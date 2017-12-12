What might a UK/EU Agreement look like?

Early next year we should begin talks about trade and the future relationship with the EU. Until we do so the language developed over money and the Irish border is parked. Both sides confirmed “Nothing is agreed until all is agreed”.
There may be continuing misunderstandings on the EU side about what the UK has in mind once the proper talks begin. The UK offers a full free trade agreement covering goods and services, with zero tariffs and no new barriers to trade. The EU sometimes seems to be suggesting they want the UK to sign a leaving agreement and implement it prior to 29 March 2019, to leave, and then engage in more detailed talks on trade. The first thing to clear up is the phasing of the talks. The UK needs to stress the urgency of getting on with the free trade talks. It is accepted we only sign a free trade agreement with them after we have left, but we need to know the details of such an agreement before we leave to judge the rest of the Agreement and the phasing of implementation.
The second thing to sort out is the possible Transitional arrangement. The PM always stressed this would be an Implementation Agreement. It would be as short as needed. We would only need one if there is an Agreement on our future trade and partnership to implement. The idea should not be to create a further two years in the EU under the guise of a Transitional Agreement, in order to have another two years of uncertainty and more talks about trade. Business and consumers need to know where they stand. They want to know as soon as possible if we are en route to a free trade agreement, or if we will be trading under most favoured nation WTO terms.
The third necessity is that once we have left in March 2019 with or without an Implementation Agreement, the UK will be free to sign trade deals with other countries and to pursue its own overseas trade agenda. There are various misunderstandings about regulatory alignment and convergence. Of course when you trade with another country or trading bloc you need to meet their requirements and product rules to sell to them. The UK accepts US law and rules when selling into the US, and will accept EU rules and laws when selling into the EU. What you do not do as an independent country is also accept all the rules and laws to govern all the rest of your trade. You have your own national rules based on an understanding of world standards instead. Alignment or equivalence means you have regulations with the same purpose but they may be different in the areas where this matters. The US sells services into the EU based on acceptance of equivalence for its regulations compared to EU regulations. It does not have to enforce EU rules on its domestic businesses or foreign trade outside the EU.
Alas – the UK has a comprehensive trade deal with the EU covering goods and many services. And you told everyone it was a bad deal.
Any subsequent deal will be worse. What you propose, for example, will cost many UK jobs. Whose jobs will go? Will you tell them? Who will pay the resulting unemployment benefit?
Any economic case for Brexit has been thoroughly and repeatedly discredited. Virtually the only one still claiming it will work is Patrick Minford – and you can find numerous reports explaining why his 1970s based economic model is flawed.
Well done people – you voted to make my children poorer. Who do you expect to be paying your pensions?
Oh – and here’s a prediction. Not one new trade deal will be signed by 2025. And when we do get there it will be one someone irrelvant- like New Zealand – and the price will be easier immigration from that country.
In the Commons and on TV, it is clear most SNP and many Labour MPs really are not up to a knowledgeable discussion on negotiations. Even Father of the House Kenneth Clarke yesterday through his questioning in the House to the PM showed he had not read the Agreement. Immediately, I was reminded of his boast, well documented, that he never actually read the Maastricht Treaty in 1992 nor since.
~# The point. Our Remoaner MPs for the most part are merely trotting out threadbare cliches and their own Party-Speak. They have not bothered to read the stuff they are barking on about. They are forever it seems calling for useless Urgent Questions in the House and generally wasting time. If I were Emperor I would send them for a month’s labour on a trout farm in the coldest part of Scotland.
This article is concerning. It’s concerning simply because JR is one of the leading lights in the Eurosceptic ‘movement’. He appears to be suggesting that the ‘regulatory alignment’ isn’t something to be concerned about. I disagree and I would argue that JR is being disingenuous.
From what I understand ‘regulatory alignment’ is a strategy designed to keep the UK under the umbrella of the ECJ and adhering to and applying EU law after we leave the EU, which effectively means we never leave at all. It is accepting that EU law still applies in the UK and reigns supreme with UK law remaining subordinate. THAT IS UNACCEPTABLE
UK law must be supreme. EU law becomes in effect null, void and inapplicable within the borders of the UK
Moreover, will the eventual agreement give us independent control over our laws, money and borders? If not, it’s a sham and anyone arguing otherwise is little more than a charlatan
My problem is this. I don’t trust Theresa May. I don’t trust Philip Hammond. I don’t trust Mr Heywood. And I don’t trust my own party, the Conservative Party. That leaves me in a curious position
The main problem of course is the Conservative Party itself. They’re quite simply, gutless and spineless. They have been since Thatcher was betrayed. It’s been downhill ever since and if Labour get in next time this country will wither away
https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/891037/Brexit-second-referendum-Caroline-Lucas-Leavers-didnt-know-what-they-were-voting-for
Don’t these people ever give up, after watching Mrs May totally wipe the floor with all who opposed the result of the referendum in Westminster yesterday I’m more convinced she and her team are the ones to give the 17.4 million what they voted for and also to clear up the mess that labour had left our country in 2010