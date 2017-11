I have been told by South Western trains that they are responding to our lobbying for more seats at peak times on the Reading-Waterloo line. They are planning to run 10 carriage trains instead of the present 8 carriage trains on the following services:

Reading to Waterloo morning 06.12, 06.23, 06.42, 06.54, 07.12,07.24

Waterloo to Reading evening 16.05, 16.20, 16.35, 17.35, 17.50, 18.05, 18.35, 18.50

The new services start on December 10th