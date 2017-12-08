The government is trying to secure a deal to trigger trade talks with the EU. Today we learn that the EU is now prepared to talk about trade and the future relationship as well as the three special subjects it singled out for discussion so far. That is welcome, and means there can now be serious negotiations about a future Agreement. It was never possible to settle the Northern Ireland border issue without knowing the basis for future trade, for example.
We need to remember that leaving on the WTO option means no additional payments to the EU, whilst taking back control of our borders, our laws and our money. A good deal has to be better than this, otherwise the government’s mantra that No deal is better than a bad deal should apply.
Everyone needs to remember that this agreement is not the Agreement on the UK leaving the EU. It is an agreement to talk about all matters, and is still governed by the crucial principle that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.
Much hoopla this morning at 6.50am. Too early to know all the detail yet.
Mrs. May relieved…… until the next crisis?
Reading the text on Conhome it is apparent that we are staying in the single market and leaving the EU with a £55 billion bill for absolutely nothing.
We now go for the second phase when the final humiliation will be agreed.
It looks like the DUP have kept us in the EU in all but name.
Any deal will become better than no deal if preparations for no deal are not made. All preparations need to beade and the uk govt needs to now set deadlines, not the EU.
No bung, own laws, own judiciary, own regulations, control of own borders.
This mornings news looks like a sell-out to the EU, how ever it gets spun, due to the (apparent) clause on the ECJ etc. Having said that though, at least we might now be able to see what the EU are going to offer regards trade.
Capitulation.
Brexit in name only.
Let’s hope the DUP refuse to vote for it.
Assuming Parliament gets a vote.
We ate now at the stage where so many deeply damaging concessions have been granted to the EU that No Deal seems the better option
Clearly Mrs May is unable to give us that. The longer she continues the worse it gets. We need either a change of PM or a change of Government. The latter would mean No Deal so it is a price worth paying.
“Good deal for British taxpayers” you have got to be joking! You must think the voters are stupid but you will soon find out at the next election.
May has sold the country out for a bad deal. Full alignment means staying in the single market by use of clever words. Free travel remains, i.e. No border controls, EU citizens have right to ECJ and a vast amount of money£50 to be handed over. Explain how this means leave? What did the U.K. Get? What has Davis been doing at all in the negotiations or was he just a spokeperson? I hope no one ever votes Tory again after this sale out.
Sorry JR, May also accepted a two year extension, not transition, fully under EU rules, laws and new laws without a say! Worse possible deal for business and no trade deals can be made! Nothing said what the U.K. Has gained from her capitulation. Where are the leave ministers?
It might be simpler to start with a clean break and negotiate from there, because it appears that Mrs May is dancing to Mr Barniers tune. Listening to R4 this morning it seemed like we still pay in, we still comply with EU regulations, and the EU courts are still in charge.
Sounds like we’re paying £50 billion for a huge trade deficit. Shouldn’t they be paying us since the balance of trade favours the EU?
The bland comments this morning seem to be something of a smokescreen . When the facts and truth emerge I sincerely trust we have not given way to the EU . Arlene Foster has said that more detail is needed ; it will be interesting to see what this is . A compromising leader is the last thing this country needs at the moment .
There are a small number of people who when they appear on TV I have to restrain myself from throwing a shoe through the screen. I am truly sorry to have to inform you that as of this morning Mrs May has joined them.
I have no confidence at all that this government will negotiate a good deal. T May & P Hammond clearly think that things like “virtue signalling” over the non existent gender pay gap, attacking the self employed or killing the economy by taxing and regulating it to death are far, far more important.
I do not think May is even capable of understanding what a good or bad deal even is. A geography graduate, who wants more religious schools, has worked at the Bank of England and as a career politician – not at all encouraging. Almost everything she says or does is misguided. She even appointed Hammond and send “go home illegal immigrant” truck adverts around the UK.
She even lied to voters that we had control of our borders while in the EU through Schengen!
But the government have already agreed alignment with the EU will continue even in the event of no deal – it’s in the agreement May has signed. And Hammond has already said we’ll pay the EU even in the event of no deal. So the WTO deal you mention is impossible. Also of course the HoC would never approve it.
Just listened to Michael Gove on Radio 4 ‘Today’ extolling the virtues of Mrs May’s negotiating talents. The choreography surrounding this was quite ridiculous. Why was it necessary for a middle of the night flight to Brussels by our Prime Minister? It wasn’t necessary but adds to the constructed melodrama. Just why skuttling off to Brussels shows strength of PM is beyond me. All that has happened is that phase 1 of the charade called ‘negotiations’ has apparently ended and phase 2, which will be worse, is about to begin.
Judging by reports in the Media this Morning, the first stage of the sell out we all feared has been achieved by Mrs May.
The full text of the agreement seems to appear on Guido Fawkes website.
Not had chance to read it in full as yet, as making my way out to do some voluntary charity work with my Lions Club this morning.
Listened to you on Radio Berkshire this morning JR, you clearly and understandibly are not a happy Bunny.
We can interpret “alignment” as both the EU and UK have the right to go and complete their own individual trade deals?
The EU supporting Mrs May has negotiated that we stay fully in the EU for an indefinite “transition period” without a vote in the EU decision making and without knowing what we are transitioning to.
So when we “leave” we will not be in control of our money, laws, immigration or assets (fishing grounds).
We will be a colony of the EU.
I do not think this is respecting the result of the referendum and the acceptance of new laws without a vote or a veto could lead to some very serious consequences for us.
