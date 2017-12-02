I look forward to the government pressing ahead with a solution to the issues over the Irish border that preserves an open border on the UK side. The government has set out in papers how this can be done. It would be good if the EU bought into the Uk solution, or provided an acceptable alternative.
Some people who claim there has to be a hard border once we leave the EU need to understand the nature of the current border. Whilst it is true there are no custom dues to levy on products within the EU crossing the border, it is still a currency, VAT, Income and Corporation tax border. It does require processing the right paperwork or electronic information to ensure the correct authorities levy the appropriate VAT, Income Tax, Corporation tax and the rest, and the right exchange rate is applied to transactions.
The Republic of Ireland has a standard rate of VAT of 23% compared to the UK 20%, but also has three lower rates and a zero levy depending on products. The Republic only charges Corporation Tax on trading Income at 12.5% compared to the UK 19%. All of these differences are handled without needing a physical barrier and checks at the border, so it would also be possible to levy customs duties in the same way without a customs post and delay for trucks. Registered importers and exporters can notify electronically and pay electronically. Small trade activities by locals crossing the border regularly could be exempt.
Both sides to the negotiations say they wish to keep the Common Travel area, so there is no need for new border barriers to deal with people. The UK and the Irish authorities already have in place methods for dealing with illegal migrants and criminals seeking entry.
How many more times do we have to go over this well trodden ground? The UK government should just press ahead with its plans for leaving in March 2019
The EU tactic as with the Remoaners is Delay. They hope time will defeat us.
I wonder how long Ireland would stay in the EU if we left without a deal..caused by Ireland.How long the Irish leaders would lead their parties and their country.
I wonder what it feels like for an Irishman having an EU Pole telling him what to do. Historically the Irish had always worked towards a Dutchman or a Frenchman , even a Spanish man ruling Ireland. They’ never thought it would be a Pole. No jokes about pole dancing to the EU tune thank you! 🙂
I do not know, you are closer to it than we are. It just appears to be another example of the EU playing hardball up against very weak UK leadership and negotiation. Grey career politicians seemingly out of their depth.
If the UK leaves the EU, it is no longer a member of the EU club. That means – among other things – a hard border in Ireland. Your claims that Brexit would be quick, easy and cost-free are being exposed every day as fictions. How many more times do we have to go over this well trodden ground?
Not only does the UK not want a hard border but there are no hard borders in the EU
Nor are there any real hard borders around the outside of the EU ‘s external borders.
So it would be a first if Ireland create one.
The old adage is where there is a will there is a way. If one of the parties is motivated by a different agenda the there will not be a way until that party faces a more pressing need. For the Irish Republic that would be crippling tariffs on its agricultural exports to the UK. For the UK it would be no trade deal and a clean break.
The Socialists in the EU Parliament hours ago voted against the 2018 EU budget..but it was passed anyway. Mr Corbyn and his followers in Ireland can be asked what is wrong with it and why they still like the EU.
Meanwhile minutes ago Senate GOP Tax Reform Bill was passed 51 to 49 and Vice-President Mike Pence announced it and the Amendment goes through to the next stage. It looks like it will pass.
So things are looking great in world financials and any hope of a cliff edge on the Remoaner side is blowing into the wind. Even the inevitable lies of a moaning media cannot stop us now. People do not believe them and The People are right. Victory is a whisper away
You assured us the UK would not pay a penny to leave – the sum is now up to £50 billion, and that’s just for the EU to agree to hold talks. You assured us we would free of the European Court – Mrs May has now agreed that it will decide on citizens’ rights. And now this nonsense about Ireland, where we can all see the UK doing what the EU wants because all the other countries are supporting Ireland. Have you no shame, man? Every promise you and your cronies made about Brexit is untrue
JS – there is a difference between ‘would’ and ‘could’, which I imagine you know but you deliberately conflate the two.
None of the things you mention have actually happened.
Just newspaper speculation.
Surely by now the government has an idea as to how it wants to proceed in the future, after all if the government doesn’t yet know how can the rest of us possibly know or make plans for the future.
If we want a deal with them then we are going to have to put it in writing as required to the EU about how we propose to deal with the border so that any change is not intrusive in the daily lives of the people. On the other hand the only way that a hard border can come about is if we collapse the talks and walk away in March 2019 as suggested by JR- it is our decision-
The Irish border may be only a short term issue. Ireland’s economic model is being undermined and doubtless in due time will be destroyed by the Evil Empire at which point self-preservation may induce the Irish to exit the EU.
In ToL this morning there is an interview with farmers in Arlene Foster’s home town in which one of them explains that there already is regulatory divergence of sorts that works out fine despite no hard border and that they are used to it: apparently, there are two different veterinary regimes and it takes two weeks to import cows from the South.
Good morning
Clearly a spelling mistake but accurate nonetheless. No doubt he will correct.
The border is similar to that between Sweden and Norway, Poland and Belarus, and all those bordering Switzerland. Nothing is insurmountable but you can bet that the EU will make things as difficult as possible in order to extract more concessions. And HMG will willingly roll over and oblige.
Chairman May will be gone before the next election and her successor, quite possibly Alexander Johnson MP will be left to try to salvage the party from disaster.
If the UK gets a bad deal, and the Tories have a history of negotiating bad deals with Europe, then they are toast! Not that I think it will bother some.
The UK government should just press ahead with its plans for leaving in March 2019
The way they seem to be mucking about just fast forward the whole process and stop wasting time and more importantly money.
As Rees Mogg said, they can build a physical border on the Irish side if they think it necessary.
Though the same people would probably complain about Hungary building a stout border to repel illegal aliens.
“How many more times do we have to go over this well trodden ground?” You ask as though the blame for this isn’t with the government whose composition is itself courtesy of you and other Conservative MPs!!!!
As many times as your party, which governs the country, refuses to lay a plan down as fair and final. Why doesn’t Mrs May give a speech in Dublin laying down her position AND STICK TO IT? Then this “discussion” would end
I think there is a need to inspect imported animals, food, and other goods to ensure that they meet our standards. As I understand it this is necessary since WTO rules require us to use the same standard for inspections for all countries unless we have a specific trade agreement with that country. If we don’t inspect imports from the EU we will not be allowed to inspect imports from any other WTO member and must accept imports of any standard.
We can of course come to an agreement with the EU not to make these inspections, but we would probably want the EU to agree in exchange not to inspect our exports, and they seem unlikely to do that.
If we do inspect imports that implies a controlled border, which I gather conflicts with the Good Friday Agreement. (Although, having read quickly through the Good Friday Agreement I must admit I can’t spot the bit that says there are to be no controls at the border. It wasn’t of course something of any relevance when we were in the EU and the Common Travel Area.)
The ROI / EU are pressing this issue because they realise, as things stand, that it will be Brussels ordering the ROI to build a physical border on its side of the line after Brexit, and that won’t look good for the claims that EU member states are “sovereign” and have the freedom to act independently within their own jurisdictions. The UK side has said clearly that we have no intention of building any kind of physical border on our side.
Walk away, and let the world see how the EU “owns” Ireland after March 2019.
Indeed how long? I and others have been saying for sometime that these ‘negotiations’ are just an exercise to humiliate us, as the EU makes demands and we capitulate. Unfortunately we have an establishment who find it very uncomfortable fighting our corner. It is easier accepting the position of the other side that we owe them money, that we can’t be trusted to treat migrants fairly, and it would be terrible if we gave our economy a competitive advantage. Just once you wish that our Government would find its backbone, tell the EU that we have had enough of this, and if they don’t have any contributions to make then its good bye. But if they do have a change of mind then they can come to London and we will talk about it.
This was sorted out weeks ago. We stated that we would not build a physical border.
My understanding is that Ireland also want a non-physical border so surely there is no problem.
Dear John,
Assuming the EU refuses to negotiate a trade deal with the UK, we shall fall back on WTO rules.
Some say no exception can be made to trade between Eire and NI, and all goods must be subject to the same WTO rules as will apply to all other WTO members.
Do you have any indication that WTO rules can make a small exception, allowing local trade to continue without tariffs and checking?