Rail fares

The recent fare increases have been unwelcome. Rail pricing in the UK stretches the idea that you should pay a lot more for popular routes at popular times and a lot less for the off peak hours and journeys. I have no problem with the general idea that pricing needs to try to fill more seats, and to encourage sensible time shifting for those who have some flexibility over when they travel. What I do not like is to take it out on commuters who have to meet normal business hours for their jobs and who have little or no flexibility over when they get on a train.
The wide range of fares for the same route often combines ultra low fares that make little addition to train revenue net of costs with extremely expensive penalty fares at other times of day. Season tickets are now very expensive over longer commuting distances. It could be time to think again about how the railway can sell more seats, collect more overall revenue, but go a bit easier on the reliable captive passengers who need to commute to work.
There is an advantage in people using trains at peaks for commuting. The road system is totally overloaded at peak times. Trains offer easier and better ways for many to get straight into the centre of a city or large town where more of the jobs are based. Greater adoption of digital signalling and intelligent on board train information systems could make a substantial boost to peak hour capacity without needing extra track. The present artificial scarcity of train seats into our main cities is used as an excuse for high prices for season tickets.
11 Comments
Yes but with all these operators being local monopolies and with them always able to blame network rail for technical shortcomings what’s the solution? It’s probably easier to kick the customers with price rises than invest in new technology if the customers have no choice.
Get rid of the local monopolies – open access on all lines!
So Mr Hammond says we’re handing over £40bn whether there’s a trade deal or not! The EU negotiators presumably can’t believe their luck at the ineptitude on our side and will ask for another great bung in phase 2 – probably in exchange for a trade deal which doesn’t include services and therefore won’t be worth having for the UK. Only by making credible preparations for no Deal and making a credible threat to walk away is there any chance of a decent deal. Has anyone who has a voice in govt made this point?
Why is the PM pursuing this appeasement course?
The EU doesn’t want a trade deal so much as a punishment deal.
Tell them we are defaulting to WTO rules and invite them to come back when they are ready to talk about an FTA.
Pay them no money at all. If they are short, we can lend to them, with security, and interest charged of course.
If the hopeless, spineless, rudderless Conservatives are booted out of office in 2019-2020 by a vile Marxist rump then all your concerns will be at an end
Corbyn and his union cronies will nationalise the entire network, trains and all and the taxpayer will be hammered, the passenger will be hammered and the trains will be at the mercy of political rail unions who will use them as a form of political blackmail whenever they want a pay rise or earlier retirement
Well done to the Tories for sacrificing your principles. My and indeed your party’s turned left and you (and indeed I) will pay the price
This is what happens when Tories lose their nerve and elect a leader who will drag this party to its knees
@Duncan
I firmly believe that the long march through the institutions included the Tory Party. People like Mrs May with her “nasty party” speech have been chipping away from the inside to bring the party under control, while at the same time providing an illusion that we have a democratic choice.
A massive government tax on rail travel would solve our transport problems. The rails and trains would be eliminated thus bringing smooth road traffic, fast, better, cheaper, without the complication of needing to stop to let a train go by. Also bringing more agricultural and building land into the treasure trove of clear uninterrupted joined up thinking.
Next step, massive taxes on tram and trolley-bus travel and any more bright ideas about travelling from the Ministry of Wacky Transport which just has to be based in Dublin or Belfast.
We have a massive tax payer subsidy for rail already, plus there is no VAT on train tickets and little tax or duty on their fuel – when compared to road. The systems is massively skewed against road and towards rail for no logical reason. They are not even greener or more fuel efficient overall.
Why should some tax payers have subsidise others so they can sit on trains for hours and choose to live miles away from where they work?
Why are train-drivers paid so much? They don’t even have a steering wheel to operate.
I see that the queen is to formally commission Britain’s multi-billion £ air carrier (or rather a huge sitting duck) into the Royal Navy today – not that it will actually even be “operational” until 2021.
Meanwhile we have:- the number of patient waiting for more than 4 hours at A&E doubling it seems. It is all about government priorities I suppose. Not that the NHS can ever work efficiently when it is free to all the World at the point of use to all and run by the incompetent state. Endless rationing, delays, waste & incompetence are inevitable – in the Mid Staffs style.
Hopefully improved signalling could lead to less failure. Outside of London peak trains are often delayed due to signal and power line failures in Euston and Watford areas and the knock on effects. One major knock on effect is all the locally stopping services being delayed to allow through the (so called) fast services out of London (it would be good to have these on a different line as their and the local service speeds and volatility are not compatible), also delays due to no crew.