UK.
“Quite often Remain speakers claimed we do not send the gross amount, but retain the rebate at home.”
The remainers are correct. Before the UK government transfers any money to the EU the rebate is deducted. For one thing, it saves on foreign exchange costs, £ to Euro and back again.
In 2014 the UK received a rebate of £4.4 billion. This means £14.7 billion was transferred from the UK government to the EU in official payments. Some of this £14.7 billion came back to the UK. Using EC data which includes credits from the EU to UK public and private sectors, the UK’s average annual consolidated net contribution for years 2010 to 2014 was £7.1 billion.
£137 million per week.
Small firm Brexit views are being ignored says Lord Bamford. He is certainly spot on here.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2017/11/18/jcbs-lord-bamford-reignites-cbi-row-claiming-brexit-businesses/
The paperwork in respect of bank guarantees is always crystal clear. There should be no ambiguity.