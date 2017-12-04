Two views of Brexit

Brexit continues to dominate the media because there remain two different views of how to implement it.
There are those in the civil service who understand the wish of the majority to leave. They realise we voted to take back control of our money, our borders, our law making and our international relations, especially on trade. They are working diligently on what can come as soon as we leave. They are planning a new fishing policy, a new agricultural policy, new trade deals with non EU states, and much else. I am pleased they are and look forward to the results of their detailed labours for Ministers.
There are others who seem to think after Brexit we need to mirror all the arrangements and controls we had when in the EU. They have been busily mapping every nook and cranny of EU involvement and interference in our government and daily lives. They present each intervention or control as a problem, or as something we have to negotiate to continue it or to replicate it. They also seem to think the UK is in a weak position because in their view it needs to keep so much, so they recommend making many concessions to the EU negotiating position in order to cling on to something similar to what we have.
There is an irony here. The Remain advocates who encourage this type of thinking are often the same people who told us before the referendum that the EU did not have much power over us, that we remained a sovereign state even within the EU, and that Eurosceptics exaggerated when we claimed the EU now does control a lot of our lives. The vote has made a difference to their view on all this.
The truth is the EU does currently control a lot of matters which a self governing country controls for itself. We have agreed between remain and Leave advocates following the result that we should aim to take back control of our law making on departure, but to ensure continuity we will replicate in UK law all the features of EU law. Parliament will then at its leisure review, amend or repeal what we do not need or can improve.
This model should not be diluted by rushing to agree permanent extensions of EU law, or by seeking to newly bind us into decisions of the ECJ or into regulatory bodies we do not control. We can only only take back control of our laws, our money and our borders if we leave with no further commitments to EU jurisdiction. We also need to remind the EU there is no legal requirement to pay a so called divorce bill, and I still want us to spend our money on our own priorities from the day we leave the EU. The government still states its policy as taking back control of our laws, our borders and our money. That is all a good idea. Let’s set the deadline as 29 March 2019 and work to it. There is still enough time to ensure all works well under the WTO option if the EU continues to refuse a sensible discussion of a Free Trade deal.
Agree totally with all you have said John. Let’s just get on with it. No more delays and no more money to the EU.
Unfortunately led by the PM and Chancellor the second group are firmly in charge.
Sacrificing country and party for their beloved EU.
We need a deal for the future prosperity of the businesses in the UK, WTO deal will not solve that issue, I am afraid.
Or do you have information that the rest of us do not possess?
On Sunday the excellent Facts4eu people put up a copy of your December 1st “leave means leave” letter to the PM. It is important to keep up the pressure on our negotiators as well as the EU which I hope your letter achieves.
Your letter does not include the important point you make above, that the UK should not accept any new obligations concocted by the EU since the article 50 letter was delivered. Ideally we should not adopt anything between the referendum’s Brexit mandate and the article 50 letter either and any complications from that are solely the PMs head.
What will JR and colleagues if the letter is ignored as forecast?
To all the condescending Remainers who believe many people like me didn’t know what I was voting for and need to be protected, rubbish. It is you using this as a lie to justify your own position of staying in at all costs.
Nonetheless we saw the threat from Jeremy Hunt yesterday, take what Theresa May offers or have a general election and get Corbyn. An interesting political conundrum because both
Leavers and Remainers will have a decision to make when we see the result of the negotiation, not the Least for yourself. I fear a disgraceful sell out by a weak PM out of her depth.
Weak and out of he depth, which is it seems about 2 m. Hopefully the N Irish MPs and the sensible wing will stop her making any more of her huge mistakes.
If they sell us out, the establishment can have Corbyn as far as I’m concerned. Hopefully he then steals on their assets.
Although any large, unexplained pay out on exit appears to favour exactly what “others” are aiming for, presumably by binding us into some murky, under the counter project that will never be properly audited or justified, exactly what those who voted for Brexit were seeking to avoid.
Why is Jeremy Hunt (previously an ardent remainer) suddenly so keen to stress that UK must accept any deal we are offered and be grateful because the alternative would be no Brexit at all?
I think his conversion is genuine. He has seen how they are behaving and the scales have fallen from his eyes. He probably thinks if she is overthrown there won’t be any Brexit as a lot of us think that. A new administration won’t be the Brexit one we would like but a Rudd one, or a Starmer + Cable one, or a Corbyn one.
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/887609/theresa-may-brexit-negotiations-no-deal-conservative-party-revolt
Let’s just go for a No deal I’m and probably not on my own pretty fed up with all this bully boy tactics by the eu, as for the ROÍ if they want a hard boarder go ahead and build one but not with my money, as for the Remoaner mps just shut it and do what we your boss told you what we put you into Westminster for and that is to abid by our wish to leave the dreaded eu, and if that’s means no deal then so be it , so remember this because some of you seem to to be suffering from memory loss that we are the boss NOT you
By the way of things it sounds that no one is taking a blind bit of notice of our kind host. I think the question over the Irish border may well be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.
Plan A should have been no negotiated settlement with the EU. The PM should never ever have got involved. Her vanity got in the way of good administrative sense. Let David Davis MP deal with things.
Leaving is not going to be easy. Having a foreign body so most of your administrative work for the best part of half a century has an effect on a nation. There are many skills, jobs and departments that will need to be recreated. This is an an escapable fact.
I back your position. The fact is that there are those who wish to overturn the referendum result and put the clock back. There are others who want to dilute or otherwise frustrate it’s implementation – some in influential positions. May’s negotiating stance and the need to have in place a working body of law and regulation at the exit offers plenty of chances for them to do so through parliamentary guerilla action. The utmost pressure needs to be applied if Brexit is to be delivered as promised. I do not see how the Conservative party can remain in office if it fails in this task.
a Corbyn govt seemed a virtual impossibility until Appeaser May became Tory leader.
Ps you indicated last week that there were other important topics than Brexit so I wonder whether this post means you expect a sell out?
”There is a name for appealing over the head of the Crown to an authority outside the realm, and that name is treason.” Thus said Enoch Powell.
First off John, congrats on signing that letter. Everything now comes down to values, if the UK chooses to implement a Brexit that mimics EU “values” many of its advantages are lost. This “punishment” clause, to be implemented if the UK introduces anything beneficial, that tells you where the battle really is.
My view is that the border with the Republic of Ireland should be more rigorous than the one operating in Calais, as it is impractical to dig a 22 mile wide channel allowing seawater in to it protecting our country from what will be a mass intrusion. EU migrants to Ireland , 5 year wait for citizenship, or 3 years through marriage then calmly walk into Mainland UK. The same goes for any refugees Ireland may be bound to accept. Ireland, a small country unable to defend its interests against EU. Any easing of that border making it frictionless should be dependent on the Republic triggering Article 50 NOW . Also we need assurances Ireland will not reduce citizenship-granting to any less than the five years but it should be increased to fifteen to twenty.
If this is not negotiable then we must reserve the right at any time to stop access to Northern Ireland within 24 hours notice by NEW Irishmen and women.
A report today suggests that £297 per week spending money after housing costs for a family of three is relative poverty.
Assuming housing costs in London of £1,500 per month then relative poverty equates to around £33,000 after tax.
Child benefit starts to be removed from rich people who earn around £36.5K after tax so the difference between relative poverty and broad shoulders seems to be £67 per week.
Maybe your government might like to revisit the child benefit heist and remove the money from large families and not from those struggling to live with London’s ridiculous housing market.
Let’s set the deadline as 29 March 2019 and work to it.
Some, no a lot would say “stop this death by a 1000 cuts process being forced upon us by the EU and their arch supporters over here”
The EU is falling apart albeit very slowly and all they want is more funding to try and keep it together and to prevent others following the UK.
Our PM should today announce enough is enough of all threats and counter threats, push is going to shove on the 1st January 2018 and will be leaving with full effect from the 29th March this is and will be totally none negotiable.
The longer we naff about the more time the remain fifth column has to think up more mischief and mayhem.
Today could be the day we walk away.
If we do not the public needs to know what concessions have been given. It may not just be remainers who want a vote on any deal.
Membership fee until we leave, normal rights of naturalisation and no hard border for Ireland. Not so difficult I feel.
The Brexit dichotomy is propagated by Remainers because they are unable to visualize a world outside of the EU. After forty years, many have not known any other system. Indeed, they seem to want EU control of their lives.
If life within the EU is such a big deal, how is a charity able to claim today that ‘hundreds of thousands are struggling to make ends meet’ ? The fact is that life has always been a struggle. Careful budgeting and rejection of the tenets of ‘instant gratification’ would eliminate much that is now regarded as poverty. We will be better able to control our lives outside of the EU.
“The government still states its policy as taking back control of our laws, our borders and our money.”
And, I hope our assets, because to give away our fishing grounds for the second time would be unacceptable.
“The former cabinet ministers Iain Duncan Smith, Owen Paterson, Nigel Lawson and John Redwood have said it would be unacceptable for the European court of justice to have any jurisdiction over the UK during the planned two-year transition after Brexit.”
Wouldn’t it strike you as exceptionally odd if for example the UK could initiate a legal action in front of the ECJ for a potential breach of the Single-Market rules during the transition period (who is to say if it will only last 2 years) but the reverse would not be true because the UK does not recognise the ECJ jurisdiction ?
“There are others who seem to think after Brexit we need to mirror all the arrangements and controls we had when in the EU.”
It is becoming increasingly clear that this is the PM’s preferred option and why Mr. Juncker urged her to have a snap election so as to gain a big enough majority to enable her to have a large EU supporting majority in the HOC and the cabinet.
We have to be thankful that she only has a slim majority with the DUP. they will inject some backbone into Mrs May whether she likes it or not.
The ongoing punishment beating by Brussels is becoming an embarrassment to a once proud nation.
Walk away and be damned.
The fundamental problem is there is no acceptance by the soft Brexit / Remain side, nor by the Government, that the WTO option is not ‘falling off the cliff edge’. So in reality there isn’t the confidence to get up and walk away. The EU knows this, so they continue to drive a hard bargain. The only way out of this is for the Govt to set out clearly its own view of the walk away option, and so be credible in explaining to the EU that that’s what’s going to happen if there isn’t a sensible agreement. If they can’t or won’t do that then they would do better to stop all David Davis’s huffing and puffing and go for the Norwegian or maybe Swiss model and have done with it.
The difficulties of extracting ourselves from the EU are not a demonstration that we lost sovereignty by being in the EU. The detailed arrangements for trade and travel will need to be reproduced after we have left. We will have no more sovereignty in that respect after we have left than before we leave.
It is a limit to our sovereignty that we cannot fly our aircraft where and when we please, but anyone who imagines that we will gain powers like that by leaving the EU is living in a fantasy world. Of necessity we must make compromises with other countries.
How do the 140 countries not in the EU manage to overfly and trade with Europe. Last time I checked there were direct flights from China, Malaya, Australia etc.
They don’t appear to be in the EU. What about planes wanting to come to the UK, will they be allowed, just us not being allowed. Your being silly.
“mirror all the arrangements and controls we had when in the EU” this group do not want change they want the status quo without challenging what works and what doesn’t, this is a flawed perception of reality staying within the comfort zone, here lies the group of disablers stuck in the past, protecting territories, time for a change of attitudes and clear out
I would prefer suspending all import duties the day we leave pending negotiations of a proper trade deal with each country in the world, so that consumers have access to the cheapest goods possible.
We’re I in your position I would probably not say so, were I in Government I would certainly be threatening WTO terms in hope of leveraging good terms for our exports.
Getting rid of all the entanglements we have with the EU suits me fine . The Civil Service have a job to do and I trust its efforts will bring forth a detailed positive set of recommendations . Spending our money on our own priorities is another of my preferences ; I don’t see why we should surrender one iota to any outsider . Last week a very old friend of mine aged 90 years died and just a few days before expressed his wish to see us out of the EU ; I shall continue to support him and others with the same objective .
In one sense of course we lose sovereignty when we leave the EU. Before leaving we have a vote on all these arcane complex regulations that are necessary to run the modern world. Once we have left we lose that vote and our freedom of action is to that extent diminished.
I’ve never really understood why Eurosceptics care so much about the details of trade and borders. Someone has to arrange all these things, but I am content to leave it to those who are being paid to do it. It’s actual impact on me is mainly when they fail to get it right and I am inconvenienced. If they do their job well I’m hardly aware they are doing it.
In the EU we don’t have a say in these arcane complex regulations, they have been the EUs prerogative.
On leaving we will have a seat and a voice in these institutions denied us whilst in the EU.
The EU is essentially run for the benefit of France and Germany.
“I’ve never really understood why Eurosceptics care so much about the details of trade and borders. Someone has to arrange all these things, but I am content to leave it to those who are being paid to do it. It’s actual impact on me is mainly when they fail to get it right and I am inconvenienced. If they do their job well I’m hardly aware they are doing it.”
Thus speaks a man who has enjoyed a lifetime of peace and plenty and has no idea where it all came from.
29th March 2019 must be the day we leave and leave must mean exactly that. No deal is better than a bad deal.
You have failed to understand how irrelevant your argument is anyway. Demographics alone mean your Brexit vision is doomed.
Young people do not wish to leave. We have no problem with immigration (the biggest Leave gripe). We understand the huge economic benefits the EU brings. We actually like the EU and loathe Brexit.
We are also the future – unlike the miserable pensioners who have imposed Brexit on us. Look at the irrarional Labour Leaver MPs in Parliament. Average age 72. With no offence to Tory Leavers like Bill Cash (age 77), Lord Lawson (85), Lord Lamont (75) – they are really not the future.
If you think 29 March 2019 is the end of Brexit you are sadly mistaken. It is the beginning – and unless you make it an overwhelming success, fixing all the things you claimed were wrong with the EU while making nothing worse AND make us all richer (and do all of this quickly) – then Brexit will be swiftly overturned.
You simply won’t have the numbers to stop us. And this is why you are desperate to avoid both proper Parliamentary scrutiny of your plans and a second referendum on the deal. You know you’ll lose both.
You may think you have won Mr Redwood but you are about to suffer the biggest loss of your career. It will be a joy to make sure your pension is paid in Euros!
Current polls still show a majority who want to leave the EU.
With age comes wisdom Andy.
Your time will come.
A wonderful parody of a raging euromaniac, well done!
you keep talking about an alternative WTo solution as oppose to no free trade del with the EU.
The WTO solution is no real solution, just taking one UK pharmaceutical company which says it will have to pay export duties of £ 30 million for exports and £ 5 million for imports under WTO rule, this is just one company, think of the increased costs for squeezed consumers across the board.
WTO is not a real alternative solution
You don’t pay duties on exports so that argument is rubbish as is most of what you post. Anyway the consumer pays.
You pay duties to the Asian and Mediterranean countries in extra duties for exports, this comes directly from AstraZeneca.
The 5 million is for the import of pharmaceutical ingredients. The source is the Times today on page 44.
It is not my fault you do not understand the workings of imports/exports in the pharmaceutical industry. I think your response speaks for itself.
Works for all the non EU countries.
Yes control is everything. Nothing to disagree with in what you say.
However, key question is whether there is enough strength to ensure the government adopts the sensible path rather than pay billions to the EU with no real benefit for this country
JR, An excellent post. The fact that the UK will have left by 30-03-2019 is indisputable, and a great joy. Except . . . . Except if the two sides agree an extension as per Art50.
That means it is up to your government to honour its commitment to Leave. There is not a lot that we can do directly to prevent either the Remain civil service, or the Remains in government from betraying us (again). If they did, the consequences would be profound.
First of all, thank you for putting your name to the excellent letter to the PM.
After today we may have more clarity but I am pessimistic that Theresa May has it in her to achieve anything but a bad deal when she has always said ‘No deal is better than a bad deal’.
£40 B+ is a bad deal. Any involvement of the ECJ is a bad deal. Citizens of any other country having different or more rights than UK citizens is a bad deal. Any trade off on the CFP or on UK regaining full control over territorial waters is a bad deal and most important, if the UK is prevented in any way from concluding trade deals with other countries during any ‘transition’ period then that is a very bad deal indeed.
Bad ideas indeed, but May clearly likes bad ideas such as HS2, Hinkley C, £50 billion, attacking the self employed, gender pay reporting, absurdly high and complex taxation, ever more red tape, green crap lunacy, building on workers rights, voting remain, punishment manifestos, Philip Hammond…. ….
The neoliberals are strying to stop it at every turn John.
The neo-liberal austerity mindset within the UK government has to stop and should be no guide for what the British government has to do now to revitalise its flagging economy.
The British Treasury released two reports in 2016 covering its estimates of the impact of a Leave vote:
1. HM Treasury analysis: the long-term economic impact of EU membership and the alternatives (released April 18, 2016).
2. HM Treasury analysis: the immediate economic impact of leaving the EU (released May 23, 2016).
The problem was that the estimates in the HM Treasury analysis were ideologically-biased and lacked any real basis. Anyone with an understanding of the way monetary systems work would have been able to see through their analysis. Most of the analysis was based on the fact we still use a gold standard.
In the ‘immediate impact’ analysis, they also use NiGEM (the NIESR General Equilibrium model), which is used “by over 40 organisations including the IMF, the OECD, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank” … and HM Treasury!
These ‘models’ are fictions (as all models are) but with little linkages to the real world, which makes them unreliable as a guide to what would happen in that world if something changed. The Dynamic Stochastic General Equilibrium (DSGE) model that all 40 organisations use.
It attempted to merge the so-called Keynesian elements of money, imperfect competition and rigid prices with the so-called Real Business Cycle theory elements of rational expectations, market clearing and optimisation across time, all within a stochastic dynamic model.
That mind sound daunting to readers who haven’t suffered years of the propaganda that goes for economics ‘education’ these days but let me assure you all the fancy terminology (like ‘rational expectations, stochastic dynamics, intertemporal optimisation’ and the rest of it) cannot hide the fact that these theories and attempts at application to real world data are a total waste of time. In other words, like most of the advanced macroeconomics theory it looks to be complex and that perception serves the ideological agenda – to avoid scrutiny but appear authoritative.
So, they all gather around the same Kool-aid feeding trough and produce an array of reports that make it seem as though all these different organisations are coming up with the same result on their own – ergo, the conclusions must be correct.
If you believe that you will believe anything really. These exercises are in the same ball park as ‘fake news’.
Same Kool-aid, same poison!
Garbage In, Garbage Out!
“There are those in the civil service who understand the wish of the majority to leave. ”
Unfortunately there are those that prefer the easy life of transposing EU Directives and other passed on rules (UN etc) into UK law. Lord Kerr,the former UK ambassador to the European Union made such a poor job of drafting Article 50, we have been left in a no-mans land held up to ransom. The Southern Irish are even using it in an attempt to fulfill their childhood teaching – we want our six Counties back.
The television channels are so pro EU I switch their news programmes off. When is the Government going to fight the United Kingdoms corner. Cameron spent almost £10 million of taxpayers money in producing, printing, delivering and promoting the leaflet which will set out why HE believed Britain was better off in the EU, having failed to obtain any changes in our membership. His failure caught him out.
John .. you are still blogging on Brexit ! Yes the irony is obvious . They have us dangling from a string . They are puppeteers.
I am not sure anymore how many Conservative MPs are genuine Leavers but WHEN the May stitch up arrives I would expect them to force a leadership contest to give some credence to this country being a democracy.
Dear A.S. –Yes–I confess I am unable to fathom why such should lead to a General Election–In any event the risk would be worth it to get rid of her and Hammond’s (lack of) judgement
Somewhat off-topic, I notice there’s a great deal being said about the speech Theresa May gave in Florence in September, but in fact there were few changes from the speech she had already given in Lancaster House on January 17th:
https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-governments-negotiating-objectives-for-exiting-the-eu-pm-speech
“The government’s negotiating objectives for exiting the EU: PM speech”
I emphasise the date of that speech because it was over a week before January 26th when the Bill to authorise the government to send in the Article 50 TEU notice was introduced into the House of Commons, and more than two months before that Bill completed its passage and the notice was duly sent in.
In other words, parliamentarians had had plenty of time to study her speech and notice, for example, this passage:
“… our objectives include a proposed free trade agreement between Britain and the European Union, and explicitly rule out membership of the EU’s single market. Because when the EU’s leaders say they believe the 4 freedoms of the single market are indivisible, we respect that position.”
I don’t know how any parliamentarian can now claim that the government has not been perfectly clear about this: we only want three of those four freedoms, the EU refuses to even discuss splitting them into three plus one with the UK exempt from the fourth, and so we have to reject any arrangement which would keep us bound to all four – which in reality would include continued membership of the EEA.
So when somebody comments on a certain Remoaner blog:
“I just don’t understand why the silly ***** can’t see that if she leans towards EEA EFTA, then all her problems go away. ***, is it really that hard?”
the silliness, and the ignorance, is actually on their part.
I actually have a lot of sympathy for Theresa May, who has been expected to deal with a difficult situation after David Cameron first made sure that there would be no contingency plans in case he lost the referendum, and then broke his word by not putting in the Article 50 notice before the court actions started up, and then broke his word again by running off and leaving it to somebody else to take us out of the EU.
Is the main difference the reference at Florence to “commitments”?
One of the problems of any review is that there are numerous Civil Servants charged with enforcing the EU law and regulations in fields as diverse as fisheries, agriculture and financial matters. They have a vested interest in keeping these rules in place as without them, their jobs wouldn’t exist.
My experience as a Civil Servant (before being ‘hived of’ to an Government Authority) was that the Civil Service as a whole is strongly opposed to any changes which might result in less work and put their jobs at risk. Any review of the continuation of EU law and regulations MUST be carried out by individuals who don’t have a vested interest in their retention
If only we were all libertarians then we would not be having this argument as we would see big state and and centralised economic and social control for what it is. Nothing but legalised robbery, a mechanism to remove our civil liberties and a power grab. What government we then would have would only exist to protect us against those who would do us harm. The EU would not even exist nor would trade blocks and and the only free trade treaties would be not about tariffs but standards and mechanism to ensure smooth flows.
Few are libertarians the rest are either politically left or right. Some with a view to dominance and the imposition of their policies and practices. They are the dangerous ones and who have brought us to the sorry state we have now where bureaucrats and politicians rule our lives no less harmfully than autocratic monarchs of old. The EU being the pinnacle of this modern autocracy where power is now almost absolute and dissent dangerous. Past and aspiring emperors and tyrants would be proud of what the EU has achieved Kaiser Wilhelm very much so.
I’ve just heard the Irish Foreign Minister speak against “the re-emergence of a border on this island”. It was in a video embedded in this article:
https://www.rte.ie/news/2017/1204/924743-brexit/
which is headed with a picture of signs at that border which must not re-emerge, and he then went on to say that at present this non-existent border which must not re-emerge is helping to bring people together rather than dividing them.
I think that either he’s very muddled or he’s trying very hard to muddle others, and I think I prefer the clarity of his subordinate, the Europe Minister, who told Sky News:
http://johnredwoodsdiary.com/2017/12/02/the-irish-border/#comment-904608
“We have been very very clear from day one, there cannot be a physical border and that means ruling out cameras, that means ruling out technology, that means ruling out anything that would imply a border on the island of Ireland, it is not an option for us”.
As the Irish government is sufficiently crazy to rule out “anything that would imply a border on the island of Ireland”, when it is self-evident and undeniable that there already is a border, and moreover an international border, for all kinds of agreed purposes, legal and practical, it really seems utterly pointless and a complete waste of time and energy to try to negotiate any kind of agreement with them.
I cannot understand the opposition to cameras – the UK is already THE most watched nation on the planet, with more CCTVs per person than anywhere else. Tied to the power-hungry EU which is bleeding our finances and watched as if we are all criminals – -A FREE COUNTRY ?
While there are argument for paying some sort of “divorce bill” to leave amicably there are absolutely no honest arguments for allowing the ECJ to have any, repeat any, powers over UK laws once we leave. Even to allow some powers during any “transitional period” is a slippery slope on which we must never tread.
Dear Tom–Couldn’t agree more–It is all nonsense–Does Canada have to kow-tow to an ACJ?–Of course not–What is the difference??
So the letter signed by 30 brexiteer tory types to the PM sets out the red lines. If she were to carry this through there would be no basis then on talks only the cliff edge.
The EU by being denied a role for the ECJ is not going to abandon 3 million of it’s citizens on the night of 29th March?? Not without there being massive consequenses..consequenses for the UK..so the tory right wing think-tank groups better think again and get real. It’s all of this wooly thinking that has us in the place we’re in
The phrase “When in Rome” comes to mind. EU citizens will abide by our rules and UK citizens in the EU states will need to reciprocate. The ECJ will have to accept it. It is that simple.
EU citizens living in countries not in the EU have no rights other than those of the nations they decide to live in.
If a French or German person lives in Canada or America or Saudi they live there under the rules and laws of those nations.
Do you, for example, think Turks living in Germany should live under Turkish law? Or Americans living in the UK be under US law?
Even more to the point do you think UK citizens living in the EU (who, by your definitions, have been “abandoned” by the UK) should live under UK law?
There are over one million German citizens living in USA. You would propose the USA “Gets real” and allows the ECJ to protect their rights ? If not, why not ?
Dear Bret–Balderdash–Foreigners can either go back where they came from, else submit to UK Courts like the rest of us, which submission I doubt anybody would view as a great hardship on any basis
Who says these EU citizens will be ‘abandoned’? If they are citizens of say, France, they will be supported by the French State if there is a dire problem, not to mention by the laws of one of the most civilised and law-abiding nations in the world, the UK.
You write as though these 3 million Europeans were forced to come to Britain under duress – perhaps you know something the rest of us do not?
To those who point to the advanced age of many Brexit supporters, whether in or out of Parliament, let it be said that ‘wisdom comes with age’! A serious problem, especially today, is historical illiteracy. It is naive to equate sensible levels of immigration, with wholesale cultural transplants, – perhaps calculated to negate everything a nation stands for. Thankfully, the intuitive, collective wisdom of many ordinary voters (a majority, as it happens) are far more savvy than the dismissive caricatures ranged against them.
Wow. If the reports are correct and May has agreed ‘no regulatory divergence’ then the cost of Brexit just went up from £50bn, to £50bn plus Northern Ireland. Well done Mr Redwood – your party has agreed to end the Union.
Why are we not surprised.
So a deal has been nearly reached with the EU and they are smiling so are obviously going to receive billions of our money. That should keep them going for a while. Meanwhile, at home we have more people living in poverty. Riding buses to keep warm! Expect a big backlash against your party John. Surely your own people at home must come first?
What was the point if a referendum? We are worse off than before thanks to cowardly negotiations from May and co. I think angry and humiliated sums it up.
So all the talk ..all the comments have largely come to nought..the truth was out there written on the walls talked about by the dogs on the streets and now has largely been accepted by our leaders including some brexiteer types right at the heart of government..so question is how is it that JR still see everything so much differently? WTO rules indeed!
Bit of a typo in your piece John ? Instead of “civil service” in the first sentence shouldn’t you have written “Conservative Government” ?
Any idea how we will handle Northern Ireland being in the Single Market and the rest of the UK being outside it ?
Dear Dr Redwood, apologies for writing this, but if reports are correct, Mrs May & team are totally spineless, ignorant of the massive strength of our negotiating position, and condemning the UK to ignominy and break-up. Nicola Sturgeon rushing to demand same as for NI. Spineless. If the reports are true, then there is big trouble ahead, almost certainly an election. I am just back from Europe (sic), and there was a great deal of understanding (if not more) of our UK decision to leave. And a lot of contempt for our recent negotiating.
I feel as if Mrs May has just sold us into slavery. And I am not going to let that happen without a fight.
The DUP have gone off in a huff..but no doubt they will be reminded that although they are propping up the government there is no government in Northern Ireland at this time..so Mrs May has total say on what happens there. If the DUP decide to not support mrs Mays govetnment then there might be a general election or could be that support might come from the other side of the house to get her through. In this case the DUP bluff would have been well and truly called..with the eventual consequences for them.