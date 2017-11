The Chancellor announced in his budget that most first time buyers will be exempt from Stamp Duty. Anyone buying a home under £300,000 will pay nothing. Anyone buying a home up to £500,000 will pay no duty on the first £300,000.

This is welcome news in the Wokingham constituency, where house prices are high and it is difficult for first time buyers to get together both the money for the deposit and the Stamp Duty on purchase.