“What kind of defence policy do we want?”

Under Labour and the Coalition the UK made frequent use of its defence capabilities in the Middle East, alongside Presidents Bush and Obama. In the last couple of years the UK has been rightly more cautious about using military force in tense and difficult civil wars, as has the USA.
There has been a general shift in western thinking away from sending in troops to police war torn territory on the ground. Instead smart western weaponry has been used in support of other local and regional forces attempting to influence the outcome of these conflicts. The West has used a variety of manned aircraft, smart bombs, missiles and drones to kill people on the ground and damage property in support of ground forces provided by others.
This development of western policy towards the Middle East is leading to new thoughts about what kind of forces the West will need in future, as the weapons designers and manufacturers are placing more emphasis on unmanned systems, remote control and robotics. I wish to explore how the UK can respond to these changes.
The first question to answer is what should be the UK’s policy aims.
First and foremost must be home defence. By a combination of our diplomacy, foreign policy and military deterrence we wish to keep our islands from military threat. We also need to make sure we have the force needed to defend ourselves in the unlikely event of a threat materialising.
Second comes our contribution to NATO. NATO remains the West’s prime mutual defence alliance. The UK wishes to contribute properly to this, and to benefit from the protection the offer of mutual support gives us.
Third, the capability to go to the aid of territories and countries within the UK family, as we had to for the Falklands in the 1980s.
Fourth should be the ability to join international coalitions of the willing in pursuit of UN aims. There will be times when the UK should join forces to resist an invader or to counter the illegal use of force somewhere in the world. As a member of the Security Council the UK has to be willing to contribute to missions where we have the resources and interest to do so.
I think I’d have preferred your thoughts on last night’s debacle John.
JR what military adventure did Cameron sign the country up to with France and does it still stand and how much will it cost? EU Rapid defence force in place what does this cost and will it apply when the U.K. Leaves?
What does Odonis have to do to get sacked?
I tried to make the same point albeit sarcastically (Oh look a Squirrel!) this morning but was removed. Too close to home?
I did not have time after late votes last night to write about the Bill, and there was plenty of coverage elsewhere this morning. I will write about a future issue on the Bill for tomorrow. I am not trying to run a newspaper look a like.
Under the Tories from 2010 the decimation of the armed forces has been a disgrace.
We are no longer in a position to defend ourselves or our overseas territory.
We are an island nation and have nothing more than a coastal defence force.
Our military personnel are treated abominably with endless investigation into crimes allegedly committed in the heat of battle.
Spineless politicians and grasping lawyers destroying people with the worst kind of virtue signalling.
Is there any wonder no one wants to join up.
So now we know the real enemies within. I hope that from today every single piece of EU legislation is debated and voted on.
Any not passing muster should be binned………oh I forgot Parliamentary sovereignty doesn’t apply to all things emanating from Brussels.
yes
other stuff too
like its open knowledge that females being allowed to serve on submarines is a massive failure, and yet nobody is prepared to face up to the politically correct establishment and get things back to all male crews. a classic example of large costs, and much poorer outcomes, all at the altar of political correctness.
With our depleted defence force, and with the UK more out on its own in Europe, Russia might well send more warships right down the English coast just to frighten and intimidate us. That’s what bullies do. No wonder their President was supporting Brexit. It’s much easier to control your enemies when they are split.
Meanwhile we also have to deal with Islamic terrorism. As well as boatloads of refugees from Africa and the Middle East which the EU and the French, at Calais, will no longer feel so obliged to help us out with.
Lastly, i don’t see how the border issue in N. Ireland is going to help maintain peace in that part of the world.
‘boatloads of refugees’ – i mean boatloads of people looking to live in the UK, not refugees.
One day we will finally understand we cannot ‘win’ where the conflict is tribal or religious and certainly not culture change to ‘western values’
An honest appraisal might indicate we have made our own security worse not better by our interventions.
Diplomacy , yes. The worlds policeman, no
If Parliament succeeds with it’s strategy to subvert Brexit, defence policy will be decided by Brussels.
We have already signed up to a very considerable defence commitment with Brussels in the last couple of years. Done very deceitfully, in my mind, by this Cons government.
A policy detached from the eu is most necessary. Tusk et al will break the peace in Europe by picking a war with Russia and then come crying to the UK and USA when the Russian winter comes.
Good morning
Before we know what defence we might want we need to establish what our foreign policy aims are ? Our kind host has set out the general areas, NATO, UN and our territorial interests, but we must limit ourselves to these. There can be no involvement in an EU Army or ‘Peace keeping force.’ The UK and the USA already subsidise the other European countries and I see no reason why we should keep doing so when they themselves wish to create their own forces.
The threat to the UK these days is not from a conventional army. A lot could be gained from a more ruthless approach to the threat within.
Surely you mean our attack capability has been used in the Middle East in the past decade.
You do not need an aircraft carrier’s to defend the Country, as you should have many land air bases, which are not at risk of being sunk, although not enough aircraft to properly defend us from them either.
Pray tell me why we are even thinking of cutting our armed forces further, given the delicate state the World is in at the moment..
Just four Fishery protection vessels to protect our waters and thousands of miles of coastline from foreign fishing boats and illegal immigrants.?
Would have thought we would have needed at least 10 times as many given we have now abandoned coastal viewpoints in favour of so called electronic surveilance.
1.more capable and more independent nuclear deterrent, with more than one launch platform active.
2. Fully resourced aircraft carriers.
3. Ability to land and take.
4. Stop over specifying kit, ability to accumulate resource rather than continually replace/scrap/sell
5. Ability to monitor and defend airspace (don’t rely on only standoff fighters, there will be a continuing need to get close and look when being probed, and waters.
6. Reliable and defendable energy and food supply chains.
7. Good relationship with USA irrespective of media views on POTUS.
John I agree with the priorities you have outlined for our Armed Forces ; the only snag is do we have enough of them with the facilities to do the job properly ?. Hammond has clashed with the new Defence Minister making it clear that his budget is not elastic enough to include a wider defence brief . I deplore the position Hammond has taken and I take it as further evidence that he must be replaced . Also keeping Russia out in the cold is the wrong move ; Putin is a problem – just like Trump is , but it does not alter the fact that a closer relationship with Russia would have many benefits .
A central tenet of the Kissinger doctrine was that the US should be closer to China and Russia than they are to each other;I think Trump (probably via Steve Bannon) appreciates this but the neo-con infested defence establishment thought that after the end of the Soviet Union they would launch their own “march on Moscow” -which has been replulsed;we wait to see just how costly the retreat will be.
I don’t believe the Russians were ever a military threat to western Europe.From Enoch Powell’s Hague speech,May 1971:-
“The prospect of a Russian conquest of western Europe is one for which history affords no material.The theory that the Russians have not advanced from the Elbe to the Atlantic because of the nuclear derrent is not more convincing than the theory than the theory that they have not done so because they do not want to do so and have never envisaged,unless perhaps in terms of world revolution,a Russian hegemony in western Europe.”
But the military industrial complex must be fed-“anything else would be an unacceptable shock to the American economy”(George F Keenan,architect of the US policy of Soviet containment after WWII).
Well, JR, when I was in the Army, we had 250,000 soldiers and could, with reasonable confidence, defend a significant front across Western Europe. Today, thanks to the policies of successive Governments, we could only conceive of a piddling contribution to such a front. Although one should be grateful that you are at least airing the subject of Defence, you should be ashamed of your Party’s recent performance and aspirations in this direction. We hear rumours, from spreadsheet Phil, of an Army of 50,000; that will have our potential enemies shaking in their boots. Moreover, extended periods of overstretch lead to damaging limitations in training, the single most important activity after actual combat. Consequently, we have an Army, of which I was once proud, that is at least ten years out of date. Every generation seems to go through the implicit errors associated with the Kipling poem..’It’s Tommy this and Tommy that and Tommy go away….but when the cannons begin to roar etc..’. In answer to one of your points, you do realise, JR, that we couldn’t mount a Falklands operation today? An unfortunate example if I may say so.
Yes a defence policy commensurate with the ever evolving threat to the home islands. This should be on a rolling assessment as technology is on an accelerating curve.
Yes to NATO, but as most EU members fail to contribute their dues at a level in excess of £350 Billion at present, I would advocate the contraction of NATO.
Number three for sure, but number four with the greatest caution and only if our interests are involved. For the latter we need not just a carrier but the support group to ensure it’s security. I would add that fisheries protection and border defence need to be adequately funded as they patently are not at present.
I do not know under what guise MI5 get their funding but it needs to be adequate. The sensible way to keep their budget at a reasonable level would be to deport the apocryphal 3000 would be jihadists roaming our streets with impunity.
This government doesn’t deserve our brave forces. The Marxists on the other side also hold our forces in absolute contempt and will no doubt target their capacity should they ever get into power
We have a PM more concerned with transgender issues, the politics of identity and colluding to circumvent democracy and prevent Brexit
Brave men and women led by a vacuous, preening political class
One day, we’ll have a party who will proclaim pride in the UK and elevate bravery to its rightful position
Are you avoiding a thread about the home grown traitors who undermined our democracy last night?
Let’s not fuel Soubry and the others fire. The best thing we could all do it completely and utterly ignore them and turn off the tv whenever they’re on, turn our backs on them, don’t rise to their bait. Soubry gets off on winding people.
How about having a defence policy that does not invade other peoples countries? One that doesn’t secretly fund extremists destroying a sovereign state? One that doesn’t go along with the war mongering and insane Washington neocons? How about having a defence policy that only defends sovereign UK territory?
There are at least 11 current Conservative MP’s who may find it difficult to stand on a Tory manifesto at the next general election whenever it may come.
It would need to be carefully worded to accommodate them if it is thought they are worth the effort. More fudge to be manufactured?
Reading a critique of each in a newspaper it is difficult to understand how they can remain in the Conservative Party voluntarily or involuntarily.
You have left out aid to the civil power or the civil administration (such as in Northern Ireland and during the foot and mouth disease outbreak). There is also public and ceremonial duties, which are important to some people.
There is not much dispute over the objectives, but much more over how and whether we should provide the means.
We are currently unable to undertake three of the four policy aims because the last two governments, led by a Conservative Prime Minister have starved our military of funds to such an extent that the Navy in particular is no longer fit for purpose.
It’s all very well building two new flagship Carriers but if we don’t have any aircraft to put on them and don’t intend to buy enough planes to equip both, what is the point ?
The can’t go into harms way anyway because we no longer have enough planes, submarines and surface ships to protect one, let alone two. They will only be able to be sent into action as part of a NATO force, relying on US assets to protect them.
The Navy has only 20 major combat surface ships of which six, the latest Type 45 destroyers, are unable to operate in warm waters and will have to be refitted with diesel generators at huge cost.
Not long ago it was considered that 30 surface ships was insufficient.
In the past there has been comments about the ineffectual nature of NATO.Perhaps these omissions can be highlighted in order to have more faith in the Organisational treaty.
My last comment about your article was not published yet the corrections to my own piece were
One thing is for sure.
Our politicians cannot be trusted with a conventional ground force.
– they cannot be trusted to deploy them in the best interest of this country
– they cannot be trusted to deploy them with the right equipment for achievable objectives
– they cannot be trusted to look after troops once they return, either injured or at the mercy of rapacious left wing lawyers.
Let’s turn our military into a nuclear ballistic, carrier strike force with a marine commando capability. Concentrate on an anti terrorist force at home and a shore patrol – but no more occupying do-gooding forces.
Lately I’m thinking the sooner we scrap the UK Parliament the better. If we are to be ruled by Brussels then let it be completely.
I suspect the gutless May and spineless cohorts will sign the U.K. To the EU defence and security plan. Paying in billions and sending the navy as a ferry service for the mass immigration.
Why has May not taken the whip away from the eleven last night? They are not going to vote with her and are acting against the Govt policy and public vote to leave the EU. Grayling pathetic this morning on TV spouting on about respecting their views! Is this how they scrutinized all EU law and regulation? All eleven celebrating after in the bar! Look at Guido if in doubt.
General election please.
The 11 voted with us on 6 votes last night and I trust they will continue to vote with us in votes ahead.
Reply to reply: they have made it clear, Mr Redwood, that they are going to carry on voting against.
Reply to reply:
I suggest that the robust interview of Stephen Hammond by Julia Hartley-Brewer is well worth listening to.
http://talkradio.co.uk/news/tory-rebel-stephen-hammond-i-take-no-pleasure-defying-theresa-may-and-i-dont-want-block-brexit
S. Hammond sings from a very different hymn sheet from you, Mr Redwood, and it is also likely that he will vote against enshrining the leave date in law. What a disgrace he is, in my view, and it was the right thing for him to be sacked. However, more robust action is required for him and the other Remainers who acted so treacherously.
Anna Soubry sounded utterly awful on the Jeremy Vine show today. Arrogant, rude etc ed – you could tell Vine was getting exasperated with her. Nigel Evans, however, was calm, measured, likeable and communicative.
in the words of a former tennis player to mr redwoods reply: you cannot be serious.
JR look at Guido you will see Soubry claiming to support May and Brexit to get elected. She won by the skin of her teeth, like Morgan. Her consitutiency is mainly for leave. Now explain her vote to stay in single market and customs union as did Clarke and her vote last night. Such votes demonstrates a will to stay in the EU against her claims to be elected! Fundamental breach of trust. She also supported an Odonis tweet to former Spad Timothy. Right to recall would sort her out, after Cameron failed to deliver his promise, she should be deselected.
An efficient, competent but defensive one. It is very far from that currently, hugely wasteful and misdirected.
Meanwhile the BoE seem to have decided that its priority is gender neutral language. This rather that the total lack of competition in banking, the excessive misguided regulation of baks, the BoE general forcasting and economic incompetance or addressing their appalling behavior over anti Brexit propaganda.
As misguided as the MoDs sitting duck aircraft carriers without aircraft or support ships.
We are governed by fools or crooks in the main it seems.
We should stop wasting money on nuclear weapons. The biggest threats we face are loan wolf terrorists and hackers. Against them nukes are as handy as a chocolate fire guard.
Hackers getting in to our nukes is a huge risk and surely is just a matter of time before someone is able to do that and threaten us with our own weapons.
The best defence policy, of course, is to avoid becoming a target in the first place. This means proper diplomacy, it also means a huge effort in international aid to stop problems before they start. It means cooperation, not isolation. In other words the Brexit vote for nationalism is the opposite of what we need.
Fifth would be having the capability to aid the civil powers at home in the event of serious domestic disturbances.
As for continuing for no reward rather often opprobrium from pulling others’ chestnuts out of the fire arising from Security Council membership, it is high time we relinquished our permanent seat. (And a current bonus available from so doing would be to drive some remoaners even further towards madness (the sooner to destroy themselves) as they wrongly lament that Brexit means turning away from world engagement.)
NATO’s mission ended in the 1990’s and its activities since have fostered a new type of cold war for no purpose that helps the UK. Fortunately, as we know, the forthcoming Johnson-Lavrov Non-Aggression Pact will do much to right matters there.
A defence against incompetent governments would be nice. Since the fixed term parliaments Act, nobody can get rid of them, not even the Monarch as Head of State! The UK truly has an elected dictatorship in Downing Street.
Parliament suffers “executive dominance” by the government of the day. Its legislative programme is determined by the executive. The first-past-the-post electoral system, produces majority governments, such that “executive” bills near always pass the House of Commons, with a lot of Punch & Judy debate but little democratic modification.
Except yesterday.
Another, most critical, aspect of defence policy must be that it avoids binding us to the defence efforts of the Evil Empire. The UK must be able to sit aloof from the maladroit adventures and foolery that is likely to come from that source.
A new day and another act of treachery by the the traitors in parliament. What kind of defence does parliament want – apparently it wants an EU army. Democracy is now a sham – a joke. This parliament is rotten – the Queen should kick the lot out.
Our new aircraft carriers may turn out to be the usual problem of our military still wishing to fight on the basis of the last conflict and not the next. In any event they do not have yet any aircraft in which to put on them and the proposed F35’s to do so by many accounts are not much good. Indeed modern warfare is being and going to be waged in very different ways than the past. It is going to automated and the need is going to be for far fewer combat troops but an emphasis on highly skilled and trained support personnel. So the recent decision to reduce the number of UK armed forces is probably a good thing if what is left is far better equipped for future conflict.
One thing I believe we have learnt or I hope we have is that the majority of conflicts since WWII the UK have been involved in have been ill conceived, the UK army badly led and ill equipped. Also that we should not be involved in any conflicts other than those that present clear and direct danger to our shores and interest. Not perceived interests of our leaders. Most of the time we appear to do so for the aggrandisement of our political class and to profit certain vested interests. The days of being the world’s policemen and crusaders for democratic enlightenment is over not just us but the USA as well. It is not up to us to put other people’s countries in order that should be left entirely to them.
One that suppresses the ego of politicians and prevents needless foreign adventures.
don’t forget the prime minister needs a military force that can be used without a vote in parliament.
that’s the current policy
Nick Timothy in the Telegraph today:- It is clear Mrs May say what she means and delivers what she says.
Sure Nick! Strong and stable, Brexit means Brexitino. Did he hear her speach on immigration at the party conference a while back? Compare this to her position now in the EU negotiation. did she really think we had control of our borders through Schengen as she assured people in the referendum. She is a pathetic socialist, Pc, green crap joke. But slightly better than Corbyn.
We also need, with maximum urgency, to establish and fully equip a fisheries protection facility to take control of our waters after March 2019
Plus an effective marine patrol force to replace the Nimrods destroyed by CMD
All that’s in the pipeline. IOC 2020.
Most of what you write is already described in the DJOC. The three services know how to shape in order to fulfil the govt’s policy of the 3 Ps, but Defence cannot achieve what it wants to achieve while the Treasury continues to dither over funding.
Williamson seems OK at the minute, and the Defence Select Committee seems to be solidly behind Defence rather than lap dogs to the Treasury. But as sound as the current Defence Policy may be, with accountants and Hammond dictating the Means, the Ways cannot be guaranteed and the Ends are therefore uncertain.
We need more infantry and less big toys.
We need smaller MOD and senior ranks of the services bureaucracy.
The money on cyber warfare is sadly mostly being wasted, as the same old clueless ex military officer duffers are in charge when there should be people who worked in IT man and boy at the top.
The inter service rivalry, and duplication in roles at the top of the services, needs heads banging together.
Re “unlikely event of a threat materialising” in case you have not noticed we have been bombed on the homeland several times recently, if this is not a threat I dont know what is.
Your analysis is mainly focused on the threat from other states, and not the threat from non national terrorist style organisations like ISIS/ISIL/whatever we are supposed to call them this week.
“What kind of defence policy do we want?”
One where MPs in the House of Commons do not have a final vote.
Few of them have been sappers or ammunition technicians. But even if they had, there’s at least one MP who is ex-military and he is a complete plonker…a little boy.
What about nation building in Afghanistan? You gonna let the Taliban take over again? Opium production has hit a record high with output doubling this year over last year. 1500 people die in the UK and 60,000 in the US as a result of Afghan heroin consumption – the Taliban don’t need to invade the UK or send drones – they just send heroin in exchange for cash like the UK did in China. Are you saying Helmand must be left to the Taliban to take over and convert more land to opium cultivation?
We couldn’t take Helmand before, the Army was bailed out by the US, and we couldn’t take it now that our forces are even more enfeebled. Why should we anyway? Afghanistan is a dismal dustbowl on the other side of the planet. It’s not our business. etc edIf losers here wish to destroy themselves with hard drugs, let them: no-one has ever been able to stop people obtaining whatever drugs they wanted, and the futile effort to do so costs more in money & resources than it’s worth.
If it’s the drug problem you’re worried about,rather than invade Afghanistan,introduce harsher penalties for possession and dealing and more resources for rigorous policing in this area.
We need to identify pinch points for March 30 2019- areas where the democratic will of the people is likely to have been ignored by politicians, and the people are required to take back control themselves in their daily lives.
Yes, fisheries is one area where we should be defending our waters as they were pre-EC with whatever means necessary.
Avoiding EU produce is another.
So, that’s it then. Brexit is now off. Parliament will never approve any sort of deal and will frustrate the referendum result. Interesting times ahead. The 17.4 million will never forgive the Tory and Labour MPs that frustrate the referendum result. A new politics looms. Maybe those 17.4 million will vote UKIP in 2022.
Brilliant John. Just pretend the EU defence policy does not exist and that we did not sign up to PESCO.
No, we did not sign up to PESCO
Defence policy is the servant of foreign policy. How can there be a discussion. on defence when there has not been a White Paper on foreign policy in an age? Let’s put the horse in front of the cart, eh?
The most important part of our Def Policy right now – IMO – is the forward based rotation of troops in Poland and the baltic states. US, Poland, Hungary,and the Baltics need to be our closest allies. Wait and watch….
Difficult to disagree with most of the comments. When the giant carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth was officially passed into the Royal Navy in Portsmouth recently we were told by the BBC that it would not be “fully operational” until 2021. No explanation or comment was made.
It will be some time before they get their aircraft. There is not have enough surface fleet to protect them. We seem to have managed without them since the Harriers were scrapped, along with the carriers and Nimrods. What will be the need for these expensive white elephants? The money wasted on them by Gordon Brown, for his own reasons, could have made a huge difference if it had been spent on 21st century weapons for all three services rather than on a “super 20th century” weapons system for which we need to find a role.
Rather like our expensive overseas aid.
John
I don’t trust neither you, your colleagues, your party. It is my firm belief that we saw last night was orchestrated, deliberate and strategic
It goes without saying that Labour is the vilest of political entities but the Tories are slowly drifting away from the values we all hold so dear
Our democracy, our values and our trust have been sacrificed on the altar of a politics that betrays all that we have known
What would our forces become if they betrayed our nation in the same manner that your party is doing?
My party is dying, its heart is dead, its soul obliterated…it’s now a carcass
……Third, the capability to go to the aid of territories and countries within the UK family, as we had to for the Falklands in the 1980s…….
I have no idea why you have prioritised this as we have been constantly told in recent years by military-minded people that this is probably impossible these days with the reductions in our military capability.
Off-topic, this is just one very obvious reason why we must leave the EU Single Market with its indivisible “four freedoms” and also not try to remain in the EEA:
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/dec/14/home-office-policy-deport-eu-rough-sleepers-ruled-unlawful
“Home Office policy to deport EU rough sleepers ruled unlawful”
“High court says removal of homeless individuals originally from EEA countries is contrary to EU law and discriminatory”
“A Home Office policy to deport rough sleepers from countries in the European Economic Area (EEA) has been ruled unlawful by the high court after a challenge brought on behalf of two Polish men and a Latvian.
Since 2016 the Home Office has designated rough sleeping as an abuse of EU free movement rights in its administrative removal policy.
The court ruled that the Home Office’s position was contrary to EU law. It also found the policy was discriminatory and amounted to an unlawful systematic verification of the EEA nationals’ rights to reside.
Hundreds of EEA nationals detained under the policy may now be entitled for compensation for unlawful detention.”
I’d like to see the defenders of EU free movement of persons try to defend this.
What are the threats. Let’s look at history.
– Terrorism from Northern Ireland
– War in Europe – WW2. Millions died in general.. Holocaust. Destroyed our cities and our economy for years.
– War in Europe – WW1. Millions of our men died in the trenches.
Why did these thing crop up? Because of economic poverty, instability and excessive nationalism. People now say that the horrors of the 20th century couldn’t be repeated. But who would have thought in colourful, civilised Edwardian England you would get the horrors of the WW1 trenches and the horrors of the Nazis and the Holocaust.
All you need is serious economic instability and poverty and you sew the seeds for conflict. The main reason the EU was set up was to create peace and security in Europe, primarily through trying to raise living standards and economic stability. All there have been and are many problems here, Europe has enjoyed much peace since WW2.
Also, the EU played a key rule in helping to raise living standards in Northern Ireland. Higher living standards in Northern Ireland was the main reason for peace there.
But a more prosperous Europe isn’t just good for the UK in terms of peace and security, it also provides us with new trading partners closer to home which always helps the less competitive businesses. Look at how Ireland went from relative poverty to relative wealth, with the EU playing a key role in that. Ireland is now an important destination for UK exports.
European geopolitics. Something that Hard Brexiters have been very quiet about. But European geopolitics is so important when you consider how our country has been ravaged by war and conflict in Europe during the 20th century. Something that could easily happen again if serious economic instability and poverty were to ever hit Europe again.
Our government should take a leaf out of Donald Trump’s book: he has “repeatedly vowed to ‘wipe the hell out of ISIS’. Now, within a year, the Islamist terror group that gained so much ground and support during Barack Obama’s tenure – he dismissed them as a “J.V. team” – has been routed from Syria and Iraq” (Daily Mail, P Morgan article).
Also, of huge importance, he has enshrined into law on Tuesday Defence Policy which fully supports the armed forces, unlike our Government. From the White House website:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/12/12/president-donald-j-trump-will-make-american-military-great-again
“President Donald J. Trump will Make the American Military Great Again.
“As long as I am President, the servicemen and women who defend our nation will have the equipment, the resources, and the funding they need to secure our homeland, to respond to our enemies quickly and decisively, and, when necessary, to fight, to overpower, and to always, always, always win.” – President Donald J. Trump
A BUDGET THAT SUPPORTS AMERICA’S INTERESTS: President Donald J. Trump has signed into law a defense budget that will support our national security and America First policies.
Wars are not very nice. But when you engage in one it’s a frightfully good idea to win it by the speediest methods available. We don’t want an Urgent Debate called by say the SNP Leftie-Labour who would demand our soldiers only fire when they have asked the shooter “Did you really mean to shoot or did it go off by accident and do you come from a deprived home?”
Strongly agree with Michael Mcgrath above re capability to defend our fishing waters. I believe that in the next 10 years there will many large-scale natural crises – flooding, damage through high winds, viruses attacking livestock – when we will need to call on the military – resourceful, efficient, brave, effective, considerate … (Just what RBKC needed after the Grenfell disaster).
Off topic, in a normal, decent, patriotic world I believe parliament should have a vote on a constitutional matter, as is Brexit. However, it is clear that there are many MPs who are striving to subvert the expressed will of the people, by covert means.
The Labour Party in the Commons is pretending to be Remain and Leave, deeply dishonest. I do think the whole parliamentary approach at the outset should have been to form an understanding of country unity, ignoring party political ‘interests’. It seems to me that someone like Jacob Rees-Mogg could build and maintain this, at least to a sufficient extent. I also believe that someone like JRM, and our host here, could present the ‘final’ ‘agreement’ (or, with any luck, absence of one) to Parliament and obtain the Commons’ support. (ie Please can we change Mrs May for somebody else ASAP)
As things are now, I am hoping and praying that the EU stay true to form, keep on asking for lots more money, string negotiations out until the very last minute (shortly before 29 Mar 2019), and the unpatriotic MPs, Remainer Labour, Lib-Dems, Remainer Conservatives, having nothing they can support. I fear they will force an extension in negotiations.
I did read (FAZ) that many MEPs are terrified of having UK MEPs being able to stand in the next EU Parliament elections.
With regard to J Rees-Mogg, I see that both he and John Redwood are in the top 5 in recent survey on Cons Home. Some wisdom and sense at last.
PS to last, meant to add, having a Commons vote means that it is possible to vote against a bad deal – ?
Alison, I think there is an added complication which was brought up in the comments section of a Guido article: copied below the question plus response:
“So if we decide to walk away with no deal then surely that means parliament has nothing to vote on in order to approve it. We could just walk away?
“No – the way they worded the most recent “deal” was that, if the deal isn’t “good enough” (whatever that means) or it can’t be reconciled with the N.Irish border, we will default back to “full legislative alignment” (aka membership of the EU in all but name, minus many of the voting rights).
Ain’t democracy great!”
Mr Redwood, is this reply correct, that we have in fact signed away walking away from a deal and adopting WTO rules instead? That is what I suspect the EU thinks.
No
A considerable relief. It is much appreciated that you take time to deal with genuine worries and questions raised here. Thank you.
John,
On a tangential issue, Theresa May said the recent Phase 1 Brexit negotiations required “give and take by both sides”.
Can you please explain what the EU has given and what the UK has taken?
I would genuinely like to know because I haven’t any answer to this question.