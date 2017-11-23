Budget reflections

As we had read in the newspapers, the Office of Budget Responsibility decided to downgrade their forecasts for productivity, which led to a reduction in the growth forecasts. These growth forecasts have been up, down, up and now down a bit over the last two years as various assumptions have been changed. The latest version shows growth at 1.4% in 2018 and at 1.3% in 2019, down from 1.6% and 1.7% in the Spring forecast. These forecasts relate mainly to the pre Brexit period, with growth rising again in 2021 and 2022 after exit.
Despite this revision the government is still on track to start to cut debt as a proportion of GDP from next year onwards. Public sector borrowing is now estimated at £49.9bn this year compared with the £58.3bn in the Spring forecast, and to fall in cash terms for every year over the next five years. Revenues have been more buoyant than the forecasters expected.
The OBR may be right to reduce its productivity figure, as all major economies have experienced slower productivity growth than before the banking crash of 2009. The UK has been particularly successful at creating many more jobs. This will tend to reduce the average rate of productivity growth. Productivity is measured by comparing the value of the output sold with the numbers of employees creating it. As an economy increases the share of certain services it will tend to slow the growth of productivity. Faster productivity growth with higher productivity numbers is generated by large investments in oil extraction, chemical plants, automated engineering works and the like where the amount of output per employee is very high reflecting the large amounts of capital equipment put in.
It does seem that the global number crunchers are having difficulty capturing the value and the efficiency of the new digital revolution. The big digital service providers are cutting prices of traditional activities and supplying substantial service free to the individual user. Is this fully captured in the way they calculate the figures?
Meanwhile the official forecasters have struggled by taking too pessimistic a view of Brexit. Their idea that investment and confidence would be hit badly affected their short term forecasts after the vote. Some of this has now been adjusted in the latest forecasts which assume business investment will resume growth from this year onwards after a pause in 2016. They now expect employment to rise each year a little as the economy continues to create extra jobs. They expect good growth in UK exports this year and next, with very little growth in trade in 2020 and 2021.
Overall the forecasts look more sensible than the pessimistic ones in the summer of 2016. There could be more surprises on the upside, as there were today on the deficit this year and the tax revenues.
Well worth repeating.
“The UK has been particularly successful at creating many more jobs. This will tend to reduce the average rate of productivity growth. Productivity is measured by comparing the value of the output sold with the numbers of employees creating it. As an economy increases the share of certain services it will tend to slow the growth of productivity. Faster productivity growth with higher productivity numbers is generated by large investments in oil extraction, chemical plants, automated engineering works and the like where the amount of output per employee is very high reflecting the large amounts of capital equipment put in.”
Unsure how the OBR even with its famous “models” has a model particular to as yet undecided un-negotiated relations with the EU and the rest of the world. ..or indeed the low-skilled migrants who are said to be going to their own nations states. Since no-one knows how many are here, how do they know how many will return? Well they aint oil workers
A Cut in VAT is long overdue. Oh wait Hammond needs the EU permission to do this! 20 percent VAT and it is not all spent in the U.K. Osborne claimed he had no plans to raise it, then he did. So does the govt need permission or is told to raise VAT by the EU?
Th biggest crisis to ur country is immigration, it affects our security and safety, housing, public services which were central to the budget. Why no mention? May claimed she would reduc to tens of thousands after historic records, yet she plans to extend the UK to stay in the EU for AT LEAST two years under the four pillars including freedom of movement. Is she lying to us, again?
As the EU reads the budget in advance it would be agreed in advance. Similarly does this not weaken the U.K. Negotiating hand for the EU to know how the govt manages its finances?
Where are the screams from Grieve, Soubry, Morgan and Clarke about EU oversight? Where are the govt threats to withhold EU payments in retaliation for the EU threat to withhold a rebate?
Given the amount of food wasted annually, vat should be applied to all retail food sales @ 20%. The revenue raised could be used to raise benefits across the board (by 20% to compensate for the additional food costs) with enough left over for care for pensioners.
Hammond has just increased the scope of vat by failing to increase the threshold in line with inflation and attacking market places making them jointly liable too. Also he increases the scope of CGT by killing indexation, increased NI for the self employed. Indeed there are tax increases all over the place in the details and a huge increase in complexity (a further tax on people’s time and cost by itself. Once again decreasing productivity.
Indeed even the £300K first time buyer cut in stamp duty will probably release more chains of property deals and actually raise net tax for the treasury net.
Tenants renting a £300K property will however have to pay addition rent to cover the landlords £14000 of stamp duty when they purchased it, This plus the double taxation of landlord interest and CGT is due. Very unfair to tenants, What has Philip Hammond got against tenants ( who are usually poorer than people who are buying a home)?
“The biggest crisis to our country is immigration, it affects our security and safety, housing, public services which were central to the budget. Why no mention? ”
Quite so. Not mentioning immigration is a leftie-liberal unvoiced sillification of otherwise adult utterances.
An energy policy that intentionally replaces efficient electricity generation, such as gas fired, with inefficient renewable sources backed up by inefficient diesel powered generation will cause national productivity to fall. That fall can only be reinforced by the Carbon Plan, signed by Cameron, Clegg and Huhne, which pays businesses to shut down their operations when the renewable dependant grid cannot keep up with demand!
Then there are the billions spent on purposes which do nothing to improve productivity – donations to the EU and foreign aid to name but two. And that is before considering the effect of personal and corporate tax policies which act as disincentives to activities which might be expected to improve productivity.
All of the expert comments and forecasts ignore the population increase, which May has planned to carry on past March 2019, and apparently her plans to hand over 38 bn or more as a bribe to trade, at a loss. The population is 65m and 1% is 650k. Annual increase in population is 330k, so this is 0.5 % pa. If these additional workers add to GDP then the revised growth of 1.3% may as well be reduced to o.8%. If the much higher NI figures and illegals are to be believed instead of port surveys asking whether arrivals plan to go home in less than a year, perhaps for Christmas or the visit family, then almost all growth disappears. Mass immigration may be a growth Ponzi.
But all the think tanks and the Treasury seem to think that we will not manage without increased population and that strawberries will rot in the field etc. How is this when all the pickers are welcome to stay?Do we need the extra pickers for all the extra strawberries? If the growth of 1.3% is expressed per head of population it will be between 0.65 and zero. All the extra housing to be mostly on the Green Belt will be taken up by increased population. If we stopped the increase, then the lower rate of building would lower the pressure on housing and eventually we would have affordable homes while preserving the countryside.
Don’t tell anyone or you will be called a racist xenophobe by groups funded by big business and others.
The political and economic consequences of Brexit are almost all good, provided we do not appease the EU. We are leaving the institution which is corrupt, dysfunctional and undemocratic. Every major EU policy is a failure: from fisheries to regional policy; from open borders for criminals, to the odious EAW; from German mercantilism to near bankrupt southern European countries; from the Euro to massive unemployment.
Good Morning,
It is with much relief that there is now some cash to prepare for Brexit. There should also be someone to take responsibility for this, and to clearly define its purpose. My suggestion is to make WTO trade terms the default arrangement for which this money should be used, to help our companies that do business in the EU prepare in earnest..
In addition, could not part of the foreign aid budget be applied to establishing now the necessary infrastructure to initiate FTA’s with those countries that we can mostly productively trade with outside the EU, once we are free; Trade not aid?
With mass immigration at historic record highs with no end in sight it should feature central in the budget to housing and public services, no mention whatsoever. This is absolute incompetence or deceit. Where was the EU blackmail ransom featured?
JR, this was a piece of boring theatre of little substance and bearing little to reality.
NHB. Day before Amber Rudd made a poor excuse why she missed the vote on charter to fundamental rights. It was a right vote. She should be sacked and lose the whip. If it were Boris could you imagine the furor from her!
Partly wrong. As specified by the EU, the VAT rate cannot go below the minimum of 15%. So 1/ the Government could have decided to lower it to 15%, 2/ Hope could have done a teeny-weeny bit of research on the topics instead of repeating, brainlessly, what has been pushed by Gove during the referendum campaign.
Wasn’t that deficit supposed to have been eliminated by 2015? What has turned for the worse since the events of 2007/8 that the Conservatives are still dependent on borrowing to get by? Why are you borrowing to simply then give that money away to countries in the Third World? Isn’t there something significant with the number 300,000? Isn’t that new number of homes to be built to meet the near same net number of people coming into the country? Which are then usually after a tax payer subsidised job which partly explains the UKs productivity problem? When does the run on the £ begin when foreign investors look at this reality of life in the UK?
That was a rubbish budget that will only lead to asset price and consumer inflation. The car tax changes will only lead to more CO2 as more efficient diesel is penalised. It was even worse than last year’s budget and will do nothing to stem the reputation for incompetence associated with the May government. The Channcelor has clearly been neglecting the day-job preferring to spend his time undermining Brexit and tourI guess Europe to encourage Dublin, Berlin and Brussels to pocket the many UK concessions and raise their extortionate demands further. Hammond and the remainer cabal who are messing up Brexit need to go.
These forecasts are whistling in the dark. Their only benefit is they are not produced by the Chancellor. It is better to be cautious than optimistic. It is better to make policy decisions based on what is known (such as the effect of a tax policy) than what might be. In these terms it was a missed opportunity.
We now have a clearer idea of the cost of Brexit.
Pathetic growth for at least half a decade.
£3bn to pay to prepare the extreme Brexit Mr Redwood and chums demand.
Just £2.8bn for the NHS.
Here’s the irony.
Most Brexit voters were pensioners. The biggest group of NHS users are pensioners.
Brexit means worse healthcare for the people who voted for Brexit.
Don’t moan Brexiteers when you are in a 6 month delay for treatment.
Remember YOU VOTED IT.
Still – one positive thought about Brexit.
Come the next election, Mr Redwood, your party is toast. You’ll be out of power for decades.
Even if the ghastly Jeremy Corbyn remains Labour leader.
Brexit will be delivered by the hard-left. See how much you like that!
Reply The revision to growth forecasts has nothing to do with Brexit, and they show growth accelerating after we have left. The fall in the forecast is all to do with the lower assumed rate of productivity growth, reflecting a trend which started with the crash of 2008-9.
https://news.sky.com/story/budget-2017-philip-hammond-denies-spending-more-on-brexit-than-nhs-11139809
“Philip Hammond has denied allocating more money to Brexit preparations than NHS spending in the Budget.”
“But Mr Hammond pointed to how an additional £3.5bn of extra capital funding for the NHS means he gave it “significantly more money” on Wednesday than he was committing to Brexit.”
No – it is mostly to do with Brexit.
Pre-referendum growth forecasts have been slashed because of Brexit. Investment has dried up and good jobs have gone because of Brexit. Growth increase is negligible because of Brexit – and, meanwhile, the EU is powering ahead.
For 30 years the Tory hard-right has bitched and whined about the EU. Some of your criticisms justified – most not.
And now we see the truth. What you have demanded for years is not deliverable without huge cost. Not to you of course – you’ll be alright – but to others.
Let’s list Brexiteers’ failures. Citizens’ rights – no answer. A scandalous failure which affects 4 millions people. The Irish border – no answer. A scandalous failure which risks peace and prosperity. You hadn’t even thought about it. Customs – no answer. A scandalous failure which risks jobs and growth. Open Skies – no answer. Euratom – no answer. EMA – good jobs gone. Red tape – you’re creating more of it.
This is your catalogue of Brexit failure. This is what the electorate will judge your party on.
Reply Jobs have continued to expand, unemployment is way below the EU average, investment has continued and inward investment is at high levels.
Every day an anti Brexit rant no doubt from the Brussels propaganda unit.
No one takes them seriously and let’s not forget, Brexit was about more than a decimal point or so in GDP figures.
We voted leave to get our country back, WW! and WW2 plus our contribution to the cold war made us poorer but we managed.
Let’s be gone and no back sliding.
Andy, You do know that the rest of the world – all 168 countries that are not in the EU – get by without the guiding hand of your third rate, unelected, corrupt, politicians and bureaucrats in Brussels which you idolise, don’t you?
The ‘British productivity problem’ is set fair to replace the ‘British balance of payments problem’ of the 1960s. But there is something obviously very fishy about it.
The 21st century has seen the explosive growth of services linked to the internet. It’s impossible to go far without bumping into someone using their wretched iPhones and iPads. Whether it’s Uber, Airbnb, Amazon, Alibaba, or something to do with Google and Facebook, we all use the internet and much of it is free. John’s blog falls fully into this category. So we have whole new ranges of goods and information being provided free and at the same time we are told that the very generation which is the first to enjoy this largesse is suffering a fall in its standard of living.
When we talk about a fall in productivity, we really mean that goods are being produced more expensively for consumers. Recently I read an article which cited the example of the production of photographs. Now there are many more photos produced than ever before, but the cost of each photo, the film, the developing, the printing, has become effectively zero. The result of this process can be measured as a decline in GDP as the old developers go out of business, but we all know there has been a rise, not a fall, in productivity.
Oh Andy – the more you insult us the more determined we are for Brexit.
Over your shoulder I see the rise of the far right across Europe.
Afore you I see a housing (problem at a time of ed) 3 million newcomers and 600,000 a year thereafter and I can’t take you seriously because you ignore it.
Yet you foment hatred between children and their parents.
Even I think Patrick Minford is probably going over the top with his projected 7% boost to GDP over the next decade:
http://brexitcentral.com/economic-heresy-brexit-will-speed-growth/
“How Brexit will reinvigorate the British economy”
On the other hand he could well be closer to the truth with his Project Prosperity ideas than the Treasury was with its Project Fear predictions.
Overall I think he did well, seemed to be able to spread a little jam on all the politically valuable areas, the money for Brexit particularly comforting. More talk on productivity and revenue but again you shy away from the public sector as indeed does the Government.
Someone I know well works bank hours, in other words when she wants to in an NHS trust Her job is to chase money owed by private, (insurance or personal payment) patients. She hasn’t been able to work for about three weeks but in two days this week she has got the Trust back £30k. Part of the reason is inaccurate billing, this has now featured on a board report but the Trust is incapable of performance managing the two people concerned so the problem continues.
This Trust like them all is strapped for cash and moaning about it, yet say they cannot afford someone full time to chase the aged debtors so if she doesn’t go in, no one does it. I bet this and purchasing inefficiencies, duplication, poor use of the Cloud is replicated across this and the wider Public Sector but ‘you’ do nothing but expect praise and political kudos when you throw more money at it.
Low productivity is a consequence of being in a low wage economy – importing millions of East European workers on low wages has caused it, in some areas there is simply no incentive to increase productivity (via automation for example) when there is a ready supply of cheap labour. When I used to visit India and China on business it was not unusual to attend meetings with up to fifty people on the opposite side of the table when really two or three would have been sufficient – same problem when labour is cheap, the incentive to increase productivity is lessened.
In part perhaps, but the main reasons for the productivity problems is the government straight jacket on the productive:- expensive climate alarmist energy, taxes are far too high and too complex, planning is too restrictive, endless misguided red tape everywhere, government is far too large and oppressive, a lack of real competition in banking, daft restrictive employment laws …. plus second rate services like the rationed (inevitably) NHS and poor schools and the over loaded infrastructure. How can a truck drivers and people on the road be very productive if they are stuck in a slow moving traffic jams?
A Heath is spot on it was wholly inadequate.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/11/22/face-saving-budget-wholly-inadequate-challenges-now-facing-britain/
Can we have some solutions please instead of your interminable lists of what is going wrong and, please make them affordable and most importantly politically achievable. I am not a fan of TM either but she is now 4% ahead in the polls and gets personal ratings well above Corbyn and no one obvious to take over from her. A leadership change/contest would be manna from heaven for Corbyn.
I fear LifeLogic you would never get elected.
Hammond and May talk about “the productivity problem” as if the government had nothing to do with it, when there policies are clearly the main cause of it.
What does T May think her gender pay reporting will do for productivity or all the daft employment laws (she even wants to build on them) preventing employers getting rid of inefficient staff does?
All the great and good are scratching their heads about the problem of low productivity , but it all seems pretty obvious. When you flood a market with surplus labour, and easy availability of labour, that has the effect of stagnating wages, then the incentive to invest in productivity is removed. It also creates lots and lots of barista jobs that will never ever make a contribution to the tax base, more like be net consumers of public services. As you say mass immigration has created the conditions for a low wage economy and as it seems so obvious I cannot believe the establishment aren’t aware of this. I can only presume they are fearful of being called names for suggesting that mass immigration isn’t the unqualified good as it is currently described, and not willing to tell business that their short term interests to get some cheap labour isn’t in the long term interests of the country.
Some months ago they had a Wimbledon strawberry supplier was on Farming Today, who described his prototype strawberry picking machine, its was touch sensitive, could select ripe fruits etc. but was just a prototype . You might have thought that our establishment would be bringing resources together to make these sort of developments happen in order to wean us off our cheap labour addiction, they would in Japan or South Korea etc, but not here, they prefer to throw billions and billions and billions abroad rather than invest some seed capital in our own country, and I just do not understand it.
Good morning Mr Redwood
I see your chancellor came after higher rate taxpayers with his increase in National insurance upper earnings limit.
Again, second tax year running.
It would not be so terrible if there was likely to be a state pension when we get to 65 (will be replaced by workplace pension scheme tax) or social care when we need it in return for the increased taxes we pay.
It is a worry about the state pension. I have to make larger contributions to my own to mitigate taxation. Therefore my pot will likely see me means tested for my state pension *benefit* (as many politicians have taken to calling it.)
Were it not for my ability to borrow for a larger mortgage you could not discern between someone on 20k less than me.
Fingers crossed for redundancy.
(This is the reason for low productivity in Britain.)
The tax system is more like an obstacle course.
Have the Tories just given up altogether on the idea of simplifying tax?
Now we have different stamp duty rates for someone who’s just pitched up to the UK to buy a house vs an existing resident who needs to move for job reasons, creating a cliff edge at £500k.
add to that a rail card for the 26 – 30 age group.
Words fail me!
I dropped out of the workforce a few years ago as it was apparent then that the state pension wouldn’t be worth much at 67, let alone the state being able to pay it in the first place. Remember the state’s accrued pensions liabilities being in excess of 200% of GDP. Along with what I was coming home with after tax and what I was paying out for child minders, gardeners, cleaners etc it made more economic sense to let go of those service providers and do them myself.
I can’t help thinking that the cost of the stamp duty cut would have been better channelled into more social housing -especially if those were earmarked for key workers such as nurses , teachers etc that our public services are struggling to recruit round here in Wokingham and beyond.
Migration watch figure showed the enormous scale of housing requirement for immigrants, if his was under control or regulated as claimed by May then of course the demand would not be present it would also reduce the welfare bill.
Not mentioned by Hammond.
Fragile, appears to assume the the Brexit adjustments do not hit at once in 2019. Implies a transition period plus staying in the customs union, more or less.
Parliament has just voted against staying in the customs union.
To stay in would be a total betrayal.
Rien, Brexit negotiated by Remains using propaganda endorsed by the EU is, unsurprisingly, turning into a disaster.
Mr.Hammond dodged a bullet and bought the government a little more time.
He did that by avoiding the sort of budget gaffe that leads to a public outcry.
What is the £3bn on Brexit no deal spending going to be spent on? Or is it just an unconvincing bluff for the negotiations?
To the extent that it needs to be spent, which is still undetermined, it will be spent on anything that needs to be changed as a consequence of Brexit, for example improved customs facilities and upgraded computer systems. Some such things would probably need to be done anyway in due course even if we were not leaving the EU.
You would have thought that as Hammond rented in about his cliff edge that he would have put an aresenal aside for Brexit and offered little to the he EU. Instead £40 billion to the EU for nothing and £3 billion for the U.K. In case we might be affected. This is dire planning is it not based on Hammond’s own comments?
Do not worry they will surely find some way to waste it.
Governments and bureaucrats are very good at that but do not expect much of value to emerge. Far better if they gave it as tax cuts to the businesses who have to adapt.
http://facts4eu.org/news_novb_2017.shtml#ph
“BREXIT ON THE CHEAP”
“To put this into context for you, the total 6-years Brexit spending of £3.6bn represents 0.07% of total government spending over those years. If you only look at this year, 2017-18, the percentage is just 0.013%.”
Although to be completely fair he did say that he stood ready to supply more cash if it turned out that more was needed.
The govt want to know your opinion on the future of UK fisheries.
The deadline is 27th Nov.
http://www.parliament.uk/business/committees/committees-a-z/commons-select/environment-food-and-rural-affairs-committee/inquiries/parliament-2017/fisheries-17-19/
…but only if you signed the Petition:
“Stop the Common Fisheries Policy being adopted into UK law post-Brexit.”
I’m sure there are loads of officials in the Environment dept who would like to contineue with the CFP make-work scheme; however, with limited capacity for catching and processing fish as a result of the forty year attack on our fishing industry by the Brussles regime, it would be best to a scrap all quotas for British fishermen (including seaside hobbyists!) which our industry regrows whilst simply monitoring the stocks and sizes of fish higher up the food chain.
…whilst our industry regrows and…
I listened to Corbyn’s response…went to the window, just to check i wasn’t in Beirut. Hammond did not have much working room but he was especially generous to Scotland, with English money of course. Paying billions to the EU is still a priority though no matter the cost.
Scotland is given even more money! England not recognized even as the largest taxpaying nation of the U.K.! Hammond seems to think this is okay! According to May and Hammond yesterday Scotland failed to plan for VAT on police and fire brigade or ignored advice, yet Scotland got more money, who was the stupid ones? Not Sturgeon it appears to me it is May and Hammond. That is £143 million that could be spent in England.
I thought English Cities had been allocated the extra spending?
Sturgeon is consistent…she has just said that the extra money for Scotland “is a con”….ungrateful and grandstanding!
Not only the largest taxpaying nation but the only net contributor and yet as always England is nothing more than a milch cow to our anti-English politicians.
But May and Hammond are just Corbyn light warming the seat for Corbyn real.
Hammond had lots of working room but he does not understand that lower (& simpler) tax rates, cheaper energy and far less red tape means more tax revenue and a larger cow to milk.
We still have the absurd 15% stamp duty even! What planet is the man on?
‘tax rates, cheaper energy and far less red tape means more tax revenue and a larger cow to milk’
– Sorry, but this is ideology. It doesn’t reflect pragmatic reality. The reality is that people will work relatively hard for 49% tax and then suddenly the incentive to work drops quickly after 50% (there’s studies to prove this, as far as i recall).
I want tax as low possible (way below 49%). But you can’t base an economic vision on low taxation. You have really look at your economy and see what bits need investment here and there.
Red tape isn’t necessarily bad (the Germans love it). If you’re a large tech company you’re going to have lots more red tape than a small start-up. A lot of people in the UK are obsessed by red tape, often stopping small companies grow into big or large ones. Of course there is bad red tape as well. That’s obvious. All agree on that.
Also, you need a certain amount of regulation. This isn’t rocket science. It’s simply human nature. Because ALL human beings have powerful desires flowing through them – whether for sex, money or power (all of these can be good or bad depending on the context). And if greed isn’t regulated, your economy will suffer all kinds of instabilities as opposed to stable, long-term growth (based, ideally, on work ethic, which includes working hard, not greed).
‘cheaper energy’
– is a short-term solution to long-term problems facing our environment and limited energy resources.
By using science, we can find solutions, which won’t just protect our environment but will also build up new industries, providing new, decent jobs for the future and replacing the revenues lost by cheap energy.
So it’s about science + imagination + patience/persistence. This isn’t just a dream. There’s lots of examples of how this is a reality, changing our world for the better, both environmentally and economically.
Our host could have produced a proper budget to get the economy moving and increase tax revenues, rather than all this Osbornomic tinkering.
This was a heroic effort…by Hammond’s standards. Hammond is on a planet called Globalist Treason, the biggest continent is called Pro-EUxia.
Obviously when it came to it, Hammond found the magic money tree he ridicules Labour about. Extra billions (bribes) to the nations of Scotland, Wales and NI and selected payments (bribes) to the ‘regions’ (England obviously) – the Northern Power House, the North East and the West Midlands and of course the South East. What about all the ‘regions’ of England he ignored and didn’t give anything to? This is why England needs an English Parliament so England gets it’s fair share of English taxes to distribute fairly how it sees fit and not be subject to the UK Government’s cherry picking of which ‘nations and regions’ they want to bribe. Also John, are these extra billions of extra money going to Scotland, Wales & NI instead of Barnett consequentials or will Barnett consequentials apply as well? Thought so.
A pathetic budget from a pathetic Government.
Few English taxpayers realize that adding the budget for Scotland, Wales and NI together the total is almost half the total education budget, the second highest after the NHS. And they get lower university fees and free prescriptions. We really are being taken for fools and need to pay a visit to our MPs to make it plain what we think of being mugged.
http://facts4eu.org/news.shtml
Meanwhile Corbyn gave us his usual magic money tree agenda in response – we must invest in this and that, the NHS, Schools …. and pay everyone far more (especially in the state sector unions).
Corbyn says there is nothing moral in tax avoidance but there here certainly is. It is the only real way to stop government waste and to use the money rather more sensibly than governments do. Is better for the economy, jobs and the country that way. This given the that politicians we have in power are only really interested in more tax, borrow. This while delivering fairly appalling public services.
What, Mr Corbyn, is “moral” about pretending to have a magic government money tree and pushing the evil politics of envy and confiscation? What is moral about wanting to turn the UK into a basket case like Venezuala? Should there perhaps be an offence of obtaining political power by blatant lies & deception? Hopefully the public and even the youth will see through him.
16-year-olds believe in magic money trees.
(Hence the determination to get them the right to vote.)
I do remember a young employee when given his first pay slip asked me what all the deductions were. I explained that they were taxes and NI the government took off him to pay for the costs of government.
He said oh, I thought the government paid for all that!
Many do indeed belief in it. BBC favourite “expert” and daft as a brush, Polly Toynbee (on yet again today) seemed to belief in it too.
Schools will get £600 for every additional student who takes A-level maths it seems. Liz Truss even thought this was a way to increase productivity – well perhaps but rather a slow one.
Surely it would be far, far more effective to give students who get an A or A* in maths A levels the £600. You can, after all, get all you study it on line for free. There is load of free material and help for this and for the Cambridge Step exams too.
Though A levels now are about the same level as O levels of the 60’s and 70’s (certainly the Additional O level maths) so perhaps we should have for A or A* in Further Maths A level.
At the same time cut all the cheap loans for the circa 75% of degrees that are clearly fairly pointless or essentially just hobby subjects. People should pay for their own hobbies.
Perhaps they are thinking that if they understand maths they will realise what a fraud the Labour agenda is and the climate alarmist one too? But they they might also see that May & Hammond are just Corbyn light in essence.
I took and passed A level law in five days for a bet recently.
You can only take the moral high ground,if you are not lying yourself. If you are the public will lump them altogether as being the same. This is lost on May and Hammond, and the Tories generally. Think back to Cameron and Osborne promises verses delivery. May is copying, idiot.
Exactly a total failure to present the moral case for smaller more efficient government, fewer regulations, freedom of choice, easy hire and fire and lower taxes.
This Government has learnt nothing from it’s diabolical young vote figures.
I thought at the very least Hammond would have addressed the exorbitant 6.1% interest on tuition fees. This out of touch Government haven’t got a clue. They keep spouting they don’t want to saddle our young with debt but then just keep ignoring the millstone of debt England’s young are already starting their working lives with without being ripped off with 6.1 % interest on top by this anti-English UK Government.
Ah. It can give Scotland another £143 million when Scots do not pay to go to university, or the EU £40 billion for a chat, £14 billion in overseas aid, introduce dementia tax, but cannot provide public services, adult social care, riddle the young with unnecessary debt, provide unlimited housing for immigrants without regard to our own citizens. I wonder why the public, particularly the young, are fed up with the Tories!
It needs saying again…no-one is forced to go to University. Tuition fee debt is being spoken of like other forms of debt like a mortgage or a necessary car to get you to the job. If you don’t wish to get into debt with student loans then don’t do it. Go and get a job!!!!!!
Yes, and I believe they accrue this usurious interest rate on a monthly basis ? So after their first month at university the repayment amount has already increased.
The stamp duty cut is useless, I bet house prices in the relevant range have already been marked up to mop up the difference. In fact I think in the detail of the budget this is even admitted.
The biggest problem is they are have £50K of debts for largely worthless degrees.
A degree is never worthless. At a minumum it sends a very clear message to potential employers about the students ability and discipline to challenge, collate and disseminate information, hence so many jobs require graduates.
The cost of higher education must be borne by somebody. When 5% of the population went to university it was feasible to pay for it from general taxation. These days 45% go to university; the cost should be borne by those who choose to make use of it. Asking someone who leaves school at 16 or 18 to pay for those choosing to start work 5 or more years later is wrong.
Funny isn’t it.
Now that I have retired I watched the budget live as I had the time. I thought Hammond did a good job. He presented well and made several self depreciating jokes which went down well. Lots of good news for the regions and money for Universal Credit and the NHS.
Yet driving to Nottingham and listening to the BBC 6pm News you would think he had murdered someones first born. Hardly a good word to say about anything and no mention of the 10bn for the NHS.
Corbyns reply was dreadful. All shouty. And if his first attack line is the number of homeless sleeping in London then he will get little cut through on that.
Tories just need to ditch May after BREXIT for someone shiny and new and they may well be home free.
My reaction to the budget and to the comments of the “experts ” afterwards was that of a neutral . The assistance to young buyers of property is one thing but the likely rise of property values is another . As the owner of a Golf GTD I was naturally concerned about having to pay more for its VED ( VW “fixed” the emission difficulty some months ago to bring it into line with the required standard ) ; so far I have not got a clear understanding .
Whether there was the fracas between No.10 and No.11 that was reported to have taken place the evening before the budget , I have no idea ; certainly the “harmony” that was suggested in the HoC yesterday indicated that a compromise had been reached . I don’t trust Hammond one bit in the forthcoming run up to Brexit and I would prefer he was replaced . I want to see our “freedom ” welcomed with an enthusiasm from all and , most importantly , from the policy makers .
“The latest version shows growth [of the economy] at 1.4% in 2018 and at 1.3% in 2019,”
What is the standard error in the measurement of the economy as a whole?
Reply Good question – as well as these growth figures moving round a lot
John, When did the treasury last get growth forecasts correct on 2 consecutive quarters.
“Productivity is measured by comparing the value of the output sold with the numbers of employees creating it”
This is not a good measure, how do you know which workers are doing 10 hours and how many are doing 50 hours per week, the Labour government years ago encouraged everyone to ask for flexitime to suit themselves this resulted in more half jobs (part-time jobs) to fill gaps so we have lots more part-time worker numbers so if they’re counted as 1 full-time productivity would look to have fallen when it hasn’t. IDS removal of the retirement age from contracts also encouraged thousands to stay on after their state retirement age but often on reduced hours basis.
https://www.ons.gov.uk/employmentandlabourmarket/peopleinwork/labourproductivity/timeseries/lzvd/prdy
Output per hour worked. ONS also calculate several variants.
GDP, when British turnover is calculated, do we exclude foreign enterprises that don’t pay the corporation tax on that turnover in the UK because they’re from the EU, rest of the World or Islands? If we don’t exclude them aren’t we paying into the EU for monies we don’t receive like the ‘made up taxes’ on prostitution, drugs etc. that we don’t charge tax on.
Just what are the figures broken down? How is an amount allocated to the Public Sector, does each Hospital have a ‘gross turnover’ amount allocated to it, does each school?
Gross domestic product GDP is everything produced from within the UK, regardless of who owns the production units or tax paid. GNP/GNI includes everything we get from the assets we own in foreign lands.
Simon Lambert – Daily Mail on stamp duty states the obvious – it is a bad tax and self defeating, just another way to soak the regular, law abiding tax payer. Whilst giving first time buyers some relief it is more complication and bureaucracy, why not just increase the relief for everyone.
The mass media are now successfully representing the projected economic growth figures as anything from gloomy to disastrous. It is immaterial that the numbers are positive, they are being treated as though they were negative. It can be forgotten that the last Labour government presided over a deep recession with a 6% loss of GDP in just one year. It is irrelevant that the OBR has a poor record on its economic projections, including growth projections, and in fact has just abandoned its previous growth projections as they now seem to be too optimistic. And it also counts for nothing that the average growth rate of the UK economy has been about 2.5% a year since just after the last war, and although there have been wide excursions on either side of that average, and sometimes it has been argued that there has been a permanent shift in the trend growth rate, that shift has never in fact materialised and there has always been an eventual reversion to the mean:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/11/03/the-bank-of-england-twists-and-turns/#comment-898243
That is why for what it is worth my own economic growth projection for the next five years is rather more optimistic than those being produced by economists with a much shorter historical perspective, I am more inclined to believe that it will start to recover towards its long term trend rate and may well rise above that.
The stamp duty exemption will have the entirely predictable result of driving up house prices further.
When is the obvious going to be tackled ?
The demand for Brexit is not going to go away, you know. It has become a battle against Remainers rather than the EU now and their insults have only entrenched us further.
Whilst a relatively small sum seems to have been allocated to cover preparations for Brexit, there seems no contingency allowance for the huge sums Mrs May is apparently prepared to pay the EU before they will even start talks. Or is this carefully hidden under some other heading?
The discussion is always about how much we are going to pay – never about how we are going to raise the money. How about announcing we will reduce NHS expenditure by the amount we have to bribe the EU?
Most of it would have been covered by planned expenditure if we had voted to stay in the EU, and it would have been raised in the same way as all the money we have already handed over since 1973, about half a trillion pounds in today’s terms. As I keep saying this cost is a consequence of having joined up in the first place, it is not actually a cost of leaving. Putting that another way, if we hadn’t joined we wouldn’t now be facing a bill for leaving.
“… the official forecasters have struggled by taking too pessimistic a view of Brexit.”
Well, anything bad is down to Brexit and anything good is despite Brexit.
Trends which were running before the referendum was even approved by Parliament let alone scheduled by the government are attributed to our vote to leave the EU, charts are carefully truncated to disguise the truth, and journalists who are well paid to report on events and inform the public deliberately set out to mislead us and promote their own political views, which are in most cases sorely lacking in patriotism.
I will just say this: it is now seventeen months since we voted, and even with the rate of growth continuing to be below the long term average the increase in GDP since then has been roughly equivalent to the most probable economic losses if we simply left the EU without any special trade deal and just on WTO terms.
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/11/19/so-the-eu-budget-rebate-is-ar-risk/#comment-901924
And that is without taking into account either the factors which could moderate any such losses or the potential positive gains from moving to WTO terms:
http://brexitcentral.com/philip-hammond-needs-ditch-caution-embrace-benefits-trading-wto-rules/
“Philip Hammond needs to ditch his caution and embrace the benefits of trading under WTO rules”
But I’m sceptical about the claimed potential for a rapid 4% boost in GDP, just as I am sceptical about the predictions of catastrophic losses.
It’s all at the few percent or even a fraction of a per cent level, one way or the other, in the context of a naturally albeit now rather slowly growing economy.
Trying to measure productivity across an entire national economy is pretty meaningless, particularly if you take total output and divide it by the number of workers. What matters is the total cost of labour and the value of its output. Furthermore, do you include both private and public sectors, where in the latter outputs are hard to measure in monetary terms?
No amount of trying to talk things up can disguise the fact that the economic growth is poor and the economy is set to under-perform. The GDP growth forecast is cut from 2 to 1.5% and more seriously is predicted to slow even more in the years ahead. If we get a hard brexit we’ll be out on our uppers. No amount of talking things up is going to square this reality nor is it going to tackle the huge debt and deficits facing the country.
Voting for brexit was a mistake, in my opinion, we were dreadfully lied to, an even bigger mistake now is our governments taking such a tough line with europe in all of this while we have nothing else lined up to replace it. Nobody seems to know where we are going and meanwhile there is nothing but dismay in Brussels political circles and throughout europe at the UK government/ tory party antics.
Things are not looking good either for the next EU/ UK summit in December. So JR my comment today is that despite what you say, it is very hard to see the silver lining.
Reply The downgrades to the growth figures has nothing to do with Brexit, and we are still in the EU As we have been all the time productivity has stalled or slowed since 2007
Just heard a corker of a quote on The Daily Politics Show:
‘Economic forecasting exists to make astrology look respectable.’
It has to be said though, that some economists get it right more times than others. Professor Steve Keen is always worth listening to, whereas some are now quite legitimately figures of ridicule.
Tad
Two points about the budget:
1) The sums mentioned are dwarfed by the EU (blackmail?) payment.
2) The joke at the expense of Jeremy Clarkson on driverless vehicles is likely to rebound on Philip Hammond. I have yet to see a driverless vehicle being driven in the dark, when it is raining heavily, down a narrow winding English country lane. All the demonstrations shown on television so far have cars that are on wide, dry, straight American highways in the daylight. I think Clarkson has had more experience in his profession driving vehicles in all sorts of challenging circumstances than the Chancellor, or the PM for that matter. I suspect that they have fallen for all the positive spin issued by companies who have a vested interest in this.
Hammond told you yesterday! The Housing Corporation debt has been transferred from being government debt to private sector debt. That’s £60 billion.
If only you brexiteers understood how the magic money tree works, you would then understand why the economy is in the state it is. Alas, electing a neo-liberal government, and continuing to do so, from 2010 – with added Brexit – has sealed the fait of the UK, for the next two decades at least.
Off-topic, this doesn’t make very nice reading …
https://www.rte.ie/news/brexit/2017/1123/922191-brexit-embassies/
“European dismay at UK ‘chaos and confusion’ over Brexit”
That is an Irish medium, but the ever-so-patriotic Daily Telegraph has chosen to repeat it, even though it could easily weaken the position of our negotiators.
One thing worth remembering here: David Cameron forbade civil servants from drawing up any contingency plans in case he lost the referendum, and he did not put in the Article 50 notice straight away as he had promised, and nor did he stick around in office to see us out of the EU; therefore a large chunk of the blame for any “chaos and confusion” should be apportioned to him rather than to his successor Theresa May.