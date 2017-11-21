Official figures for the UK contributions to the EU

The official HMT and OBR figures for 2016 shows the following
Total gross contributions £23.148 billion (£445m a week)
Gross contributions less rebate £17.865 bn (£343 m a week)
Gross contribution less rebate and monies paid back to the UK through EU programmes £11.73bn (£225 m a week)
The gross contributions are made up from
Customs revenues £3.347bn
VAT EU share £3.647bn
GNI levy £16.154bn
We need some new estimates of what customs levies would bring in were we to opt for the WTO model. Indicative figures are that the UK would levy £12bn on EU imports into the UK. This money would be available to give back to UK consumers as tax cuts and benefit increases, so customers were not worse off if they wished to continue to buy so much EU product. The EU would levy £5bn on UK exports to the EU, which would still leave our products more competitive than two years ago before the rise of the Euro.
The WTO model the big attraction of no so called divorce bill.
Sigh. Again you completely miss the point.
Tariffs are all but irrelevant. Yes – you read that right. Tariffs are all but irrelevant. The only people who mention them have zero understanding of trade.
We slap a 10% tariff on their stuff, they slap a 10% tariff on ours – prices rise by 10%. Shock.
No. The real reason Brexit is terrible is COMPLIANCE. Compliance – NOT tariffs.
At the moment a product made in Liverpool can be sold in Lisbon, or Leipzig, or Ljubljana without further paperwork because we have the SAME product rules. Yes, that’s right.
Those EU laws you all loathe do terrible things – like banning manufacturers of children’s toys from painting those toys with leaded paints. Or making sure those toys have screw down battery compartments. The sort of sensible rules which keep kids safe – yes, these are the EU rules you all rage against.
One Brexiteer genuinely cheered the end of EU regulation as it meant farmers could use cheaper fertiliser! They didn’t shout quite so loudly about the bit that said the cheaper fertiliser had been found, in some studies, to cause cancers. Yay! Brexit lets us harm our kids and give each other cancer!!!
So – you all hate EU rules without knowing what EU rules are even for.
To be clear – your schools are failing because of MPs in Westminster. Ditto hospitals. You sit in traffic jams because of Westminster. Ditto dirty, later trains. Your kids can not afford a house because of failures in Westminster. All the stuff which matters to you – Westminster is to blame. It’s almost as if the MPs spend most of their time fiddling expenses and groping each other rather than fixing our problems.
Oh. And you could all do with a lesson in the difference between cost and value. Just because something is expensenit does not mean it it is not worth it. We pay a lot to the EU – but the value we get back is worth more than our contribution. Rich people get rich by understanding this difference. Poor people stay poor by not understanding it.
So, to conclude: tariffs = irrelevant. EU product regulation = good. MPs = groping, expense cheats (this is bad). Cost and value = not the same.
Good Morning,
Thank you, very useful data. One hopes that the calculations are being done to decide on balance as to which option of separation makes most commercial sense.
Germany is desperate for our money; without our contribution she will have to pick up the majority of the EU budget shortfall, which no doubt is politically difficult. Is Mrs Merkel’s political watershed moment and the sudden ‘softer tone’ from Barnier just a coincidence? I think not; Germany needs a deal quickly so that Merkel can look the German people in the face at the next election. Time for our Government to play hardball with the EU bureaucracy.
Based on EU negotiations to date, what chance would the UK have in negotiating any good deal with any country in the world? Your govt is embarrassing our country.
US diplomat stating he cannot understand why Great Britain is entertaining this to trade with the EU. Nor does he understand why the EU thinks it can demand this from the UK.
Note to May: you are useless please leave without a fuss and take your chancellor and HS with you.
An entirely possible outcome will be a failure to agree a trade deal because of a failure by the parties to agree money issues. The chance of that happening must be there because of disagreements both within the Conservative party about what it is prepared to offer and within the EU among the 27 + EU parliament all of whom must agree how much and on what terms.
I am unclear exactly what was agreed in the Cabinet sub committee. Is there any hard information on this? And when will the rest of us, the long suffering taxpayers get a chance to see exactly what is being asked for by the EU and offered by the UK government?
Good morning
Whilst it is all very nice to look at these figures and think of tax reductions and benefit increases, I believe most of it will be just swallowed up as government spending ie more subsidies for the rich and corporates via the Civil Service. I loath the Gordon Brown term investment, it is so misleading.
But we keep looking at trade and monies, when what we need to be looking at is governance. That is why for many people like me think remaining under the political shadow of the ECJ is such a betrayal.
No matter how bad a Labour government may seem many will not vote for a party they can no longer trust. And as the Tories must surely know, if you lose trust it is very hard to win it back.
I think you mean, What shade of Labour does the electorate want. New Labour May stated in Parliament to Miliband she would build on his policy- the one the Tories labelled Red Ed! She is now brining in his cap on energy prices that the Tories slated.
No money for the police as it will fall on deaf ears- Amber Rudd last month. Tens of Billions for the EU for nothing in return! This is okay with our chancellor!!
I am incensed, JR, that there is even consideration of paying the EU 40 billion pounds simply to obtain a trade deal.
Forty billion pounds, plus 10 billion pounds to the DUP is 50 billion pounds. Add to that the crazy costs of HS2, projected currently at 56 billion pounds; the propping up of an ailing French nuclear industry at Hinkley Point C. with a cost to consumers of about 50 billion pounds; these together with the expenditure on profligate, unverified foreign aid projects, and threats to our EU rebate, all point to a reckless and wasteful use of taxpayers’ money.
JR, the government needs to get a grip. It seems to me the wrong decisions are taken on virtually every issue. The craven capitulation to the EU damages us as a nation. For God’s sake let’s stand up for ourselves.
Dear Excalibur–You and others write all the time as if JR were in the Government–I agree he should be, but even with Ministers falling like skittles (and mostly Good Riddance) one cannot but help notice that Mrs May ignores him and is supposedly desperate to have Hague as her right hand man–an avowed confused Remainer type and one struggles to understand why. I still believe it is Mrs May who should go and the sooner the better.
It is not ‘capitulation’ for civil servants, pro-EU politicians, academics and big business. They work with and are rewarded by the EU. The EU needs money to expand and so they ‘stand up’ for the EU. They do not consider themselves to be ‘ourselves’.
But I saw an FT reporter on TV pointing out that the extra £1 billion public spending for Northern Ireland – not for the DUP, but for Northern Ireland – will no more be a waste of public money than any other public spending in Northern Ireland.
1 Billion to the DUP.. not 10 Billion
@Excalibur:
The current UK government has expressed this very eloquently last Sunday: “It’s not about demands, it’s about what is properly due from the UK to the European Union under international law in accordance with the European treaties. “And we have always been clear it won’t be easy to work out that number but, whatever is due, we will pay. We are a nation that honours our debts.”
Continental media expect this sum to amount to about 60 billion, even though UK media have mentioned 100 billion as the continent’s demand, which I’ve not seen mentioned over here.
Indeed
But “reckless and wasteful use of taxpayers’ money” is just what governments do well, perhaps the only thing. Not their money after all, what do they care about delivering value to the public.
See:- The Blunders of Our Governments by Anthony King et al for just a few of them.
Plus so few politicians are sensible, numerate, have any understanding of logic, engineering, maths, science, energy economics or reason. Self publicists and/or PPE or Law graduates in the main it seems.
At least some in the DUP seem to be giving this government some (very badly needed) back bone.
The Daily Politics had a long presentation about the UK’s productivity problem. Also no Andrew Neil today. But there was virtually no mention or discussion of the main reasons for such low productivity which are:- lack of competition in banking, endless misguided red tape, over taxation everywhere, over complex taxation, over regulation of everything, the UK’s damaging litigation culture, daft complex employment laws, poor schools, blocked and slow roads and a massive lack of road capacity, lack of airport capacity, expensive property, restrictive planning rules, expensive “renewable” religion energy, the endless attacks on pensions, the rich, hardworking and the gig economy, huge waiting lists for the NHS preventing people getting back to work ….. above all the size of the largely incompetent state the private sector has to carry.
Perhaps Hammond will get his productivity act together finally tomorrow.
£40bn among 66m Brits is £606 a head. A family of four will be sending the EU the thick end of £2500, which will cost their breadwinner 200 hours or five working weeks to earn. I hope Mrs May will soon tell us why this danegeld is necessary, because many would dearly like to know.
To be fair, we should note that her offer is made without prejudice. Can it be that she wishes to make clear that any collapse of talks will not be owing to a lack of British goodwill – or cash on the table?
Don’t worry – it will all be paid from cuts to services for the working classes. The rich are safe, as their money is stashed away offshore as Panorama showed. The rich will travel on HS2 – but the poorer section of the country will have paid for it.
Many think like bigneil and resent the rich. It may comfort them to reflect that 40% of workers pay no income tax at all, while 60% of households receive more from the state than they put in. This money comes from the very people whom they delight to abuse.
The top 1% of earners pay nearly 30% of the income tax. The top 10% pay more than half. On these figures, it is clear that few wealthy people can be tax dodgers (to use the ambiguous term currently fashionable), and hardly any can be criminal tax evaders.
Such rich people as I know (invested in land and property and therefore not capable of “stashing offshore”) are scrupulous to pay all the law demands, simply because it is not worth their while to fall foul of it. However, they do feel the injustice of subsidising others while being unjustly accused of cheating by their thankless but insatiable beneficiaries.
This makes the WTO arguement very well, messages coming out of no 10 seem to suggest the Cabinet is going the other way. Let us hope note. Interesting how the Remain spin comes up with something new as you demolish the last trope. You are now ‘inflexible bullies’. I can imagine them daily thinking what can we make up to say on the BBC.
On a serious note, I know you have covered this before but the ‘if every lorry took two minutes at the border it would clog up the south east’ argument is made regularly seemingly without rebuttal and has some traction so I suggest this needs dealing with.
What has been very powerful is James Dyson especially in relation to German markets. The Remain side do not seem to have worked out how to counter so more of him please.
The Remain side do not need to counter anything.
We just need to wait for the lorries to queue, the prices to rise, the jobs to go, the hard border to return and for British travellers to be affected and then Brexit is toast.
Brexiteers are prominently pensioners. You’ve not yet figured out that many of you will not be around to stop my generation undoing Brexit.
You’ve got to make it an overwhelming success – deliver on all of your lies with interet and make nothing worse.
You are doing a massively lousy job so far. I initially thought it would take 20 years to undo Brexit – I now reckon we can do it in less than 10. Keep it up.
Don’t get too excited, the EU will be finished in 10 years.
Andy
Interesting argument.
Perhaps with age comes wisdom ?
The fact that we have lived in a UK before the EU may count for something. ?
None so blind as those who refuse to see.
Andy, You are full of hot air – your opinions unsupported by facts. Where Leave was honest, the Remains lied over and over with their project doom. There are no reasons to be ruled from Brussels just for a bit of trade with the EU. And you haven’t even attempted to give any.
Plenty of young and middle aged people voted for Leave. And the pensioners you sneer at once voted to stay in 1975 – but they changed their minds due to the evidence of how corrupt and nasty the EU is. What makes you think today’s young won’t learn the same lesson?
There are no queues of lorries at Felixstowe where most goods are from non EU countries.
Neither are there queues in America and other export markets when our goods arrive.
We leave two years after Article 50 triggered.
That’s fixed by treaty.
Your dreadful ageist comments are also wrong.
Many young voted Leave.
As you get older you just get more wise.
Your day will come Andy
The issue of UK contributions to the EU is all well and good but the only question that is of any real significance is when will the UK become a fully independent, sovereign nation once more?
Moreover, what legal obstacles are in place to ensure that should the Tories fall at the next election and the British public decide to elect a Marxist rabble that the UK’s EU membership cannot simply be reinstated by a simple act of Parliament?
If we were already out of the EU under Article 50 TEU then we would have to reapply under Article 49 TEU and go through the normal accession process, so it would need more than just an Act of Parliament.
That is why the Irish PM want’s it in writing or in law about the Irish border and how it will be dealt with..same goes with brussels as we have no idea as to who will be in government here in six months time..same goes for germany?
BillR, Whereas we know exactly who will be in power in the EU – the same old lot, because they can’t be voted out by us.
Barnier made it clear yesterday if the UK wants to trade it will be subject to EU rules and ECJ oversight! Barrier states the EU is not a shareholder, its assets belong to the EU. Making it clear the money and assets we have will not be repaid. THE EU bank has £56 billion which the UK has contributed to- Why, is my first question? Cameron told us we were not on the hook for bail outs. Jr, what is the truth?
May is keeping the UK in the EU in all but name. No one in their right mind would continue discussions based on these threats. No money, no threats, walk away now. Leaving was and is not solely about trade.
why shouldnt it be able to do it if the electorate decide it – isnt that democracy = may and her crew of imbeciles are trying very much to block any changes in the future in a true Erdogan style
how come you lot support the will of the people such as it is and yet wont allow the will of the people to make changes when the true facts are known having exposed all the lies
David, If you’d care to translate maybe we could make something of your argument.
Those figures are only the headlines.
Then we have the billions in compliance costs which Brussels is so keen to saddle us with even after we’ve left.
Everyone is watching you.
By compliance you mean product rules which keep you and your children safe. Just so we are totally clear what you are advocating scrapping.
Andy, Not so. Product safety rules tend to be fairly international and are a small part of EU legislation. We had safety laws before the EU and, like the whole of the rest of the world outside the EU, we will keep our own safety legislation. There is no problem for which the EU is the answer. You are idolising aged third rate foreign politicians.
You plainly have never run an export manufacturing company and seen the huge rise in red tape regulation and rules.
This has nothing to do with health and safety.
Well there you have it, Brexiteers can make good on their promise on the brexit bus!
With Amsterdam’s reputation as Europe’s drugs capital strengthened by the gift of EMA, there is bound to be continued close cooperation with the UK in the field of medicine, all very healthy news.
To understand the continental positions, yesterday’s Barnier lecture can be read on the cer.eu website and makes good reading.
PvL, There was no “promise” on the side of a bus; or elsewhere. The slogan was a suggestion to fund instead, without stating a specific sum.
Useful link Peter, thank you
It’s a new threat every week from M. Barnier. This week we hear that the UK’s financial services will be frozen out (not sure how this will be enforced…), last week he said U.K. tourists won’t any longer be able to take dogs and cats to the EU. Whatever next?😱 how long before he threatens invasion?!
Aye and if Juncker landed with an Army at Tilbury I bet you could guess which side the Remainiacs would fight for.
I would point out that the message on the bus didnt promise that ALL the money would go to the NHS. As I recall, it said something to the effect of: ‘why not fund the NHS instead’. This is something that is often overlooked.
The MHRA do about 20% of the EMA’s work. The EMA cannot function without us and have said this. The working arrangements after Brexit have not been defined. We don’t need the EMA.
You also have the bonus effect that about 75% of the existing staff are said to want to remain in London, offering more job opportunities for your fellow countrymen.
EMA was always going to go. Siemens to creat 3,000 jobs in the U.K. Diverting from Germany and the rest of the EU. EMA 895 jobs so it looks as though the UK is up by 2,000. Gloating does not appear to be your stronger point? Amsterdam was always the focal point for illegal drugs, at least some aspect can be legal.
Amsterdam is Europe’s drugs capital? Are you sure that is something you want to boast about?
Meanwhile the first story on the ‘Today’ programme on radio 4 is that May will offer more but only if trade discussions start. No figure attached. This is supposed to make the offer more palatable.
If true we are being sold down the river.
I don’t know if there is the strength of numbers to oppose this. Realpolitik again.
The best thing is Barnier has said we will only get a deal if we shadow the EU financial, environmental and social models which of course will be overseen by the ECJ.
In fact we are not leaving the EU at all, just taxation without representation.
We will be much worse off than now.
The Tories are finished as a serious party of government.
Where is Farage and Aaron Banks.
“Where is Farage and Aaron Banks.” Very conveniently being “invesigated”, as is the other arm of the Leave campaign, despite the remain campaign having spent twice as much and misused the civil service and the B of E.
And how come it is alright for Farage to have been threatened and more for 25 years, which we never heard about, but we have to hear all about the much lesser campaigns against Mrs Soubry and Mrs Miller?
Dear Peter–“Start”??–Even if they had finished and had been signed sealed and delivered I cannot see what is to stop the rEU changing its mind–Why has Brussels never commented on the obvious fact that no “Divorce” or any other bill is in the Treaties? The Treaties are otherwise prescriptive in Spades. I am disgusted by continually having to listen to what the rEU merely wants or needs–about which I couldn’t care less.
” sold down the river ” ? . . . Someone has to pay for the EU army that will invade England one day.
So why all the reports that UK is ready to pay more, so called, divorce bill?
Your leader seems determined to appease the EU whatever the cost. Can we just **** leave now?
Yes, “Theresa the Appeaser!”
All that remains is for her to stand on the tarmac, waving a piece of paper, proclaiming “EU peace in our time!”
Someone needs to stand up and repeat the words Leo Amery “In the name of God, go!”
DaveM – I agree with you. £40 Billion is a step too far.
It seems to me that the EUROPEAN Brexit negotiators are playing a game of bluff with us. We have a strong position, they need to maintain tariff free access to our markets – particularly the vehicle market as they are tooled up to produce right hand drive vehicles to suit our roads. And food, apparel, and the eastern Europeans want access to our labour market.
All this talk of paying them billions to get a trade deal is very worrying, I don’t think that the public will stand for it when we need to invest further in the NHS, provide the elderly with care services and all the other things that need to be done following ten years of austerity. Not to mention the absolutely disastrous roll out of universal benefit.
Now is not the time for us to blink in these negotiations. The City will remain the premier financial centre of the world. Tell Merkel and Macron that we are going to walk away. Byeeeee!
So in pure cash terms, netted off, making every allowance, the benefit of being in the EU is minus £3.41 a week for each man woman and child.
For our minus £3.41 a week we get Germans making our laws, French controlling our borders, the sneers of Belgians and the spite of Luxembourgers, plus the immense sense of moral superiority that comes from freezing out our neighbour continent Africa to such a degree that its inhabitants must risk perishing in small boats because the land of their birth cannot trade with us on fair terms.
Now there’s a bargain!
Kindly warning to the government –
You had better not give the EU any pocket money.
The electorate is watching.
So what? Labour would give them even more and stay in the single market, the customs union, remain under the ECJ etc. If you want out of the EU the Conservatives are the only game in town.
Indeed but May & Hammond will do. Probably giving us Corbyn in the process.
Dave Andrews: “The electorate is watching.”
And the problem is that’s all they’ve been doing.
It’s past time the Tory EUsupporters felt the ground move beneath their feet.
Why does ( for example ) Kenneth Clarke get returned year after year?
Looking at these figures John, why the hell is Mrs May continuing to talk with the EU? Just leave. I resent giving the EU more of our money while services back home will suffer. We do not pay taxes to make the EU more comfortable than ourselves. Our national debt is rising and the interest is going up. Madness!!
How much will all the falling apart within Germany impact on the end result with us leaving?
Could not other mainstream parties around Europe will see what happened to Merkel and decide not to follow her path of compromise and globalism. They could well decide to shift right or left, creating divisions between them.
If this start to happens it is well certain that EU policy becomes even more uncertain.
The longer our negotiations go on, possibly the weaker the EU becomes by splintering. On the one hand, that might make them more desperate. It could well pressures them into deals. Hopefully the EU loses its stability, a successful Brexit in defiance of the EU begins to look dangerously enticing for other nations.
Its all in the cards but it just might happen. More reason not to give a penny more.
EU policy is already clear. It is for Germany to rule the entire continent of Europe.
Perhaps you should forward this to May, as she seems intent on handing over a sum which makes the 350M on the bus look like small change. And for what exactly?
The handling of this will, for me, determine whether the 10 or so general elections I have left to vote in will be for the Conservatives, or whether my postal vote will go straight in the bin for the rest of my life.
Could you please show these figures to May & Co. John who are about to humiliate us by increasing the contributions to the so called divorce bill despite public opinion to the contrary. And if she thinks they will be happy with £38 billion she really is deluded. The more desperate we look, which we will, the more they will demand. The £20 billion we have put on the table is too much already. We need to walk away NOW.
JoolsB.. the one thing I’m glad about is that these fine brexiteers Boris Gove and Fox are right at the heart of all of this decision making..so the question is? what do they know now that we don’t know yet to allow them go along with this decision?
May needs to be deposed NOW. She is heading up this disastrous negotiation and carefully arranging a Remain majority in every comittee.
Has she done anything right as PM?
I don’t think she has the capacity to do that! It’s bewildering that the Con Party (that’s Conservative by name, Con by nature!) is so full of strong, patriotic, clever people and yet they allow themselves – and the UK – to be led by May, Hammond, Rudd, etc. Anyone in the country with half a brain cell knows that a strong stance against the EU, more cash for public services IN THIS COUNTRY, and policies which put the UK first would win the electorate round in a heartbeat. But apparently no one in the Parliamentary Tory Party knows that. Apart fro JR-M possibly.
Indeed, she is a misguided interventionist & soft socialist and a huge electoral liability. Clearly she cannot be allowed to go into the next election as leader. The last chance is surely Hammond’s budget tomorrow. The indications so far do not look at all good at all. More childish tinkering, net tax increases and more complexity looks very likely.
May is delivering the EU’s Florence speech and keeping us in by another name. There is no transition it i she be any definition and unlimited extension on worse terms as we are paying more!
Barnier states any trade deal with be with EU rules and ECJ oversight! May is keeping us in the EU by another name. No money for our public services as Rudd told the police, but as much as the EU wants to piss down the drain. Our taxes not May’s.
Yet the dire T May prefers to up her offer (I hope that she has enough personal funds to cover her largesse) and commit the UK to billions over and above regular contributions for what actually?……’Sufficient progress’ to be proclaimed. She even used the co-opted EU phrase herself the other night. So budget cuts, more austerity for what….? To talk about trade? So that she can bask in the approval of her EU partners? That they might throw a crumb for her to lap up?…. Not even a guaranteed free trade deal….. Oh yes, she says that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed but who in their right mind would trust her?
She is still wedded to this ‘free trade’ illusion with the EU. It never has been free and never will be free. Enough now! No more payments to the EU and WTO international agreements only. If only we had people who love their country representing us instead of these weak willed collaborators!
zorro
Looks like the £350M figure wasn’t too far off.
Is there a figure available for how much of our public expenditure is controlled by the EU, for example, by adding in the amount of matched funding they require on the local programmes they pay for.
John
Your calculations are correct if the trade in goods and services all remain the same, but nobody in their right mind under any WTO regime would make such an assumption as it is not realistic.
It would most likely fall at least for the first 3 years.
Hans, Trade probably will fall, as it has been doing for years, but the proportional outcome is likely to remain similar.
Under the CAP, there is no necessary relationship between the price of food and other agricultural produce such as tobacco and the cost of production; it is unreasonable that our farmers should be required to compete with such produce on the basis of ‘free’ trade. Furthermore, our standards of animal husbandry are much higher than pertains in the EU; animals are sentient beings, not just units of production.
WTO rules will give our farmers space to compete more fairly and develop according to our needs without disruption from deliberate market distortion. The result would be more home produced food, much of a higher quality than that produced in the EU, leading to greater import substitution and higher consumer satisfaction.
Unfortunately Mr Redwood it seems that your and your fellow back bencher’s views carry less weight daily.
Why are the facts not being used in negotiations. Sometimes it is necessary to play chicken with a bully in order to expose their underbelly.
Where are our leaders’ cahones. Cometh the hour and we still wait.
We only know what we hear via the media. However, I suspect clean Brexit just does not have the numbers in parliament.
Yet Boris and Gove are said to be on board with gifting the extra money. Maybe they know the EU will reject the proposed terms anyway? Maybe they are testing the water with public opinion and will subsequently announce a different version of events?
We really don’t know.
The remain argument always seems to ignore the VAT element and the Customs levy, which are significant sums.
I wonder why !
Whether or not the rebate goes out of the country first.
I seem to recall Denis telling us it did (with links) some while ago.
I am sick of the BBC and the like behaving as though the referendum is still ongoing.
Why are we expected to pay the EU money we don’t have to continue to buy their stuff ? (the £80bn trade deficit we have with them)
It’s a refund for previous overpayments, not an upfront discount; so the £5.3 billion rebate received in 2016 relates to our overpayments in 2015, and to a lesser extent in 2014 and maybe also 2013 … it takes some years to finalise the accounts.
Dear John.
So according to the news we are willingly increasing the amount of ransom !
This action will do nothing but show the world we are subservient to the EU, how embarrassing for us is that ?
Those that voted for leave did not do so to be sold down the river by our MPs.
Do you honestly think this pathetic behaviour will keep the Conservatives in power at the next election ?
Regards, a very disillusioned voter, Gary.
Kicking boomers over the housing crisis is both dishonest and the Tory’s Ratner moment.
Even I want them out of office now.
They are beyond the pale now, Anonymous. They will not get my vote.
Indeed.
The we have the Michel Barnier hinting that Britain would miss out on a trade deal if it doesn’t ‘stay close to the European model’.
No one sensible would stay remotely close to the European (EU) model. It has clearly been a disaster just as one would expect. One size fits all, big government, top down, climate alarmist, regulated and taxed to death, single currency for all, anti-democratic, greencrap, economic lunacy. Yet he wants the UK to stick to this when we are an independent democratic country again!
Then again I suppose May and Hammond might.
Lifelogic.. Barnier was doing more than hinting..he was spelling it out very clearly..the more the UK departs from the EU sphere of things the more difficult it is going to be to get a future deal on favourable terms ..that’s the reality..if we go WTO rules as our host JR is forever plugging then we are on our own..we will be treated as third country status.. I think the cabinet and most thinking politicians, big business and anyone else in business now accepts this .. all except maybe Dyson and Tim Martin..because it doesn’t matter too much to them..they already have it made!
Immigration Minister Brandon Lewis says it is ‘part of the negotiations’ as to whether the court will have a role in supervising the rights of EU citizens in the UK after that time.
No, no, no. The only roll they can have is perhaps to express a view – which we can ignore if we want to same as anyone else.
You can’t levy any tariffs on them.
The UK and France have signed a no tariff deal under the WTO.
It’s illegal for the UK to impose tariffs or barriers to trade.
What I suspect is also illegal is Tories like yourself voting to pay the EU a divorce bill without their being a legal obligation to do so.
What I expect is you passing a bill in parliament removing that illegality to protect yourself from being wiped out by a court case.
Any bets that’s going to happen?
NHSGP – No doubt backsides will be covered 🙁
What do you mean “The UK and France have signed a no tariff deal under the WTO.” does that pre-date the UK joining the Common Market?
Is it still valid?
And lets get it straight – The UK has been a net contributor to the Common Market / EU for every year since 1973 except for 1 year. I expect credit for that and credit for the EU assets we have funded.
To pay more than is legally required is surely suicide for Mrs May and the Conservatives…
Come on them, give us some evidence to support your unlikely assertions.
Otherwise we can just dismiss them as tosh.
So the TV Licence fee debate went ahead and everyone present agreed that the BBC is a treasured national institution. The Licence Fee system is the best available option for funding it, but since we now live in the digital age a subscription service may be introduced on top of the licence fee for premium content.
The ayes have it.
http://www.parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index/d25effd4-66ce-4997-af96-db4b83265051
The BBC is the main reason we have a choice between dire socialists like May and even more dire socialists like Corbyn. The BBC frame the debate in such an absurd Guardian think politics of envy way. Also why we put up with such an appalling health system with such poor outcomes.
The BBC – always in favour of more state, more regulations, more greencrap, more dire state monopolies like the NHS, more fake equality and more taxes.
Worry.
Unless we give in, cough up what we are told to cough up (this time – but what about in a couple of years when we get another ultimatum?) we will be banned from trading with all the EU states. We will become a third country – outside in the cold.
No more holidays in Majorca! No more Spanish plonk on the shelves! No racing at Cheltenham!
M. Barnier spelled this out this week in a 2000 word speech. Nobody was listening.
So – do we couch up or not – this time?
Or do we join EFTA/EEA and use that as a platform from which to extricate ourselves from the very unattractive the United States of Europe.
Mike, Give it a break. Your infatuation with the EFTA/EEA route is like old chewing gum: pointless and unpleasant. The legal position is that when we leave the EU, we leave the EEA at the same time. To re-join the EFTA, and then sign up to the EEA agreement afterwards, simply puts us back under EU control for trade: pointless and unpleasant.
Or do we start thinking about it rather than just parroting what somebody else says because he’s miffed that his preferred exit route is not being followed …
Do keep up Mike, HoC voted overwhelmingly yesterday against an amendment to leave open the option of staying in the customs union and single market.
EFTA/EEA membership means that effectively we are still chained to the EU. How many times does this need to be explained before you get it? Or do you not bother to read any replies? Project Fear has worked it’s magic on you, I fear!
Mike ..what is the point in joining efta/eea..we voted to leave the eu to be free to take back control..no point in joining another club..no point in being in the WTO either..so let’s just do it all by ourselves..just like the old days- free trade with whomever wants!
Andrew Green has provided today a reasoned argument against the EFTA option.
https://www.conservativehome.com/platform/2017/11/andrew-green-no-efta-membership-would-not-give-us-adequate-control-of-immigration-there-is-a-better-way.html
Andrew Green: No, EFTA membership would not give us adequate control of immigration. There is a better way.
In his article for Conservative Home a week ago today, James Cartlidge held out the prospect of a “miracle cure” for the related problems of trade and immigration post-Brexit. This amounts to swallowing a pill called “EFTA” – and all would be well. At one stroke, we would be out of the CAP, CFP and direct ECJ jurisdiction, as well as being able to negotiate our own trade deals, while having the power to tackle high levels of immigration by means of an emergency brake on the lines available to EEA states.
Would that life were that simple. Sadly, an ‘emergency brake’ along such lines would not be effective, practical or desirable….”
How much did Canada pay for a it’s trade agreement with the EU?
And before that, how much did Canada pay just to get the trade talks started?
Nothing Bob. The WTO does not allow trade deals to be “front run” with cash deals; like Spiv City FX traders do, to make currency swaps more expensive for clients; but more profitable for the FX traders. (The US, where such actions are thankfully criminal, is currently prosecuting one of our UK Bank FX Spivs.)
Hence, Davis playing the “what do we get for the money” game, is a fatal mistake. As far as the EU and the WTO are concerned, there can be no connection between the divorce settlement and any future trade agreement. Not only does the negotiation sequence the EU has insisted on imply this, but the money will have to be signed and sealed before any trade deal is settled and EU27 approved!
Assuming the above hurdle is crossed, the Brexit end game will become clearer. The “May Red Lines” mean the best the UK can get is (A) A Canadian type (CETA) agreement. (B) A no change/ standstill type transition to (A) with ECJ continued supremacy.
The way it is going, May will be handing over £1000 for every person in the UK. This PM is the biggest disaster to hit the country. Last night we heard that a relation aged 50 had his critical cancer operation cancelled for the second time because all the beds in intensive care had been occupied. The preparation was wasted. He is devastated and does not even want visitors. Before his cancer was confirmed he was fobbed off for 3 months, even though symptoms were typical and it had occurred before. How many more of us will have to put up with this before we can spend the money where it is needed?
I am genuinely appalled by this, stred, and so should those MPs in government be. Words of sympathy really are no good in this situation -what your relative needs is action and pdq. I sincerely hope someone sees this and can help you.
I hope Mrs May is not going to offer any extra payment to the EU as is being reported by many media sources of late.
She offered 20 Billion just to get talks going, and was simply told, not enough, when our own House of Lords says we owe absolutely nothing.
What is the point of paying for talks (with no idea where they will lead) when all past records and present attempts are meeting with a total refusal to agree on anything.
All we ever get are demands.
Will this be her Neville Chamberlain moment.
Free trade is what the name suggests, payment should not be required.
Will our leaders please show some backbone and walk away, or at least make some big demands in return. As a Country we are looking increasingly weak to the rest of the World.
What is the chance of any good trade agreements with anyone else if we show (as we are at the moment) we cannot stand up for ourselves and fight our own corner.
“What is the chance of any good trade agreements with anyone else if we show (as we are at the moment) we cannot stand up for ourselves and fight our own corner.”
A very good point Alan – the rest of the world will be watching the EU negotiations closely. If Mrs May is unwilling to stand up to the EU demands then it is time for her to step aside – we need a PM who will not capitulate.
Has the govt received an itemised “divorce” bill from the EU yet, or are we just bidding against ourselves?
Despite this we hear that the government is prepared to surrender to EU extortion just to get them to talk about future trade arrangements. Tomorrow we will be told that the Chancellor is constrained in what he can do whilst happily throwing money away to the EU and overseas aid. The opposition is even worse. What a mess.
The advantages of no deal are so obvious and so large that the UK government is clearly behaving irrationally by even considering paying the ludicrous bill from Brussels. The only explanation is that is the pro EU, Remainer, fifth column mentality that has done so much to undermine Britain ever since we joined. If we had a Prime Minister and cabinet that had the good of the country at heart we would see a very different negotiation from the submissive appeasement we get from May.
She goes to Sweden to talk. The EU talk tough. She comes back from Sweden to get cabinet approval for more money. Seems like a bit wimpish. Whatever happened to brexit means brexit and a red, white and blue brexit.
“Red White and Blue Brexit”…aah, now I understand…our finances plunge deeper into the RED, the EU bleed us WHITE and the UK electorate’s language is mostly BLUE. Who said they wouldn’t deliver on their promises?
yep, it is getting back to you can’t trust a tory. Just as well Alasdair Campbell doesn’t work for Jeremy Corbyn. He would quickly make mince meat of this government just on their fudging.
Why doesn’t the BBC discuss this properly?
So, it appears we would be levied approximately £5B to get £12B back. And no annual contribution! What’s not to like?
With information like this why, oh why, is May considering paying more in the ‘divorce bill’? Does she not realise what an excellent negotiating position she is in? If she stood her ground and stopped giving in to the demands of the EU she would be held in much greater regard than she is now.
The BBC never discuss anything properly do they? Perhaps I missed it?
I understand the World Bank estimated that WTO terms would cost us 0.25% of GDP . As our economy amounts to £2 trillion, I reckon that works out to a £5 billion cost, and our geniuses in Government are trying to give the EU £40 billion? That is 8 years of the estimated cost of WTO terms. At what point do our geniuses in Government work out that deal with the EU isn’t worth the money?
On a slightly different issues, but similar woolly thinking coming from Government is us being kicked off the International Court of Justice by India, a country over whom we shower our Aid money, and as it got elected to the Court by the UN General Assembly many of those countries are also in receipt of our Aid. They think so highly of us they put us behind the Judicial wisdom of Somalia, Jamaica, Lebanon etc So much for soft power, more like soft headed.
I would be a bit cautious about that; there has been another, contradictory, World Bank study, as I commented here yesterday:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/11/19/so-the-eu-budget-rebate-is-ar-risk/#comment-901924
But JR has not yet had time to moderate it.
Given the government seems intent on selling the country out, making 40BN promises to the EU that we don’t owe which will result in less money for schools, hospitals here and tax rises, I have decided that the Conservatives will no longer get my vote at the next election.
To say I’m disgusted is an understatement – I would happily see the entire cabinet in gaol over this – it’s an outrageous fraud/treason being committed against the public.
Fed up and angry. Reading all the comments it is more than obvious that we all feel the same as you. We have been betrayed by this government.
A week or so ago I commented here that I suspected Barnier’s demand that UK cough up more money within two weeks was pre-arranged with May who had already agreed to do exactly that. In this way Barnier could present it to his stakeholders as evidence of his tough and successful negotiating. Seems I was right.
Roy – That’s politicians for you – weasels of the highest order.
Off-topic, nothing changes – BBC Breakfast ran a quite long segment on tampon tax this morning without any mention of the EU. No “I suppose this could be one advantage of Brexit”, just no mention at all of the EU. It was first introduced in 1973 – no reminder that this was when we joined the EEC – and the rate has varied but it is now at the minimum rate of 5% – no reminder that this non-zero minimum rate is determined by the EU, as it is for domestic fuel and for repairs to churches etc.
And as there is nobody awake at the Rapid Rebuttal Unit in David Davis’s department there is no response of any kind; well, of course there is in fact no Rapid Rebuttal Unit, either because David Davis just can’t be bothered with what the British public may be induced to think by misleading media commentary or because Theresa May has expressly forbidden him to reply to any of the pro-EU anti-Brexit garbage which is being spread around day after day; and so the media narrative carries on totally out of the government’s control, gradually reducing official government policy to an object of mockery.
The Republic of Ireland has no tampon tax. The fact that the UK does is a consequence of decisions made in Westminster and Downing Street, nowhere else.
It was a Conservative government who introduced the tampon tax. It was a Conservative government who introduced VAT on domestic fuel. It was a Conservative government who signed up to not being able to zero-rate for VAT once it had been previously charged (they had a veto on this and chose not to use it).
Responsibility for the inability of the UK to zero-rate either of these items lies entirely at the feet of the Conservatives.
When I told an undecided Cornish taxi driver that our PM had to crawl round 27 foreign countries, begging for permission to reduce this tax on tampons and hadn’t got it, the man said that had decided him: he would vote leave.
It is always reassuring to receive the sort of analysis John has produced in today’s blog . I don’t track the figures with this kind of accuracy ; I only look at the broad picture and try to decide what is going on and whether my own position is in any kind of jeopardy .
Last night had the news that a consensus had been reached in the Brexit Cabinet meeting to agree to an increased offer to the EU ; this annoyed me . It now seems to me that we have weakened or negotiating position and have given up the principle of a “hard” result . Obviously Theresa has lost whatever credibility she had to lead us forward in a positive manner and to show to the world that we are ready for business . I interpret the outcome as a win for the likes of Hammond . The sooner a re-shuffle occurs involving our leadership the better .
But they would just put in Amber Rudd. They are no more likely to put in someone sensible than they were last time. We still have the same Conservative MPs, minus the ones that lost their seats.
£20 billion was not enough so more is to be offered. It is embarrassing. The EU know a coward when they see one…this Govt. The EU are laughing all the way to the bank. Once the offer has been upped, and upped, and upped, you cannot expect anything else. The “conditionality” of this offer is meaningless, this offer will now be the lowest possible payment regardless of the “deal”. How naive. May is not delivering Brexit, she is purchasing it with taxpayers hard earned. How much did Canada pay? Of course, they are sensible and have a backbone to boot…
There are reports suggesting that the £38 billion offer has already been rejected
Watch this space.
I would not be surprised if our Government concedes on a small sweetener sum of £Billions annually in perpetuity…this is how asinine they have become!
Quick question JR (should be easy)
“What is Hammond getting out of this and who is pulling his strings?”
I trust this post will be posted..can never tell these days?
Rather than taxing ourselves on imports and then cutting tax elsewhere, it would be simpler to not tax ourselves on imports from anywhere. Waive all import duties pending the outcome of trade negotiations, and then work our way round the world negotiating reductions in the duty charged on our exports. Start with the nation’s most inclined to free trade and most cooperative.
JR, Can we have a link, please?
These figures are not what I have found from the Parliamentary briefing (CBP 7886), nor the ONS
Reply THis comes from HMT/OBR document on EU contributions for 2016
I would also appreciate a link, JR.
You won’t find at least the first two numbers anywhere. Google: European Union Finances 2016: statement on the 2016 EU Budget and measures to counter fraud and financial mismanagement.
Also: Full Fact GB: The UK’s EU membership fee.
You won’t find them either in the Treasury Consolidated Fund accounts either. Which is the source of all government payments.
Acorn, “Full Fact” is one of the most biased outlets I’ve seen – very similar bias to the BBC’s supposed “fact” checking.
Hi John,
many thanks, but do you have a link? Its just that if debating, others will ask for the official source?
best wishes
Peter
At this point I am, like the majority of the public, becoming very disillusioned with our political system.
We have a wishy washy, blowing in the wind, political elite insulated from the real world most of us live in, who have been told to get on and get us out of the EU, sort out immigration and cut it radically, and start concentrating on our own people… and as much as they waffle on they appear determined to carry on regardless.
Stop paying the EU now, that what you do with any other supplier that fails in their side of the bargain. Dont give them a penny more. If that means Mandelson wont get his pension there will be nobody crying in the street.
So the Leave side lied to us when they said that our gross contribution to the EU budget is £350 million a week, the true figure for 2016 was £445 million a week, and that alone is a good reason why we must have a repeat referendum …
But I don’t think we can say with complete certainty that the gross contribution less rebate for earlier overpayments was £343 million a week in 2016, because it can take several years to finalise the accounts and so come to a final number for the refund due to the UK.
Incidentally so far none of the media reports of Electoral Commission investigations into possible overspending by several Leave campaigns has mentioned that overall the Remain side spent twice as much as the Leave side:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/10/19/social-care-and-the-nhs/#comment-895549
£28.3 million v £13.4 million.
It appears that the two year transition period is just a means of meeting the EU demands for more money without seeming to be giving in to them.
Cynic, that was always the case. A more politically tolerable, and indeed devious way of coughing up.
It would be that too but JR is looking at the effect on the gvt finances (keep in mind that UK total gvt revenue is over GBP 700 bn so 11 bn is not a lot) the impact on the private sector is harder to assess and most professional economists are quite pessimistic about that.
Rien, There speaks a man used to splurging someone else’s money. £11 billion not a lot, indeed!!
There are no good reasons why we should be ruled from Brussels by politicians we don’t elected and Commissioners that no one elects (and, no, they are not equivalent to our civil service). And no reason to bribe you to talk. Most of the world is not in the EU, and we can join them. We already use WTO rules for our external trade.
We would prefer to trade in a friendly fashion but it looks like you won’t. That’s your choice, we can’t make you, but you can’t make us either – beyond WTO rules.
In the face of blackmail and extortion we see only appeasement and capitulation. Even accepting that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, it looks like the Cameron negotiations all over again. (‘I rule nothing out’, was the oft repeated mantra)
The Florence offer should never have been made and to double it will be unacceptable. And this is without the totally unnecessary transition with continuing influx of immigrants, accepting ECJ jurisdiction, EU army and a sell out on fishing.
I am starting to feel ashamed of our leadership and negotiating team.
John, why are these figures in your post today not being shouted from the rooftops on a daily basis?
Maybe the media has got it wrong, but my understanding is that this payment of £40M is to be paid and then the EU would be prepared to start talks. No money-back guarantee if the talks fail.
Anyone prepared to do business on those terms has taken leave of his/her senses!
No divorce bill, a real and clean Brexit, restoration of real democracy and control of our own country and borders, plus freedom to agree whatever we want wherever we can with any country or block.
What is not to like? Other than the current socialist direction of the Tories with perhaps Corbyn to follow if they keep it up I suppose.
Let us hope Hammond finally find a working compass for the party tomorrow – rather unlikely though that seems.
Just a reminder that this huge, partly unjustifiable, “exit bill” that Theresa May is happy for us taxpayers to give to the EU as a bribe just to get them talking about trade will still be dwarfed by what we would be paying into the EU over future years if we had voted to stay in. The financial hit is a consequence of our past politicians’ stupid decision to join in the first place, not a consequence of the people’s wise decision to leave.
For example, to take that £23 billion gross figure for 2016 and make the (unrealistic) assumption that it stayed the same in real terms then that would be more than a trillion pounds over the next four decades, roughly twice as much as we have paid in on over the past four decades:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/783972/BREXIT-UK-paid-Brussels-EU-500-billion-since-joining-1973-David-Davis-Theresa-May
“British taxpayers have paid more than ‘£500 BILLION into EU since UK joined the bloc'”
But I wonder if at some point any of our MPs, supposedly guardians of the nation’s finances and defenders of us taxpayers, will ask the government to pass on a detailed breakdown of the bill. You know, like the kind of itemised invoice typed up on headed paper that a local tradesman would usually submit after he had done some work for you, not just a scrap of paper torn from a pad with a total number scrawled on it.
This is the FIRST TIME I have seen the TRUE figures – except when I have used them.
No-one, apart from you and now, have added in the Customs Duties ()75% of what is charged) and the VAT contribution that is paid to The EU ON TOP of our normal contributions.
Well done!
John
Can you just confirm that customs duties and VAT are not part of the generally recognised “contribution” ?
I made this argument myself but was told I was wrong.
Wrong, customs duties and VAT are part of EU member contributions and always have been.
Customs Duties and Sugar Levies are 15% of EU revenue. VAT is 12% and GNI is 73%.
the words contribution , or regular payment are terms used by remain to hide the TRUE COST to the nation, i notice you have not mentioned all the ADDITIONAL billions paid according to the bruges group. I hope you will inform people of the total cost, not just the regularised payments.
The Remainers are completely in charge. Heywood, Rudd and Hammond are apparently forming policy which is contrary to what we voted for. Why is this permitted? Where are the Tory MPs who are going to uphold the results of the referendum? Nowhere to be seen. The only option now is radical action and for May to be removed and her Remainers too. We have to have a team fit for purpose and who will not betray this country.
There is considerable danger in offering the EU £40B just for the privilege of them acting more reasonably. It is nothing more than acceding to a demand for money with menace. It is simply extortion. Give in once and the door is opened to never ending demands for more of the same or worse. I can understand why the offer has been made. It is an effort to avoid the constant quibbling over a divorce settlement that although it may have no legal substance is sufficiently contentious to cause unacceptable delay. No doubt it is to shut the remoaners up as well although they will just find something else to bleat about. It appears the EU has kept it’s nerve and the UK has not. However if the £40B is all it costs the UK (doubtful) to achieve a deal that we Brexiteers want then it will probably be money well spent. If not then Mrs May will have landed the UK into another mess just as she and Philip Hammond repeatedly appear to be doing. Her with her lack of direction and botched election and he with is woefully awful budget.
Slapdown from EU to May’s extra billions, if D Express article accurate. Totally predictable. This only shows that they are playing a game which they are utterly relishing as it demonstrates the complete and utter weakness and ineffectivess of our PM. We are a laughing stock, and it is time for Boris and Gove and others to do something about it and pdq:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/882218/brexit-news-theresa-may-36bn-divorce-bill-offer-european-union-eu-brussels-negotiations
Brussels issues Brexit slap down: May’s £36bn offer NOT ENOUGH to kickstart talks
THERESA May’s £36billion Brexit divorce bill offer is not enough to move negotiations to phase two unless, EU diplomats have blasted.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/882218/brexit-news-theresa-may-36bn-divorce-bill-offer-european-union-eu-brussels-negotiations
So the offer isn`t good enough well tough just tell them to take it or we are leaving right now and you will get NOTHING, just call there bluff they will be the ones to blink first
Support to the UK from the US over Brussels and its bullying:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/882228/Brexit-news-latest-UK-EU-Brexit-bill-divorce-Nigel-Farage-LBC-United-States-news-Brussels
“Governor says country stands side by side with UK as he blasts EU
A US Governor launched a tirade against European Union chiefs for issuing a Brexit “ransom bill” on Britain.
Brexit supporter Phil Bryant said Americans failed to understand Brussels’ conditions for the UK to quit the European Union.
Speaking on Nigel Farage’s LBC show, the Governor of Mississippi said Britain “did not need permission to do anything”. He added the United States, Canada and Mexico were all waiting to do post-Brexit deals with the UK and build “greater alliances”.
Mr Bryant said: “It’s hard for Americans to grasp this. Apparently, Brussels still is trying to tell you, even after the vote by the people of Great Britain, that they’re going to decide what Great Britain will do……”
A politician promising to give money back to consumers with benefit increases is a good one!- so believe that and you can believe in the man on the moon!
JR’s Figures, just like statistics can be conjured up any way you like and in the end there is little point, that is what we have government for..the only chance, we the public, gets to change things is every few years at election time..unfortunately for us
Consider this.. I million walked in protest in London at Blairs decision to go to war in Iraq and where did it get us? absolutely nowhere.. so better let May and Co. get on with it.- if JR in parliament can do little to influence things then what chance have we.
Under the WTO option, why would we want to continue to use the EU’s tariff schedule? Even if we didn’t go for unilateral free trade, at the very least we should remove tariffs on goods we do not make or grow and get rid of ridiculous agricultural quotas.
This so called negotiation has now taken on all the qualities of a Whitehall Theatre farce. Time to call a halt and leave Barnier in the wardrobe minus his trousers. Failure on the part of T May will lead to an unmanageable situation in the HoC and a revolt vote wise in the country. Time to get a grip.
I don’t know if you are going to write on the Queen and the Duke’s anniversary, but what can one say about the BBC’s Newsnight? The autocue reader Emily Maitlis read out, not once but twice, with a smirk on her face, that the wedding was in 1937! She also read out one or two things that were happening in 1937! She seemed to have no idea at all, and neither did the programme, that the wedding was the first happy national event after the war, or that the Queen was just a little girl before the war.
And she didn’t read out anything about the Coronation!
BTW, can you arrange for the Geography graduate to have the difference between Somalia and Somaliland explained to her?
The new improved offer has reportedly been knocked back behind the scenes by EU diplomats.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/882218/brexit-news-theresa-may-36bn-divorce-bill-offer-european-union-eu-brussels-negotiations
Stonewalling certainly seems to be the game plan for the EU and – so far – it has proved effective.
Maybe they just intend to attack May’s weakness.
Even our ‘new offer’ seems to have been rebuffed and what we are seeing is the classic problem in a negotiation. Every time you give away something without reward, that is seen as desperation/weakness and the EU is therefore responding as any negotiator would presented with this, asking for more. A few backbones for the Cabinet, please Mr Butcher!
Anna Soubry apparently continuing in her anti Brexit mode vote last night in the H of C. Only 2 Tories voted for this Labour amendment (Soubry and Clarke). This is from Jonathan Isaby’s (Brexit Central( summary:
“Last night in the Commons saw an attempt by anti-Brexit backbenchers to cause havoc with the UK’s future relationship with the EU’s Customs Union, as Labour MP Ian Murray forced a vote on a measure he proposed that would have stopped the Government from charging duties on imports to the UK after we have left the EU. The move was defeated by 311 votes to 76 – the 76 comprising 28 Labour MPs, 38 Scottish and Welsh Nationalists, 6 Lib Dems, a Green, an Independent and 2 Tories (Ken Clarke and Anna Soubry) – with the Opposition Chief Whip and an assortment of 17 other Labour MPs joining Conservative and DUP MPs in the government lobby to block it….”
Betrayal on role of ECJ by May, claims Robert Peston.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/882244/Brexit-bill-EU-ECJ-Theresa-May-Juncker-Jacob-Rees-Mogg-Brexiteer
In what is being seen by hardline Brexiteers as a betrayal of those who voted to leave the European Union and severe links with the bloc, ministers have caved in to the demands of the EU, giving powers to the ECJ in the future, ITV’s political editor Robert Peston claimed. The move will apparently ensure the rights of the three million EU citizens living in Britain are protected.
Mr Peston wrote in a Facebook message: “I am told ministers agreed that the European Court of Justice could after all have a continuing role in making sure the rights are protected of three million EU citizens living in Britain. “Barnier and Tusk will be relieved. The Brexiteering ultras in the Tory party will feel betrayed.”
Wh are people referred to as ultras, simply for fighting to ensure that the Leave vote in the referendum is honoured?
‘In 4 months, Cabinet Brexiteers have gone from:
1. No Transition to a 2 year transition
2. Parallel trade talks to non-parallel talks
3. No ECJ transition jurisdiction to No ECJ over new rules
4. Go Whistle” to £20bn
5. £20bn to £40bn’
(Faisal Islam)
Painful – but true.
Fascinating data which encourages us along the road to a WTO deal which would be fine.
Today The Express is reporting that un-named Brussels diplomats are saying that even adding another £20bn to Mrs May’s initial offer will not be enough to start trade talks in December. I’m not the slightest bit surprised.
I’ve thought all along that they will insist on at least €50-60bn PLUS continuing net contributions during any transition period. This is because they will regard payments during the transition period as a completely separate issue.
Brussels and the 27 simply do not understand that the British Government cannot be seen to give way to blackmail and hand over huge sums that everyone knows have no legal basis whatsoever.
In fact, no Government of any complexion could survive agreeing to such humiliating terms.
Given the attitudes on display from the other side, I can see no way we are going to get any kind of acceptable deal.
That being the case, as soon as they refuse to move forward in December we should call a halt to negotiations, leave our offer of a full free trade deal on the table and invite them to come back when they are ready to negotiate seriously.
So now we’re going to have the ECJ still controlling our immigration policy and we’re still going to keep all EU regulations old and new indefinitely and we’re going to pay a huge sum for the privilege of continuing to run a massive trade deficit, and in fact we’re going to have to pay a huge sum just to be allowed to talk about trade … at this rate, JR, I might just as well have voted to stay in the EU, like Theresa May and most of her cabinet.
Denis,
The stronger the arguments for leaving become the more this excuse for a government capitulates.
JR – if we are betrayed your party is finished.
Thank you for the figures which shows how much is being drained from our country for little return. If the eu in the shape of Mr Barnier refuses our latest offer of £40billion he has shown for all to see that NO amount of money will satisfy them. They are not gentlemen are not honest and will never stick with what they negotiate. Getting out now must be our priority. Further negotiations are pointless.
John,
But isn’t the actual figure higher ? That is only money sent under the ‘Own Resources decision’ and doesn’t include things financed ‘off balance sheet’ so to speak.
I don’t believe it, but maybe this £40 bn offer is a gamble, that the EU will refuse it as too low. That refusal will inflame UK public opinion, and put pressure on recalcitrant MPs. The presence of the offer might also be favourably viewed by the public in other EU countries.
I pray the EU refuse it. But I suspect instead the EU will wring more concessions out of Mrs May in the next three weeks, pocket the offer, and then agree to trade talks. Then they will carry on bleeding money out of the UK – €/£10 bn a time? Oh, and we’ll be tied into ‘transition’, open-ended, where we pay pretty much as before, ECJ, open borders, and no right to conclude trade agreements during that time.
With the balance for the in their favour if anything the EU should pay the UK. WTO terms should achieve that nicely.
Mr Redwood. The electorate will not stand for £ tens of Billions of their cash subsidising the largesse of the EU. The Conservatives will not be forgiven if they capitulate.
JR
It seems to all intents and purposes the Conservatives leaders have completely lost the plot? This ludicrous Brexit negotiations debacle continues to show how woefully weak our incumbent leadership is! …and to the wider world?
How long must the UK populace endure such a disregard for their wishes and repeated inability to achieve the desired outcome!
Conclusion. We need a new and revitalised Conservative party, which has a backbone and in line with the UK’s majority thinking! Please stand up and be counted!
Accounting wise you are correct, the direct, first order effect would be a saving. However, the impact of “WTO” (not an unambiguous concept btw, if UK inherits existing EU/WTO privileges -big question, then results will be much better than UK just being an orphan member) on the UK economy has not been modeled realistically. Adjustment costs -> less profit to tax, BoE response to a possible weakening of the GBP/EUR to , say 100 or less and the follow on effects, etc may change the outcome considerably.
Let’s not forget WTO requires negotiated agreements these cannot be automatically assumed this could take months to negotiate with EACH (country).
Feels like the wheels are falling off.
Intelligence suggests that the EU are going to reject the so called £36bn exit fee and humiliate her again. Not surprising as they know that she would come running back again. Enough of this already….. If that is the case, then her political flush is well and truly busted, and she must go. She can also take Heywood and Robbins with her, and they can share a bottle of whisky and think what other item they might need to render their nation a good service….
zorro
A truly pathetic performance – Barnier has reiterated his totally unacceptable straitjacket requirements to enable “free trade”. I can only thank God that they are acting to type and it will be politically impossible for May to get this through. Just imagine what she would have done with a large majority eh? I think that I know, more of the same without the fear from Brexiteer backbenchers…..
zorro
The decision to pay even more for nothing guaranteed is most depressing.I thought the PM was a much stronger character with her “red white and blue Brexit means Brexit”.I am sure that a multitude of voters are getting the massage that we are being sold down the river by this lady and her remainers.She is a terrible disappointment !
Off topic
I see it has been reported today that the NHS has been spending a huge amount of extra money on drugs for thyroid treatment.
Up from £600,000 pa to £32,000,000 pa.due to a massive price increase from the drugs company involved.
Yet another organisation which is taking the government for a ride.
The list along with foreign aid almost seems endless.
It seems no matter where we turn, our government is happy for the taxpayers to be a cash cow to whoever demands money, for any reason.
Will someone PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE GET A GRIP.
We are fast becoming the laughing stock of the World.
Nigel evans insists on equating UK membership of the EU with being the same as being a customer in a restaurant paying a bill for a meal..but it is more than that..we are in fact one of the partner owners of the restaurant, if you like, or of the EU and that is the difference. It is this silly discourse by various brexiteer politicians that has us in this mess..eg 350 on the side of a bus..and taking back control..they can go whistle..and the german car workers will ride to our rescue..all the old british right wing tosh..UKIP and Tory nonsense. And today we still have it with JR’s talk about WTO rules..if WTO rules were the great panacea put out by some then why is government struggling so hard to have a deal..any deal..with the EU? Because now they know that the EU a consumer market of 500 million right on our doorstep cannot be ignored. Yet we still have people nigel evans talking nonsense..the penny has dropped.
A BIG FALL IN THE ‘REAL’ NATIONAL DEBT
The Government borrowing figures out today represent a substantial improvement, although are still MUCH too high. Germany, for example, has a £15 Billion Surplus.
The BBC’s allegation that ‘debt interest payment is up’ owing to the Brexit Vote however, is of course, a pack of lies. But what can we expect from the BBC.
A small proportion of the Government’s Debt interest payment is up owing to higher inflation caused by the fall in the overvalued Pound following the Brexit vote, so increasing the amount they have to pay out in Index Linked Debt.
But that will only last for one year owing to the spike in inflation, which is happening this very month and next.
NET non indexed debt fell, following the Brexit Vote having resulted in the temporary halving of Base Rate. Bond Rates also fell at the same time.
The Bank of England (also as a consequence of the Brexit Vote) introduced a further £60 Billion of Quantitative Easing which has covered almost the entire amount of the deficit since the Vote.
So had there been no Brexit Vote, the Government would have had to borrow the £60 Billion openly, and pay interest in it instead of printing the money and paying interest to itself, which is what happens when the Bank prints money to buy Government Debt.
The sum would actually have been even higher than that, as without the fall in the overvalued Pound, economic growth and therefore tax revenues would have been lower, and State spending higher.
The REAL figure for Government Debt is buried away at the end of this report after the BBC has spent the rest of it bombarding us with defeatist propaganda.
The report briefly reveals, that ‘NET Government Debt’ (that’s after stripping out the money the Government owes itself), is £1.6 Trillion, which is near identical to what it was this time last year.
Seeing that the Bank of England has printed sufficient money to fund the deficit in the intervening period, that’s hardly surprising.
That figure however is a huge advance in ‘real money’ terms.
Gross Domestic product in cash terms is well over 4% higher than it was this time last year. So the ‘real’ debt burden has fallen by the same amount. It’s like a person earning 4% more than he was last year, whilst having the same mortgage outstanding.
The cash value of both Privately and State owned assets have also risen significantly since this time last year. Which is similar to your house rising in value whilst the outstanding mortgage remains unchanged.
This won’t carry on during next year and the year after however. If Hammond carries out his threat to SPEND SPEND SPEND and the Government shovels out unlimited and unspecified Tens of Billions to the EU, for no apparent purpose, in the form of a ‘Divorce Settlement’, the National Debt will start ballooning again, or at best stagnate at its’ present unacceptable level.
Interest Rates have now started to normalise and Quantitative Easing has stopped (probably for good) so things will, in any case, be much harder going from now on .
Osborne and Cameron should have sorted out this deficit when they had the chance a few years ago, when the country was ready to make sacrifices and could remember who caused the deficit in the first place.
Instead, we’ve had this ‘drip drip’ of alleged, ‘austerity’, whilst other countries, notably Ireland who faced a far worse crisis than us, grasped the nettle and made REAL cuts.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-42063098
So Mrs May is upping her bribe to the EU protection racket just to get a so called ‘free’ trade deal. Disgusting and absolute madness – this charade has gone on long enough John. The whole scenario appears to being choreographed from behind the scenes (Brussels).
I am appalled that TM and DD don’t have any backbone to stand up to these EU bandits. We voted to leave the EU, not for some huge fudge.
The Tories under TM are heading for disaster, if we don’t get a proper Brexit, ie controlling our own laws, borders and money and NO ECJ, the Tories will be savaged at the next GE. But it seems they would prefer to have 15-20 years of Corbyn’s Venezuela type economics rather than leave the EU.
According to reports, both May and Hammond have the skids under them so it matters not to them what we pay as long as they can go down in history as having done a deal to keep our EU trade safe.
So Mrs May has again blinked first and will increase our ‘divorce’ payment to £40Bn to get trade talks going.
Has she had a detailed invoice from the EU? and if not will she get one? and if not, what is she buying with the money she is borrowing in order to do so?
Mrs Thatcher would have walked away by now, and I think, Gordon Brown also!
How much lower will we descend into the depths of allowing this country to be totally shafted by this thuggish money grabbing EU dictatorship.
Mrs May and her cabinet are a disgrace to the people and our pride in presenting a bulldog spirit against all adversities. they should all resign on block if this is the way they wish to operate,
The politicians who have formed themselves into something akin to a fifth column ably supported by our national broadcaster and other forms of the media are acting in a manner that a few decades ago would have had their actions defined as treasonable are no longer fit to hold a position or any sort of office in Westminster.
My only hope is that the rising wrath directed at these people will result in the population demanding that the swamp is totally drained and we get what we deserve people that really do believe in the sovereignty and the real future of these island and not condemn us to being lashed to this failing perceived money, power grabbing bloq as it slowly disintegrates dragging down everything with it.
I’ve just been watching some Labour bloke saying how important it is that we keep the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights.
Yes, this is the same charter that then Europe Minister Keith Vaz said had no more legal weight than the Beano, back in 2000:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/1370340/European-summit-Charter-on-rights-no-more-binding-than-the-Beano.html
And the same charter from which we were supposed to have an opt-out when it was put into the Lisbon Treaty in 2007.
Yet here we have one of the same breed arguing that it is crucially important that we keep it in operation even after we leave the EU.
J, I can only now think that Patrick Minford and Yanis Varoufakis should be listened to as they are perfectly right. Barnier was given a tick list (possibly by Merkel) who needs to tick every single box as he works through the negotiations. The perception now is that the UK are incapable of standing up to the EU and will steadily and surely capitulate to unelected bureaucrats. We are crying out for investment and funding in our public services and yet we can part with £40bn of our taxpayers money? To gain what?? . Surely the EU will take our money and taught us a salutary lesson in how to negotiate…Lets just trade on WTO and let the EU know this our aim.
Confront the bully now or we will always be bullied.
“The UK must come forward with proposals aimed at avoiding a hard border in Ireland, the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator has said.”
NI has nothing to do with the EU and I agree the UK must sort this together with the UK/NI/RI. I don’t give a damn whether NI or the Rep decide to merge, put a referendum to them and let them decide NOT THE EU. The GFA was indeed a great outcome for everyone for these Isles but has nothing to do with the EU!!!!!!
Thank you for providing this key financial data on our contributions to the EU – it has been more expensive than I realised.
I am staggered by the ungrateful and demanding attitude of the EU.
Brexit is the self determined choice of the British people. We do not have to heed the EU’s ad-hoc pre-conditions to leave.
If we are to have preconditions, then Mrs May should start from a position that the EU owes us money – for the non-delivery of CAP reform we require our rebate reduction be returned and we demand the EU to buy or pay rent on our share of the assets.
I guess even most remainers never thought we’d pay to leave the EU.
Now and never is the time for timid and frightened leaders.
Mrs May’s continual appeasement of the EU has many negative consequences.
Mrs Thatcher had election success because she stood up for the UK.
Dear John
I have often thought that the gross and net numbers have been understated by the amount contributed to the EU via customs revenues. I understand that some of our non-EU imports come into the UK indirectly (eg via Rotterdam and Antwerp) – and that duties are levied at the first point of entry into the EU and not when they are in-transit into the UK. This, I thought, was why such customs duties are so large when attributed to Belgium and the Netherlands relative to their populations.
Sue
Just in from the Daily Telegraph: “The Government may be ready to accept the continued jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) post-Brexit, the Immigration Minister has signalled.”
What on earth is going on? Is the government really just going to give the EU every thing it demands and taking us all for fools?
“Inch by inch, the Conservatives are surrendering every one of their Brexit red lines”
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/11/21/inch-inch-conservatives-surrendering-every-one-brexit-red-lines/
He never spoke a truer word.
What are you going to do about it, Mr Redwood and Tory MPs?
I too have tried to look into the truth of the net contribution figures. I believe the VAT contribution is indeed included but the customs duty is often omitted.
The duty is not “ours” because it is an EU border, not a UK border. However we get 20% of it back to cover collection costs.
Bear in mind that import duties are a tax on UK consumers. It’s not come from the suppliers. This “gain” of £12bn is an increased tax on UK citizens. What is the real chance this will be given back in other tax cuts?
One of the reasons why May will have to leave is that she will be seen as an easy touch and other nations would feel emboldened to ask for sweeteners for trade deals after seeing her craven attitude on display here….
zorro