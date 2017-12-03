The US Senate votes for tax cuts

The Republicans cleared a big hurdle this week with the Senate voting for a sweeping tax reform with substantial tax cuts for individuals and companies.
It is true the Senate Bill and the House Bill still need to be reconciled, because there are differences between them. There could still be last minute problems which stalled the policy. However, the Senate vote and the House rhetoric implies that they do think they need to pull this off. The Republicans could ill afford a failure on tax reform after their public inability to agree reform of Obamacare. They need something to show for their year’s debates. They are more likely to keep their majority in the mid term elections if they can show solid achievement.
The tax reform is also more likely to win them friends and voter support than the healthcare reform which divided the nation as Obamacare itself did. Whilst it is true some of the polling on the tax cuts themselves is not great, there will be huge support for measures which boost growth and take home pay. Voters often tell pollsters they do not in aggregate want tax cuts,especially if they think the cuts go to companies and people richer than themselves. They also tell politicians in the ballot box that if the politicians vote to put their taxes up or fail to support tax cuts they will vote for someone else instead. People may not welcome large company tax cuts, but they will welcome more investment, more jobs and better pay from companies that retain more of their profits, and they will like the boost to pension funds and other savings vehicles from a stronger corporate sector.
This large tax reform is a game changer. It is a substantial fiscal stimulus to the US economy as conventionally defined, with a costed $1.4 tn of giveaways over ten years. The US may end up collecting more tax than forecast as the rates are cut, as official forecasters often underestimate the dynamic positive effects on turnover and revenue from lower rates. The idea of persuading more companies to repatriate profits and cash to the US with a lower rate could also work, giving US companies much more money at home to invest to grow their US businesses.
There will be beneficial effects for the rest of the world economy as the growth rate of the world’s largest economy accelerates. The rest of the world needs also to understand that with these tax changes the US will get more competitive, and will become a relatively more attractive place for investment.
6 Comments
UK Social Mobility Commission? Now the head of it has resigned, perhaps it should be closed down altogether whatever it might do, could do, I haven’t heard about it until the steering wheel has seemingly dropped off and no-one can find it or even knows what it looked like.
People may complain about companies getting tax cuts but the stimulation to jobs is well documented. Many international companies have decided to take jobs out, or not to create jobs, in the UK due to the high cost of employing someone.
Good morning
Good news for the U.S., not so good news for the RoI and other tax havens.
The U.S. is the UK’s largest market but, it seems the economically illiterate and unbusiness friendly PM would much like to upset the POTUS and its people via Twatter and endanger trade, then privately and through recognised official channels, make her feelings known.
Not this is a significant event and one hope that one day we too will once again that wants to put money ‘working’ people’s pockets and not other people’s begging bowls. Whether they be on benefits, charities, nations or supranational and international bodies.
It is time to look after those who look after YOU !
Good news, maybe your Chancellor will note and act although I doubt it and we do not have the economy that can continue such massive deficits.
What a shame that at precisely the time that we see potential for more growth, your mobility tsar resigns saying that the Prime Ministers words were empty and your government doing nothing. More fodder for Corbyn and seemingly another example of poor management by HMG. Surely someone could have done enough to keep him onside?
As Ann Coulter pointed out, Trump voters wanted “A wall, more jobs, lots of deportations”.
Tax cuts were not their number one priority.
I must point out that a tax cut is not a “give-away”; the money already belongs to the taxpayer. That term has become common usage for tax cuts and carries the implications that the government is being generous with its own money; it is not.