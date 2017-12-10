Buying your own home

On Friday I met a number of young professionals in the constituency who wanted to talk to me about opportunities to buy a home of their own.
They all reported difficulty with current house prices in the Wokingham area, and wanted to know what more could be done to make homes more affordable. One had recently succeeded in buying a property but was still concerned about this issue.
I explained that the government has produced two schemes to help directly with raising the money to buy. The Help to Buy Isa provides a £3000 top up to savings of £12000 in an Isa to speed up saving for purchase. The Help to buy equity loan offers up to 20% of the price a first home to pay the deposit, where the buyer has the other 5% of the house price as savings to complete the 25% deposit requirement. The price of a home is limited to £600,000 in England for this scheme, which is well above the price of the typical first home.
The government has now removed Stamp duty on most first time buyer properties, and is working with Councils and the development industry to see that a suitable number of lower priced properties form part of the mix of new homes being built.
I am keen to find other ways that Councils and the government can assist in making more affordable housing available for first time buyers. As my meeting confirmed there is substantial pent up demand, as the wish to own remains strong in the younger generation as with their parents. Those with access to the well funded banks of Mum and Dad usually do get on with house purchase in their twenties. The government wants those without this advantage to be able to do the same.
Jo Johnson today says;- shorter degrees benefit students and the rest of us.
Well probably true, but the main problem is that at least half of the current degrees are essentially pointless, hobby subjects or worse still damaging left wing (or climate alarmist) propaganda. Government’s should perhaps fund only the degrees that are not and are in demand. Stem subjects, medical subjects, programmers, business people, engineers, sales people and builders in the main.
More builders is surely one good way to have more and cheaper homes?
Why should taxpayers have fund others to study Media & Women’s studies degrees or Theology? Let them fund their own hobbies please.
The ‘sweat equity’ of hard working young couples could be invested in housing for themselves. But only if the government were to make access to make individual permissioned building lots available at a reasonable price. This could be done by requiring big developers to sell off 10% of permissioned lots in any new development as a condition of planning permission.
The more one considers May’s EU non deal the more appalling it looks. Non of the benefits, all of the disadvantages and a huge fee too. A complete and utter sick joke. I shall listen to what Farage has to say on LBC later today.
Surely the public will not put up with this fraud? Gove says the public will be in control at the next election if they dislike the deal. Control? With an the appalling choice between socialist (remainer in all but name) T May types of “Conservatives” or the even more dire J Corbyn?
Hardly control is it Gove? Gove anyway is the reason we have had to suffer this totally deluded and allegedly “very difficult” socialist woman.
They will stand little chance of buying a home if net migration continues at 300k or more according to NI figures and we build far fewer accommodation units. Perhaps young people do not mind losing our countryside in which case, if we train bricklayers instead of useless graduates and rebuild brickworks, then we may just allow purchase of homes in the long run. Traitor May has ensured that by her signing away our rights to control net migration, this will not happen.
Facts4eu has a summary and full text of Lawyers for Britain’s review of the capitulation today. It is beyond doubt that it is a disastrous foul up if not treachery.>
Reducing house prices can only be achieved by either a collapse in the economy or by reducing the insatiable demand caused by massive net immigration.
With our current Parliament the latter will never happen.
Yes, this will be a continuing problem given Mrs May’s agreement with the EU to allow free flowing families to enter the UK from the EU to seek work. Having no student loans from their EU education, paid for by the UK contribution to the EU, they’ll be in a better position than folk educated here from the get-go.
Not to worry. Mr Corbyn will solve that one.
Cut immigration
Relax the planning rules
Be careful to do it without destroying those who have had to buy at the top of the market, so allow inflation to kill their problem.
Free up people to have their own houses built to their own spec.
Clamp down on poor quality new housing. Incentivise builders on enduring resident satisfaction on their houses.
Get the government out of manipulating the housing market in countless ways. From school catchment areas, to subsidising some and not others (often more needy). Charge market rents for social housing, give any subsidy to the resident to take where they want.
Re “The government wants” complete and utter nonsense, the government maybe making noises but it really doesnt want anything of the sort, it has the cards in its hands and is dealing them.
With these silly schemes you’re looking in the wrong place anyway. You don’t seriously think that putting in government schemes to pump up prices helps the next generation to buy, do you?
Pumping prices is only on the margins so far as increasing supply is concerned, compared to freeing up planning restrictions and thereby reducing prices. Your professional buyers, however, will then be less inclined to want to buy a dwindling asset, and be quite happy renting either privately from rent-controlled properties or from local authorities, who will be targeted to build to meet demand under Labour. Problem solved.
Best way to save a deposit for a new home is to continue to live at home with Mum and Dad (paying only a nominal rent) whilst you save.
Trying to save whilst renting is almost impossible, unless you have a very well paid job.
The Estate of Grandma and Grandpa would be of help to some, if it was not for inheritance tax.
Afraid house prices are all about supply and demand as we have constantly debated before on this site.
Too many people for too few houses.
Please, please, please do not use the word affordable when you really mean low cost or starter homes. Affordable Homes are council houses under another name and should always be written with a capital “A” to avoid confusion and drive home the point that they are special, with special status and considerations under planning regulations. They cannot be owned by anyone other than a Housing Trust or regulated approved landlords, and an individual in a shared equity scheme with the Affordable Home owner can only ever acquire 80% of the equity.
The reason why your constituents can’t afford to buy a home is due to the Bank of England and the government thinking the problem of high house prices is a “supply-side” issue only.
No it is mainly a demand-side issue. When we have previous chancellors of the exchequers saying “Britain is open for business” I cringe and start shouting at the TV/radio. Guess what, all the spivs and the get rich quick brigade in Chrisindom buy property in Britain.
The demand for buying property in Britain is further being fuelled by the developers designing property by Chinese architects so that Chinese investors can buy them. 9 Elms is a case in point!!
So the Help to buy and ISAs and all these other supply side incentive are just forcing prices up .
SOLUTION 1. Ban the ownership of second homes.
SOLUTION 2. Ban foreign ownership of residential property.
SOLUTION 3. Extend the Right to Buy scheme to private tenants.
Sarah Beeny is right, we haven’t got a housing shortage, we have an affordable housing shortage caused by the above.
1) Realise That cutting stamp duty simply forces prices up so does not help
2) Cut demand for housing by controlling immigration
3) Penalise overseas buy-to-let investors with penal capital gains tax charges
And the elephant in the room is continued mass immigration.
Mr Redwood, losing cedibility with his wish to put party before country with Brexit is doing the same on this issue which is completely linked. EU immigrants will be able to bring relatives almost without restriction under the EU deal.
Yet he pushes the party line on these virtual irrelevances.
Mr Redwood – did you tell them that all these schemes are almost irrelevant when mass immigration continues to be encouraged?
Good morning
I wish them all luck.
I bet one thing that was not discussed was the old saying of, “supply and demand.” And what is causing such demand. But we are not allowed to talk about that.
Off
I would like to ask a question of both our kind host and my fellow contributors.
When HMG was winding down her Empire, did it ever demand from those former colonies such onerous concessions that we have granted to our true masters in Brussels?
I’d doubt I will get an answer.