Build rates and planning permissions

Wokingham Borough has made a substantial number of planning permissions for new homes available to the housebuilding industry. Sometimes the developers do not build these homes at the pace the local plan would like. Others then apply for additional planning permissions because the build rate is not fast enough.
The Council and I have made these points to the government. In the Budget the Chancellor announced that Sir Oliver Letwin will lead an Inquiry into how the build rate can be speeded up to avoid the unplanned consequences of failure to use existing permissions. I will take this up again with the Inquiry.
27 Comments
I can’t begin to put into words the irony of this article. It is classic politics at work.
We can all see what the problem is. We know the solution. We don’t need a jobsworth politician with a humongous, taxpayer financed inquiry budget to look into it what the problem is and how to solve it
I respect you Mr Redwood, I really do but at times we need politicians to expose the political machine at work and how it conspires to rip off the taxpayer left, right and centre
At times POLITICIANS are the problem and you can’t even see it though at least you, Mr Redwood are one of the decent and honourable ones.
Keep up the good work
There is no need to increase speed. There is a need to deliver on your manifesto pl due to cut immigration ASAP. Building houses quicker will not provide infrastructure, nor will it solve the public service problem as hater is no end in sight to slow immigration house building at speed will never fulfill demand! No need for another quango or sham inquiry deliver what your party promised on immigration. Same for extension, this is about allowing business cheap Labour for longer creating more demand on house building subsidized by the rest of us.
Let me make it easy for your govt. Cut or stop immigration we cannot afford to go on this way either socially or economically.
First the government restrict planning permissions hugely for years, then when they finally grant planning them they want to order the developers to build them all immediately.
Let the builder build them efficiently as suits them and their work force, financing, their customers & shareholders best.
Get the government out of the damn way as much as possible, nearly always the best policy. Of course if you got rid of stamp duty and the OTT green crap building regs that would make more developments worthwhile doing and faster.
Following the budget many house builders shares fell significantly. This due to Hammond’s misguided, threatened interference and bullying of them.
Not exactly helpful for more houses, or investment in this area, why are some in government so daft?
The answer is to give these planning permissions to local builders who will get on and build them out straight away.
It would put far more money into the local economy benefiting architects, merchants and tradesmen alike rather than the big builders who delay and delay then drive down labour rates so that only foreign workers can afford to do the work then trouser the resulting profit
PS and allow individuals to buy plots and have their own house designed just like in Germany. This has the same beneficial effect.
Make the permissions time expired, and if not taken up compulsorily purchased and put out to tender. Then get away from the brick on brick culture of the UK building industry. Build in factories for volume and quality.
Ask Sir Oliver to read the responses to your blog today . Perhaps he will then give an entirely different advice to Theresa . Her best decision would then be to ” Close the borders “.
Land Value Tax. The longer they take to build, the more they’ll pay, so they’ll soon find ways of speeding things up.
Developers get criticised for not building straight away on land on which they get planning permission, some say they do this to wait until prices rise so they can make more profit. In fact it’s because when it can take up to five years to get planning permission you have to be careful you don’t use up your ‘stock’ of land before you have another site ready. That the ‘land banking’ accusation is nonsense is easy to prove; you will find it expressed most often in The Guardian and they are wrong about everything. All the time.
Poor old Oliver! First David Cameron lands him with Brexit and now Mrs May has dumped the housing crisis on him. But someone needs to be handed the job of dealing with our population crisis.
I’d like to a breakdown as between outline and full planning consents. Is the government including the former in its figures claiming the building industry is profiteering and sitting on consents without acting.
The Conservatives are acting like socialist planners. Sonce when did the house builing industry have an obligation to build houses to government dictat.
On an important day in the Brexit saga, the lead interview on the subject on the World At One was with…………. Nick Clegg !
This man has no role whatsoever in British Politics. He is no longer an MP having lost his seat. If the BBC wants to lead with a Remainer they should at least interview a current MP rather than a discredited has-been.
Of course, they made no attempt at being evenhanded with no contribution from the Government or any politician supporting Leave.
It really is time for the Culture Minister to sort out once and for all the outlandish bias against Brexit that is so evident across all BBC output.
When did a planning consent become an obligation? If I obtain consent for a house on land I own or an extension to my existing house will I be obliged to build? Is that what government is saying to me and the commercial builders?
What happens to house-builders when the next downturn occurs, will they be forced by government to build even when there is no demand?
Is this the socialist paradise that the fake Conservatives are taking us to? Remember – the Tories secret slogan is – What Labour Wants, Labour Gets.
@Mr Redwood
I’ve seen reports on twitter suggesting that Mrs May with the approval of her Cabinet is about to double her “EU divorce settlement” offer.
Is this more fake news?
Builders should be held to the requirement for affordable housing and not allowed to exchange them for including schools etc. as part of the development which should be made a separate mandatory planning requirement.
Off Topic. I was really pleased to read Michael Gove’s letter about animal welfare. It wouldn’t be difficult to do better than EU legislation over a lot of things regarding animals. I would expect pig farming to get better and for an end to battery hens. The puppy farm businesses need to be looked at too. It is disgraceful what is being allowed to go on. Well done and I look forward to a time when the UK leads the way on this issue.
A land value tax (LVT), would solve that problem. The Housing industry has become expert at gaming the system. They control the supply rate to keep prices rising. They get a bonus play, every time the goverment does another tax giveaway vote catcher.
Apprenticeship levy behind 60% collapse in number of people starting training courses it seems. Not to mention all the admin time wasted by government and bureaucrats producing a negative output as usual.
Well done government and Javid once again! Government once again making thing worse and tax people even more in money and time! We are led by donkeys.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2017/11/23/apprenticeship-levy-behind-60pc-collapse-number-people-starting/?WT.mc_id=e_DM593850&WT.tsrc=email&etype=Edi_FPM_New_AEM_Recipient&utm_source=email&utm_medium=Edi_FPM_New_AEM_Recipient_2017_11_24&utm_campaign=DM593850
Business Secretary Sajid Javid said:
Three million more apprenticeships by 2020 means even more life changing opportunities for our young people. More than that, apprenticeships make sense for business. That’s why some of the country’s top business leaders are coming together to bang the drum for apprenticeships.
We are putting employers at the heart of quality apprenticeships so that young people get the skills they need to succeed. Today we are celebrating everything that apprenticeships have to offer businesses and young people.
Chaired by the Prime Minister’s apprenticeship advisor Nadhim Zahawi MP and businessman and apprenticeship champion David Meller
All well and good so long as he does not file his findings in the rubbish bin.
😉
I can’t see the problem. The land belongs to the landowners, who have a certain amount of time in law to build on their land. Is the heavy hand of the State about to be placed on them to chivvy them along so we can house the lasts arrivals from elsewehere?
Liam Fox insulting UK Business again. Revealing he’s really clueless about business and international trade.
If he’s one of the three main government Brexiters, and things carry on like this, this country’s is in real trouble.
The evidence is building up day by day that Hard Brexit is going to be a disaster from one degree to another (as opposed to a deal on border control whilst we remain in the single market and customs union, and then reconsider Hard Brexit in 10 or 20 years time).
‘and then reconsider Hard Brexit in 10 or 20 years time’ – although i’m sure the country would strongly vote against Hard Brexit (but not against controlled borders).
There is no hard Brexit or soft Brexit. A fiction by remainers. We voted leave in its entirety, if you lost get over it.
BBC in relation to “an incident” in Oxford Street are speaking at one third of their normal news reporting speed. Reason, possibly they find English hard to pronounce. But equally likely they have no information whatsoever. Other networks including Sky News and CNN are on normal speed and of course social media is reporting triple-speed and one and a half hours in front of MSM.
BBC staff productivity is very much behind comparable media. The licence fee should be stopped or given to Twitter, Facebook and other social media
Why not start charging council tax on the proposed houses before they are built. Allow a lead time based on the average time to build. Fail to build and the plot loses permission.