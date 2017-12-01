UK Housebuilding and property is doing fine

One of the many wrong forecasts by official bodies before the referendum was a likely fall in house prices and in housebuilding after a No vote. Almost a year and half later, house prices are up modestly and housebuilding has expanded by around 15%.
The latest house price survey from Nationwide shows prices up 2.5% over the last year. The rate of price growth rose to 5.6% after the vote in August 2016 and has since calmed down a bit. The movements post the vote are not very different from before the vote. The February 2017 level of 4.5% growth was the same as the growth rate in December 2015, as an example. The recent cooling in house price rises reflects the Bank’s decision to slow credit growth a bit.
In 2016-17 the UK added 217,350 dwellings to the stock, a rise of 15%. Housebuilding numbers are continuing to expand. The biggest source of growth by far is new construction. Conversions from commercial property are also making a growing and useful contribution. The decision to allow conversion of office space to residential with simplified planning has helped. There will also be shops on the edges of retail areas that will be suitable for conversion as the public switches to more on line and main centre shopping. 37,190 new homes have come from change of use over the last year.
The previous high for new homes came in 2007-8 just before the crash, when the UK produced 223,530. There was then a 44% fall in numbers as a result of the banking slump.
Meanwhile main commercial property companies still report good tenant demand. British Land is the latest company to report sales of properties at 13% above their valuations, showing that valuers continue to be unduly cautious about values.
There is little in this to be proud about. It is either the UK is experiencing a massive baby-boom or, MASS immigration ?
There is indeed much building going on, especially on East London. But we cannot keep building in one tiny corner of England and nowhere else.
Converting commercial property into residential show a degree of desperation.
What new infrastructure is the Government proposing. Lots of rail but what about water and electricity, especially for all those electric cars the government what us to buy ? And do not get me started on gas, you are banning it remember ?
Yesterday they were over playing the decrease in EU migration, this time last year if my memory serves me right they were reporting a surge in numbers arriving before the Brexit cut off. The BBC don’t understand Balanced and impartial reporting. That Greek guy calling for England to be Balkanized on QT last night, why does He not go and sort His own Country out?l
House prices in London have started to drop and London usually leads the rest of the country. The Treasury has its eye on the large capital gains made by private landlords and is doing all it can to winkle them out by removing higher rate interest allowances along with time consuming and expensive licensing along with a squeeze on housing benefit payments. If, as they hope this results in many sales and a tax grab, the market may turn quickly. Then, being part of the Reverse team, they will blame it on Brexit and enjoy the cries of torment of Brexit voters in negative equity.
The closing of brickworks will mean a rise in imports and developers will be using rendered block instead, which will mean high maintenance costs as the finish stains over 5-10 years. Just have a look at the development outside the station at (seaside town ed).
Reply Central London has a bulge of new flats on the market which has to be absorbed, built in anticipation of more foreign investors coming in to pay high prices.
Every bit of land around here in the East Midlands is being built on creating one large urban sprawl.
Even the green belt isn’t safe.
I can only guess that ……….immigrants are going to be housed in them on benefits because I don’t think any young working Brit could afford them.
Of course they don’t have scores of kids so won’t be entitled.
If the latest stories are true it appears Northern Ireland will remain half in the EU and Fisheries will be traded for aviation rights.
You will be slaughtered at the polls If you pull this stunt.
That Greek guy, as you put it, has become another BBC favourite. What was most depressing was how almost everyone on QT agreed with the idiocy of May, Javid, Morgan, Cable, Calne and all the other idiotic attacks on Trump. He can retweet what ever videos he wants. He is right to tell May to get lost grow up and concentrate on the real issues. Which is sort of what he did.
UK chap was not very good but better that the other dire lot. Esp. the Minister.
It may be true that the warnings of catastrophe from the Remainiacs have not yet materialised, but it doesn’t mean they are not working hard behind the scenes to bring about a political, economic and social meltdown. Parliament’s outburst against the POTUS is a clear example of that; if the PM were serious about a successful Brexit she would have refrained from her unhelpful criticism of Mr Trump, which has opened the door for the usual suspects to pile in behind her and jeopardize any prospects of an early trade deal.
There are plenty of truly wicked things which cause serious and actual harm that she could have concerned herself with, like the harm done to the people who were being thrown from a rooftop in the video clip (which appears to have been of little concern to any of the serially outraged so called liberals).
Positive property prices are an up and down matter ; either way its no help to infrastructure problems . Certainly if commercial property is converted for private housing needs , it implies a loss of jobs – this at a time when the focus is on raising productivity. I would much rather see our economy grow from the working ethic rather than from the increase in personal debt .
Yes, lots of positives especially the change if use. Certainly not an act of desperation as one of your regular moaners indicates but a pragmatic acknowledgement that both working and retail environments are changing. From experience in my area, I do not think local authorities are grasping quickly enough the retail changes nor have much idea of what a future high street should look like, so we are getting a sort of ‘shanty town’ effect and money spent (wasted?) on encouraging (diminishing) footfall.
At a macro level your comments about GDP etc reflect the economy accurately in the present nonetheless the government gives the impression of denial and hubris re the inevitable cyclical economic downturn, we are in one of the longest growth periods yet borrowing more and more with no sign of that coming to an end, indeed potentially more big hits to come EU/H2S/Nuclear etc .
Therefore with cost of debt only going one way, possible tax take the other, so a double whammy no wonder the BoE is warning about debt levels.
For Phillip Hammond read Gordon Brown? You had better hope my worries are unfounded or at least until after the next election because if it happens before, you will truly be Corbyn fodder.