The Irish border with Northern Ireland

The UK government is keen to keep an open border similar to the present one after Brexit. It has set out how this can take place.
The Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland have enjoyed a Common Travel area for many years. It pre dated our entry into the EEC. There is no wish to change this on exit. People will be free to cross the Ireland/Northern Ireland border as today. New UK migration controls are likely to rely on benefit controls and work permits if people wish to settle in the UK.
The current border is a VAT and currency border at the moment. Goods and services entailing cross border transactions require today paperwork or electronic filings to handle the different tax regimes and any currency adjustments. If we end up with the WTO model for Brexit,it will be possible to add a customs tariff line to the documentation that already is generated for a trade transaction across the border.
The likely approach will be for the larger importers and exporters to register as Authorised Economic Operators. They will be able to file electronic paperwork about truck consignments in advance of travel. Number plate recognition technology can be used at road border points to ensure the necessary registrations and payments occur without the need for physical barriers or stops.
Smaller consignments by small businesses living near the border can be exempted.
The UK has offered a friendly and sensible approach to preserve the advantages of the current border arrangements. The EU could adopt the same or could suggest other improvements for mutual agreement.
53 Comments
As you say John, the EU could choose to keep the status quo or come up with a suitable alternative. I think they just see this issue as another way to make life difficult and to possibly glean more cash from us. It is they that are not acting in a friendly manner to the possibly detriment of Ireland and its people. Just more disgusting tactics and another good reason to leave this nasty, corrupt club.
The comments on your last post by Lloyd Barns echo many of our sentiments. Whenever you post about money owed to the EU it is always a popular subject with the vast majority of us feeling we should just leave. We also think government is out of touch and not listening. They are weak. I just hope this depth of feeling is getting through to those in the cabinet. We want a strong Conservative government again and not a weak, grovelling one. Let’s show some strength.
Surely, the serious mistake made by all of us who have agreed with you John since Maastricht is to hope that Brussels would eventually deal with the UK, either within or without the EU, as gentlemen and level-headed businessmen.
If the UK is allowed to have a sensible, functioning exit and future outside the EU, it will resoundingly disprove the political ideology of the European project of ever-greater union, therefore no rational solution to any problem is permitted.
The UK should have put something on the negotiating table for Ireland to defend. The obvious one would have been free movement for Irish workers to come to Great Britain post-brexit because this is a difference between the treatment of Irish and other EU citizens. It would therefore have forced the Irish government to defend this right alone without the support of other governments. The UK could have conceded eventually on this point if other aspects of the Irish border issues were resolved satisfactorily. By putting nothing on the table for the Irihs to defend the UK government has instead encouraged Ireland to make a speculative bid to separate Northern Ireland from Great Britain economically which is supported by the EU leverage in its bid to keep The Uk (or at least Northern Ireland) in the single market and customs union.
The UK government seems to be totally niave when it comes to negotiations unable to set out initial artificial demands which can later conceded in return for concessions in the other side and seemingly unable to do anything other than make one “goodwill” concession after another in return for nothing because the other side she’s nothing on the negotiating table to lose of value.
The open border with Scotland benefits England a little more now with cheap booze wending its way north. It adds to the glamour of merely tobacco smuggling. I mean, what’s the point of a smoke if you haven’t got a drink to go with it?
Well said sir! If you are destroying your lungs, you may as well pickle your liver at the same time. The English will be paying for the hospital bills!
So what now ?
The UK to suggest something only for the EU to state that it is not good enough and to demand more without specifying what more they want.
I think we all know how this game is panning out.
If the PM is true to her word, and past experiences strongly suggest that she is unable to keep it, then I feel a bad deal is better than a no deal and a bad deal is what we shall receive.
More money for the EU but none to protect the very people who elect you to act for and on their behalf. Shameful !
I can see that the so called Conservative Party will be spending many a year in opposition after the next GE. Labour came close last time, they will be even closer next as many Conservative voters stay at home.
Sorry, forgetting my manners.
Good morning.
If that border is not closed and immigration not properly managed what will there be to stop millions just walking in to the UK? Your idea that “New UK migration controls are likely to rely on benefit controls and work permits….” is absolutely bonkers and unworkable.
Benefit controls and work permits will give me no confidence that you are managing the problem until you beef up the home office. Both border security and dealing with illegals who have got through or overstayed is disgracefully inadequate as evidenced by the number of people that get through and hundreds of thousands that should not be here. Sweatshop employers will not worry about permits nor rogue landlords with overcrowded accommodation.
We are told about constant terrorist threats but our borders seem porous.
Entirely sensible and common sense. Therefore likely to be completely ignored by the EU.
Land borders are a complete nonsense.
I worked as a resort transfer driver a couple of years ago ferrying people from Morzine – in France to Geneva airport – the Swiss side.
If I drove the main route on the motorway there were queues, border guards and sometime checks. If I drove the back route – along the lake – there was nothing. And from this route you could see the country lane where the locals sped between the two countries with the bother of the unmanned chicane.
But random custom checks will still be conducted under the system you describe as it is the case at the German/Swiss or Norwegian/Swedish border.
There is no beating around the bush. Leaving means regulatory divergence. Checks will have to be conducted somewhere along the line.
The single-market is not simply about tariffs. If it was the case then WTO rules would suffice.
Why hasn’t a focus on AEO registration begun already? Getting more companies ready for customs fast-tracking by 2019 would seem to be a sensible push.
Cause the current system is incapable to handle so many requests.
It is one thing to wish for Brexit. It is another to have the IT and people in place.
“The EU could adopt the same or could suggest other improvements for mutual agreement.”
The EU prefers to treat the border as a stumbling block – another bargaining chip to extract more money.
We are now seeing the punishment approach of the EU. Politics and the very survival of the EU trumps economics. The EU are not looking for a deal. They want abject unconditional surrender.
Time to walk away.
What does Southen Ireland want?
We want the whole of the UK to stay in the Customs union, at the very least, to avoid this kind of disruption to our daily lives.
Good Morning.
So many relatively easy issues to resolve are being fought over, perhaps there is a far larger problem not being discussed, that of the political balance of Europe.
The UK provides the counterbalance, both financially and politically, to German economic size and political weight. The UK is the second largest net contributor, Germany is nearly double the UK; who will the EU bureaucracy go to, to make up our contribution? Without the UK balancing weight, Germany will have, even more than now, the whip hand in all of the EU. Is that really the issue the Europeans are worried about?
By the UK paying a silly ‘divorce fee’, we simply make the cost to Germany to become ‘paymaster of the EU’ that much less. How foolish is that?
Couldn’t agree more on your analysis. Also, I have always had great sympathy with the peoples of NI. Everyone knows the pain and distress that both ‘sides’ of the argument went through! I wouldn’t put anything past the EU, not least using this as more leverage to extort more and more money from us. I hope that remainers really start to see how corrupt this EU regime is!
The DUP have been forced to hold the UK to stated red lines because they do not trust PM May, and neither do their voters. They also realise that the UK has no say over the management of another country’s border. That decision is for the EU. The Republic will have no say either. It is all a ruse of course…if we pay enough the EU will magic any concerns away even quicker than May’s dissolving red lines.
Perhaps the Irish government will do us an unexpected favour and veto the bad deal Mrs May appears to intent on offering to the EU.
I hope for the people of Ireland and Northern Ireland the current friendly and non-invasive solution is maintained. However thanks to the antics of the Irish politicians I will be reducing my vocational and personal trade with Ireland as much as I am able in foodstuffs, financial services and other goods and services as I discover them.
No more Irish foodstuffs or investment in Irish domiciled ETFs and funds. All thanks to the Irish government’s anti-UK attitude despite the enormous cost to the British tax payer in supporting Ireland following the financial crisis from 2007.
In the past I have been quite neutral about Ireland, now I will view them in the same stable as those other EU countries that mean us harm.
Indeed the UK approach sound fine. But the EU are clearly looking for problems where ever they can find them and not solutions.
Meanwhile it seems from the FT that Hammond is considering more silly gimmicks with the pension rules. This to allow for new “patient capital” investments to exceed the now absurdly low pension cap. There used to be no cap then we had £1.5 million then up to £1.8m then down to £1m now just £1.030m. Doubtless patient capitial will be defined in some foolish, misguided, damaging, unclear and time consuming way. Creating endless pointless work for lawyers, bureaucrats, pension advisers and accountants.
Just set a decent cap say £3 million increasing by inflation and let people contribute to and invest their pensions however they wish (including the new residential property we so badly need). It is only tax deferral in the main anyway, you pay tax on the pensions when you draw them and 40% IHT on what you have retained of the pensions when you die too.
Why are most ministers so foolish? Endless daft gimmicks and silly schemes (isas, tessas, baby bonds, pension rules that change every year, EIS, seed EIS, home buyers isa………. just lower simpler taxes is what is needed. Release the lawyers, bureaucrats and accountant to do productive work for a change.
What about controls of animals and food crossing the border? Food imported into Northern Ireland from the USA could be taken to the Republic and sold there or to the rest of the EU. Excellent business for Northern Ireland, but not acceptable to the EU. Food coming into Northern Ireland from the Republic will need to be checked – otherwise under WTO rules we have no right to check food imports from other countries.
And it is not so easy to catch vehicles with number plate recognition. There has been publicity recently about the number of unlicensed cars driving on UK roads. There will be a lot of trouble with enforcement.
I don’t think there are any VAT payments collected at the border, nor is there any control on which currencies are taken into and out of Northern Ireland from and to the Republic. The border is totally open.
If the Brexiters want to leave the EU, they have to recognise that that does mean actually leaving the EU and coping with all the problems that brings about. They can’t just sit there and say we are leaving but it makes no difference and there are no problems. It does make a difference and the problems do have to be addressed. If we had clear detailed plans our negotiators could work with more confidence and be more effective.
I’ve just read that most Tory MP’s believe May will be gone in under 12 months. She’s an ardent Europhile. Her Chancellor is an ardent Europhile. If she’s of the belief that her time as PM is limited then I worry that she may attempt to construct events to prevent the UK’s full exit from this poisonous political construct, the EU, before her departure
Indeed the opponent of Brexit now is not the EU but those people closer to home such as May, Hammond and the British ‘unseen state’ – the usual coterie of liberal left, pro-EU types whose names and faces we can never know nor see
We must be cognisant of the possibility that May, her team and the EU are not working together to construct a series of events that prevent Brexit.
The Irish border question is just another roadblock to complicate matters, deliberately so. The Gordian Knot strategy of the EU has proven very effective in the past making it almost nigh impossible for member states to exit once inside the labyrinth
With the right political leadership in place we can exit this pathetic organisation with dignity and win the next UK election against the poison of Labour
‘We must be cognisant of the possibility that May, her team and the EU are working together to construct a series of events that prevent Brexit. ‘
It might look like that but her “team” includes Gove, Johnson,Fox and Davis.
Much more likely is that she is out of her depth.
On the TV this morning it was stated that the UK government is “desperate” to move on to trade talks, but this would be vetoed by the Irish government unless the UK government committed to keeping the UK in both the Single Market and the Customs Union.
Apparently the latest threat on this matter has come from an Irishman who has forgotten that as an EU Commissioner he is supposed to be an impartial official faithfully serving the interests of the EU as a whole, not just those of his home country, a promise he made as part of his solemn oath of office.
Whatever delusions the Irish government may entertain there is no political possibility of the UK remaining in either the Single Market or the Customs Union after leaving the EU, so there is now clearly no point in the UK even trying to negotiate any “special and deep” trade deal with the EU. And of course there was never any justification for paying the EU a bribe just to get trade talks started.
So we should now say that rather than kowtow to the stupid destructive intransigence of the EU we will fall back on WTO trade rules and only seek agreements on the practical or technical aspects of continuing trade.
That would do us some economic harm, although nowhere near as much as portrayed by the Remoaners, and it would do the other countries more economic harm, albeit it would be spread around among them, but on most projections the country which would suffer by far the greatest economic damage would in fact be Ireland.
“New UK migration controls are likely to rely on benefit controls and work permits if people wish to settle in the UK.”
A disappointment. I expected to see proper border enforcement after the referendum result.
Once here people will still claim asylum on spurious grounds or work in the black economy as they do now – or support a large family on state topped up gig wages like my taxi driver this morning.
It’s not happening is it.
‘Theresa May has agreed with Brussels that Britain will hand over more than £40 billion when the UK leaves the EU — but keep the final bill secret from the public even when the final deal is done in 2019.’ Sunday Times, 26 Nov 2017
–
This is what happens when Tory MP’s turn their back on their country and elect a Europhile as their leader.
This is what my party has morphed into. A pro-EU, liberal left charade political entity packed with unprincipled, pathetic politicians
We must thank the dignity and decency of the British people for at least trying to return our country back to its rightful place
The Irish aren’t buying this are they? They think that you are trying to meet three incompatible objectives at once.
1. Leave the Customs Union
2. No border between Northern Ireland and the Republic
3. No border between the North and the rest of the UK
Doesn’t work, does it?
And exploiting the exemptions you propose sounds to me like a license for criminals, remembering that smuggling across the border was a major way that the terrorists made money in the past.
Is there an actual proposal that the UK has made that is published anywhere that we can read?
” New UK migration controls are likely to rely on benefit controls and work permits “. Or in plain English – ANYONE can walk in and just stay. Don’t expect benefits – until lawyers say it is discrimination – all will STILL walk into the NHS. You might as well put up a big neon sign, set up on the Dover cliffs and seen from Calais – ” Come on – the gates and wallets are still wide open – just go through Ireland “.
Are the govt going to give us a choice of which river we are being sold down?
Local trade can continue to be frictionless. Companies foreign to either RoI or NI should adhere to the deal we strike with the EU.
I really don’t see there is much of a problem except to those who want to muddy the waters for political purposes.
No – this doesn’t work because of YOUR Brexit.
You assume the only difference is in tariffs. Yet you claim one reason for Brexit was to slash EU rules and regulations.
You can not have different product rules – which is what you want – without a hard border.
You can not take back control of your immigration policy without a hard border to stop people coming in.
I am sorry that your position is blitheringly incoherent. But it is blitheringly incoherent.
Whining about other people having ‘bad will’ is not good enough.
The EU is very far from perfect but now we’re finding out – clearly – that on all the major issues Brexit will be worse.
The Brexiteers will be blamed for this – and you’re one of them Mr Redwood.
Your retirement will be full of lots of explaining. Shame.
I find myself wanting to reply to you with just 2 words but unfortunately John wouldn’t allow it through, but I’m sure you get the message.
To remind you – we had a democratically held referendum, a decision was made and now the decision will be implemented, get over it.
PS. It’s all about freedom not economics.
If the EU considers a “hard border” for immigration purposes to be in place in Italy, France, Spain, Greece and Portugal they are guilty of a con trick. There are only hard borders on paper in much of the EU.
If anyone wants to enter the UK via Northern Ireland they will not be stopped by a hard border at a frontier post. They might be stopped by a passport/identity check at a ferry or air terminal – as happens now.
Get real.
We can press ahead with our non-physical border.
If the Irish want to erect a physical border on their side that is up to them.
Simple.
When ti comes to economic migration there should be no discrimination on grounds of nationality. All foreign nationals wanting to come to the UK should be treated equally.
You are proposing special treatment.
1. No criminals.
Unlike now where you allow them in and don’t kick them out when they commit crimes here.
When you come to the UK, like when you go to the US, you should submit a declaration that you have not got a criminal record. The UK should check with home countries if people have criminal records. A condition of visa free travel is that the country of origin provides a yes/no check against a passport for a criminal record.
2. Net contributors only. You have to generate more tax than you cost.
Easy to implement. A minimum tax, paid in advance or with a bond to pay it. A the end of the year if your tax paid is below the minimum either you top it up, or we call the bond. Next year the same. For all migrants. If you have dependents, then the minimum tax is increased.
3. No discrimination. Gender, race, sexual preference, religion, .. not relevant. Just conditions 1 and 2.
On free movement of goods and services. Just enforce the deals we have already signed with Ireland, France, … They are for free movement of goods and services.
Next on the EU’s demands. Pay nothing bar membership fees. Nothing. If you do you will be blamed for all austerity.
Let the EU take the UK to court to prove there is a legal basis. Which court? Can’t be an EU court, we aren’t members.
This approach is naïve.
There could be 40% duties on some goods imported into ROI from the UK. Where do yo draw the line at “small consignments”? A decent living could be made by travelling across the border a couple of times a week with a small consignment of £5000 worth of goods each time. Why not formalise this by the NI and ROI establishing their own customs union, much as they had freedom of movement and have freedom to apply for citizenship between the two parts of Ireland? Freedom of movement of people and therefore effective sovereignty was already in place between ROI and NI pre-dating the EU construct, and can return to its former status, although of course folk from outside the island wouldn’t qualify for UK citizenship on the basis of having gained Irish citizenship on the way. Equally these flexibilities which are already in place for NI citizens already technically set them aside from the remainder of the UK, so in return they need to accept that a border of some sort needs to happen in the Irish Sea— to repeat there is already a difference between NI citizens’ rights and rUK rights, so there has to be a quid pro quo here to avoid a hard border, and that is it. nb there will also likely be a border between the island and rEU in the same way.
I cannot understand the hoohah concerning the Irish border . The EU wishes to control what goods conform to its ,so called ,standards and if unrestricted controls exist they allege its rules will be violated . Individuals can decide what they wish to buy and if it includes items from the USA that are currently excluded , so what ? . Food controls and other restrictions that apply to goods produced in the USA are of a very high and reliable standard and if they arrive in Northern Ireland and are dispatched elsewhere they are identifiable . In my opinion an “open border” between Northern Ireland and Eire ought to continue to exist .
The truth is the EU does not wish its bureaucratic arm to be weakened in any respect and it recognises that the trading relationship between N and S Ireland is its Achilles heel . Frankly I would completely disregard this issue and if the EU persist , I would simply walk away . We can establish a recognition and control mechanism at our points of arrival from N and S Ireland and , if they are secure and good enough , we ought to be able to exclude the “unwanted”. From a purely economic and defence aspect Eire is very dependent on its relationship with the UK , it is probably better if they “exit” as well .
The irish border problem is more complex than outlined here, for instance what if UK is buying produce in from South America the EU would be concerned mainly because of standards issues in case any of that product finds its way across the border into the EU. The other big problem looming is the fact that this kind of loose border arrangement as proposed is a smugglers charter- I can see the men who live in the shadows already rubbing their hands.. Failure of a loose border will need better and increased enforcement by customs that could very well lead to more enforcement by police until we reach a situation like the way things were in the 1970’s. No am afraid loose land border control for the EU facing the UK outside of the EU is not going to work..especially in Ireland
The Irish threat of chaos in the event of a no deal and/or exit from the custom union at worse will result in an inconvenience to trade but a stick with which those who wish to unite all Ireland will use without restraint. However it is also intended to strengthen the EU negotiators hand as the threats that they are making it has becoming patently obvious do them more harm than good. The Irish should think more on what they threaten as well as a united Ireland will come with as many problems that the UK suffered in keeping Northern Ireland united to the UK.
The answer to this threat and also to that of those who fear a non tariff free trade agreement is simple. To unilaterally declare the UK a free trade nation with the EU and the rest of the world and let other nations erect their border controls if they so desire. An appalling idea no doubt the majority will declare and that vociferously.
They would be wrong despite universal belief to the contrary there is nothing to fear from free trade. Unfortunately there is insufficient space here to give the many reasons why but a little rational research by the discerning will illicit plenty of evidence to substantiate that claim. Trade deficits are not a barrier as they are a zero sum exercises. Protection of producers is hardly a consideration as it is not up to us the consumers to protect them so that they can charge higher prices for lower quality. However consumers(producers are also very large consumers) win handsomely as they do gain the best price at the best quality as they are allowed to source anywhere in the world for their goods and services.
The answer is simpler still. If the EU in its own interests as well as ours, simply accept free trade both ways.
If not, then the difference is not simply to go back to borders in the old fashioned way but just one of paying duties and VAT if imposed. The entry system and Customs data will still be needed anyway as it is now. The new Customs system now being developed will cope with this (as long as it is done right in the first place).
The only solution is economic (not political) unification of both parts of Ireland. Anything else will result in unacceptable border control risks for the EU. And will make an FTA more difficult.
Again we have the Brussels angle. With this economic unification, will Brussels be taking over the UK taxpayers subsidy of Northern Ireland.
We would probably agree to those conditions and enjoy a tax cut for the rest of the UK.
Ireland is just the latest perceived problem being wheeled out to try and complicate Brexit.
Hard (clean) Brexit it is then.
The DUP say that won’t happen and their crucial votes propping up the Tories in Westminster will ensure it won’t happen.
If it is so simple why is it holding up talks ?
Because the EU bureaucrats are looking for obstacles not solutions. They are not acting even in the interest of the EU member states.
Simply because there is not the political will to solve the problem. Not only are the EU not wanting this to be resolved (and apparently encouraging opposition to solving the problem) but also there are too many Remainer Tory politicians who do not want this to work (Brexit, and solving the border problem). The Tory Remainer MPs are becoming ever more bold, and Alan Duncan has now apparently stated that he is going to join the Remainer rebels, and fight the fixed date for leaving. These Remainers should have been dealt with long ago, but they have instead been given key positions in government. A recipe for disaster, a disaster which is now unfolding.
Benefit controls and work permits are no deterrent to illegal migrants who enter and work of the grid amongst their own communities. The know that, once they have entered, the chances of their being detected are minimal, and that, even if they are apprehended, the chances of their being removed are next to non-existent. No government is prepared to take the liberal vilification which would stem from a serious attempt to remove a majority of the illegals who are already here and continue to arrive. If they are not stopped at a border they will noy be stopped at all.
You told us we voted Leave to take back control of our borders. But you want an open border with Ireland.
You told us the EU needs us more than we need the EU. Yet we are paying money to the EU, not the other way round.
You are trying to take the people of Britain for fools, but we are starting to see through you
I see the Irish have said that UK staying in the Single Market and Customs Union would assist in easing border problems. David Davis could usefully propose another couple of alternatives which are that Ireland also withdraw from the EU, or that the EU put in place a comprehensive free trade agreement with the UK so that border checks would be minimised.
One wonders what other nations will threaten to hold up negotiations and trade talks – no doubt the traditional French insistence on protecting their own film industry will make an appearance.
“The UK is a laughing stock. At home and abroad. The EU sees nothing but a quivering and fawning coward. The rest of the World sees the same, and shake their heads in astonishment. Barnier has only to lift an eyebrow and the British negotiators fall back as if they have been poleaxed. The UK appears paralyzed with awe and fear as it beholds the mighty EU.
Merkel has never been weaker. Macron is ignoring rising unpopularity and riots in Paris by his aggrieved citizens. But the Brits appear to have noticed only that the EU is shouting louder than ever, demanding more and more.”
Comment Central