Parliamentary votes on the EU Withdrawal Bill

The government has won all but one of the votes on the Bill. The most important vote, the one to approve Clause 1 which repeals the 1972 European Communities Act, passed by 318 to 68, as Labour accepted they needed to allow the repeal to permit Brexit.
On Wednesday Amendment 7 passed against the government’s wishes. The argument was one of detail, not of principle. Both government and its critics accepted that Parliament is back in charge over Brexit. Both accepted that any UK/EU Agreement which might be reached should be voted on in Parliament. If Parliament is content with such an Agreement it will then need primary legislation to bring it into effect.
So why was there a disagreement at all? The opposition did not accept Ministerial assurances, and wanted to write their own text into the Bill to reflect the common understanding. The government offered to produce a compromise at Report stage, but Parliament wanted to get on with it.
Underlying this fairly technical debate was a series of other agendas. The Liberal Democrats openly seek to delay and disrupt Brexit as they wish to reverse the public decision. Many Remain supporting Labour MPs want to slow down and water down Brexit because they do not really accept the judgement of the people. Practically every Labour MP would like to defeat the government, as that is a usual wish of Oppositions. Conservative MPs who voted similarly can best make their own case as to why they did so.
There is now discussion of the government amendment to place the date of exit in the Bill. I hope the government do continue with this amendment, and work to ensure its passage. I recommend it for a reason which ought to appeal to most MPs, whether Remain or Leave voters. We need the date in the Bill to ensure legal continuity. Parliament passed legislation to notify the EU of our withdrawal under Article 50. That Article makes clear we will leave automatically on 29 March 2019, two years from the letter. It is therefore vital that we have in place a proper legal framework for that event.
Labour MPs now say that we might instead request the permission of the other 27 to stay in the EU for longer, to assist the negotiations. It is difficult to see why we would be able to negotiate a good deal on April 1st 2019 that we had not negotiated in the 2 years since we sent the letter. It is important not to hold out the idea of delay to slow down the talks. Nor should we assume that the other 27 would all individually consent to the UK staying in on current terms for a further period to try to get a better deal.
This would be a more difficult vote for Labour MPs to oppose, given that it is central to ensuring legal certainty and confirming EU employment law for example in UK law. Given also the enthusiasm of the government’s critics for Parliamentary democracy, surely our leaving date is worthy of primary legislation.
Once again, thank you for the calm and clear explanation.
Seems to me the Government should ask you, John, to be in charge of ALL media communications on Brexit.
We will be able to rely on the SNP delaying everything because that is all they know. When have they ever done anything of benefit to the country? As for those in your own party John, Mrs May needs to deal swiftly with them. Now, this is where a few more UKIP seats would have been beneficial to the party.
I suspect most have stopped listening and have moved beyond the denial stage and reached acceptance. It is an acceptance that the UK political class have conspired and will continue to conspire to ignore and eventually circumvent the people’s will expressed through the EU-Ref result
When Mr Redwood, who I have always respected for his quiet dignity and his principled stance on many issues, was shown to have voted for a pro-EU MP to become leader of our party it became clear that the strategy was one of deceit, delay and eventual capitulation by both the UK Govt and the political class.
When one of the staunchest critics of the EU backs a pro-EU leader to take us into negotiations with the EU then you know the end result is set in stone
In the real world outside of politics there are millions of individuals watching events in the Commons open mouthed at the blatant treachery on display. The effrontery. The sheer contempt for the people’s will. The hatred. You can almost smell it seeping out of the pores of every MP.
The political class despise our right to participate directly in democracy. Yes, they can manipulate a general election but a plebiscite is beyond their manipulative skills.
The date of EU withdrawal will be expunged from the Brexit bill as detailed in the DT. We will never leave the EU
The people have been betrayed by a bunch of gangsters
Labour MPs now say that we might instead request the permission of the other 27 to stay in the EU for longer, to assist the negotiations
Who are these traitors to democracy trying to kid, they got the votes at the last GE by telling alot of porky pies, so long as Mrs May stands her ground and gives the 17.4 million what they voted for I think come the next GE the Tories will wipe the board clean of all the eu loving luvvies
And I would love to see a exit date March 2019 set in law , the only reason grieve Soubry Clarke and all the other traitors to democracy don’t want it is so they can try and overturn the referendum result in there favour
I think some the Conservative rebels do not want Brexit to happen, even if they pay lip service to it. I was disappointed at Mr Grieve’s role in this. He is my MP. His constituency voted Leave. Although the practical implications of the government’s defeat may be small, the psychological effect is large. And there are reports that the intent to include the date of leaving has been dropped from the Bill. I will not be voting for him again.
As Questiontime was at Barnsley last night, the BBC was unable to fill the audience with Remainers and it was good to see the Labour and Conservative MPs squirm under straight questioning. These two should be out of politics as soon as possible. But Robert Winston is someone that I always admired and it was disappointing to hear him try to scare the audience into believing that, if we left the EU, we would have to leave Euratom and then be unable to obtain the isotopes necessary for treatments in the NHS. ‘Leave the EU and get cancer’ really must be the lowest form of Project Fear.
Euratom is separate from the EU and Switzerland is a member.The US, Canada and other non- EU nations co-operate. Why some civil servants said we needed to leave is a good question. Why Barmier says we have to leave is another. He is also the lowest form of political life if he is using fear of not having cancer treatment as a weapon. We can get the isotopes from the US or any other country if we can’t manage our own stocks.
The sooner we get out of this snakepit the better. Get the Traitors out of your party or form another one with decent Labour MPs who would be respected by voters in Barnsley.
The conservative MPs who voted against have been against it from day 1. Frankly it is rubbish to say as Ms Soubry does that her vote for article 50 indicates her commitment to reflect the popular vote. She is a lawyer and would know the arcane practices available to her to slow down/defeat the process on its journey. They must be held to account and that means the end of their political careers. I view their actions as contemtabke and I suspect I am not alone.
We are surely now going to get Brexit in name only or Brexitino. With non of the substantial advantages of leaving. Parliament, Morgan, Soubry, Grieve and the rest seem determined to damage the UK’s negotiating hand as much as they can.
Still, if May and the Tories can keep Corbyn and Labour out of office at the next election then I suppose we should be a bit grateful. Not that May or Hammond shows any great electoral appeal – quite the reverse.
The government and BBC keep going on about the low productivity puzzle. What puzzle? If you tie up the productive in endless red tape, over tax them at every turn, have absurd employment laws, absurd tax and HR & H&S complexity, force them to use expensive energy, have restrictive planning, congested roads, very poor infrastructure and rip off/totally non competitive banks plus uncontrolled low skilled EU immigration what does the government and BBC expect?