Getting people out of poverty

The ambition of improving people’s living standards is shared across the UK political spectrum. Our debates are not about what we are trying to achieve. All sensible people want their neighbours, friends and relatives to do well, to find worthwhile jobs, and to earn a decent living. The arguments are in practice all about how we achieve that, though some seek to misrepresent the views of others by implying some do not want people to succeed.
The good news is it is not a zero sum game. Someone doing well should not make it more difficult for someone else. As more people set up businesses they create more jobs. As more large companies sell more product and pay higher bonuses, so there is more money to spend on other things, in turn creating more employment.
Nor is the world of school and university a zero sum game. We have expanded educational opportunity substantially, by effectively raising the school leaving age and increasing the number of university places on offer. There is no ceiling on how well any individual can do, no firm limit on how many good degrees are awarded.
Today we read that some places appear better than others at assisting and mentoring people from low income backgrounds so they can succeed in education and go on to well paid jobs. We need to study what has worked best and what has not worked so well, and spread best practice from place to place. Schools need to be properly funded and good teachers valued and supported. It is also a task for the wider community and for the families concerned. Individuals are motivated and assisted by different things. It may only take one comment or expression of support to make the difference for a young person, but as we can never be sure what that is so those in the local community need to try what they can to show more people that there is opportunity for all and effort can be rewarded.
There will always be poor so long as there are rich. Simple fact of life.
But this is not about poor vs rich, it is about equality of oppotunity, which is a core conservative value. Pity that our PM does not share that with her virtue signalling quotas.
We should not be attracted by the numbers. The Socialist like using numbers as and when it suit them because it is simpler and looks ad if they are achieving something when not. e.g. tractor production.
It is about getting the right people in the right positions able to do what is required. Sadly something that modern politics seems lacking.
The correlation between inequality and various ills in society would indeed be reason enough to address poverty issues.
Interesting that brexit news doesn’t feature in today’s blog. Interesting too that a soft-spoken reaction to remarks made about Dutch elections some days ago is still waiting to be moderated.
PvL – yes, a most eloquent silence in today’s blog. You won’t get people out of poverty by taking their money and giving it away. As the reports of a £55bn EU “divorce” payment are not categorically denied by Downing St, we must assume they are true.
£55bn among 66m Brits is £833 each. A family of four is on the hook for £3332. On average wages that’s every penny of five weeks’ pay.
What has Mrs May to say to this family? Why has she not already said it? Are they nothing to her? And what about JR, who has assured us for years that we have no legal or moral obligation? Will he vote for it?
I confess to being a little puzzled by the media coverage of a tens of billions divorce bill.
The opposition would vote the measure down, just to oppose the government, and the Tory Eurosceptics will vote it down as well.
I can’t see this getting through Parliament.
@eeyore:
If you were to spread £833 over 50 years, it would be less than 5 penny a day. I’ve suggested months ago that apart from negotiating over calculation rules (not a final amount) payments could be spread so that much of the theoretical £350 million a week could still be sold to the UK public as a freedom benefit.
eeyore – Agreed, you can’t have “austerity” at home and with the same hand give away 55 billion…
Eeyore, “Are they nothing to her?” No. They’re absolutely nothing to her. The only person that woman (can’t hardly stand to speak her name any more) has any loyalty to is herself and Juncker. She’d sell her own mother and her husband if it meant keeping that man happy.
I must confess that I worry about what is getting ‘under the radar’ so to speak, when many of the media and people are distracted by all this news from the Royal Family!
At the same time we have reduced our armed forces to the bone.
No vessels for fishery protection which means we are probably going to let Brussels continue with the ruinous CFP.
If £55 billion is true just to talk about trade how much more will be demanded for a comprehensive trade deal.
I bet we finish up in the SM and CU having paid billion for nothing. Why are kids less educated today despite staying on till 18 than we were leaving at 15.
What’s more, for every three pound this Government gives to defence it gives one pound to the international aid budget. This Conservative Government should be hanging it’s head in shame.
Scrap HS2 and the bill is more than covered, Eeyore. HS2 is really EU2 so we won’t be needing it anyway.
The problems with the £55bn are not just the cost: a) it is a capitulation b) we are paying an access charge to negotiate a deal with the EU c) what comes next ?
To me it seems we are showing great weakness. That concerns me more than the money itself.
We are looking desperate and weak and are being humiliated by our own Government. Boris Johnson was right when he said they should go whistle for the money.
Y would not like your country to have a poor credit record would you? Not with a capital market dependent government. In the seventies there was talk of going “cap in hand” to the IMF. That could happen again.
My country has a credit record second to none. England has not defaulted since 1672.
This extortion will have to be borrowed. If Brexit means no more Lord Haw Haws and Dutch or German cars it will be worth it
My comment printed in a national daily in July read ‘Will The Great Repeal Bill (now EU Withdrawal Bill) be accompanied by The Great Betrayal of the British electorate by Parliamentary treachery?
I now expect far greater betrayal to be soon revealed. I also expect Mrs May to step down before the next election and leave her successor with the nigh on impossible task in holding up the Tory vote.
eeyore: “£55bn among 66m Brits is £833 each. A family of four is on the hook for £3332. On average wages that’s every penny of five weeks’ pay. ”
And disrupting trade, putting British companies out of business would probably cost ‘Brits’ a lot more than £833 each.
I hate it that we don’t actually know what the government is doing, that’s probably reasonable to expect in high stakes negotiations.
If the UK regains our Political independence, and maintains economic prosperity – while maintaining cordial relations with our former EU partners, and it costs a one off £55bn, over the long term that’s still cheaper than full membership.
By the way, that £55bn is not falling equally on 66m ‘Brits’, but disproportionately on those actually paying taxes.
Indeed.
The average family would already be £3500 better off with UKIP.
This is already a very bad deal, worse than no deal, and we haven’t even started.
Let’s tot it up as we go and finally put these Remainer parties to rest in a yes/no General Election before (or even after) this lousy deal is completed.
Agreed eeyore.
I seem to be seeing Jellyfish everywhere in the Government these days.
Eeyore, Exactly right. The extent of the May government’s appeasement is a wonder to behold. As well as so obvious. In many ways it surpasses paying for entry in 1972 because we don’t actually need anything from the EU this time.
You are grasping at straws eeyore. The fright is on the faces of Remoaners in Parliament right now. ANY deal is okay to them , they have said so ANY deal is better than NO DEAL. .
Actually, nothing has been sorted at all but panic has set in with Remoaners. Just time eeyore to make your way to EU-land before our doom sets in.Good luck in Calais!!!. Don’t get stamped on by fleeing asylum seekers to France from the UK.
Don’t despair Peter ; most of us have suffered the same fate .
“The correlation between inequality and various ills in society would indeed be reason enough to address poverty issues”
Nonsense, is it cause or correlation. Does being poor make you more likely to be a drug addict or alcoholic or is it the other way round? Inequality is essential for the economy to work. Otherwise why would anyone lazy bother to work at all?
Yes all indications are that we have been sold out. The sums look so large that the position of MPs like JR looks untenable so will they do the honourable thing and resign the whip or vote against it. Sadly if what is quoted is correct we will see the deal magically turn into reasonable, acceptable and in our best interests etc.
PvL, No I don’t find the views of an EU apologist to be interesting. The EU is a bane for the people of Europe.
“Interesting that brexit news doesn’t feature in today’s blog” No, as the years go by one would expect a brief mention of Brexit.
“inequality and various ills in society ” Yes that is the way of all the world since at least neolithic times. The Labour Party started here just over one hundred years ago and they say every year “the rich get richer and the poorer get poor”. You could help them out by asking them to take a look at just who is paying their 500,0oo Party membership fees. It can only be rich people.
It’s for Mrs May to communicate the ‘Brexit News’ to the public then John Redwood will hopefully blog about it because hopefully, we will have the full picture first before everyone gets hot and bothered by ‘guesses’.
Here’s an idea to reduce poverty. Stop taking money off people by taxing them them at every turn. Conservatives used to be in favour of that.
But how else are we supposed to fund the EU, WHICH WE VOTED TO LEAVE????
Mr R, seeing as how the PM has caved in to demands of pro-EU MPs to have a parliamentary vote on anything they don’t like, how about demanding a vote on whether she hands over £45bn of OUR money? Someone should take her to court for theft if she signs that cheque.
If my local MP wasn’t a really principled man who fights for what he believes in I would never vote Conservative again.
Milton Friedman, the American economist, once said “If you want to get rid of povert, tax it, because whatever you tax, disappears”
The government’s approach is the total reverse reward it with loads benefits so that it grows and grows and working becomes relatively unattractive. So grow & grow it has. Also define it as a percentage of average earning so it is not poverty in any real sense anyway and can never go anyway.
Effectively increasing the school leaving age in some/many colleges often obliges those belatedly wanting to achieve in maths and English being disturbed by those who do not – the latter can come from UK schools or from EU. Providing the opportunity is one thing, but then preventing those who seek to benefit by populating the classes with those who do not wish to attend (but the collegs take to get their per head funding) is, I think, an error.
Another couple of years in one of the worst performing schools or colleges does not help anyone. In the old days people would often have moved to the local dominant employer, such as mine, shipyard, steelworks or whatever and that employer through their training would have compensated for the rubbish local schools. With such employers gone that route for many people has disappeared.
We all know that if you have worked hard you can achieve great things and hopefully a well paid job. Unfortunately, a lot of people are only too happy to sit back and claim welfare. The welfare state under labour gave away so much that people felt work was unnecessary. Rents are paid, no poll tax, free prescriptions, dental treatment and money on top. Why would they,? The incentive yo work has been taken away especially when many have jobs on the side. We all know who they are but the authorities don’t act when told about them. Its those on low wages that are poor.
John, can you explain why, when this country is struggling yo fund social services, schools, the armed services, councils, police NHS etc Mrs May thinks its OK to hand over what is reported to be near £50b to the EU meaning poor people in this country will go without? If this is the case when there is no legal reason to do so I hope UKIP make a big come back and I will know where to put my cross. Please don’t talk about people being poor when this government is prepared to make each and every one of us poorer so that EU countries can prosper. Many of us are angry at May’s betrayal.
The Tories have increased taxes more than any other party for decades. Hammond introduced even more taxes last week to long term savers! All so he can give away to the EU or the world to make May and him feel good. May wanted to introduce dementia tax, sell your home to pay for social adult care, as she claims we cannot afford! Of course we can, she prefers not to. Tories high on tax and give it away.
Indeed the government was augmenting the feckless with the benefit system. Why bother to work, they are being rational no to given the absurd system that pertains.
Exactly. Welfare is still far too generous and so often discourages work. Gordon Brown’s tax credits for the ‘working poor’ merely disincentivises people to work longer than the required 16 hours a week. Why should they when the taxpayer will top up their wages by thousands of pounds with bungs from ex partners on the side?
If only we had a Conservative Government instead of this bunch of socialists calling themselves Conservative, the welfare bill would have been slashed dramatically by now.
A fairly well paid job often makes you little better off than anyone else given the tax and benefit system that pertains. You also have far less time.
There is poverty through misfortune, such as an avoidable illness, your livelihood taken away from you or a bad start in life.
There is also poverty caused by folly or idleness.
Unfortunately, our system doesn’t distinguish between them. Added to that, we have a system that encourages dependency, reinforcing a disability by necessity.
Perhaps the state should do less, and focus more on helping charities, who are better placed to distinguish between genuine and fake needs.
John
Your readers do not take too kindly to being manipulated and patronised. Don’t believe you can simply ignore the main story of the day by composing this socialist nonsense
We are all aware that May, the leader you voted for, has betrayed this country, its people and its democracy. It is obvious to most that your decision not to address this vital issue is an insult to your readers
I despise Labour will all my being as I know what they are. Lying, deceitful, overtly political and view human beings as nothing more than political capital. It seems that my party is so different after all
Your leader’s betrayal will last for generations
‘It seems that my party is NOT so different after all’
Wealth is being transferred from the many to the few. That is ongoing and nothing is being done to stop it.
The rich can avoid paying tax. The rest cannot.
I note inheritance thresholds are unchanged.
An average London property costs in excess of the £325,000 IHT threshold and this has been the case for a long time now.
A studio flat in London cost more than £325K.
It is not at all easy for the rich to avoid tax in the UK now. It cost a fortune in tax advice too.
And takes a lifetime of graft with a 13x mortgage only to gift much of it to the state (including a stamp duty at the start.)
I am concerned by the recent ousting of the University of Bath VP purely on the basis of her salary rather than her performance (which her salary would surely have reflected). I think this sets a dangerous presdedent; to continue to compete with the likes of he US institutions, we need the best leaders at our universities, and they should be paid what they are worth relative to the rest of the World rather than what leftist academics/politicians see fit.
Who ousted her?
I heard she’d gone on a fully paid year’s sabbatical then was taking retirement on a final salary pension agreement!
The lady in question got a salary of almost £1/2 million pa, and also negotiated an interest-free loan on the purchase of a car for £31k – I suppose she has earned an award for sheer chutzpah!
Then Bath university should open up its VP position to international candidates as well as British ones.
Only then can we be assured that there is true global competition reflected in the salary.
£45bn for talks & even then we hear briefings that the U.K. “may not have done enough”?! Unless there is a clear commitment at the Dec European Council to immediate talks towards a comprehensive free trade deal, including financial services, this offer needs to come off the table and the govt should walk away and say call us back if you change your mind.
And I hope & assume the money only gets paid / liabilities assumed if there is actually a deal in place at March 2019. Of course everyone should expect compromise on both sides to get a deal, but we can’t agree this payment and then be offered a choice between Norway, Canada or Clean Brexit. Clean Brexit should cost nothing.
Wise words and perfect sense.
If reports are correct Mrs May has given in to blackmail, pure and simple.
To pay anything more than the €20bn already promised plus a very small amount for odds and ends is foolish in the extreme.
Any payment does not even seem to be directly linked to a trade deal acceptable to us. An essential prerequisite to any deal.
They are desperate for our money and throwing away our strongest card is a clear dereliction of duty.
I notice you left off wealth.
If people have wealth, they aren’t going to vote for people like Corbyn to steal their wealth.
If people know their wealth is being stolen then they won’t vote for any government that does this.
That’s why the debts matter. Reporting the debts, sending the bill to individuals matter.
So when we look at the news last night there is talk that May will pay the EU for its debts.
That’s just proof of a fraud. If we pay, it should have been in the UK accounts. It’s not in the accounts.
Payment is admitting that the UK state has committed a fraud and mislead the UK population into thinking they were not liable.
Very awkward for MPs. You are going to have to pass a law that says if you commit fraud it is legal, if other people commit fraud they go to jail.
Equally, since retrospective changes to the law are illegal under the EHRC, going to be very hard to do that.
It is also a task for the wider community and for the families concerned.
It is down to the family. Why do we have to spend and waste so many resources on treating children the basics of education? Because if you ask any teacher and classroom assistant the someone else will pay and do it for you. Far too many are allowed to abdicate from the parental responsibilities and leave it to the state.
Sorry should read teaching
Getting the right return on any sort of investment – be it in people , markets or other , is a reasonable expectation . Motivation does play a key part in achievement and a lot depends on who is at the helm . I spent a lifetime in education and business and recognised what leadership meant to the followers . I regret very much that this lesson in life does nor show in the practice of our Political scene .
Today I am horrified and gobsmacked at the announcement of our latest financial offer to Brussels . The voters have been let down and they should now make every sort of protest .
We are helping poor people in Europe by paying out 50billion for nothing in a divorce bill it seems. What a cave in by a weak collection of negotiators. And it is still 50billion without guarantees on trade, CJ or Ireland just wishful thinking and talking. I hope you and someone else makes a challenge to the leadership. Else your position will seem to have been empty words.
Was your tongue in cheek when you wrote this. Of course there are many many people out there who want others to fail. Jealousy is rife.
You and your colleagues are too blame for this Mr Redwood. We placed our faith and trust in you and your colleagues to carry out the wishes of the people and you have betrayed us, abused our loyalty and treated us with unabashed contempt
It breaks my heart to see what my country as been reduced too. Grovelling on our knees to a vile political entity namely the EU while subjected to threats and intimidation
We expect deceit and contempt from vile Labour but I always thought the Conservatives held to a strict moral code of decency, patriotism and dignity.
This woman, Hammond, my party and the conniving and treacherous British civil service will go down in infamy as the people who BETRAYED THE UK
SHAME ON YOU ALL
But it isn’t the country that is grovelling, it is the spineless bunch in government.
They lied to us when joined. They have lied to us all along on the way out. They were always going to betray us. They were always going to pay. They are traitors. May and all Remainers incabinet must be removed now one way or the other and I don’t really care how.
If it means taking to the streets then so be it. And don’t expect any help from our host.
John…this is today’s topic…seriously. Not depriving UK citizens to collapse before the EU would help with opportunity and poverty. I would rather see this Tory Government fall than agree to this ex-Gratia payment. £55 billion is just the start, other contingencies and liabilities will take that to at least £80 billion. Also folded on ECJ, limited ability to make trade deals, will have to follow EU regulations etc. Worst PM in history?
Reduce the size of state, drastically reduce benefits to the bare minimum and provide equality of opportunity.
In 4 months, Cabinet Brexiteers have gone from:
1. No Transition to a 2 year transition
2. Parallel trade talks to non-parallel talks
3. No ECJ transition jurisdiction to No ECJ over new rules
4. Go Whistle” to £20bn
5. £20bn to £40bn
6. £40bn to £45-55bn
That is thoroughly enjoyable.
Enjoyable to traitors.
It does seem to be a very weak approach. They should have made clear before triggering Article 50 that No Deal was the walk away position and spelt out its potential benefits with thorough analysis and then approached these negotiations being clear that nothing is agreed until everything is. So no money etc until there is a clear free trade deal, inc financial services.
Not enjoyable from my point of view, but it is par for the course.
This is the sort of demonstration of gutlessness we have come to expect from our useless politicians.
I’m glad I don’t go to Westminster these days or I’d want to throw something at them!
Tad
There is no equality in how much money is being spent per pupil; the governments much prefers to expend huge sums on people they have recently imported than on English people, who, if they do not have wealthy parents who can afford private school fees, are consigned to an education which is worse than when I was a youngster insofar as there are not even grammar schools and technical schools to give some a better chance in life. The government is hostile to English people in very many ways and I hope they are severely punished electorally for it.
Preventing some 16 year-old from working is a big mistake in my opinion.
We need to learn to value young people.
Some will have much greater self esteem by letting them get away from academia and get on with some real practical work that will be valued by their employers and their families.
You will never remove people from poverty if you continue taxing them to the hilt.
This ridiculous bill to leave the EU will be the final straw. To add a random unnecessary £45bn to our national debt as a gratuity payment to remove ourselves from a dictatorship is a moral and financial outrage.
How do you propose to pay for it?
Expect ANY party to do better than the Conservatives at the next election. This deal needs undermining, scuppering and forgetting… FAST.
So we are making savage cuts to the British military while subsidising the creation of an EU army. It that wise Mr Redwood?
Education as a route out of poverty may not be true for many today, at least at graduate level.
The Labour Party abandoned as too expensive its “aspiration” of writing off past student debt – although a sum of c.£50 billion would meet about half the cost of course.
Mr. Redwood, is it really true that we are offering 50 bn euros just to sit at the table and negotiate? Surely given that we are a net contributor to the EU, our departure shall leave a large hole in their budget, and therefore the amount of money we pay them is a major bargaining chip for us which we shouldn’t just give away so easily without any concessions on their part?
I feel like Mrs May et al. are just using taxes to pay for some deal (regardless of how bad) so that they can go down in history after 2019 as not being the ones who took us out of the EU without some form of deal and therefore not hold responsibility for anything from there on…
“Getting people out of poverty” We ARE out of poverty. If not then I died of poverty over half a century ago in childhood. The only income coming into my home was from my father who earned less than a coalminer. To keep a wife and three children. My stomach was always full of food honestly bought.
End of story. Except. Well I have lived the life of riley ever since childhood by comparison on never more than three quarters the pay of a first year nurse in the NHS.
I love my country!!!!!
A good way to get people out of poverty would be to use the £50 billion Mrs May has promised to the EU here at home instead. Mr Redwood, you made clear the UK owes nothing once it leaves. Please explain yourself.
Indeed. Telling your constituents this in order to procure votes then sitting by while your leaders indulge in doing the opposite is at a minimum disingenuous. Just saying you disagree with them and leaving it at that doesn’t cut the mustard I’m afraid. You have greater responsibilities toward UK taxpayers.
It may have escaped your notice that, unfortunately, our host is neither our Prime Minister nor our Chief Brexit Negotiator.
I sometimes think that all politicians want to make us poorer. Obviously no one wants people who buy house to lose money. However most politicians seem to think that it is great that housing costs more than in the 1970s – no would think that it is great if food cost more than then.
the Princes Trust works very well in this context
£50 billion given to the EU when we don’t need to do so, would go a long way to getting people out of poverty!
If you lot do give £50 billion, you’re going to get annihilated at the next chance we plebs get – because your not going to talk your way out of that.
We should walk away in December.
Only the politicians we have had in the last few years would countenance such a disgraceful idea of a modern day Danegeld.
All you (might) want to know from the “other side” is available from the site of the
European Parliament Information Office in London (europarl.europa.eu), search for “Events & Info”, then “Brexit Impact Studies.
The real, properly existing 47 documents are there for anybody to see, not managed, massaged, nor edited.
From our side we get “Britain xxxx prosper. Land of xxxx and xxxxx for everyone. Everything xxxx xx alright”.
Thanks to JR-M for not being a Legatum jelly.