The Joint Report on the negotiations so far

The Report opens by stressing that both sides are pledged to the view that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. The Report acknowledges that the detailed draft agreement on citizens rights and on a financial settlement are without prejudice to an agreement on a future relationship. The Prime Minister has stated that the payment of any money other than our contributions up to leaving date are contingent on a wider Agreement.
The UK has won some of the important arguments over citizens rights. It is important that EU citizens living in the UK are under UK law, just as UK citizens living in the rest of the EU will clearly remain under EU law. The UK has sought to avoid a situation where EU citizens living in the UK enjoy a special status which is governed by EU law and the European Court of Justice. There will be further debate about whether an eight year right for UK courts to seek guidance on EU law in this field dilutes the UK jurisdiction too much. The UK side stresses that individual cases over citizens rights in the UK will be governed by UK law and adjudicated by UK courts.
The complex clauses on the financial settlement do not set out detailed numbers or precise programmes. The main extra cost appears to be accepting the Union budget for 2019 and 2020 after we have left. Presumably this is envisaged as a transition period which still has to be defined and negotiated in subsequent exchanges. People will want to know what such UK generosity achieves in terms of the future relationship. The Prime Minister has previously made clear that there only need be a transition period if there is a good Agreement to transit to. The UK has made some general statements on so called RAL or financial items after 2020, and on contingent liabilities. It will need greater clarity of what these are and why the UK might make some ex gratia contribution, as there seems to be no legal liability for these sums.
The wording on Northern Ireland and the border with the Republic is general and about principles. It will fall to later talks to work out how the “detailed arrangements” will work. This, as the UK has often pointed out, needs decisions on the general arrangements for UK trade with the EU before anyone can finalise the border arrangements. There will be considerable debate about the meaning of this statement “In the absence of agreed solutions the UK will maintain full alignment with the rules of the internal market and customs union which now or in the future support North-south co-operation, the all island economy and the protection of the 1998 Agreement”
“Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed” is fine in principle but the general public do not really believe our government is committed to those words. They believe that “any deal is better than no deal” is closer to reality.
Even if the eight year right does not dilute UK jurisdiction it sends out a message that there is no clean break, we are still tied to the EU.
The detail on what the financial payments will cover will probably be countered by a claim from Barnier that it is impossible to say. We seem to have been successfully fobbed off by this so far.
People will definitely want to know what we are getting in return.
The alignment approach to Northern Ireland does not really stand up to scrutiny. It is just kicking the issue further down the road and sending a message that a clean Brexit is unlikely unless something forces the government’s hand.
“Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed” That’s clutching at straws. It’s clear that May will agree to anything rather than nothing, including hopping on planes to meet EU deadlines rather than her voters’ wishes.
Peter, Well summarised. To put it shortly: the EU is a con artist, and our own establishment is stupid enough to be conned. It’s the Danegeld mentality in the English psyche.
You obviously have NOT read the agreement. We have agreed unconditionally to pay £50 bn, we are subject to the ECJ for 8 years and, to solve the Irish issue, we are staying in the single market AND the customs union. Please Mr Redwood, do not tarnish your reputation by trying to pull the wool over leave voters eyes
I haven’t read the full agreement. No summary I’ve seen suggests any of what you’ve said is true. I suppose we all have to read the whole thing ourselves, as UKIP and Remain types have to present it as a total capitulation. How tedious.
Do you think voting to Leave meant voting for full alignment with EU rules then? I voted to Leave mainly because of the potential for free trade arrangements and immigration for non-EU nationals. Do you think we’ll be able to do that under this agreement?
“Brexit means biscuit”
Flakey and crumbly, Richard. I heard the woman clearly.
I have read the agreement and you are right, Richard. There are many clauses that appear ambiguous and/or open to several interpretations (typical of politics), so the best we can do at the moment is wait & see.
the best we can do is get rid of the deep state sop May who was willing to give up our freedom with her Snooper’s Charter. We need someone who will put Britain First and begin the painful process of breaking away from the Globalist vision and making it a Great Britain again.
Ambiguous?
I am sure the ‘European’ courts will put us straight over these trifling matters. 🙂
Wrong. It’s the case. 50 bn of cuts to nurses.
Still subject to EU law.
Still subject to European courts.
Very simple walk away
The jackpot winner Friday was the Irish Republic. Its five “red-lines” never had to be crossed, thanks to the DUP; as ever, wrecking everything it touches.
The non – existent Irish border now becomes the prime directive for the Brexit saga. Welding together a customs union; the single market act and the WTO rules; may well out-do the Schleswig-Holstein question for sheer complexity.
This agreement threatens my job.
I am required to work across the EU and rest of the world but mainly Europe ( Spain, Ireland, Germany, Romania, Switzerland), and am based in the UK.
My company will now have to organise work permits for all of these countries. If I move to Europe it won’t make any difference as I won’t have the same rights as other EU citizens to work across the EU.
Under this agreement any cross EU company will avoid employing Brits or setting up a UK base (unless there is no alternative).
Can’t decide whether this was a masterstroke to prevent a London exodus (almost all London roles that might relocate to the EU will require cross EU travel), or a bungle.
Either way a lot of people who currently export high value services to the EU will soon be stopping (and no you can’t export them beyond the EU because the logistics costs are to great).
Why so? A free trade agreement with the EU might well include free movement of labour- v different from rights of indefinite residence, benefits etc. I can’t see that anything that’s been agreed so far means what you say is correct.
That’s odd because a relative of mine had to get a residence card and further paperwork filled in about her employment at the local town hall when in Spain recently for a six month posting.
Everyone residing in Spain needs proof of identity, as in almost all EU countries. The point is that it cannot be refused to an EU citizen. The UK does not have compulsory registration of residents, hence the UK’s attraction for people smugglers. The point is nor registration, but access to residency.
@A1; So are you are employed in more than one country, or do you simply travel to those countries to do specific work, as an employee (or owner) of a UK company? I very much doubt this agreement would affect the latter, which would hurt the EU27 far more than it hurts the UK!
I do internal engineering consultancy. At present I have to get a work permit for Switzerland. But For the rest of the EU is fine.
@Bob would you employ someone where you have to apply for 25 separate work permits or somebody where you don’t have to? (It’s not cheap either as there are significant fines if you apply for the wrong permit type/ don’t keep the requisite records).
@Richard1 I hope so – but it isn’t looking good so far for Brits that work or live in the EU.
There would always be visum free travel (I guess unless people get completely mad) but not freedom to reside, once the UK has left.
@Al
Much ado about nothing, either buy a Romanian passport or apply for a work permit.
Don’t get residency mixed up with working rules. Immigration is not an EU competence, that’s down to member states but; some movement rules are an EU competence.
http://ec.europa.eu/immigration/who-does-what/more-information/explaining-the-rules-why-are-there-eu-rules-and-national-rules_en
This explanation is helpful and the only thing I disagree with, is that it would just be “generosity” by the UK to pay for its commitments. The idea that there is no legal basis under international law for the payments is strongly (but not loudly) disputed in the European Commission. This is also about showing to the world that the UK can be a reliable partner that stands for its commitments.
The vague wording about the Irish border helps to clarify, that the frictionless border cannot become the EU27’s problem or fault, if trade talks were to fail and the UK would “walk away”.
Under a treaty or contract something is either due or it isn’t. Of course the two sides will have different views, but in the end this can be tested in the international courts. The EU shows no enthusiasm for this – as it knows there is no legal basis to demand money from a former member state after it has left.
@Richard1: The “enthusiastic” UK hasn’t taken the EU to court either. Most of your commitments will cease anyway after you’ll have left, which will be at the end of the current budget period, all very reasonable.
So the U.K. Pays for infrastructure projects across the EU, gives£2 billion in overseas aid to EU to spend, gives overseas aid £159 million direct to EU countries but makes cuts at home and the Tories increase taxes again at the last budget. May then lies to say a fair deal for U.K. Taxpayer! Now she wants to give a further £55 billion plus depending on calculations for a non existent bill! I would rub my hands if the U.K. Wanted to trade with another country.
@Hope: All these expenditures have been collectively (including the UK) decided upon. The Dutch will continue after 2020 to pay for some solidarity with e.g. poorer regions in Central European countries. All part and parcel of the EU’s philosophy.
It would be tested by the ECJ, of course.
Show us an itemised list then!
Without that, save your energy.
@Sir Joe Soap: the list has been worked on by both sides in the negotiations. The result (a UK date with reality) is no surprise to me, and it has nothing to do with future trade with the EU.
PVL,
Yes signalling to the rest of the world is important. It is clear that the UK must only pay existing legal obligations, in no circumstances must an agreement look like the EU is extorting money from a willing UK, or that the UK is bribing a willing EU. It does not look like legal obligations at the moment.
Why do you think that? There is no list. UK pays for x years of membership plus its share of projects it committed itself to plus its share of financial contingent liabilities (pensions, guarantees etc). No generosity whatsoever.
Besides, I reckon that removing uncertainty may well add 1 to 1.8% per annum (!) to UK GDP over the coming four years., between 4 and 7% of EUR 2500 or between EUR 100 and 175 billion Hammond’s share of that will be more than what the UK will pay net..
@Caterpillar: The UK team (Davis) already spoke of legal and moral commitments. The problem is only the British press – how to sell this to the UK public while never having mentioned it during the leave campaign
Mrs May might think the payment is contingent but the agreement certainly doesn’t say that, John. I am very worried
Pro EU media already making a bad deal sound good! The worse of all possible deals, we cannot trade with the world and subject to single market and customs union makes the auK subject to ECJ by another means.
Trading “with the world” is constrained anyway. Look at the WTO complexity:
https://www.ictsd.org/opinion/nothing-simple-about-uk-regaining-wto-status-post-brexit
@Leaver, If you voted for the establishment parties then you voted to remain regardless of the Referendum. The Tory govt openly campaigned to Remain.
Yesterday’s “deal” with the EU was put together by a pro Remain government with the assistance of a pro Remain civil service to be ultimately approved by a pro Remain Parliament. If you have any doubt, then you haven’t noticed the glee with which the Remainers have greeted this deal.
Michael Gove has now confirmed that if you want genuine independence you will need to vote for a pro independence party at the next election.
You are putting a very, very positive spin on it to say the very least.
The proposed deal is absolutely appalling. It is leaving in name only without gaining any of the real benefits of leaving. As Nigel Farage puts it in his Bloomberg interview, it is a surrender.
The first time we can sign any trade deals would be the end of 2021. We voted Brexit to have our own laws, have our own courts and control our own borders, to go global and to become more competitive. This deal would prevent all of this. Taxpayers are also paying a huge sum (that is not legally owed) and this just to continue to remain in the EU straight jacket which will cost the economy even more.
We are agreeing to “regulatory similarity” which will be hugely damaging to the economy and we are even agreeing to the ECJ continuing to have considerable power over us. It is totally unacceptable as proposed.
It is another bonkers suicide note from socialist remainer May. As was her last idiotic Manifesto.
We cannot sign trade deals until 2021 but we can negotiate them. This is fine they normally take at least a year and often more. So long as we can get on and negotiate deals, so long as we don’t hand over the bung unless there is a deal it seems to me to be fine as a fudge in order to continue. Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed means the govt can and should walk away if there isn’t a good deal.
@Richard1; Indeed. Most people know that if the case but the arch eurosceptics will spin it the way they want, even more so when they also want TM gone, she could have come back with all they ask but it still would not be good enough sort of her resignation.
TM need to go because her economic policies of interventionism, tax borrow and waste, over regulate and green crap are a complete disaster. Regardless of her misguided “Brexit in name only” agenda. Anyway she is a proven electoral liability. She can not even win a majority against the appalling J Corbyn and has not got a clue about what should be in a Tory election manifesto. Vote for me and we will kick you in the teeth is not a good approach.
So Article 50 was exactly what Nigel said it was, a delay mechanism.
2019 has now become 2021, and beyond no doubt.
Absolutely correct. If it’s a choice between being bled dry by the EU over 10+ years, or Corbyn doing the same job in 5, then getting a good right wing government, maybe we’re better off with Corbyn?
Farage is spot on.
Every day that the Prime Minister remains in office brings us closer to a Corbyn government and a betrayal of Brexit.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/12/07/sake-country-tories-must-ditch-theresa-may-late/
@Tom; “Farage is spot on.”
Talk about the pot calling the kettle filthy, UKIP and Mr Farage have done more to unsettle the political right in this country than anyone, the infighting was bad enough within the Tory party during the early 1990s but at least all but a very few were still batting for the same party…
Yes, still very much a work in progress. In the absence of agreed solutions is a give away to the EUbecause all they have to do is refuse to agree! We are a sovereign country so what was she thinking when she agreed 8 years to interfere and as you say, why is she giving our money away ex gratia? Cameron came back and we heard the same spin, good for Britain etc and we know how much he really achieved, almost nothing, as this gets dissected, I suspect that the thinking will go that way.
Yes, the EU have all they need here. Of course they will agree to continue to sell us cars etc, so long as we keep the Americans, Commonwealth and Far East out with high duty levels. They can bleed our financial services business-there’s nothing here to say they can’t. And all the time we keep on paying.
It’s like we lost a war and are paying reparations.
We’re the first country ever VOLUNTARILY paying reparations
It makes me wonder if the deal was signed in a railway carriage.
But what did the U.K. Obtain? Nothing as far as I can tell.
@Hope; Nothing……….Yet.
There, corrected that for you!
We will be stitched up when it comes to trade and rushed into a deal that is bad and expensive because the EU will make it so. How high is the ultimate bill going to be? More than now, I bet. What for? If they can do a deal with Canada then why not us? We have been trading for years and know what is expected in terms of standards etc. We should have walked away and got on with what was important to the UK and spent that money at home. Goodness knows we need it. This will be a bad deal.
“In the absence of agreed solutions the UK will maintain full alignment with the rules of the internal market and customs union which now or in the future support North-south co-operation, the all island economy and the protection of the 1998 Agreement”
The only way that works would be for the U.K. to continue indefinitely observing EU rules, norms and standards like Norway — not just during a transition period but as part of a future trade agreement.
Taxation without representation, that is what we have signed up for.
Spot on. A cash paying colony without a voice. JR and May says this is a god deal!
Reply I have said this is not a deal – that remains to be negotiated!
It seems to me that the Report kicks the can down the road. There is a twofold problem. The first is May’s negotiating strategy and what she really means when she says Brexit means Brexit. The other could be her own self regard – to want to be the PM who negotiated a Brexit deal rather than ending up with a bad deal and no deal. Will personal interest trump national interest when crunch time arrives?
To add to my earlier comment after reading the first sixty or so other comments on your post today, the critical issue for May and the Conservative party is the issue of trust or rather lack of it. Many do not trust her to deliver the referendum result because the weight of establishment opinion (and votes) voted Remain and because she is surrounded by like minded advisors in the civil service. I am in the untrusting camp.
Open borders, open doors immigration, handing lots of money across, subject to their rules
What exactly is the point?
This is not brexit in reality…
I refer the Honorable Gentleman to my previous statement…”May was, is and always will be, useless”.
The true meaning of the statement you quote is that we do what we are told by the EU.
Things have to change in this country. I now understand the Labour landslide of 1945; any change was better than returning to the status quo ante bellum. I suspect the next election will be similar and Corbyn will win.
As May said in another context “Nothing has changed”
I think this will turn out be the definition of her Premiership.
Things will certainly change with Corbyn.
If people like me don’t vote conservative they have no chance of winning
Maybe if the unthinkable happened like joining forces with ukip
Otherwise we are number one on the runway for the corbyn venesala solutions
I don’t think the political class realise what a mess they have got us into
It was a weak and divided Conservative party that brought us to Brexit.
We should have killed it in 2010.
I cannot bring myself to vote for it again. I will not listen to the Daily Mail telling me “We ask you to hold your nose to keep Labour out.”
This is not a democracy.
There is no point.
The question is, can the Establishment parties pull the wool over the eyes of the public long enough that it becomes impossible to regain sovereignty?
I admit to being a bit deflated yesterday with the first headlines but I’ve read through the report a couple of times and have started to wonder just how much has been given away. It definitely needs financial and legal analysis along with some understanding of civil service mind-set.
I don’t claim any expertise in those three areas but it is clear to me we are leaving so I’m not sure why the remainers are celebrating so much. Particularly as at first blush it appears the UK gets ridiculously less from the arrangement so why would they celebrate such humiliation? If this went too far it would make it much harder for even remainer MPs to accept a final deal. It’s almost as if the EU is being handed a piece of rope that Schultz, Verhofstadt and co are already taking advantage of.
They key will be the trade discussions, mutual recognition and repeal of the ECA.
Under this proposal we are not really leaving at all. They have just changed the name to “Regulatory Similarity”, just as the constitution became the Lisbon treaty and it was then rammed down the public’s throats.
A turd by any other name would smell as foul.
You have been played for a fool.
Didn’t you see it coming?
All sounds pretty general and non committal, which is good news. Maybe what’s happened here is a face saving form of words to get the EU and the Irish govt out of the corner they had painted themselves into. The govt should approach phase 2 in a friendly and co-operative spirit and of course be ready for compromises. But it’s essential to be prepared fully for no Deal and to be very clear that if there isn’t a good deal, meaning free trade Inc financial services, there will be no Deal. And if there’s no Deal there will be no money. This is the way to get a good deal.
Not good enough.
The can can’t be interminably kicked down the road on this.
This deadline was always artificial. The can can be kicked down the road until 29 March 2019. At that point there will either be a deal or there won’t be.
If I were the EU during the trade negotiations I’d start off by demanding an annual payment for single market access – there seems to be an excellent chance May/Hammond would pay.
WW2 would have been avoided if the British Civil Service had been controlled by the Reichstag.
You’re being wishy-washy here and avoiding facing up to the reality of your colleagues’ behaviour and the net outcome for the UK with this statement.
May has just effectively snubbed the US with this EU deal, just to top up telling Trump what he can and can’t re “tweet”, and who he can and can’t let into the US. Yes, the US, and a democratically elected President has been dissed by her while she cosies up to the EU, which we voted to Leave.
Do you admit that agreeing either an FTA or regulatory alignment with the EU will hobble our ability to agree deals with the US and many other parts of the world?
Do you agree that the government has thereby sacrificed the potential for good deals with countries where our exports are growing, to permit a “good” deal with the faltering EU?
Do you think that when 17.4 million people voted to Leave, they actually voted for align themselves with EU regulations and pay for the privilege?
You’re continuing to hitch yourself to the wrong wagon, I’m afraid.
May’s pathetic virtue signaling over the Trump re-tweet of a re-tweet was very damaging and foolish. Given the huge mistakes made by the security forces over the recent terror attacks, as Rudd partly explained, perhaps May will now take Trump’s sensible advice to consentrate on stopping Islamic terrorists rather than worrying about Twitter.
@lifelogic
It doesn’t stop there, the British have joined the baying mob criticising POTUS for carrying out his election pledge to move his Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
It appears to be part of the Tory’s policy to undermine their Brexit negotiating position.
Worse, she supports illegal takeover of an elected president in the Ukraine, a hostile threat from Cameron and the EU Russia to March to the Urals and has the bare faced cheek to criticize an allay who stated to support our country post Brexit and would intervene if the U.K. were punished.
May is an embarrassment to our great nation. Through her action on mass immigration has tried to rid us of national identity, culture and values. She has now delivered our country on its knees to the EU as a cash cow colony. She has to be ousted.
I know this is a farce and Mr Redwood knows it’s a farce but cannot say so
The Commons is predominantly pro-EU. The Lords is predominately pro-EU. The snivelling Civil Service is pro-EU and May and her grotesque Chancellor is pro-EU. In the light of this it should come as too much of a surprise to learn that the possibility of the UK leaving the EU is virtually nil
Victor Hill, an economist, composed a superb article regarding Brexit, the danger of the Tories falling apart and the real threat of Corbyn to the UK. It is well worth reading. It lays bare the dangers we are all facing now from both the EU and from Labour
Indeed Mr Hill appeared to believe that even the most ardent of Tory Brexiteers believe we have only about 40% chance of a clean, full Brexit
Brexit is dead it it were ever alive in the first place
Exactly. Also academia is very largely pro EU and the BBC and ITV, Channel 4 & 5 are outrageously biased to pro EU too. They are wrong on this, just as they usually are on energy, climate alarmism and their lefty big state, high regulation economics.
Agreed. It is a terrible situation, I thought we we were simply voting to stay in the EU or leave – a clean Brexit, but it appears not. As Dr Redwood notes “maintain full alignment with the rules of the internal market and customs union” – in other words no change, be in the free market and customs union and Conor to the lack of ethics and lack of freedom that goes with these. It is a shocking statement.
This deal with the EU makes us a satellite state of the EU, which the people will not accept. Spot on D Tel. Please do not try to spin it as anything else as that only makes the government and politicians look even worse:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/12/08/deal-makes-us-eu-satellite-state-british-people-will-not-accept/
At the present it is poppycock. No deal is now the only option.
Somebody should tell that Farage that we have our own establishment here a lot of them not elected, the Lords 800, the Royal Famiy all unelected and a huge civil service all unelected
The real question as always been, why did Tory MP’s vote for May as of our party?
If this leader isn’t removed before the next GE Corbyn will win simply because far too many traditional Labour voters think that Labour is still the party of Atlee
If Corbyn wins where does that leave the UK-EU relationship? Corbyn and his Marxist sidekick McDonnell have always been Eurosceptics but being politicians they would and will quite readily change direction for political gain
The next 2 years, the weakness at all levels (organisation and its adherence to the liberal left) of the Conservative Party and the possibility of a radical leftist government, will determine the future of the UK
If Corbyn secures power his hatreds and his prejudices will be manifest in legislation.
I blame every Tory MP who voted for May as leader of our party. On your heads be it
How many times do you need to be corrected? In the last “round”, Mrs May was not elected, she was the last one standing after the ridiculous choice of Andrea Leadsom to represent the Leavers. Once Mrs Leadsom gave up, it was Mrs May without any type of elections.
As for your comment about politicians changing direction for political gain, does it not apply to most (all?) politicians? Think of Mr Gove.
Can we stop pretending that UK citizens who live in EU countries are the same beast as the vast majority of EU citizens who live in the UK? Be honest for once – huge swathes of unskilled UK workers don’t go to European countries to do menial tasks because they know the benefit system will top them up. And they don’t take their whole families to live 10 to a flat.
Dear Dave–A very sensible comment
Huge swathes of expensive retirees clogging up the French and Spanish health systems. That is what a Frenchman or Spaniard could say with the same sort of uninformed conviction..
If the EU does not agree to any of our proposals for the Ireland/N.I. border then we remain in the SM and CU with “full alignment” meaning that we accept all the rules of the SM/CU including freedom and movement and with no ability to make trade deals with other countries etc..
Since we will also be continuing to make our EU budget payments, expected to increase as the years roll on, the EU will have no motive to agree to any proposal and consequently we will be trapped in the EU without any voting rights.
Mrs. May’s agreement to implement all new EU legislation without any veto or voting rights could leave us totally exposed to increased EU expenditure and decisions on the EU’s expansion for Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Moldovia, Montenegro, Serbia and Ukraine to become EU members.
And no return of control of our assets (fishing grounds).
Those voters who voted to leave the EU have been betrayed by an EU supporting PM who is not respecting the result of the referendum.
Hence the willing acceptance of this deal by the UK’s EU supporters.
I wish I could be as positive as you John, unfortunately I cannot.
This looks like a one sided stitch up to me, we have not really got anything positive out of this at all.
ECJ still in control, New EU rules during any transition period, a huge sum of money to be paid for possible free trade (which means its not free trade) with no hint of such.
No control over immigration until we leave, special status for up to 8 years for immigrants from the EU already here and yet to come.
The Irish border a smugglers paradise for goods and people.
In my view it is 6 months completely wasted when we could have been planning and working for WTO terms and not subjecting ourselves to humiliation.
Due you really think May will have the courage and backbone to walk away now or eventually if the EU will not agree on trade or anything else in the next round.?
It all promised so much 18 months ago, now we see our politicians have gained so little because they have no vision or pride in our Country, they (the majority) have become brainwashed by 45 years of subservience to the EU.
SIMPLE FACT
The front page of the Telegraph shows the price we are paying just to talk about trade.
Every red line crossed.
Now we will have the theatre of being offered some pale agreement on goods not services.
No doubt policed by the ECJ.
We will have to pay an annual contribution which roughly equates to the net payment for the privilege.
Associate status and unable to do deals with third parties and all the relatives of the EU coming to access benefits. Adjudicated by the ECJ of course.
100% sellout.
Dear Ian–Surely it won’t be the ECJ doing the policing–That would be the outside of enough almost by definition
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-42291191
Formerly a strong brexiteer this article shows that Gove has caved and will not vote against a non-brexit and dares shift the responsibility from himself to the voter in effect negating the referendum result and making a general election a second referendum. An outrageous sell out by the man who sold out Boris Johnson. Surely Gove was a remain plant all along as others no doubt are and will be gradually be seen as sell out.
One of Mugabe’s achievements was to place Zanu plants in the MDC to disrupt and sell outat the appropriate time.
Further this hysteria about tying Brexit to a corbyn election victory jus shows how dishonest the tories are. Who won the next election was no condition of the referendum but it is now being used as a condition. The sooner they are gone the better.
Who do I believe now? I just don’t know.
How would I vote tomorrow? I’d express my opinion by writing “None of the above” on the ballot paper.
My fear is that unless matters change rapidly there is only the streets. Be assured that I’m a social conservative who seeks balance and the middle way in politics.
We’ll Dr Redwood, as I said last week, ‘didn’t she do well !’ You are putting out a positive message about TM’s EU deal when we can all see it is just ONE BIG FUDGE.
She’s just put Corbyn in number 10 at the next soon to be GE, because as I am seeing in the various media the Brexiteers now want to punish May and the Tories by voting for Corbyn and everything that comes with him, and it will be deserving.
What happened to the ‘red, white and blue Brexit’, or ‘Brexit means Brexit’ ? Or more importantly what happened to the Tory party ?
Your only hope of salvation now is to replace Mrs May with Jacob Rees Mogg ASAP.
I think you have put a very positive spin on this report, which appears to have been written to justify how much (or how little) work the civil servants have been doing recently.
The EU are obviously trying to achieve two ends…firstly, to extort as much of our money as they can and secondly, to drag the whole thing out as long as possible in the hope that we will change our minds.
I was never a fan of Mrs Thatcher, but she was able to stand up to the foreigners and won some meaningful concessions. What has Mrs may achieved? Seemingly whatever it is it’s going to cost us about £40b which should be spent on our priorities not theirs.
I used to be proud of this once great nation and all it has achieved, and that GB stood for GREAT Britain, now GB and Garbage Bin seems to be more apt.
Congratulation, Mr Redwood, this sounds sensible. The Brexit Ultra persona seems to have a day off. Progress.
If the resident Brussels spokesperson likes it then we definitely are being stitched up.
I notice on the other blogs, the EU trolls are laughing at us.
What has happened to this once great country and by a so called Tory government at that.
I heard Gove on the radio this morning saying if we do not like it we can always change the government at the next election. This initially sounded like ‘if you don’t like it, you can always vote Labour’ with the veiled threat of what they would do! However, on reflection, this could be UKIP’s moment to start getting organised. If Farage (the only credible leader really) could field enough UKIP candidates, I’d vote for them.
The joint report seems to be deliberate fudge with something for everyone.
We need to step up planning Brexit on a WTO basis as the longer this goes on the more of our assets are being sent abroad.
The farce continues, I am beginning to lose faith in all MPs. The majority voted for a clean break not a likely 10,000 page multi year agreement with unaffordable ex gratia payments to a profligate, undemocratic, unaudited organisation.
The EU has lots of form in reversing decisions the politburo don’t like and this is another example, albeit by stealth and working their vested interests very skillfully.
Once this feeble cabinet puts on the table to we, the people, what the final stitch up is, the only option I can see is another referendum with the question:
Do you want an unconditional exit on 29/03/19?
or
Do you accept this agreement?
Surely its time that the UK now made it clear that if further talks have not achieved the broad basis of an agreement/understanding on trade come end of 2019 then we will walk away and concentrate on preparing the UK for WTO. Its time the pressure was put on the EU.
Hear hear
Really? Was there not a sort of preliminary agreement to the contrary?
Not going to happen. WTO is not an option. May has already agreed we’ll stay compliant with Single Market & Customs Union even if there is a no deal outcome. That means no trade deals with other countries. The EU have pocketed that pledge – it is not contingent on anything.
What’s your bet that Mrs May is going to get the worst deal possible because let’s face it she is a Remainer, then she’ll u-turn on not giving another referendum because she doesn’t want to leave the eu, but this time it would be rigged in the Remoaners favour
I enjoyed Channel Four’s interview with Dominic Raab 8th December 2017
“Dominic Raab on Brexit deal: ‘It’s your wilful inability to accept that we’ve actually made a positive step forward’ ”
It went viral on Twitter and interesting because the viral tweeters for the most part sillily thought his pronounced argument had been trounced thoroughly be the interviewer. It is easy for the Labour Party and Lib Dems to pick up votes from our university wallahs who people Twitter. Badly educated indeed.The Education Secretary and PM should not continue barking on about how great our education system. Quite obviously it is nothing of the kind.
May looks like she is delivering a betrayal. I would rather even have Corbyn handle matters from now on if that is the only alternative and hope in his aftermath for some sensible deal a few years hence should anyone proper be elected.
Mr Redwood, you are doing your best to show this deal in a positive light. Not nearly as positive as Mr Gove. He thinks that we can change it at the next election! But we can only vote on the manifestos put forward by the parties, who then invariably do whatever they please.
By any stretch of the imagination this is a very poor deal, the result of appeasement and capitulation and Ireland, apparently, able to hold the UK to ransom.
The long delay in escaping the EU will be bad for business, preventing free trade with the rest of the world. It appears that the EU fears a free trading UK.
This is not the free independent United Kingdom that we voted for.
Reply As I have set out this is not the deal! Lets judge if and when we get to a deal. Meanwhile lets carry on preparing for exit under WTO terms
Mrs May went to Brussels on Monday ready and willing to sign a ‘deal’ which she now says was inferior to the one she agreed yesterday. How can she command confidence, support or respect? There is a strong whiff of betrayal in the air as your colleagues rally round her. It seems this was more about her keeping her job than anything else. I find the whole ‘negotiation’ a charade and as phase 2 begins we shall see more stage-managed theatricals before Mrs May capitulates yet again to EU demands. Someone has said old Tory adage “In Europe but not run by Europe” has now changed to “Out of Europe but run by Europe” – has ring of truth about it.
We need an itemised list clearly stating how we have taken back control by March 2019. Every penny of donations the EU needs explaining. Transition periods need defining the reasons why. Fuzzy language with double meanings or obfuscation needs putting into English.
Article 50 calls for both parties to negotiate and conclude an agreement. This indicates an assumption of goodwill on both sides to conduct proper talks and in a businesslike manner.
However this is not the EU way! Whereas the UK can be relied on to follow rules to the letter, the EU is known to be adept at bending rules if to their advantage. The EU strategy so far has been to obfuscate, delay matters and blame the UK for any hold-up in proceedings. They have also tried to stir up discontent and demoralise events in the UK to the extent of suggesting we think again about leaving and have another referendum ( a well known EU ploy that has suceeded for them before) They will spin matters to the point that it is out of sight, all the while seeking to undermine the UK position – time is on their side and we must deny them this.
We ought now give the EU an ultimatum of our own, stating that unless we see satisfactory progress within a certain time frame we will consider that an agreement is now improbable and will seek a different route under WTO rules.
Is loyalty to your PM more important than integrity?
No Deal is better than this deal.
Time for true Brexiteers to stand firmly for what they believe in & start a new campaign for No Deal.
There is no point in trying to spin or defend May’s abject & unnecessary capitulation as she has effectively destroyed the Conservative Party & any values that it once had. Anyone trying to defend her ‘pieces of paper’ will fall with them. No-one will forget that May’s betrayal follows the same from Cameron. He only won a majority so we could have a referendum. May lost her majority because nobody believed that she didn’t want to sign away our country without some form of challenge.
Hard it may be, you should resign the whip. I sincerely hope that you & others can form a party with traditional Conservative values & committed to us leaving ‘properly’. This now can only mean a No Deal. The people need a proper party to vote for, & the Tories are burned toast, whatever happens.
Dear Mr Redwood, I believe that TM has done an excellent job of getting all matters moved on the session 2 of the trade arrangements. Most of the detail of the “divorce arrangements” will be worked out in that context.
I am sure you would agree with me that the UK must pursue its interests with ruthless pragmatism rather than idealogical purity , subject to maintaining focus on sovereignty and taking control of borders and trade.
Most of what we are seeing at present in just grandstanding of which the SNP are the most obvious exponents.
I think we Brexiteers need to punish the tory MPs for their bad behaviour. Let us vote them out and take away what they prize – MP seats. If they can’t deliver what we want then they can’t have what they want. We can handle the consequences we are the resolute Brits.
Doing so will focus minds.
I don’t see why there will be considerable debate over the meaning of the ‘alignment’ statement.
I’d say in plain English it just invited the EU to offer us a rubbish deal and we will then simply stay in the Single Market and the Customs Union (and by definition keep paying)
What happened to your previous idea that the government were not legally permitted to offer money to the EU which was not part of the Treaties?
Your spin is turd polishing par excellence.
Maybe instead of a forensic explanation, we ought to just substitute the words ‘typical Tory fudge’.
That’s usually what happens whenever they try to sell the public a bad deal and wish to blind us all to what is really going on, just like when Cameron came back with his ‘thin gruel’ deal and then tried to wrap it up as a resounding victory.
We’ve had enough of the Tories putting party before country. We’ve also had enough of the Tories putting the EU before the UK. It’s about time they recognised that through forcing this bilge on to us, they have alienated large swathes of their core support and are literally facing political oblivion.
Lord Hailsham once said: Give the country social reform, or they will give us social revolution!
That wholly applies now more than ever. Out means out!
Tad Davison
