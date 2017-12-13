There is active discussion of what is money with the advent of crypto currencies. There are also those who see gold and silver as money, given the ability to convert these metals into coins and to trade them.
Money has three main characteristics. It is a means of exchange. It is a unit of account. It is a store of value. Most of our money today takes the form of an entry in an electronic ledger at a bank. We accept transfer of electronic money to our account as payment for our work or pension. We pay for many items by offering an electronic transfer from our bank account to the account of someone selling us the good or service.
Most of us rely on the monopoly fiat currency of the country where we live. We know that we can draw money out of our bank account in the form of bank notes, which are accepted as payment universally in our domestic economy. A bank note or a bank account credit possess the three characteristics of money. We can pay for anything with them. We can keep the notes or ledger entry as a store of value for future purchases. We use the value of the money we own to assess the prices and values of goods and assets we might buy or own. Assets, goods and services are all priced in the local money.
Money depends on trust. We trust UK banks to hold our money because they are large businesses with substantial reserves. We know that the Bank of England regulates them and stands behind them. The Bank of England has the power to create additional money if the system needs more liquidity. Our deposits in commercial banks are backed not just by the bank we use, but by the Bank of England standing behind that bank, and by the UK state and taxpayers who stand behind the financial system. There is a deposit insurance scheme for deposits up to the stated limit.
In some overseas countries trust has been badly damaged in their local money thanks to gross mismanagement. A country which manages its economy and banking system badly can end up with a run on its currency, lowering the external value of it too much. This in turn can lead people to want to be paid in foreign currencies, and even to trade in dollars instead of their local money to create some stability of values. A hyperinflation coupled with a collapse in the external value of money in a country is a destructive process.
Those who distrust all fiat currencies look for some other store of value. Gold has often been their choice. This precious metal has had a volatile past, with periods of large gains in value against paper currencies interspersed with periods of decline. Holding gold entails costs of storage and insurance. To use gold as a payment system normally requires selling the gold and using the proceeds in a paper currency to complete a purchase. Like paper currencies, the efficacy of gold rests on confidence and its popularity with users. It is not widely accepted as direct payment and is not normally used as a unit of account for valuing items.
….and ?
Ultimately, although Bitcoin is a classic bubble, cryptocurrencies independent of any government are likely to be preferred to national currencies. The multinational companies like Amazon will be the ones controlling them.
In time the pernicious, manipulative State will come to see ‘money’, once cash is abolished of course, as the main tool of social, economic and political control. At that point our freedoms will become severely curtailed.
Today, the State (especially in the UK and the US) use minority rights issues as one of the most potent forms of social and political control.
Totalitarianism is a fait accompli once cash is abolished
But how many people, other than those up to no good, do large transactions with cash? Almost none!! I.e. 99.9% of us do large transactions (anything over £200 say) via bank accounts, which the state can have a peek at, if it really wants to.
I doubt the average person really thinks about values and support of currency . Plastic cards have virtually taken over the means by which transactions take place ; as long as they are accepted to complete a purchase they are happy . Last week I stood in a short queue to pay for my daily paper , the woman ahead of me did the same and settled her small debt with a card !.
As a small boy my sister and I went to the local sweet shop and with our penny per week allowance bought chocolate drops ; of course I wouldn’t expect a young child to be out and about doing this today , but just imagine them doing so with a credit card !. Things are a bit stupid .
Money’s also a measure of labour – work in a bottle – and thus a measure of time and life. To despise it, as the Labour Party so often seems to, is to despise people’s work and very existence.
Hard to make, easy to spend . . . it must be tempting for ministers, handling billions as they do, to forget that money is valuable. Every £12 government spends costs some honest worker an hour of their lives. £1m takes a lifetime. Our £30bn bung to the EU to persuade them not to hit us effectively enslaves 30,000 plus their families.
Perhaps we should just hand over Exeter.
I always try to keep an official paper record of any investments, just in case computers crash, are hacked, or perhaps even turned off, or programmes destroyed.
Simply do not trust one line security, will always visit a Bank whilst we have local branches available.
Yes I know I am an old fashioned dinosaur, but afraid my money has been too hard earned to completely trust others and their systems to keep a record of its existence.
Mainstream and well put. Questions though: what about de facto gvt ownership of high street banks, still continuing 10 years after RBS’ Goodwin made his suicidal acquisition (combined with some more home-made problems with the bank) are you sure that this would not happen again, ie that shareholders and uninsured creditors would bear the loss. There are things to say for a government “rescue” (rescue what? making sure credit and payment services continue to function, not entirely freezing deposits, etc OR recusing management, shareholders, parasitic merchant bankers). I liked the old British model: merchant bankers, stock brokers and market makers usually operating like unlimited partnerships or at least having a large part of their own money on the line.
It seems we are witnessing a potentially significant development in the international oil trade. China has been striking deals to buy oil and gas priced in yuan not in US$. In parallel it setting up an exchange to sell yuan for gold. China has partnerships with Russia and Iran to pursue this course. If successful it would mark the end of US$ dominance in the oil trade as it had to compete with Chinese yuan. This process will take time – China has massive holdings of US Treasuries – but the direction of travel seems clear. Perhaps the crypto currency bubble is connected to this future development?
Reply The wish to create the yuan as one of the great trading currencies of the world has no obvious link to cryptocurrencies. The yuan is supported by the Chinese banking system, Central Bank and state in ways they set out.
Some months ago it was claimed that a considerable amount of Russian hot money was moving into Bitcoin-and out of dollars-to put it outside of US reach with regard to the next round of US sanctions.
China and Russia have been increasing their gold reserves for some years.Also, Russia’s moves to tie more oil and gas producers into it’s energy network-and at the same time fend off moves,as in Syria,to undermine it’s position- has long had the US worried,particularly as Russia has been at the forefront of the de-dollarisation movement that China is now embracing.
So what is Bitcoin? I’ve been told its a cyber currency (I don’t know what that means), it’s an on-line trading currency (eh?), real cash it used to buy bitcoins (who gets to keep the real cash?). Why would people buy something that doesn’t exist and isn’t underwritten by our banking system or government and shouldn’t the government issue big warnings that people buy this completely at their own risk who wants bitcoin ppi claims from people who have been led to believe it’s the new pyramid scheme to make them rich.
Real money is when the China buys gold mines and hoards gold and then one day demands payment for goods in oil or gold and persuades Russia and Saudi Arabia to do the same
John,
I was hoping you’d go onto mention Bitcoin and the likes as I simply don’t understand them.
Apparently great returns are being made and several people I know think it’s solved their financial woes, mainly around their lack of pension provision.
I can’t help worrying that the phrase “if it sounds too good to be true; it probably is” applies in this case and they are in for a shock in the future?
Reply This is background to Bitcoin. This site does not give investment advice.
Forgive my grammar John. I wasn’t seeking advice, I promise.
Keep up the good work and I’ll close by wishing you a well deserved merry Christmas.
Question is what does the monopoly money represent What is it’s volume in circulation measured against. Is it real or just political expediency.
A critical characteristic of money that is a feature of fiat currency is that demand for it is created and assured by the requirement to use it to settle tax liabilities. Crypto-currencies not issued by governments do not share that characteristic so demand for same is discretionary and hence very much less certain and I think that adds material risk.
As for “We trust UK banks to hold our money because they are large businesses with substantial reserves”, my trust depends wholly on the FSCS guarantee.
Money is what I don’t get a full pension of despite working more than 40 years ( 20 – 60 ) at one place here in the UK. For some reason they say they are not all qualifying years so I’m more than £20 a week down. I assume all those who have come here and contributed NOTHING will all be getting their benefits though. Even people who come and commit two assaults on women, serve time in jail etc, get handed £110k.
Presumably the families of EU migrants will come sign on for winter fuel payments, get health care and fly home. How many millions has May signed the U.K. up for or is this freedom of movement by another name? All of whom having access to ECJ!
Long John Silver biting on a bitcoin to test it authenticity seems to lack a certain something.
…… a substance of which T May is giving mega amounts to placate the EU and receive nothing substantial in return….. The EU will issue a political declaration and then begin to negotiate once the UK has left the EU?? Oh please….. thanks for nothing Theresa.
zorro
JR: “This precious metal has had a volatile past, with periods of large gains in value against paper currencies interspersed with periods of decline.”
1. £ sterling value has fluctuated, you have expended time writing about the topic within the last three or so weeks.
2. £200 deposited into your current ( non interest account ) in 2000, Today would purchase only £120 worth of year 2000 goods. A fairly significant loss of purchasing power, at 3% pa inflation.
Alternatively, you could have bought 1oz of gold in 2000, which according to the LBMA would be worth about £900 in today’s money.
Over seventeen years the price has fluctuated, true. But over that time frame the modest investment in gold would have made a very handsome 350% return.
Difficult choice, lose £80 of purchasing power, or make a 350% profit.
JR: “It is not widely accepted as direct payment ”
According to Wikipedia the Sovereign is still legal tender in the UK, seeming to have a face value of £1 but bullion value of £200 or so. So it probably isn’t acceptable for your Newspaper on a Sunday.
Reply Yes, but over other time periods you lost money in gold. I have never seen anyone shopping with gold coins.
Remoaners are in the House now moaning about “a meaningful vote “. No, no, no, no, …No! They are not speaking of the vote of the referendum, that vote we took to be meaningful that they trash by their every afterword. They alone wish a vote with the real and meaningful power to stop the outcome of millions of our votes, votes of We the People. Well, they had their meaningful vote in the referendum . They lost.
Only Parliamentarians would have changed the law on hanging for traitors.
The large majority of money in circulation is created / printed by private banks. That is quite clearly a subsidy (one of the many subsidies) of private banks. It’s time for private banks’ money creating privileges to be withdrawn, as argued by several Nobel laureate economists (including Milton Friedman) and more recently by Positive Money.
O/T, but hopefully you will permit it: your contribution yesterday in the H of C. It was very encouraging and informative:
http://parliamentlive.tv/event/index/e51844af-e2a6-402f-94a9-4721695e8fdb?in=14:37:24&out=14:50:50
The EU Parliament today debated their motion approving the Phase One agreement which was made on Friday with the EU Commission.
A very good analysis, albeit succinct, is available from http://facts4eu.org/news.shtml …to which John contributes.
It is interesting how fact4eu can get down to the very essence of what is really going on behind the scenes..and it appears Brexit is ominously being sold down the river?
What the hell is going on John? We are losing confident every day that passes with T May, et al, and a very interesting head of steam is re-surfacing from the old UKIP voters.