I enjoyed my visit to the Wokingham Winter Carnival this year. The works in the Town Centre meant we had the pleasure of a laser light show set to music to replace the normal parade of carnival floats. The lasers conjured us Father Christmas, reindeers, presents, and much else that define the start of the Christmas season.

I was grateful to the St Sebastian’s brass band for playing to us and accompanying the carols. The Mini Mayor officially switched on the lights. During the day there had been plenty of good music from local bands and singers.

Well done to all who managed and participated in a great event. The organisers adapted well to the temporary disruption of the town centre by the renewal works.