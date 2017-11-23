Universal credit to be improved

In the Budget the Chancellor announced:
- the removal of the 7 waiting days before a claimant can apply for Universal Credit
- significant improvements to the advance payments system – including increasing the amount available so someone can receive a full month’s claim within five days.
- Any new Universal Credit claimant in receipt of Housing Benefit will continue to receive it for two weeks.
These are welcome improvements to the system. I had made representations to Ministers along with others on how to make it easier for people first applying for Universal Credit, and am glad the government has listened and responded well.