Improving reading in UK schools

By johnredwood | Published: December 8, 2017

This week came the good news that English schools have done well in boosting reading standards in recent years.
The Coalition government spread the teaching of reading by synthetic phonics throughout England’s schools. They introduced the Phonics Screening check at 6 to see how well pupils were doing. In 2012 just 58% of pupils aged 6 met the required standard. The most recent tests show 81% of 6 year olds meeting it, with a better figure again for 7 year olds. There are 154,000 more 6 year olds fluent at reading than in 2012.
As a result of this improvement England now ranks 8th out of 50 countries at reading, compared to being 19th out of 45 in 2006. The improvement in reading standards has been fastest for the lower performing pupils, which is also good news.

There are now 1.9m more children in good or outstanding schools as assessed by Ofsted than in 2010. Raising reading standards is an important part of raising educational standards, as so much learning rests on reading and understanding the written word. This is a good base for later educational achievement, as the Uk seeks to ensure people achieve more at school so they can get access to better paid and more interesting jobs later.

  1. Anonymous
    Posted December 8, 2017 at 6:03 am | Permalink

    Phonics is common sense.

    We ignored the advice of the Blob from day one including getting our children into grammar.

    Seriously. The BEST decision we have ever made in life – ignoring the Blob. The lads are streets ahead of their peers now in adulthood. Not difficult as it was all about removing leftist shackles.

    Now times tables and mental arithmetic must be used to improve numeracy.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous
    Posted December 8, 2017 at 6:20 am | Permalink

    Now bitcoin has become a full blown frenzy we had better hope to God the masses don’t invest in it on credit or by blowing pension savings on it.

    This could cause another global credit bust leaving millions in negative equity.

    Reply
  3. Mark B
    Posted December 8, 2017 at 7:31 am | Permalink

    Good morning

    Yes, yes all very well and good. But what of tractor production?

    /sarc

    I suppose if you lower the bar you can raise the standard. It is a bit like university degrees and more people going there. It just numbers and one thing that Socialists love, is numbers. Helps to put a positive spin on things and hide the real truth.

    Tut, tut!

    Reply
  4. DaveM
    Posted December 8, 2017 at 7:41 am | Permalink

    Dear Mr Redwood, do you have any idea at all what the outcome of the “end state” cabinet discussions were? Only, the captain of the ship has told none of the passengers or crew where the ship is going and who’s actually going to be telling it where to go.

    Thanks.

    Reply
  5. Ron Messenger
    Posted December 8, 2017 at 7:42 am | Permalink

    They can read about how Mrs May has sold our independence. The Tory party is now finished. Will you speak up, JR?

    Reply
  6. Ian Wragg
    Posted December 8, 2017 at 8:03 am | Permalink

    Better paid and more interesting jobs. That won’t be possible whilst we keep importing millions of foreigners to do the work cheaper.
    I see May has said that the descendants of EU nationals will continue to have super rights after Brexit not available to British kids.
    It will be interesting to see the fine print of the latest capitulation no doubt overseen by the ECJ.

    Reply
  7. Edward2
    Posted December 8, 2017 at 8:27 am | Permalink

    This policy was battled through against huge opposition from teaching unions and the educational establishment.
    Yet we see the obvious success.
    An apology from them would be nice.

    Reply
  8. Bert Young
    Posted December 8, 2017 at 8:46 am | Permalink

    In my days ” look and say” had overtaken phonics in the early teaching of reading ; the result was a backward trend in reading ages and awful spelling . I ignored this in the school I ran ( 1953 – 1961 ) and stuck to phonics via the ” Janet and John ” series . The reading ages achieved were very high compared to most other schools . ” Look and say ” has now disappeared altogether I am glad to say .

    Reply
  9. Prigger
    Posted December 8, 2017 at 8:51 am | Permalink

    I have just heard the term”synthetic phonics ” . Looked it up.It sounds like the system of over 65 years ago which I had and was termed “teaching children how to read”

    Reply

